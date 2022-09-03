News
Ira Winderman: Tim Hardaway weighs in on Kyle Lowry’s weight, having been there before
Tim Hardaway appreciates greatness, which is why next weekend will stand as one of the most profound moments of his 56 years, when he will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Hardaway also appreciates when some choose to focus on gut instead of guts, which is why he embraced the opportunity this past week not only to talk about his former team, but also a member of that former team — Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry.
Twelve years ago, amid a contentious free-agency negotiation, Hardaway found himself not only having to defend with Heat president Pat Riley his elite skill level at point guard, but also his body type.
The compromise was a one-year, $12 million contract that had one-third of that salary tied to regular weigh-ins.
“To me,” Hardaway said at the time, “it’s a bunch of bs.”
So when Hardaway saw Riley pointedly note in June how Lowry had to report in better shape for his second Heat season, there was a sense not only of been-there, done-that, but also of empathy.
“I’m glad you asked that question,” Hardaway told the South Florida Sun Sentinel ahead of his trip to Springfield, Mass., for his Hall enshrinement. “And I’ve been asked that question at least 10 times this year by friends and by people and they said, ‘Pat put Kyle Lowry out there to dry’ or said something bad. I said, ‘No, he didn’t.’ I said, I’m going to tell you what Pat Riley said. Pat Riley is not saying he’s not in shape. Pat Riley’s saying that he needs to stop getting injured so he can play and help the team. And getting in shape prevents all the injuries.”
The weigh-for-pay wore on Hardaway. By the following season, he was gone from the Heat, for a free-agency deal with the Dallas Mavericks.
For Lowry, two seasons, including this impending one, remain on the three-year, $85 million free-agency contract signed a year ago, one without weight clauses.
“I want you to write this,” Hardaway said. “Kyle Lowry is not fat. He’s not fat and overweight. He wears these football pads under him to make him look like he’s bigger. He’s way slimmer than what you think he is. I’ve been telling folks that for the longest. And everybody’s like, ‘No, he’s overweight.’ No, the guy is not overweight. It’s that he needs to stay healthy to stay in shape.”
For Hardaway, it was a matter of putting his mouth where his money was.
“That’s the only way I get my money,” he said back in 2000 of grudgingly accepting the required weigh-ins. “If that’s the only way I get my money, I just got to sacrifice for a year and not eat.”
At the moment, many are eating up the social-media posts being offered by Lowry about his grueling offseason workouts. There clearly is a commitment there, even while there has yet to be a public response regarding Riley’s comments.
But even while standing by Lowry, and even while standing up for players who might not fit the prototypic NBA body type, Hardaway said with a laugh there is one aspect he is overwhelmingly in favor of when it comes to the 36-year-old veteran.
“He needs to stop falling,” Hardaway said with the high-pitched cackle that was ever-present during his Heat six-season tenure. “That’s why he’s getting hurt. And I’m going to say this, I love Kyle. Kyle Lowry, I love what he does out there on the court. I just wish he would stop flopping. I think keep that at a minimum.
“You keep falling on the floor, you keep falling on the floor, you keep falling on the floor, yes, you’re going to get injured, yes you’re going to get hurt, yes it’s going to keep you out of the lineup. I think that’s what’s really hurt him, flopping and falling all the time. Stop falling all the time.”
Hardaway paused, as if taking the same type of pause that Riley offered in regard to what has to happen next with Lowry.
“The Heat need you at point guard,” Hardaway said. “They don’t need you on the bench not playing. They need you to be on the court playing 100 percent at a high level, just like you did in Toronto. You can do it if you stop falling on the floor so much.”
IN THE LANE
REVISIONIST HISTORY: During a recent appearance on the Point Forward podcast hosted by former Heat forward Andre Iguodala and former NBA player Evan Turner, Heat icon Dwyane Wade spoke of regret over leaving money on the table over his playing career. “It was definitely tough, in a lot of different ways. I think I gave up $17 [million] or $20 million,” said Wade, who is now part of the Utah Jazz ownership group. “Now, as someone who’s on the other side, I didn’t have to give that money up. I could have pushed the envelope a little bit more. I could have made them spread a little bit of that bread. There was a lot of things that at the time, as a player, you really didn’t know. You just know that this is what they said needs to be done, and this is what we want to do.” Except . . . in order to make many of the Heat’s financials work at the 2010 start of the Big Three era, considering they were utilizing a finite amount of cap space at the time, among the sacrifices were not only helping maximize the contracts of LeBron James and Chris Bosh, but also making sure there was cap space for Wade friend Udonis Haslem and an ability to meet James’ desire to add Mike Miller. So, yes, Wade could have come out with more financially, but possibly less on his roster and on the championship ledger.
