News

Is Twins’ Max Kepler baseball’s best right fielder?

Is Twins Max Kepler Baseballs Best Right Fielder

CHICAGO — Max Kepler has struggled to find the stroke he used to hit 36 home runs, and compile an .855 OPS, in 2019. One thing that hasn’t slipped is his defense.

The Twins right fielder, manager Rocco Baldelli said, “Has been absolutely one of the best right fielders in baseball for a while now. I mean, you’re talking like half a decade.”

“I’d like to win a Gold Glove,” Kepler said before Friday night’s game against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. “That’s something I’ve always wanted to do in my career.”

He has to be in the conversation.

Beyond the observable data clear to most anyone who has regularly watched the Twins play this season, Kepler is filling up the statistical charts, as well. According to mlb.com’s baseball savant, he started Friday’s game the top-ranked right-fielder in Outs Above Average (12), Runs Prevented (10) and Success Rate Added (91 / 4 percent), tied for the latter with Arizona’s Pavin Smith.

Kepler didn’t know that until informed by Byron Buxton, a Gold and Platinum Glove winner as baseball’s best center fielder in 2017. He also is wondering whether his offensive struggles might cloud his chances.

“I think if a player’s having a really good season offensively, and if he has some defensive attributes, then they might look at him for a Gold Glove,” Kepler said.

Kepler entered Friday’s game hitting .231 but his average plummeted to .226 when he returned from a two-week absence because of a broken right pinky toe – he was hit there by a pitch – and went hitless in his first seven games. Since then, he has hit .278 with four RBIs, seven walks and six strikeouts in his past 15 games.

Asked if he feels more like himself since Kepler said, “I’m getting there, you know?”

“My toe’s still broken, and it’s going to be broken till the end of the season, because it won’t heal unless you rest it,” he added. “But I’m definitely managing it, but that’s also not my excuse as to why I maybe had that slump coming off the rehab.”

A NEED FOR SPEED

Outfielder Billy Hamilton joined the Twins on Friday after signing a minor league deal and playing two games with Class AAA St. Paul. A 10-year veteran, he knew what his role would be before even talking to Baldelli on Friday.

He’s been doing it for the past three seasons. “Come in late and run, play defense, get some starts every now and then,” he said.

Hamilton was picked up in July by Miami, where he played 20 games and went 1 for 13 with a .143 on-base percentage before being optioned. The Twins signed him to a minor league deal in August, hoping his speed will help them win the American League Central. They started Friday one game behind first-place Cleveland.

Hamilto, 31, played two postseason games for Atlanta in 2019, drawing a walk and scoring a run in two plate appearances, and played 71 games with the White Sox last season and joined the team for its first-round postseason series loss.

The Twins see him pinch-running and playing outfield late in games.

“One of the fastest players we’ve ever seen, but an excellent base runner and a really good defender – someone that can really either close a ballgame for you or score that run that’s vital for you at the end of the game,” Baldelli said. “We had to go outside the organization to do that. It’s not something that you always see, but I think it made a lot of sense with where we’re at.”

BRIEFLY

Reliever Austin Davis, 29, joined the team on Friday, as well. The left-hander was claimed off waivers from Boston after he appeared in 50 games with the Red Sox, going 2-1 with a 5.47 earned-run average. He has a 1.57 WHIP and has fanned 61 batters. “He’s got a good arm, he’s got a good slider,” Baldelli said. “He’s a guy that we’ve talked about a lot.

Infielder Jorge Polanco missed his fifth straight game (knee) on Friday. “If this were midseason, we might be just putting him on the IL for 10 days and calling someone up to take his spot,” Baldelli said. “But we’re going to try to get him back and whenever we get him back, we’ll be happy to have him. We get him back on Day 7 or Day 8, that’s something that we’re kind of OK with.”

News

Trump reacts to John Harwood leaving CNN: ‘People didn’t trust him or believe in him’

Trump Reacts To John Harwood Leaving Cnn: 'People Didn'T Trust Him Or Believe In Him'
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Count former President Trump among those not sad to see the departure of CNN White House correspondent John Harwood, whom he called a “polarizing” and “talentless” member of the media.

