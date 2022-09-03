Connect with us

Literary calendar: Author Molly Beth Griffin and illustrator Meleck Davis launch 'The Big Leaf Leap'

September 3, 2022
PHIL ADAMO: Presents “The Medievalist: A Novel,” in conversation with David Jones. In-person. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6,  Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls.

BORDEN/WYNN: Susan Borden signs copies of “Clockwise” and Steve Wynn signs “The Culvers Report.” 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, Lake Country Booksellers, 4766 Washington Square, White Bear Lake.

“When Minnehaha Flowed with Whiskey” by Karen Cooper

KAREN COOPER: Photo historian and writer tells the history of Minnehaha Falls from the 1850s through 1889 in “When Minnehaha Flowed with Whiskey,” recalling a time when the falls area was a scene of mayhem. The waterfall was privately owned and entrepreneurs made money from hotels and concessions. Even after the area became  a city park, shady operators set up at its borders using corrupt police “security.” There was drinking carousing, sideshows, dances that attracted unescorted women, until 1900 when social reformers began to redeem the falls. Publication celebration 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, Icehouse in Minneapolis, 2528 Nicollet Ave S.

CARLA J. HAGEN: Introduces her new novel, “Muskeg,” second in her Minnesota-Canada Borderland trilogy. Her debut, “Hand Me down My Walking Cane,” won the 2012 Midwest Book Award for best literary fiction and best historical fiction. 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, Open Book, 1011 Washington Ave. s., Mpls.

LITERARY BRIDGES: Reading series celebrates its sixth anniversary and its merger with Literary Lights with readings by Richard Terrill, Mary Jo Pehl, Tim Nolan, Michael Kiesow, River Maria Urke, Julie Martin, Rick Hilber and Frances James. 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul.

A Girl Lies In A Pile Of Leaves On 'The Big Leaf Leap' Book Cover

LOVING LEAVES: Author Molly Beth Griffin and illustrator Meleck Davis, both Minneapolitans, tell the story in “The Big Leaf Leap” of a little girl who longs to jump into a big pile of fall leaves. But she needs help to make the pile really huge. Some neighbor kids come over to help, then more kids from down the street. Their pile is made up of beautiful leaves from so many trees: maple, oak, gingko, aspen, birch, locust, brought to a vacant lot where beautiful children from so many families unite in a single goal of having fun. Publication launch 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, Red Balloon Bookshop, 891 Grand Ave., St. Paul.

MANGA MANIA: Calling all weebs, dweebs and otaku to Next Chapter Booksellers Manga club, a forum to casually discuss a new title every month. No RSVP necessary. At 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, the title for discussion is “Solanin” by Inio Asano. At the store, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul.

CLAIRE SCHWARTZ: Discusses “Civil Service” with Lara Mamosa Montes. 7 p.m. Thursday,  Sept. 8, Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls.

The heartbreaking and heartbreaking love story of Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots

September 3, 2022

The Heartbreaking And Heartbreaking Love Story Of Nick Cordero And Amanda Kloots
The plan was to eat tomatoes and mozzarella, but this time with baby Elvis swinging nearby after the house was finished.

Instead, when Nick checked into the hospital, Amanda stayed with Elvis at Zach Braff’s guest house, where they had been staying during the renovation. Eventually, his brother and sister joined them.

“She’s a motivational trainer, so she went into tough-guy crisis management mode,” Zach marveled at The Hollywood Reporter about Amanda at the end of April 2020. “If you look at her Instagram, she tells stories about herself and she motivates others – she is literally trying to motivate others.”

There was “an unbroken flow of people” visiting, the Scrubs said the star. “And [Nick] was in rock of agesthe show they were doing here, and its rock of ages the cast literally take turns taking the baby for stroller rides.”

On May 8, she shared the last photo of their family of three taken before she was hospitalized on March 30 and then intubated on April 1. He was in a coma and had suffered a litany of problems, including two minor strokes and circulation. problem that resulted in the amputation of his right leg.

“I ask God for a miracle and my dad reminded me that God answers my prayer everyday because he is always with us! Nick is a fighter and has not given up,” she wrote. . “His doctors and nurses have been truly amazing.”

Entertainment

Yankees shut out in Tampa Bay, lead AL East by up to 5 games: 'It's an embarrassing loss'

September 3, 2022

Yankees Shut Out In Tampa Bay, Lead Al East By Up To 5 Games: 'It'S An Embarrassing Loss'
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

What was once a double digit number leader of the American League East for the New York Yankees is reduced to five games.

After a five-game winning streak at the end of August, the The Yankees have now lost five of their last six games after a 9-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.

Tampa Bay Rays teammate Christian Bethancourt (14) Manuel Margot (13) high-fives after defeating the New York Yankees 9-0 at Tropicana Field on September 2, 2022 in St. Petersburg, Florida.
(Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

New York only had five hits, never getting a runner past second base Friday night as the pressure on manager Aaron Boone keep going up.

