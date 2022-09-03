WARSAW, Poland — Ewa Jaworska has been a teacher since 2008 and loves working with young people. But the low salary leaves her demoralized. She sometimes even has to buy her own teaching materials and is discouraged by the fact that the government uses the schools to promote conservative ideas that she considers backward.
Man United’s big moves for Antony and Casemiro reveal Erik ten Hag’s growing authority
As Erik ten Hag sat down for his press conference at Manchester United’s Carrington training ground on Wednesday afternoon, he told reporters he was unable to say much about the new signing. potential 95 million euros from Antony until the paperwork is completed.
His smile, however, said it all. By then he already knew he had his man and his personal battle to close the deal was won.
It’s been a largely positive summer window for Man United, and their new manager is the big winner. The club have never spent more – over £225m (€261m) – in a single summer and, crucially, Ten Hag have been backed to bring in their players.
Antony (officially announced on Friday) and Lisandro Martinez were part of Ten Hag’s squad at Ajax Amsterdam. Defender Tyrell Malacia was a player he knew from his time at rivals Feyenoord, while Christian Eriksen was invited to train with Ajax last season as he continued his recovery from heart disease.
Add to that five-time Champions League-winning midfielder Casemiro (signed from Real Madrid for €70m) and experienced goalkeeper Martin Dubravka on loan from Newcastle United, it’s no wonder Ten Hag is a man happy.
“I analyzed the team with a clear vision, but we were on [the same page] from the first discussions I had with the club,” he said on Wednesday. “They also saw the same thing, which positions we absolutely had to strengthen. I’m happy in these positions, we analyzed the team and managed to complete with quality players.”
– Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (US)
Ten Hag has almost everything he wanted this summer, but it’s also been a window (also dominated by the Cristiano Ronaldo saga that ultimately stayed in place) that at times felt random and reflected what has been a struggle for the authority behind the scenes.
In the end, United signed more players and spent more money than originally planned, and a lot of that was down to Ten Hag’s persistence. Sources have told ESPN that, on more than one occasion, the club wanted to pull out of negotiations with Ajax over Antony. The Brazilian winger was a player identified as a possible target back in March, but Ajax’s valuation of over €80m made the deal problematic from the start.
It was agreed that other attacking options would be considered with Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic and Borussia Monchengladbach’s Marcus Thuram offered by the scouting service, and PSV’s Cody Gakpo, who shares an agency with Ten Hag, offered by the manager.
The deals for each were discussed internally, but Ten Hag insisted Antony was still the best candidate and implored the club to return to the negotiating table. At that point, Ajax felt emboldened to ask for more – partly to cover solidarity payments due to Antony’s former clubs – having already raised more than €116m in spending. United saw an €80m offer rejected and when an improved offer of €90m was also turned down, hiring managers wanted to end negotiations.
Craig Burley explains why Manchester United were unable to dominate in their 1-0 win over Leicester City.
It was only after Ten Hag stepped in again that a deal was agreed for an initial €95m with an additional €5m to make Antony the second most expensive signing in the league. the club’s history behind Paul Pogba when he arrived from Juventus in 2016 for €105m.
With Antony and Martinez in particular, United backed the manager’s judgment – ironically a policy they said they would stray from as sources called some of Louis van Gaal’s hiring decisions a ‘disaster’.
Van Gaal was parachuted into a player-signing system that former executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward later admitted was “not fit for purpose”. Van Gaal was placed at the center of the club’s transfer strategy when he became manager in 2014 and used his power to sign players like Morgan Schneiderlin, Daley Blind and Bastian Schweinsteiger.
Woodward was so scarred by the experience that he introduced a veto system that gave the recruiting department, scouts, and manager equal voting rights before signing. This is why manager Jose Mourinho failed to bring Jerome Boateng to Old Trafford at the end of the 2018 summer window and why Ralf Rangnick was foiled in his attempts to sign a striker in January.
United insist the likes of Martinez and Antony were already being watched closely before Ten Hag’s arrival, but there’s no escaping the feeling that the club’s window has been heavily influenced by the Dutchman’s wishes.
Sources have told ESPN that there were initially reservations about his plans to sign another centre-back just 12 months after the club splashed out €48million on Raphael Varane’s transfer from Real Madrid.
Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss Manchester United’s attacking formation as Antony prepares to join Ajax.
The team Ten Hag inherited also included Harry Maguire (signed in 2019 for £80m), Victor Lindelof (signed in 2017 for £31m) and Eric Bailly (signed in 2016 for £30m) and handed over a new long-term contract in April 2021), and there was a feeling within the club that this summer’s budget would be better spent elsewhere. But Ten Hag insisted he needed a left-footed centre-back to implement his style of play and, facing competition from Arsenal, Martinez arrived for a fee of €57m who could reach 67 million euros via variables.
Bailly, who is under contract at United until at least 2024, was dropped to make way for Martinez, while left-back Alex Telles, who only arrived in 2020, was loaned to Sevilla after Malacia arrived.