Harwood, a particularly outspoken critic of Trump despite being portrayed as just a reporter, announced on Friday that he would be leaving CNN. He looked like he was kicked out, tweeting, “Proud of the job…can’t wait to see what’s next.”

“He was a third-rate talent who never got it because people didn’t trust him or believe in him,” Trump told Fox News Digital in a statement. “The media needs reliable, truthful people to save their reputation. There is almost nothing more important than that to our country. Harwood was polarizing and, sadly, talentless.”

The two were barely in mutual admiration society. Harwood called Trump mentally ill, said the Republican Party under him was “fundamentally broken,” and blasted Trump’s unsubstantiated claims about the stolen 2020 election. Harwood has also consistently defended or outright gushed about Biden’s White House, from his first day.

Former President Trump called John Harwood a third-rate reporter in reaction to his ousting from CNN.
(Associated Press)

CNN SHAKEUP: MSNBC HOSTS AT WHITE HOUSE, LIBERALS FURIOUS OVER JOHN HARWOOD EXIT

On Friday, his last day on CNN after arriving in 2020, he praised President Biden’s speech condemning Trumpism and his MAGA supporters and suggested he had no choice but to reject the traditional ideal of journalists who do not take sides.

“The central point he made in this political speech about a threat to democracy is true,” Harwood said. “It’s something that’s not easy for us as journalists to say. We’re brought up to think that there are two different political parties with different views, and we don’t take party in honest disagreements with each other. We talk. These are not honest disagreements. The Republican Party is currently run by a dishonest demagogue.

Harwood had essentially admitted he hadn’t played directly with either side before, praising NBC’s Lester Holt last year after the latter said there was no need to “always give both sides a equal weight and merit”.

Harwood, who has also worked at the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, has played a key role in shaping the unprecedented vitriol that has developed between the mainstream media and Trump since his political rise began in 2015. .

CNN’S JOHN HARWOOD SMOKE OVER DESANTIS’ ATTACK ON FAUCI: PROOF OF ‘DEGRADATION’ OF REPUBLICAN PARTY

The two memorably clashed during a Republican primary debate on CNBC that year, as Harwood raised his eyebrows with sour remarks directed at Trump and his fellow GOP hopefuls. Harwood asked Trump if he was running a ‘comic book version of a presidential campaign,’ and he said Trump had a better chance of flailing his arms and flying off the podium than his non-raising tax plan. the deficit.

Cnbc (L-R) Debate Moderators John Harwood, Becky Quick And Carl Quintanilla Pose Questions During The 2016 Republican U.s. Presidential Candidates Debate In Boulder, Colorado On October 28, 2015.

CNBC (L-R) debate moderators John Harwood, Becky Quick and Carl Quintanilla pose questions during the 2016 Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate in Boulder, Colorado on October 28, 2015.
(REUTERS/Rick Wilking)

That and other scathing remarks by Harwood and the panel of seemingly nonpartisan moderators caused a rash within the Republican National Committee and among rank-and-file conservatives, who called his performance media bias.

Then-RNC president Reince Priebus told Fox News at the time: “Obviously we had assurances that it would be direct funding, which they all do. days. And what was delivered was nothing but a crap sandwich. I guarantee you we’re going to make sure CNBC doesn’t stage and moderate another debate with our candidates.” The RNC also tore up its partnership with NBC for a future debate this cycle.

Harwood’s reputation was further damaged by leaked emails from Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta, which included Harwood asking Podesta for advice on what to ask Jeb Bush in an interview. , criticizing reporters focusing on Clinton’s mail server issues when she was “most likely to be [the] next president,” and praising his own questioning of Trump while raving about then-President Obama’s assessment of the Republican Party.

BRIAN STELTER DROPPED BY CNN: WHY ‘RELIABLE SOURCES’ HOST WAS SHOWN THE DOOR

After the CNBC debate, Trump mocked Harwood, saying he was “probably finished as a credible reporter”, “not very good at what he does” and a “disgrace” to his network.

Notably, White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain retweeted Norman Ornstein’s expression of sadness over Harwood’s departure on Friday. Ornstein wrote: “It’s very sad. [Harwood] represents the best of journalism, in addition to being a great person.”

Puck’s Dylan Byers reported that Harwood still had two years left on his contract.