“It’s an embarrassing loss,” Boone said after the game, according to the New York Post. “I hope it’s one of those things at rock bottom where you should be pissed off [and] embarrassed.”

TIGERS’ AUSTIN MEADOWS SAYS MENTAL HEALTH STRUGGLES KEEP HIM OFF THE PITCH

The Yankees got a quality start from pitcher Domingo German — 6.2 innings, two earned runs — but New York was never able to do anything offensively, and the bullpen allowed six runs in the eighth inning to put the game aside for Tampa Bay.

“I don’t pay attention to it. It’s the worst thing you can do in anything is press or feel pressure,” Yankees slugger Aaron Judge said when asked about New York’s advance in the AL East. “We’re playing a kid’s game. It’s a game we love, and we have to go into it every night with enthusiasm and not really worry about the rankings.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

Aaron Judge Of The New York Yankees Reacts After Being Knocked Out In The Seventh Inning Against The Tampa Bay Rays At Tropicana Field On September 2, 2022 In St. Petersburg, Florida.

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees reacts after being knocked out in the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 2, 2022 in St. Petersburg, Florida.
(Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

YANKEES CALL UP TOP PROSPECTS FANS BEGED FOR EXPANDED LISTS

“Because if we show up and do what we do – have good sticks, order what we need on the mound – we’re going to look up at the end of the year and be where we want to be in the world. We can’t sit here and try to press. I don’t think anyone in this room tries to press or watch that stuff. We have a lot to do.”

The Yankees are now 15-25 since the All-Star break and have been shut out six times in the second half of the season.

New York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone During A Game Against The Tampa Bay Rays At Tropicana Field On September 2, 2022 In St. Petersburg, Florida.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 2, 2022 in St. Petersburg, Florida.
(Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It’s just embarrassing when you get beat up like that, and you go through the hardships that you’re going through,” Boone added, according to ESPN. “I’m in charge of this team. What we’re going through right now, I know better than anyone, there’s going to be tough times and tough times. I think the effort is there, I think the care are there. But we’ve set a much better standard in this room that we have to start living up to.”

The Rays and Yankees play Game 2 of a three-game series Saturday at 6:10 p.m. ET.

Joe Morgan is a sports reporter for Fox News.

Soucheray: The coyotes have the run of the place

September 3, 2022

Joe Soucheray
Setting aside human predators, who are everywhere, due to lax bail requirements, inadequate prosecution and cupcake sentencing, we have the animal kingdoms to contend with and they are as bold as their two-legged co-conspirators.

As recently as four years ago, Molly Lunaris, St. Paul’s animal-control supervisor, was asked about increased coyote sightings in St. Paul.

“I think it speaks well of our city that wild animals choose to live here. It speaks to the care we’ve put into our environment that it’s a welcoming place for a multitude of species,” Lunaris told Minnesota Public Radio.

At the time, I remember thinking it sounded like St. Paul set up a booth at a convention in Las Vegas and beat out Phoenix, Omaha and St. Louis for a coyote-relocation program. Well, it worked. The coyotes, like pickpockets, carjackers and other assorted crooks, are in every neighborhood in the city.

We have no obligation to be welcoming. Coyotes are deceitful and opportunistic. They don’t care about the environment. They will drink oily water that might accumulate under a British car, to which I can attest. They aren’t cute or fluffy. And while coyote attacks on humans are not frequent, they do happen. They would delight in an unattended 2-year-old if given half a chance.

When I asked a neighbor about the bandages on her knee and the orthopedic wrap on her ankle, I got, not surprisingly, a coyote story. She was out walking her French bulldog, or boxer or whatever it is, the other night at about civil twilight when they encountered a coyote in the middle of the street. The coyote stopped, sizing up the meeting.

Now, the woman in question happens to be extremely fond of her dog. He strained mightily at his leash while the coyote examined his nails and yawned. The dog next pretended to be fierce and made guttural sounds. She would not let go of the leash, although it does set up the curiosity of wondering what the match would have been like. Finally, the dog gathered all his strength and lunged but that only pulled the woman to the ground, thus her scrapes and strains.

The coyote said “whatever” and trotted away.

Three dogs ago, I routinely chased what became known as The Creature. Over a snow-scaped golf course on moonlit nights, The Creature taunted us with his speed. But The Creature knew his place. He didn’t want to be seen.

I say we should be allowed to shoot this invasive coyote species. We go after milfoil and emerald ash borers and flying carp. Maybe we should deputize gangsters to shoot coyotes instead of each other. Yes, I realize that probably wouldn’t go over well at City Hall.

No, this encounter was not perchance a fox. We’ve got plenty of those, too. Foxes are red and diminutive and prone to be skittish. This guy was gray and somewhat amused. He was in no hurry.