Ten Hag, however, didn’t have it all his way. A plan to sign 33-year-old Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic, a player he knew from his time at FC Twente, was scrapped following opposition from fans. He has also been pushed back in his attempts to firm up interest in another of his former Ajax players, Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech, while his main summer target, Frenkie de Jong – another former Ajax player – remains in Barcelona.
Sources have told ESPN that club chiefs accept they should have dropped talks with De Jong sooner than they did. Casemiro, a pick from the scouting service, was seen as an acceptable alternative by Ten Hag – even though he was not in the original plan to sign players aged 30 or over – as the need for a No.6 to strengthen the midfield was seen as vital. .
Early defeats to Brighton and Brentford (particularly that 4-0 humiliation), rather than weakening Ten Hag’s position, only provided him with more evidence that the team desperately needed reinforcements.
How successful this summer has been for United will only become apparent later, and they will know, more than most, that big money doesn’t always equate to big success. The jury is out on the newcomers, but not on the influence Ten Hag already wields at Old Trafford. His smile said it all.
The shortage of teachers is becoming a concern in Poland and Hungary
Like many other Polish teachers, she is considering a career change.
“I continue to hope that the situation can still change,” said the 44-year-old man, who teaches at a high school in Warsaw. “But unfortunately that is changing for the worse, so only time will tell if this year will be my last.”
Problems are mounting in schools in Poland, with a worsening teacher shortage and many educators and parents fear the education system is being used to indoctrinate young people into the conservative, nationalist vision of the ruling party.
It’s pretty much the same in Hungary. Teachers dressed in black in Budapest carried black umbrellas to protest stagnant wages and heavy workloads on the first day of school on Thursday. The teachers’ union PSZ said young teachers were earning a “humiliating” after-tax monthly salary of just 500 euros (dollars), prompting many to leave.
Thousands of people demonstrated in Budapest on Friday in solidarity with teachers, claiming that low teacher pay is linked to the authoritarian leadership of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government.
“Free country, free education!” they shouted,
The teacher shortages could hardly come at a worse time as both countries try to integrate Ukrainian refugees. It is particularly difficult for Poland, where hundreds of thousands of school-age Ukrainian refugees now live.
Nearly 200,000 Ukrainian students, most of whom do not speak Polish, have already entered Polish schools after the war began on February 24. .
Andrzej Wyrozembski, director of the high school in the Zoliborz district of Warsaw where Jaworska works, has set up two classes for 50 Ukrainians in his school. He said his Ukrainian students who arrived in the spring were quickly learning Polish, a related Slavic language. The real difficulty is finding teachers, especially for physics, chemistry, computer science, and even for Polish.
Across central Europe, government salaries have not kept pace with the private sector, leaving teachers, nurses and others with far less purchasing power.
The situation is set to worsen as many teachers approach retirement and fewer young people are choosing the low-paid profession, especially when inflation has soared to 16% in Poland and nearly 14% in Hungary.
According to the Polish teachers’ union, the country’s schools are short of 20,000 teachers. Hungary, with a much smaller population, lacks 16,000 teachers.
“We don’t have young teachers,” said Slawomir Broniarz, president of the Polish Teachers’ Union, or ZNP, citing the starting salary of 3,400 zlotys ($720) before tax as the main reason.
Polish Education Minister Przemyslaw Czarnek disputed the figures, saying teaching vacancies were closer to 13,000, adding that this was not a huge number compared to the 700,000 teachers at the national scale. He accuses the union and the political opposition of exaggerating the problem.
Many educators strongly opposed the conservative ideology of the nationalist government and Czarnek himself, viewing him as a Catholic fundamentalist. His nomination in 2020 sparked protests because he said LGBTQ people were not equal to “normal people” and that a woman’s main role was to have children.
Critics have recently focused on a new contemporary history textbook. It has a section on ideologies that features liberalism and feminism alongside Nazism. A section interpreted as denouncing in vitro fertilization was so controversial that it was deleted.
In Hungary, Erzsebet Nagy, a board member of the Democratic Union of Hungarian Teachers, said teachers were leaving the profession “en masse”.
“Young people are not entering the profession, and very few of those who obtain a secondary or university teaching certificate go on to teach,” Nagy said. “Even if they do, most of them leave within two years.”
Hungarian trade unions have also complained about the centralization of the country’s education system. Curricula, textbooks and all decision-making are controlled by a central body formed in 2012 by the nationalist Hungarian government.
“Our professional autonomy is continually being eliminated,” Nagy said. “We don’t have the freedom to choose textbooks. There are only two choices in each subject and both are of terrible quality. They blocked the possibility of a free intellectual life.
Worried about the future of their children, families reject public schools. New private schools are opening but they still cannot meet the demand.
Polish architect Piotr Polatynski was willing to take a second job just to pay for his fourth-grade daughter’s tuition. But as a new school year began this week, the lack of places in private schools forced him and his wife to send her away to a neighborhood public school, which they say does not provide the type education that her daughter deserves.