Cnn White House Correspondent John Harwood Is Leaving The Network.

CNN White House correspondent John Harwood is leaving the network.
(Getty Pictures)

A CNN insider told Fox News Digital last month, following the ousting of Brian Stelter as host of “Reliable Sources,” that new CEO Chris Licht was willing to terminate active contracts to bring changes to CNN, rather than waiting for them to expire.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harwood did not respond to a request for comment. A CNN spokesperson told Fox News Digital, “We appreciate John’s work covering the White House, and we wish him all the best.”

David Rutz is an editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @davidrutz.

News

Artemis 1 launch: NASA astronaut Jessica Meir shares importance of moon mission

Artemis 1 Launch: Nasa Astronaut Jessica Meir Shares Importance Of Moon Mission
Houston, TX — NASA announced its next attempt to launch the Artemis I space capsule on Saturday, and ABC13’s Brhe Berry got to chat with astronaut Jessica Meir about the process and what it means.

“This is an important milestone for us at NASA as it marks the first mission of the Artemis program and our return to the moon,” Meir said.

She explained that this Saturday launch is the final stage of testing. Although there are no crew members aboard this launch, Meir said the next one will be.

“I can say it’s a little surreal. It’s been this NASA goal for so long now, but to me it always felt so far away. Suddenly being here at Kennedy Space Center, seeing this rocket on the launch pad, see the capsules for the next two missions already in development,

it’s getting very, very real,” Meir said.

Artemis I will travel for approximately 40 days, reaching up to 60 miles from the moon, then 40,000 miles above the moon orbiting its dark side, before landing in the Pacific Ocean off San Diego .

“We’re not just preparing to go to the moon, we’re going there. We’re ready to go,” Meir said with a smile on his face.

She also mentioned other meanings behind this launch.

“We have a much more diverse workforce this time around. It’s one of the goals of the Artemis mission to land the first woman and the first person of color on the moon. It’s very exciting for me. This means we will all be truly represented as we explore together,” Meir said.

On Monday, NASA was forced to cancel plans to send an unmanned space capsule to orbit the Moon, marking the initial launch of an ambitious plan to establish a long-term presence on the Moon for the scientific discovery and economic development.

“We’ve had engineers working through these issues all week and we’re in a much better position, but we’ll once again make sure everything is fine, including the weather conditions before we get this rocket off the ground,” he said. Meir said.

Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.

News

The first hurricane of the season forms in the Atlantic

The First Hurricane Of The Season Forms In The Atlantic
The first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season formed over the open Atlantic, 1,425 kilometers west of the Azores.

The US National Hurricane Center on Friday raised Tropical Storm Danielle to hurricane strength after its maximum sustained winds reached 120 km/h.

The Miami-based hurricane center said Hurricane Danielle does not currently pose a threat to any land area and predicted it would meander through the Atlantic Ocean over the next few days before weakening and moving towards the North-east.

The formation of the storm marks a late start to the Atlantic hurricane season.

The hurricane center reports that last month was the first August in 25 years without a named storm. And Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach told The Associated Press that this is the first time since 1941 that there has been no named July 3 storm. at the end of August.

Hurricane Danielle is only the fourth named storm of the season.

Meteorologists say the hurricane is also one of the northernmost hurricanes to form in the Atlantic, fueled by warmer than average ocean waters.

Warm waters typically favor hurricane development, but meteorologists say dry, stable air in the Atlantic has helped suppress storm formation.

Last month, even as it revised its seasonal forecast downward, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center said atmospheric and ocean conditions were favorable for an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season in 2022, with the peak months of September and October still to come.

Some information in this report comes from The Associated Press.

News

Yankees hope epidural will help Anthony Rizzo’s back pain

Yankees Hope Epidural Will Help Anthony Rizzo’s Back Pain
ST. PETERSBURG —  The Yankees are hopeful that Anthony Rizzo will be able to get some relief from the nagging back pain that has limited him this season after having an epidural on Thursday. Rizzo stayed behind in California to see renowned orthopedic spine surgeon Dr. Robert Watkins, who recommended the shots for the Yankees first baseman.