ONE UP: In Heat vs. Mavericks, Dallas again has the latest leg up, this time when it comes to honoring a franchise icon, with a Dirk Nowitzki statue already in the works at American Airlines Center. The Heat, by contrast, have yet to announce any such plans for Wade at FTX Arena, with both icons having retired in 2019. In an interview with Bleacher Report, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban offered his thoughts on such honors. “You have to stay there,” he said, with Nowizki’s entire 21-season NBA career spent with the Mavericks. “It’s about being there, being a superstar, leading the team to a championship and being there for an extended period of time. That’s key. It’s not just about what you do on the court. It’s about what you do in the community. It’s about being part of the fabric of an organization during and after your playing time. Dirk exemplifies that.” Wade, of course, also could have stayed, had contract negotiations with the Heat not gone sideways, leading to detours with the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.
HERE, TOO: When it comes to the season-ending foot injury that Oklahoma City Thunder first-round pick Chet Holmgren sustained in a summer pro-am game in Seattle, it rekindled memories of something closer to home for a South Florida product in a similar circumstance. In 2017, while playing in a Miami summer pro-am similar to the one Bam Adebayo recently participated in, Pine Crest product Brandon Knight suffered a season-ending knee injury. The NBA clears participation in such summer events, with salary not put at risk. Knight, who has battled through a series of injuries, went on to play parts of two seasons after sitting out all of 2017-18, and spent last season with the Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. He would have been called up to the Heat during the team’s COVID outbreak last December had he not been injured at the time, instead getting into five games with the Mavericks as an emergency call-up during their COVID outbreak.
OPPORTUNITY LOST: Had the decision not been made to instead allow Nikola Jovic acclimate to the NBA, it is possible that the 19-year-old Heat first-round pick might have found himself with playing time for Serbia’s national team at the ongoing EuroBasket. The Serbian roster was depleted this past week with former Heat big man Nemanja Bjelica ruled out due to a calf injury. The Serbian federation initially said the Heat barred Jovic from the competition, but it was later confirmed that it was a mutual decision between the Serbian staff, Heat management, Jovic and Jovic’s representation. Heat camp opens nine days after the Sept. 18 conclusion of EuroBasket 22.
NUMBER
6. Teams over the past five seasons for Markieff Morris, who left the Heat this past week in NBA free agency. His signing with the Brooklyn Nets follows his time since the start of 2018-19 with the Washington Wizards, Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Lakers and Heat.
()
News
Venice Film Festival red carpet: the best of celebrity fashion in the spotlight
Celebrities dressed in nines descended on Venice Lido this week to attend the 79th edition of the city’s annual film festival. It will be a star-studded event, with premieres of Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise” starring Greta Gerwig and Adam Driver, the buzzy “Don’t Worry Darling” directed by Olivia Wilde starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, as well as ” Blonde” — Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe biopic starring Ana de Armas — scheduled on 11 Days.
Timothée Chalamet in a backless Haider Ackerman look at the red carpet premiere of ‘Bones And All’. Credit: Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images
The festival, which runs from August 31 to September 10, is the oldest event of its kind having been founded in 1932 – and thanks to the romantic backdrop of the floating city, is one of the most visually arresting. Paparazzi photos of guests arriving by private water taxis conjure up images of old Hollywood glamour, and so far, red carpet moments have followed suit. From actress Julianne Moore’s embellished Valentino cape to model Mariacarla Boscono’s revealing Jean Paul Gaultier gown, there’s no shortage of high-octane outfits, with more to come.
Click through the gallery above to see the festival’s most notable fashion moments.
A brief history of the red carpet
Cnn
News
Rings of Power’ revives the debate on racism
JRR Tolkien’s novels are often seen as a rebuke to fascism. But like other fascist scolds of his time, Winston Churchill for example, his fantasy world of “Middle-earth” is not free from racist philosophy. The new Amazon Prime series, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” which is based on Tolkien’s work, makes a deliberate effort to quietly confront this uncomfortable legacy through its casting choices. It’s an admirable decision, but it’s limited by the deeply rooted ideas of racial difference and racial determinism in Tolkien’s world.
Tolkien was not an outspoken racist like HP Lovecraft, but there is a fairly simple case to be made that his books include racist ideas.
