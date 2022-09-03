In leaked memo, Aurora CEO compares spin-outs, layoffs and sell-out acquisitions to big tech – TechCrunch

The executive head of self-driving vehicle developer Aurora Innovation presented a range of cost-cutting and cash-generating options to its board, from a hiring freeze and asset rotation to a small capital raise, going through privatization and even selling out to top tech companies Apple and Microsoft.

The ideas, all aimed at strengthening its cash position and expanding its track in tough market conditions, were laid out in an internal memo first reported by Bloomberg and also seen by TechCrunch. The internal memo, which was intended for the board ahead of its Aug. 3 meeting, was mistakenly sent to all employees of Aurora, which today has about 1,600 people.

Following the Bloomberg report, Aurora shares jumped 27%. Shares closed up 15.17% at $2.43.

Aurora has a “cash trail” that will allow it to continue operations through mid-2024, according to its second-quarter letter to shareholders and noted in the memo. However, Aurora is still a pre-revenue company. And the memo written by co-founder and CEO Chris Urmson acknowledged a dual problem: a tough capital market that makes it difficult to raise additional capital, and shifting timelines for its OEM partners that delay revenue.

Aurora, which has prioritized bringing self-driving trucks to market, has pilot partnerships with FedEx, Paccar, Schneider, Werner and Xpress.

Aurora held a board meeting after the email was shared. A spokesperson for Aurora declined to comment on what was discussed at the meeting. The company provided a statement via email stating,“Given the current macroeconomic conditions, every company should go through the exercise of evaluating its options and its long-term strategy. We believe that thinking about things like this is a positive sign and a mark of good governance.

Urmson noted that market conditions make it unlikely the company can raise $1 billion. Instead, he laid out a long list of options — each noting pros and cons as well as his overriding concern for maintaining employee morale — and said it was helpful to find a “path to collect.” $300 million next year to add about six months to our track.

Extend the track Urmson’s internal memo looks more like a financial and strategic exercise than an action plan. The lengthy memo, which was sent ahead of the Aug. 3 board meeting, outlines virtually every option the company could take to expand its cash position. The most eye-catching ideas in the memo include selling to Big Tech companies like Apple or Microsoft or a Tier 1 supplier. However, the memo gives no hint that talks with any company have even begun.

There are a number of other options, which fall under cash savings and cash generating measures, described in the memo. Cash-saving methods run the gamut, including a hiring freeze and even job cuts, though Urmson warned of the latter. “I believe a RIF (downsizing) will be detrimental to morale,” Urmson wrote, noting that teams feel understaffed. “While the Board (and I) may believe that the team will be more effective if it is smaller, we expect that the negative impact on morale and the consequent increase in attrition of valuable talent are difficult. Unless layoffs are significant, we should view this primarily as an efficiency improvement tactic, rather than a substantial increase in track, once we consider severance pay. departure. On the workforce front, Urmson recommended two options: “aggressive performance management of low-performing employees” and “more intensive deduplication and prioritization.” Cutting the lingo could mean firing bad performers and eliminating duplicate positions or simply not filling those positions once released. These measures, Urmson wrote, may not have the operational simplicity of a RIF or a hiring freeze, but would result in significant efficiency improvements and cost savings. He estimated a saving of $7.5 million. Other cash reduction measures such as the elimination of the CEO equity subsidy, the reduction of software licenses by 20%, the suspension of annual bonuses and the discontinuation of the catering service were also included in the memo. Urmson has also initiated a variety of cash-generating options ranging from the sale of its test track and construction to larger moves such as spinning off or selling its lidar or simulation assets, acquiring other AV companies trading at or near silver on their balance sheets “in the $150-300 million range,” taking Aurora private or selling to a larger tech company or tier vendor 1. Acquiring another AV company would eliminate another competitor, reduce funding dilution in the market, and allow Aurora to “aggressively reduce layoffs,” according to the memo. Aurora is not naming any potential companies on this acquisition list. However, there are a few like Embark, which has a market cap of $204 million, that might qualify. Aurora has engaged Allen & Co to analyze the acquisition path, according to the memo. Of all the options, Urmson seemed the most interested in exploring if there was a viable avenue to spin up the technology, pursue an acquisition, and investigate a small capital raise.

Urmson said in the memo that he was not inclined to sell the business at this time unless there was a solid offer from a “very compelling strategic buyer.”

Buzzy start to SPAC

Aurora has grown from a bustling startup to a publicly traded company through SPAC in the space of four years. The company was founded in 2017 by Sterling Anderson, Drew Bagnell and Urmson, all of whom worked on automated vehicle technology.

The three co-founders, hailing from the self-driving project of Google, Uber ATG and Tesla, helped attract top investors and a stack of capital.

The Aurora co-founders doubled down in December 2020 when they struck a deal with Uber to buy the ride-sharing company’s self-driving unit. The complex deal that valued the combined company at $10 billion at the time helped Aurora double the size of its workforce.

Under the terms of this acquisition, Aurora did not pay Uber ATG cash. Instead, Uber divested its stake in ATG and invested $400 million in Aurora. Uber received a 26% stake in the combined company, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Aurora made at least one more acquisition after the Uber deal. In February 2021, Aurora purchased OURS Technology, the second lidar startup it had acquired in less than two years. Aurora acquired Blackmore, a Montana-based lidar startup, in May 2019.

Against this backdrop, dozens of startups across industries that wanted to unlock more capital turned to mergers with purpose-built acquisition firms. These SPAC mergers offered a faster, but often more expensive route to the public market.

Aurora jumped on the SPAC bandwagon, announcing in July 2021 that it would go public via a merger with Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a special-purpose acquisition company launched by LinkedIn co-founder and investor Reid Hoffman, the founder of Zynga Mark Pincus and managing partner Michael Thompson.

A year later, promises of what a high-flying public market could deliver have come down to earth, forcing pioneering tech companies like Aurora to find ways to extend their capital avenues long enough to reach commercialization.