He still hopes that a place might still open up somewhere as he rants about the state of the education system.
“We don’t believe the current government is capable of making changes that would encourage young people to enter the teaching profession and bring any significant energy to this whole system,” he said.
Spike reported from Budapest. Bela Szandelszky contributed from Budapest.
Sachse police ambushed by a man with a shotgun
SACHSE, TX (CBSDFW.COM) – Two Sachse police officers were ambushed by a man with a shotgun while sitting in their patrol car on September 2.
Investigators said it happened at midnight outside of Medpost Urgent Care located at 7760 State Highway 78.
Officers were ending an unrelated call when the man allegedly walked to the driver’s side of the police cruiser and fired a shotgun through the window.
The policeman sitting in the driver’s seat was hit in the head by the gunshot. The second officer returned fire, striking the suspect.
Both officers and the suspect were transported to an area hospital for their injuries. Both officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were treated and discharged from hospital.
The suspect was operated on.
The Texas Rangers are investigating.
‘The worst person in the world’ Bill Barr is right – Trump shakes up the DOJ
Disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok said on MSNBC’s “Deadline” on Friday that former attorney general Bill Barr was right to criticize former President Donald Trump over his handling of government records.
Friday on Fox News, Barr said, “People say it was unprecedented, but it’s also unprecedented for a president to take all this classified information and put it in a country club. And how long will the government try to recover this? You know, they sucked for a year. They were deceived about the voluntary actions undertaken. They then went to get a subpoena. They were deceived on that. They smell and the record, the facts start to show that they got jerked off. And then, how long, you know, how long do they wait? »
Anchor Nicolle Wallace said: “Uh, Pete Strzok, has hell frozen over? Is Bill Barr making a good point there?
Strzok said, “When you lost Bill Barr.”
Wallace said, “If we waited long enough, right?”
Strzok said, “When the worst person in the world makes a point that you agree with, what are you supposed to do?”
He added: “The fact is that former Attorney General Barr, as much as I hate to say it, is absolutely right. There was no reason for him to have these documents at Mar-a-Lago. He repeatedly jerked off for months and months and months. First, the Archives. Then the Department of Justice.
Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN
There will be price caps on Russian oil and refined products – report
- There will be three price caps; one for crude and two for refined products
- The United States will detail in the coming days and weeks how it will implement the price cap in the United States
- Europe will have to decide if it wants a cap on natural gas prices, the United States would support any decision
- If Russia exits the price cap coalition, it will have to rely on more expensive non-Western services to export oil
Looks like “non-Western services” are about to reap a windfall because Russia has made it clear that it will not sell oil to countries imposing price caps. What matters here is transportation and who has the ships to transport Russian oil.
WTI Crude Oil was flat over the past hour, holding gains around $2.50.
More Americans have iPhones than Android phones for the first time since 2010, study finds
Excited for the iPhone 14 launch event next week? It’s a safe bet that more Americans than ever are so fashionable: a research firm claims that iPhones now make up more than half of active smartphones in the United States.
Apple’s phones haven’t outnumbered Android phones since the latter surpassed iPhones in 2010, but in the second quarter of 2022, that changed, according to Counterpoint Research. Counterpoint noted a strong trend among Android users migrating to iOS devices (aka iPhones) over the past four years, as reported by the Financial Times earlier.
Globally, the share of Android phones has fallen to just under 70% from a peak of over 77% in 2018, according to StockApps analysis. In contrast, iPhones make up more than 25% of phones worldwide, up from less than 20% four years ago. It’s not as dramatic a change as in the US, but it’s still a trend that likely reflects Apple’s sales growth in China and other regions.
Another perspective shows how few brands consumers have to choose from in today’s phone market. Nearly 70% of phones sold in the second quarter of 2022 came from just five brands: Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo, according to a report by Counterpoint Research. While four out of those five use Android, having only a handful of brands to choose from makes Apple a bigger contender in public perception. And once you’re in the Apple ecosystem, it can be difficult to migrate back.
Read more: How to watch Apple’s ‘Far Out’ event in September: iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 expected
Heroin worth Rs 2 Crore recovered by police in Delhi
New Delhi:
Two men were arrested in Rohini, North Delhi, with drugs worth Rs 2 crore in their possession, police said on Saturday.
Police have been notified of the presence of Manish, 34, a repeat offender, in Rohini.
They intercepted a car Manish and his associate Tinku were traveling in and arrested them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vichitra Veer said.
About 1.3kg of premium heroin, worth around Rs 2 crore in the international market, was recovered from the two, he said.
Manish, a resident of Nand Nagri in east Delhi, was involved in a robbery at Lahori Gate in 2014 and spent five years in jail.
After his release in 2019, he got involved in gambling. After suffering losses, he started selling mind-altering substances to Delhi-NCR, Veer said.
The second defendant, Tinku, 34, is a resident of Shahdara and a childhood friend of Manish. He had previously been arrested in a case under the Excise Act.
Tinku helped Manish sell drugs in Delhi-NCR, police add
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