Tolkien was not an outspoken racist like HP Lovecraft, but there is a fairly simple case to be made that his books include racist ideas. The evil wizard Sauron is associated with darkness. His cannon fodder are orcs, degraded humanoid creatures who live only to fight and hate. Tolkien described them in a letter as “stocky, broad, flat-nosed, waxen-skinned, with wide mouths and slanted eyes: in effect degraded, repulsive versions of the less handsome (to Europeans) Mongol types. “
In contrast, elves, the embodiment of purity and goodness, are associated with whiteness and fair skin. Elrond and Arwen (technically half-elf characters) are unusual in that they are part human and have black hair.
The much-loved Peter Jackson “Lord of the Rings”” The movie trilogy was wonderful in many ways, but it didn’t do much to challenge that connection between white skin and goodness. The main protagonists were practically all white; marvelous Maori actor Lawrence Makoare played the villainous role as the Witch King of Angmar and Lurtz the Uruk-Hai. The good humans in the film have clothing and culture inspired by Northern Europeans. Evil humans like the Haradrim are based on people from the Middle East or other non-European cultures.
“The Rings of Power” – an eight-part prequel to “Lord of the Rings” and loosely based on the original’s appendices – is deliberately different. It is true that the main protagonist of the ensemble cast is the warrior elf Galadriel (Morfydd Clark). Galadriel, according to Tolkien’s text, is very blond. But in this Middle-earth, skin tone varies greatly among the forces of good. The ethnically diverse leads featured in the first two episodes available for review include the elf and warrior guard Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova), the Harfoot/Hobbit leader Saddoc Burrows (Lenny Henry), the dwarf princess Disa (Sophia Nomvete), and the human healer Bronwyn (Nanzanin Boniadi).
By including people of color, the series pushes Tolkien’s dark-skinned evil equation. It also gives the narrative some depth when it addresses prejudice or discrimination.
The humans in the series, for example, are suspicious and resentful of elves. If all elves were white, that might seem presumptuous. This is another example of white people imagining that they are the target of the violence they have directed at others, such as in the “X-Men” movies, where white characters are discriminated against because ‘they’re mutants, or movies like “Red Dawn,” in which white characters experience colonialism like the Vietnamese.
When the show depicts the irrationality and cruelty of prejudice against the elf Arondir, however, the rebuke of real-world racism is much clearer. The show can even be interpreted as a response to and rejection of racism in its own fandom, where some commentators have railed against making elves people of color, just as humans in Middle-earth oppose. to elves as neighbors.
However, aspects of racism survive in “Rings of Power.” These elements are not unique to Tolkien; evil and corrupt enemy races are a standard feature of fantasy and science fiction at this point. But the omnipresence of the trope no doubt makes its questioning even more important.
Severing all remaining ties between orcs and true blacks and Asians is a big step forward. And I’m sure many Tolkien fans would say that the grotesque, warty orcs we see in “Rings of Power” are pure fantasy.
As we know from wartime propaganda and genocide propaganda, fantasy depictions of designated evil enemies can always be detrimental.
But as we know from wartime propaganda and genocide propaganda, fantasy depictions of designated evil enemies can still be detrimental. Nazi cartoons of Jews, Jim Crow-era cartoons of black people, and even American World War I cartoons of Germans all used violent, ugly, monstrous imagery. Racists can claim that these cartoons are based on reality. But that’s an obvious lie. They are drawn from hate, not from truth.
The demonization and racialization of enemies in times of war can also be used to justify atrocities. If your enemies are pure evil, you cannot accept any surrender or compromise.
And of course, “Rings of Power” revolves around eternal conflict. Galadriel lost loved ones in the ancient wars against the evil wizard Sauron, who she believes may still be alive. She has been looking for him for centuries, an old soldier who will not let go of his weapons. Other elves, including Elrond (played unconvincingly by Robert Aramayo), argue that Sauron is gone; they call for a return, finally for peace. But for anyone familiar with Tolkien or popular tales in general, it’s easy to determine who the show says is right.
Vigilance against evil is certainly important. But continued weaponization against racialized external enemies may not be the message we need right now. The blonde and pure Galadriel demanding that borders be guarded forever from the poison of evil is uncomfortably familiar in an America where the right wing continues to demonize immigrants as a source of violence and disease.
Racism is hatred directed against certain people. But it is also a vital part of any process or system used to brand certain groups for violence. “Rings of Power” does an admirable job of rejecting the animosity towards blacks and Asians found in Tolkien’s work. But like so many fantasy (and non-fantasy) stories, it always ties adventure, virtue, and empowerment to the genocidal righteous slaughter of another hated race.
nbcnews
News
California governor signs bill to keep last reactors running
LOS ANGELES– California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday signed legislation to pave the way for the state’s last operating nuclear power plant to operate for another five years, a move he said was necessary to avoid potential blackouts as the state transitions to solar and other renewable energy. sources.