The deer are virtually tame.

The armor-plated wild turkeys are incredibly bold.

The foxes and coyotes have the run of the place.

I don’t even want to know any more about the anguished shrieking in the middle of the night. Something lesser is getting eaten by something greater.

And it doesn’t make any difference where you live. We all might as well be living on the outskirts of Ely.

Joe Soucheray can be reached at [email protected] Soucheray’s “Garage Logic” podcast can be heard at garagelogic.com.

NASA postpones launch of Artemis Moon rocket for second time

September 3, 2022

Nasa Postpones Launch Of Artemis Moon Rocket For Second Time
By Reuters 03 Sep 2022, 09:03 PM IST (Released)

For the second time in five days, NASA on Saturday halted an ongoing countdown and postponed a planned attempt to launch the first test flight of its giant next-generation rocket, the first mission of the Moon-to-Mars program. Agency Artemis.

The latest attempt to launch the 32-story Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and its Orion capsule has been scrubbed after repeated attempts by technicians to fix a leak of supercooled liquid hydrogen propellant pumped into the rocket’s fuel tanks. the middle floor of the vehicle. .

Pat Leonard's NFL Notes: 'Gamewrecker' former MVP Lamar Jackson is owed every dollar he wants from Baltimore Ravens

September 3, 2022

Pat Leonard’s Nfl Notes: ‘Gamewrecker’ Former Mvp Lamar Jackson Is Owed Every Dollar He Wants From Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens should know this quote well, since the highly-acclaimed show “The Wire” was filmed and set in Charm City.

“One more thing,” kingpin Marlo Stanfield says at a meeting. “Price of the brick goin’ up.”

Former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson would be justified in feeling this way during his own contract negotiations, especially after Deshaun Watson’s $230 million fully guaranteed deal with the Cleveland Browns.

And it appears Jackson does.

A fan tweeted this week that the Ravens should give Jackson $250 million. Another fan responded that Baltimore already offered that, and he wants more.

“No they didn’t,” Jackson tweeted from his verified account.

So it’s clear what Jackson feels he deserves. And he’s not the only one.

“Absolutely he deserves that type of money,” said former NFL wide receiver Bennie Fowler, who played with Peyton and Eli Manning, Drew Brees and Tom Brady in his career. “When you have that quarterback who can dominate a game, that’s totally different. You’re now in that rare air.

“Lamar Jackson’s a game-wrecker,” Fowler continued on the “Talkin’ Ball with Pat Leonard podcast.” “There’s only a handful of quarterbacks I would say they can wreck a game: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, [Matthew] Stafford. These are game-wrecker quarterbacks.”

We’ll take it a step further: Jackson might be the most entertaining player to watch in the entire NFL, which is the most popular sport in this country.

His Week 14 Monday Night Football heroics in 2020, when he ran out of the locker room on fourth down to throw a 44-yard touchdown to Marquise Brown, is just one example of why he’s so unique and electric.

There is one problem, though: the last two quarterback contract extensions have treated Watson’s $230 million guaranteed as an outlier, not a precedent for future deals.

Kyler Murray’s $230.5 million extension with the Arizona Cardinals includes only $103.3 million fully guaranteed at signing, per overthecap.com, and initially included a ‘homework clause’ tied to his work ethic.

Russell Wilson’s $245 million extension with the Denver Broncos, signed this week, includes only $124 million fully guaranteed at signing.

Now in Jackson’s defense, none of these contracts should be treated as directly comparable to his situation to lower his value.

Murray isn’t close to the player Jackson is. Wilson is 33, with no MVPs and one Super Bowl, while Jackson is 25 with an MVP still chasing his first ring. And Watson doesn’t belong in the same sentence as any of those men for many reasons.

Clearly in the end, both the NFL and NFL players’ union are both going to point at the Cleveland Browns’ ownership for making a glaring mistake and misjudgment in giving Watson that money.

Sure, if the goal is to avoid paying more players that kind of money or to manage realistic expectations, depending on which side of the table they’re on.

But no one should begrudge Jackson believing he’s owed more guaranteed money than Watson got.

This doesn’t mean he absolutely needs an agent, either. One source said Jackson’s rookie contract was done well by Jackson’s side, despite not being completed with an agent. Jackson’s mom is among his close advisors.

The tightrope Jackson did walk, perhaps unwisely, was arriving at this fifth and final year of his rookie contract without a new deal. From a security standpoint, this is an enormous risk.

His salary jumps from $3 million last season to $23 million this fall, but that still puts him $10 million behind Detroit’s Jared Goff on average annual value, for example.

It will be fascinating to see how Jackson proceeds in the next few days. He set Week 1 as his deadline to cut off negotiations with or without a deal.

Some believe he’s going to play out the year, with the Ravens holding the franchise tag as a method of future control, and revisit this after the season. He can purchase his own insurance on his career and earnings.

