Iran releases Saildrones seized in Red Sea after US Navy intervention

With momentum quickly shifting the other way, and potential victory hanging in the balance, Kellen Quast listened to his dad.

It led to the junior linebacker intercepting a pass with 45.1 seconds left and allowed Concordia Academy to hold off St. Croix Lutheran 17-14 Friday in the season opener for both schools.

“That was all my D coordinator,” Quast said. His dad, Robert, fills that coaching role.

“We sent our outside linebacker on a blitz, and he was supposed to be jamming the tight end, and then I was supposed to cover the tight end,” said the younger Quast. “He went up for the vertical, and I just had to undercut him for the pick.”

A St. Croix Lutheran sideline that was going crazy two plays earlier quickly went silent.

Will Hugo drilled a 33-yard field goal for the winning points midway through the final quarter.

It may not have been his best kick of the final minutes.

With just over two minutes remaining, Hugo scooped up a low snap and got off a punt that was downed at the St. Croix Lutheran 1.

Crusaders coaches were certain that Hugo’s knee touched the ground, with coach Adam Frey angrily telling an official his team should have had the ball at midfield.

They soon did – and then some.

Down by three, Marco Rodrigues connected with Andrew Beekman for a 23-yard pass on third down. After a sack, Rodrigues lofted a ball up that allowed Beekman to outjump a defender. The 56-yard catch and run down the sideline in front of the Crusaders’ bench put the ball on the Concordia Academy 25.

But after a spike to stop the clock, Quast ended the nailbiter on a steamy night that led to a fair number of players needing brief medical attention.

“I don’t think for one moment I felt stressed at all. I just knew our guys were up for the challenge. I was more worried about the cramps and who was I going to have in at the end and everything,” said Beacons coach Bob Wolf.

“I just felt like our running game, we could control it. Our defensive line let down coming out of the second half. But they pulled it back together in the fourth quarter.”

Concordia Academy rushed for 281 yards. The Beacons were unsuccessful on their lone pass attempt.

“I thank my line; I thank my coaches. I thank God. We put in all the work, and it shows on the field,” said Christian Brown, who rushed for 94 yards.

A 28-yard run by Nick Brunn on 3rd-and-6 kept a fourth-quarter drive alive that led to Hugo’s field goal.

Sam Haug scored on a 58-yard run in the first quarter, and Brunn had a 15-yard interception return to the end zone as Concordia Academy established a 14-0 halftime lead.

But Rodrigues dashed 35 yards in the third quarter to get the Crusaders within one score. A 2-yard run by Jack Thome tied the game with 9:38 left in regulation.

It’s the second straight year Concordia Academy beat St. Croix Lutheran in the season opener. In 2021, it was 24-0.