Jim Harbaugh says he has ‘unfinished business’ in the NFL

it’s pronounced Tol-likedApparently.

Maybe you’re a fan enough to already know how to pronounce the name of the author of The Lord of the Rings. Maybe you’ve seen the Peter Jackson films or the new Prime Video series The Rings of Power. Maybe you’re not a fan of fantasy at all. Either way, this biographical film about the life of JRR Tolkien is still a poignant story of brotherhood and a reminder of the humanity and creativity lost to war.

Originally released in 2019, Tolkien is available to rent or buy now.

Mad Max, X-Men and The Great star Nicholas Hoult stars as the legendary author. Tolkien was born in South Africa at the dawn of the 20th century, orphaned in England and instilled a love of languages ​​at Oxford. In the film, his life and his love for his wife, Edith, played by Lily Collins, are framed by flashbacks to the muddy trenches of World War I, where Tolkien served as an officer.

Directed by Dome Karukoski, the biopic illustrates various influences on The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. These include the epic myths read to young Tolkien by his late mother; Wagner’s opera Ring Cycle; and its transition from idyllic rural English counties to the hellish chimney towers of industrial Birmingham. The film is then bound by Tolkien’s feverish hallucinations of fiery dragons and nightmarish monster-knights stalking the gas-shrouded, flame-engulfed hellscape of the Western Front.

Some of these mirrors are a bit dead: for example, Craig Roberts has a thankless job as a faithful companion named Sam, spurring Tolkien on an arduous quest through the trenches.

But really, the Lord of the Rings allusions are just the hook to pull you into a bigger story. Fans will enjoy spotting references and inspirations from the Middle-earth books, but the real story is about a generation broke by war. At the upscale school where he feels like an outsider, Tolkien encounters a group of artistic dreamers who find themselves in uniform while still just boys. Already confined by the restrictions of society, they find themselves fighting for their lives during the First World War.

Fox



Tolkien symbolizes artists, poets and painters, the creative, playful and gentle souls lost in war even though they have returned home. The film presents Tolkien as a survivor who speaks for a generation of artists lost in history.

While it’s a heartfelt meditation on loss and linguistics, Tolkien’s real-life story is pretty lighthearted — especially if you’re not into posh boys hanging out in posh schools. But there are sweetly touching moments, like Edith pushing Tolkien beyond linguistics and into emotion by making up a story on the spot. There’s also a haunting cameo from Derek Jacobi, who delivers a moving speech about the power of words.

Farewell to Middle-earth: Celebrate ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and ‘The Hobbit’ (photos) View all photos

But we don’t just make a biopic without twisting the truth a bit. The Tolkien family has disavowed the film, and there are inevitably some deviations from the truth. The film implies that Tolkien and his friends went straight to war, for example, although in reality he delayed joining long enough for it to raise eyebrows. And it looks like the film may be playing coyly with certain aspects of Tolkien’s story. Director Dome Karukoski has made a few films based on true stories, and speaking to CNET, he admitted the biopics are “always a battle between fact and fiction”. But even if the facts are rationalized or adjusted, it is only to find the “emotional truth” of the story.

Tolkien himself also resisted attempts to analyze the influences on his work. But Lord of the Rings remains more influential than ever, with Peter Jackson’s epic film now followed by a very dear new TV version on Amazon. And of course, Tolkien’s influence can be seen throughout the fantasy genre, from his contemporary CS Lewis’ Narnia stories to George RR Martin’s Game of Thrones phenomenon (and spin-offs Dragon House).

Not just for Lord of the Rings fans, Tolkien (the movie) explores how the War to End All Wars inspired one ring to rule all fantasy. And taking Tolkien as a representative of a doomed generation, it reminds us of the tragedy that some things that shouldn’t have been forgotten were lost.