Its approval came a day after the plan was approved in a lopsided vote in the state Assembly and Senate, and despite criticism from environmentalists that the plant was unsafe and should be closed as planned. 2025.
Newsom has no direct authority over the double-domed factory, which sits on a cliff above the Pacific halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. PG&E must obtain approval for a longer term from the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission, which oversees plant safety, as well as a range of state agencies.
There are other questions, including whether PG&E will be entitled to a share of the $6 billion the Biden administration has set aside to save nuclear plants at risk of shutting down. The state could pull out of the deal if the reactors don’t qualify for federal dollars.
PG&E officials said they were eager for certainty about the future of the plant due to the difficulty of reversing course at a plant that was headed for permanent retirement, but which must now prepare for a potentially longer lifespan. Among the challenges: Ordering enough nuclear fuel and casks to store the spent fuel, which can take up to two years to obtain.
Newsom’s plan also reignited a long-running debate about seismic safety at the site. Construction at Diablo Canyon began in the 1960s. Critics say potential shaking caused by nearby seismic faults not recognized when the design was first approved – a nearby fault wasn’t discovered until 2008 – could damage equipment and release radiation. PG&E has long asserted that the plant is safe, an assessment backed by the NRC.
It’s also unclear how much it will cost to update the factory in the longer term. PG&E postponed maintenance as the factory was scheduled to close by 2025.
ABC News
News
2022 NFL staff picks: Predicting division champs, Super Bowl winner, MVP and more
Ahead of the 2022 NFL season, The Baltimore Sun sports staff picks the winners of each division, the conference championship games and the Super Bowl, plus predict who will win Most Valuable Player and Coach of the Year.
Jonas Shaffer
Division champions
AFC North: Bengals
AFC South: Colts
AFC East: Bills
AFC West: Chargers
NFC North: Packers
NFC South: Buccaneers
NFC East: Eagles
NFC West: 49ers
Wild cards
AFC: Chiefs, Ravens, Dolphins
NFC: Cowboys, Rams, Saints
Conference champions
AFC: Chiefs
NFC: Packers
Super Bowl champion
Packers
MVP
Josh Allen, QB, Bills
Coach of the Year
Mike McDaniel, Dolphins
Mike Preston
Division champions
AFC North: Bengals
AFC South: Titans
AFC East: Bills
AFC West: Chiefs
NFC North: Packers
NFC South: Buccaneers
NFC East: Cowboys
NFC West: Rams
Wild cards
AFC: Patriots, Ravens, Raiders
NFC: Vikings, Cardinals, Saints
Conference champions
AFC: Bills
NFC: Rams
Super Bowl champion
Bills
MVP
Josh Allen, QB, Bills
Coach of Year
Matt LaFleur, Packers
Childs Walker
AFC North: Ravens
AFC South: Colts
AFC East: Bills
AFC West: Chargers
NFC North: Packers
NFC South: Buccaneers
NFC East: Eagles
NFC West: Rams
Wild cards
AFC: Patriots, Chiefs, Bengals
NFC: Cowboys, Vikings, Saints
Conference champions
AFC: Bills
NFC: Buccaneers
Super Bowl champion
Bills
MVP
Josh Allen, QB, Bills
Coach of the Year
Nick Sirianni, Eagles
Ryan McFadden
Division champions
AFC North: Bengals
AFC South: Colts
AFC East: Bills
AFC West: Chargers
NFC North: Packers
NFC South: Buccaneers
NFC East: Eagles
NFC West: Rams
Wild cards
AFC: Ravens, Chiefs, Raiders
NFC: Cardinals, 49ers, Saints
Conference champions
AFC: Chiefs
NFC: Buccaneers
Super Bowl champion
Chiefs
MVP
Josh Allen, QB, Bills
Coach of the Year
Brandon Staley, Chargers
C.J. Doon
Division champions
AFC North: Ravens
AFC South: Colts
AFC East: Bills
AFC West: Chargers
NFC North: Packers
NFC South: Buccaneers
NFC East: Eagles
NFC West: Rams
Wild cards
AFC: Bengals, Chiefs, Raiders
NFC: Cowboys, 49ers, Vikings
Conference champions
AFC: Chargers
NFC: Buccaneers
Super Bowl champion
Chargers
MVP
Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers
Coach of the Year
Brandon Staley, Chargers
()
News
You’ll need a program to sort through NFL broadcast booth changes – The Denver Post
Those unaware of NFL broadcast machinations will be in for a surprise once the regular season opens in Los Angeles (Bills-Rams) Thursday night on NBC.
