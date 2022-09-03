Jordan Montgomery tweaks Yankees after last solid outing

This story is part Focal Point iPhone 2022CNET’s collection of news, tips and advice on Apple’s most popular product.

Apple may launch an Apple Watch Pro for the first time, according to reports from Bloomberg. It would be the first time that Apple has released an Apple Watch aimed at a specific audience. Apple is holding an event on September 7 where it is expected to announce new Apple Watches and iPhones.

Apple could soon add a new Apple Watch to the mix: the Apple Watch Pro. Reports from Bloomberg and other sources suggest that Apple will release a high-end Apple Watch aimed at athletes with a larger screen, more rugged design and longer battery life. If Apple plans to release an Apple Watch Pro this year, we’ll likely find out more on the company’s site. “Far Out” launch event scheduled for September 7.

Launching a Pro version of the Apple Watch would be a wise move for Apple. Connected watches like the Apple Watch come with health and fitness features, some of which are more useful for sports enthusiasts than casual exercisers. An Apple Watch Pro would allow the company to reach those willing to pay more for extra durability while offering more affordable options for people who will be happy with a more basic experience.

Here’s everything we know so far about what to expect from the Apple Watch Pro ahead of Apple’s event next week.

Apple Watch Pro or Apple Watch Explorer Edition?

Among the biggest questions is what this new apple watch version will be called. It’s possible that Apple may call it Apple Watch Pro, as it matches the naming convention that Apple has used for other products such as the iPhone, AirPods, iPad and Mac computers.

But an early report from Bloomberg also said the watch was called the “Explorer Edition” internally. Since Apple has launched special watches in the past under its Nike and Hermès collections, the Explorer Edition doesn’t seem overdone. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also speculated that it might be called “Apple Watch Extreme” or “Apple Watch Max.”

Larger, more robust design

The Apple Watch Pro’s larger and more durable build should be the main way it stands out from the rest of Apple’s lineup, according to Bloomberg. The Pro is expected to have a screen that measures nearly 2 inches diagonally and will have around 7% more screen real estate than the Series 7, reports Bloomberg. Ross Young, analyst and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants also tweeted that a new Apple Watch with a larger 1.99-inch screen is in the works.

Apple will also equip this new Pro version with a “solid metal material” rather than aluminum and an “unbreakable screen”, according to Bloomberg. That might make it more appealing to those who frequently hike or climb or work in harsh outdoor conditions.

We might also see other design changes. Japanese tech blog Macotakara reports that the new Apple Watch will have a flat design similar to the iPhone 13 Pro.

Longer battery life

The Apple Watch Pro will also have longer battery life compared to the standard Series 8 that we expect to see this fall, according to Bloomberg. However, the report didn’t elaborate on the precise battery gains we might see, other than to say that it will allow users to track workouts for longer periods of time. This would be a big deal for outdoor runners, given that tracking runs with GPS is known to be a battery drain for smartwatches in general. It might also be more useful for those planning to track their sleep with an Apple Watch.

Bloomberg also previously reported a new low-power mode for the Apple Watch that was set to debut with WatchOS 9. We didn’t hear about it at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in June, but it’s possible that ‘Apple mentions this at its upcoming event.

Health and fitness tracking

The Apple Watch Pro appears to be a more advanced version of the standard Series 8, meaning it will likely have the same health sensors and workout options. That means it will likely have the temperature sensor planned for the Series 8, Bloomberg reports, and the ability to take an ECG and measure blood oxygen levels on the wrist.

But the Apple Watch Pro may have improved hiking and swimming tracking, Bloomberg says. That would make sense given that this watch will likely be geared towards sports enthusiasts.

Possibility of satellite connectivity

There are rumors that Apple is develop satellite connectivity for the iPhone, which would allow it to send emergency text messages even when cellular coverage is unavailable. We don’t know if this feature will debut with the iPhone 14, though the invite to Apple’s space-themed “Far Out” event has certainly sparked speculation that such an announcement could be imminent. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also wrote in his Power On newsletter that Apple has discussed bringing satellite connectivity to the Apple Watch internally. He added that it would be a good fit for future Apple Watch Pro models, although it’s unclear whether he’s referring to the Apple Watch Pro we expect to see on September 7 or a model. new generation.

Either way, reports from Bloomberg aren’t the only sign that satellite connectivity could be coming to Apple’s next products. TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reports that Apple has completed hardware tests on the iPhone 14but its launch will depend on whether or not Apple has chosen a business model to bring satellite communications to the iPhone.

Launch and Pricing

Apple typically announces its new Apple Watch line alongside its new iPhones in September, so we expect this year to be no different. Similar to how Apple unveiled the iPhone X alongside the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, Apple could announce the Apple Watch Pro alongside the standard versions of the watch, Macotakara reported, citing sources in China.

The Apple Watch typically launches shortly after Apple’s event, but there have been exceptions. For example, Apple announced the Series 7 on September 14, but did not launch it until October 8. That’s a departure from the 2020 Series 6 debut, which launched on September 18 after being announced on September 15.

While we won’t know for sure until Apple makes an announcement, we can probably expect the Apple Watch Pro to be more expensive than the regular Series 8 given its extra features. If Apple maintains the same pricing structure as the Series 7, the Series 8 will likely start at $400 for the non-cellular aluminum model. Given that the stainless steel Series 7 starts at $700, we can probably expect the Rumored Pro to cost more, as it will likely be made of a more durable premium metal.

We hope to hear more at Apple’s event on September 7. Along with the new Apple Watch models, Apple will likely announce the iPhone 14 lineup and possibly the rumored Airpods Pro 2.