There’s also the thought that he could accept a short deal with higher guarantees to come close to Aaron Rodgers’ league-high $50 million average.

A four-year, $200 million fully guaranteed contract, for example, could get Jackson to free agency earlier with high guarantees, while protecting Baltimore by avoiding a long-term commitment (though it’s not clear why they’d want to do that).

Regardless, the price of the brick goin’ up. And it should.

JIMMY G IS … BACK?!

It was so certain that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo wasn’t returning to the 49ers that he wasn’t even practicing with the team recently. But with no lucrative trade opportunities available, Garoppolo unexpectedly took a paycut this week from Niners GM John Lynch to remain as San Francisco’s backup quarterback to Trey Lance.

“There was a thought of [asking to be released] at one point, trust me, there was,” Garoppolo said. “But that came and went. Things just kept falling into place. I’m one of those people that I don’t really want to ruffle the feathers too much … and kind of just want to go with the flow. Things worked out. I’m happy now.”

Bringing Garoppolo back seems like a hedge against Lance’s ability to excel and/or stay healthy, though Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan said this is Lance’s team now and that was reiterated during this negotiation.

The 49ers might be able to get better trade value for Garoppolo at the deadline in-season, too, so this buys some time. And in the meantime, the 49ers are a better team with Garoppolo as their backup. He’s taken them to two NFC title games and a Super Bowl berth in the last three years.

FOOTBALL IS HERE

The reigning Super Bowl champion L.A. Rams will host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night in the NFL’s 2022 season opener. Both teams have been under the microscope recently.

The Bills recently released rookie punter Matt Araiza after allegations of rape surfaced in court, an embarrassing situation for Buffalo GM Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott. The accuser’s attorney Dan Gilleon said the Bills had “ignored” the claim initially when contacted.

Beane said the Bills were unaware of the allegations when they picked Araiza in the sixth round out of San Diego State and that this was “bigger than football.”

The Rams, meanwhile, have been mum about how they are disciplining star defensive tackle Aaron Donald for dangerously swinging helmets at Bengals players during a joint practice brawl. “The incident will be addressed internally, and any discipline will remain in-house,” the team said.

GRUDEN BACK IN THE NEWS

This week, former Raiders coach Jon Gruden called the hateful emails that got him fired last October “shameful” but insisted he’s a “good person” who asks “for forgiveness.”

“I am ashamed about what has come about in these emails,” Gruden said at the Little Rock (Ark.) Touchdown Club. “And I’ll make no excuses for it. It’s shameful. But, I am a good person, I believe that. I go to church. I’ve been married for 31 years. I’ve got three great boys.

“I still love football,” he continued. “I’ve made some mistakes, but I don’t think anybody in here hasn’t. And I just ask for forgiveness, and hopefully I get another shot.”

Gruden was also in the news recently because UFC president Dana White revealed that Gruden, when he was coaching Vegas, had nixed a plan to bring Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to the Raiders.

“Yeah it’s true,” White said at a press conference. “I talked Brady into playing for the Raiders. And Gronk was coming with him. And they were negotiating the deal and they were really close to getting it done, and then Gruden pulled the deal. And Brady was not happy about it. Neither was I. And that’s that. He went to the Buccaneers and won the Super Bowl.”

THREE-RING CIRCUS

Scott V. Spina Jr., 25, of Roseland, N.J., was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison this week for posing as a former player for the New England Patriots. That allowed him to buy family versions of the team’s 2016 Super Bowl championship ring — supposedly as gifts to relatives of quarterback Tom Brady — one of which sold at auction for more than $337,000. A U.S. District judge also ordered Spina to pay $63,000 in restitution to a former Patriots player who sold him his Super Bowl ring and other memorabilia. The Department of Justice released a full summary of the case’s findings and verdicts.

THEY SAID IT

“It’s not really hard to get hurt.” — Giants wideout Kadarius Toney, who battled injuries as a rookie and didn’t play in the preseason, but says he’s ready for Week 1

4 Afghan children playing with unexploded shell killed at school

September 3, 2022

4 Afghan Children Playing With Unexploded Shell Killed At School
ISLAMABAD — Unexploded ordnance exploded in southern Afghanistan on Saturday, killing four children and injuring three others after children brought them inside their school, police and a doctor said.

The incident in Helmand province happened when the children discovered an unexploded shell and brought it inside their religious school and started playing with it, according to a statement from the chief’s office. provincial police.

The children were aged 7 to 14 and at least three others were injured, according to the police statement.

Afghanistan has suffered from decades of war and remains very dangerous for children, who often collect scrap metal to sell to support their families. Many are killed or maimed when they come across unexploded ordnance.

Three of the children in Saturday’s blast were killed instantly and a girl later died of her injuries at a hospital in Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital, a doctor said. The doctor spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