Hurricane-force winds blew through NFL broadcast booths, sending voices soaring to exotic new locations, giving the league’s television partners a new look and sound. In the most dazzling move, rekindling memories of when Fox literally came out of nowhere to take the NFC rights from entrenched CBS in 1994, Amazon Prime Video is taking over the league’s Thursday Night Football offering, becoming the first NFL TV package to be offered exclusively by a streaming service.
Over the years, TNF has passed between CBS, NBC and Fox like a hot potato. It remains to be seen whether NFL Crazies will now pay to watch TNF on Amazon. Fans in the participants’ home markets will be able to watch the game on a ‘free’ TV channel. The Amazonians brought a high-profile stand featuring highly decorated play-by-play practitioner Al (El Exigente) Michaels and ESPN’s No. 1 college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who will continue in that role.
While the vocals won’t move the note needle, the Amazon duo (Kaylee Hartung will work on the sidelines) may be worth paying just to see if they’re able to get along. Both are at the top of their profession and determined in their ways. And Michaels didn’t earn his nickname “El Exigente,” The Demanding One for handing out bouquets on TV shows. Add to that the fact that Amazon rolls out its own bells and whistles and the old adage, what can go wrong, will go wrong, might apply here.
NBC, Michaels’ latest broadcast home, lays out a plan that’s been in the works for a few years. Finally, Mike Tirico will succeed Michaels as the detailed voice of “Sunday Night Football”, the number 1 prime time television show for 11 consecutive years. Tirico joins the NFL’s top television analyst, Cris Collinsworth. Melissa Stark replaces Michelle Tafoya as SNF’s secondary snooper.
Just over a year ago, media seals penned Collinsworth’s NBC epitaph, saying he would eventually be replaced by Drew Brees. The Peacock suits left Collinsworth hanging until they discovered Brees wasn’t a very good broadcaster. NBC extended Collinsworth’s contract. Brees now stars in gambling commercials.
After 20 seasons working on Fox Sports’ No. 1 team in the NFL, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman picked up Bristol faculty’s Big Moo-la-dee and headed straight for the ‘Monday’ stand. ESPN’s Night Football. When they’re not busy bashing the guys they used to work for (the same suits that hired Tom Brady to spec), the much-loved duo pledge allegiance to their new home, saying they melt when they hear the MNF theme. . Buck and Aikman replace Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese.
While the Foxies wait for Brady to bring star power to their NFL stand, Kevin Burkhardt, Fox’s No. 2 play-by-play voice in the NFL, will fill Buck’s No. last season, Greg Olsen, will move into Aikman. chair. The “new” guys will also be called Super Bowl LVII.
No surprises or changes to CBS’ NFL booth. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be back together for their seventh season.
Once the dust settles from all these moves, Herbstreit on Amazon will face the greatest pressure. His schedule is killer. He’ll work for TNF for Amazon, then head to the venue for ESPN’s College GameDay show on Saturday morning. Then it’s off to the booth to work Saturday’s prime-time game with Chris Fowler. After college homework, it’s back to preparing for the next TNF incline. Herbstreit’s usual window for college football prep will have to shrink. He must become a master of partitioning.
Asked about Herbstreit’s situation recently, Aikman, who worked for TNF and Sunday afternoon football for Fox for four seasons, didn’t mince words.
“It’s a lot,” Aikman said. “I don’t envy him.”
MADDEN’S GIANT ASSISTANCE
The incredible journey of the late John Madden – coach, broadcaster, video game entrepreneur – has been well chronicled. Still, the upcoming Madden special (Saturday, September 10, 10 p.m.) on EPIX brings in some clearer angles. Leave it to the resourceful producers at NFL Films to dig through the archives and present material that has been overlooked or forgotten.
Such is the case with the Giants and Tom Coughlin’s connection to Madden. The special includes a recorded voicemail from Madden that he left on Coughlin’s phone the morning after the 2007 regular season finale when the Giants, with nothing to play, battled the undefeated Patriots, losing 38-35. Madden’s moving message to Coughlin, that he played for the team, remains relevant: “Never mail it. If you’re going to compete, play to win.”
Five weeks later, New York defeated New England in a Super Bowl XLII rematch.