“So he did have an epidural yesterday in in California. Flew back today. Really optimistic that this is going to do the trick and be what helps him moving forward,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before Friday’s series opener against the Rays at Tropicana Field. “As I was saying, he had an MRI a couple of weeks ago, that I think gave Anthony and us a lot of peace of mind and that that actually came back better than where he was even in spring training. So there’s, I think there’s a lot of optimism that the shots will kind of do the trick as far as getting the pain out there and hopefully when we get ready to start the homestand, he’ll be ready to go.”

Rizzo has missed 10 games because of what he described as back spasms that he had suffered annually over the last few years of his career. During this road trip, the pain became so bad that Rizzo, who did hit home runs on back-to-back nights, had to use a back wrap with infrared heat between innings.

“I think just the pain management and it was something that wore him down,” Boone said. “The back specialist Watkins, out in California is as good as there is, and felt like this is going to work. And I think they feel good about the long term based on the MRIs. But this is something that should give him a lot of relief the rest of the way this season.”

In the 19 games since Rizzo missed five games with the issue, he is hitting .212/394/.691 with three home runs. Overall this season, Rizzo is hitting .225/.339/.493 with an .832 OPS and 30 home runs.

Dr. Watkins is the back specialist who works with many athletes. Locally, he is known as the doctor who tried to help David Wright at the end of his career get through spinal stenosis.

A GOOD NON BREAK

Jameson Taillon said he expects to make his next scheduled start on Monday. The right-hander said he was able to throw all his pitches on Thursday, a test after he was hit by a line drive in the right forearm on Tuesday.

“We still need to throw a bullpen but as far as I’m concerned, I should be on schedule,” Taillon said.

Taillon will throw his regular bullpen on Saturday, but throwing on Tuesday he found no issues. After a long history of injuries, he feels like he got lucky.

“Immediately after I was definitely a little worried, but once I got the no-broken bones news, we’re basically given the green light to be aggressive with treating it and getting all the inflammation out of there,” Taillon said. “So yeah, we definitely got lucky.”

SEVERINO STORMS THROUGH

Luis Severino’s rehab start was delayed an hour by lightning, but the right-hander got through two innings on Friday night. He pitched two innings, allowed a double and struck out three in a game with low Class-A Tampa.

Severino is on the 60-day injured list with a “low grade,” strained lat muscle and will be able to come back in the middle of the month.

CARPENTER ARRIVES

Matt Carpenter, who first joined the team here at Tropicana Field back in May, wheeled in to rejoin the team for this series. He is still in a walking boot and using a scooter to get around, but Boone said they expect him to get re-evaluated next week.

“He’s sick of his cart. So hopefully, he’s getting ready to ditch that thing. I would say he’s probably going to get X-Rayed again sometime probably on this homestand,” Boone said.

News

Antonio Conte bemoans the ‘big advantage’ clubs like Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United have in the transfer market, but happy with Tottenham’s deals

Antonio Conte Bemoans The 'Big Advantage' Clubs Like Chelsea, Liverpool And Manchester United Have In The Transfer Market, But Happy With Tottenham'S Deals
Antonio Conte has praised Tottenham’s summer transfer business but believes they are still far from being able to challenge the Premier League’s top sides.

Spurs signed no less than seven new faces this summer, including Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Clement Lenglet, Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie and Djed Spence.

Getty

Conte is happy with Tottenham’s transfer activity this summer

Richarlison Is The Main Name Among Tottenham's Seven Summer Signings

Getty

Richarlison is the main name among Tottenham’s seven summer signings

As a result, the North London side have started the new season well with three wins and two draws in five matches so far, putting them third in the table.

With the transfer window now closed, Conte gave an update on the deals made so far and while delighted with the progress made, the Italian feels the differences between their business and rivals Tottenham are clear to all.

Speaking to the press, Conte said: “I think in this transfer window we have done what the club can do. We have done some good things but I have to be honest with you because if I see the workforce of the other top teams, there is too much distance, still too much distance.

“For this reason we have to know that we are just starting in this process to try to improve the team and in this transfer window we have tried to do that, like we did in January with Bentancur and Kulusevski. .

“Also in this transfer window we have tried to improve the squad in terms of numbers and quality, but of course to be competitive and fight to be a title contender and to get a place in the League. champions, it takes at least three or more transfer windows to improve and try to get to the same level as the other big clubs.

Both Jurgen Klopp And Pep Guardiola Spent Huge Amounts Of Money On Top Quality Players During The Transfer Window

Getty

Both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola spent huge amounts of money on top quality players during the transfer window

But The Italian Thinks Spurs Are Still A Long Way Off

Getty

But the Italian thinks Spurs are still a long way off

Although happy with their business, Conte played down suggestions that they had an advantage over their rivals due to the early conclusion of their business, with Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United all spending huge sums on individual players.

He said: “Honestly if you sign a £100m or £80m player on the last day you have a big advantage because it means you sign a top player.

“To also sign a player for free or on loan, it’s a different situation. I want to be very clear. I think we did what we could do and at the right time because the vision was very clear as to the money at hand. We spent money on two players, Richarlison and [Yves] kiss.

“The others were on loan or free but it’s sure to have a vision and to anticipate and to give the coach the possibility to work from the start I think that means that we work very well with a vision. very clear, and not wait until the last day for a player to come on loan or sign a player with characteristics that are not good for our team.

News

Apple River stabbings: Attorney lays groundwork for self-defense claim for man accused

Nicolae Miu Booking Photo
An attorney laid the groundwork Friday for a self-defense claim for the man accused of fatally stabbing a Stillwater teen and injuring four tubers on the Apple River in Wisconsin.

Witnesses told authorities that Nicolae Miu, 52, had been bothering young women and girls tubing on the river while carrying goggles and a snorkel mask. But Miu told investigators he acted to defend himself after he was attacked while searching for a lost cell phone.

A judge concluded at Friday’s hearing that prosecutors had presented sufficient evidence that a felony trial move forward.

Nicolae Miu (Courtesy of the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office)

Miu, of Prior Lake, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the July 30 death of Isaac Schuman, a 17-year-old who would have been a senior at Stillwater Area High School. He also is charged with four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in Somerset, Wis.

Nearly all of Friday’s 38 minute hearing involved a St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office detective’s recollection of what she saw in a cell phone video that she said showed most of the incident, as well as witness accounts.

Lt. Brandie Hart recalled in her testimony how the three minute video showed Miu jog over to the group of teens and grab onto their tubes, which were tied together. She said Miu walked around the tubes downriver and appeared to be looking for something. The teens told him to “get away” and accused him of “looking for little girls.”

Hart said witnesses told her the incident first became violent after Miu “struck a female” in the face. She said the video does not show her being hit, but does show Miu then being pushed into the river, slapped and pushed again. She said he then pulled a knife and stabbed one tuber, which she described as a “jab” that appeared to move up the tuber’s torso.

The video did not show others being stabbed, but showed Miu making stabbing motions, Hart said. After sounds of screaming, she said, Miu walked back to the group he had been with previously and did not call 911.

Hart said she interviewed Miu and that “he said he was attacked and he responded in self defense.” She said he stated he did not have a knife, although his wife later said that he did.

She said Miu told her the tubers had brandished two knives, but no other ones were seen in the video besides the one Miu had with him. The knife was later recovered on a riverbank.

ARRAIGNMENT NEXT WEEK

Upon questioning by Corey Chirafisi, Miu’s attorney, Hart said Miu didn’t say anything to the tubers after jogging over to them and did not yell or threaten them. He was not aggressive with them while he was turned away from them, looking for his phone, and they were yelling at him to get away.

“Is he yelling back at them,” Chirafisi asked?

“No,” she replied.

Hart said Miu had not made physical motions toward the six tubers who were around him before the altercation became violent.

“There’s no place for him to go at that point, agreed?” Chirafisi asked Hart. “Yes,” she responded.

St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Michael Waterman on Friday scheduled an arraignment for Thursday, when Miu will be asked to enter a plea.

Miu is being held at the St. Croix County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.

Chirafisi, a Madison, Wis.-based attorney, was among the defense team for Rittenhouse, who last November was acquitted of murder and other charges after killing two men and injuring a third during the civil unrest that followed a police shooting in Kenosha in 2020. Rittenhouse argued he fired his rifle in self-defense after each of the men attacked him.