THE MITCHELL SAGA
No one was surprised that Knicks prez Leon Rose remained comfortably mum during the Donovan Mitchell saga. That’s not to say his silence was golden.
Stephen A. Smith hit Rose three days BEFORE Mitchell was traded to Cleveland. “He [Rose] afraid to speak to the media,” SAS said on “First Take.” “He does not accept responsibility.”
Smith, who also berated James (Guitar Jimmy) Dolan, also didn’t rule out the possibility that “star” players still won’t join the Knicks because of the organization’s dysfunctional reputation.
DO IT WELL
Why?
That’s our key question after hearing from a variety of Gasbags worrying about the possibility of John Sterling missing the night Aaron Judge ties or breaks Roger Maris’ single-season AL RH record.
Are you worried about that? They should worry that the voice making the call is doing it correctly.
AROUND THE DIAL
SiriusXM suits have a big window (noon to 3 p.m.) to fill with the departure of Pat McAfee and his crew. I didn’t know that Christopher (Mad Dog) Russo was also a company spokesperson. Twice on air, he explained why he thought the specialists at SiriusXM and McAfee couldn’t come to an agreement. The second time, refining his rotation, Dog blamed it on a miscommunication. “There was never a goal [to communicate with] on Pat’s show,” Russo said. “Pat wasn’t going to sit there and do other shows. He wasn’t going to play in the synergy that SiriusXM wanted. … Monday must have been a slow morning for WFAN/SNY Sal Licata. OK, so he did. Had a problem with Joe Torre being invited to Mets Alumni Day. But did he have to ramble on and on about it? Again, Russo had a problem with Torre being at Citi Field for OTD too. Was a case of great minds thinking the same way?
* * *
GENTLEMAN OF THE WEEK: SERENA WILLIAMS
His impact as an athlete, cultural icon and activist is literally immeasurable. All ceremonies and salutes at the US Open are well deserved and appropriate.
DWEEB OF THE WEEK: GLEYBER TORRES
Mental errors continue to plague the Yankee second baseman’s performance. And it’s getting a bit late in the season to put the training wheels back in place and work on the fundamentals.
DOUBLE SPEECH
What Timmy Trumpet said, “I can’t wait to play this song for [Edwin] Diaz at the World Series.
What Timmy Trumpet meant: “I am already greater than the Baha Men.
()
denverpost sports
News
Dog runs around building wearing yellow raincoat
Pets and their antics can definitely brighten someone’s day. A video gaining traction on the internet shows an adorable little dog trying to protect himself from the rain by wearing a raincoat.
The video was shared by an Instagram page named Dogs Of Instagram. “The cutest little rain trot collected from @marumarimayo. Does your dog like the rain?” reads the caption.
The clip opens with the little dog running through the rain wearing a yellow raincoat. He is also seen going inside a building and removing the extra water by shaking his body.
Since it has been shared, the kindness of the little doggie has surprised Internet users. The video has racked up around 1.6 million views and over 98,000 likes to date. Users flooded the comment section of the post with heartfelt remarks. Several users have expressed interest in getting the same raincoats for their dog.
“Boomer needs this, wrote one user, another said, “When you’re working your rain saucer.”
A third user commented, “Omg we just filmed a video like this too.”
Recently, a video that went viral on social media showed a woman going that extra mile to keep her dog happy. The video was shared on the Instagram page @mykomushroom, dedicated to the dog named Myko.
The video showed the woman hand-picking popcorn kernels while her adorable dog waited for her under the kitchen counter. He then showed the dog eating popcorn in his “movie hoodie”.
“Just a really good boy, hoping for movie suggestions? He’d love some company too,” the video caption read. The video received over 3.9 million views, over 2,300 likes and hundreds of comments.
Click for more new trends
ndtv
Ira Winderman: Tim Hardaway weighs in on Kyle Lowry’s weight, having been there before
Venice Film Festival red carpet: the best of celebrity fashion in the spotlight
Rings of Power’ revives the debate on racism
California governor signs bill to keep last reactors running
2022 NFL staff picks: Predicting division champs, Super Bowl winner, MVP and more
You’ll need a program to sort through NFL broadcast booth changes – The Denver Post
Dog runs around building wearing yellow raincoat
Bitcoin (BTC) Must Make It Past This Threshold To Bounce Back
Bob Raissman: You’ll need a program to sort out the NFL broadcast booth changes
FTC appeals judge’s dismissal of lawsuit against Illumina deal
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Diet and fitness3 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”