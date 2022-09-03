News
Mets top Nationals, 7-3, in back-and-forth with NL’s doormats
The Mets were in need of a straightforward, slightly boring, but convincing win. On Friday, they accomplished the win part, but not quite the rest.
On the heels of taking a three-game set from the league-best Dodgers — during which the Mets outscored Los Angeles by two critical runs — they would have welcomed a tension-free game against the lousy Nationals. The Mets expelled them 7-3, but it was not without trouble.
Two separate two-run leads (first 2-0, then 3-1), could not hold up under the weight of Washington’s no-name lineup. When the Mets came to bat in the bottom of the sixth inning, the game was tied at three, looking like it might come down to the wire. Instead, the Mets collected themselves, assessed the situation in front of them, and made sure the Nats would never get that close again.
Four runs in that bottom half of the sixth did the job, but before that, Mychal Givens bore down to get two of the night’s biggest outs. After Nationals’ third baseman Ildemaro Vargas tied things up with his ringing double, Washington had two chances to take the lead. Vargas never got past second base, though, as Givens induced two soft groundouts that allowed his offense to get to work.
Before the game, Buck Showalter fielded a question about how to handle a player who has a bad month of August, which Pete Alonso just had. On the one hand, getting said player back on track for the final weeks of the regular season means having a better shot at securing a higher playoff seed and subsequently getting more production from them once they reach the playoffs. Anything that can be slightly tinkered to make that happen will be examined.
On the other hand, a bad August can also just be a product of being tired. The season is long, feels way longer in August, and many of those games are played in unbearable heat, with the bumps and bruises built up over a season also not feeling any better.
Part of Showalter’s response was, “There’s an ebb and flow to the season. There’s good days and bad days.” Alonso turned a possible bad day into a good one by homering on the second pitch of his at-bat.
Just like that, the Mets were back in the driver’s seat. The rest of the lineup took the wheel from Alonso and steered the team to victory. Three straight hitters reached base ahead of Eduardo Escobar’s sacrifice fly, then Tomas Nido sprayed a single into right field to make it 6-3 in favor of the home team. For good measure, Brandon Nimmo added his sixth triple of the year, scoring Nido and providing a final score that looked a lot more comfortable than most of the actual game was.
David Peterson, who started the game on the mound for the Mets, has 5.1 innings and six more strikeouts to add to his application for a playoff roster spot. Should he see this thing through all the way to the end of the Mets’ run, Peterson will have to do so as a reliever. One would think that if the Mets want him as part of their October bullpen, they should use the rest of September to have him work as a reliever in the minor leagues. He’s only made four relief appearances in the major leagues this year, and they weren’t very pretty.
What to do with Peterson is one of the few remaining questions the Mets have to answer before the regular season runs dry. But with each win, those creeping questions and insecurities about the shape of the roster can be tabled until tomorrow.
With the cupcake schedule that the Mets have coming up, they may have the luxury of deflecting those questions for a couple more weeks.
Adley Rutschman’s pinch walk helps Orioles beat A’s, 5-2, on Gunnar Henderson’s home debut – The Denver Post
Before opening a series with the worst team in the American League, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde faced a series of questions about his roster. It featured neither Cedric Mullins nor Adley Rutschman, usually the two best hitters in his starting nine, partly to rest and partly because the Oakland Athletics were starting a southpaw.
“We have a lot of options right now,” Hyde said before the game. “I’ve never had as many guys on the bench as I want to play. That’s what good teams have. They have depth, and it’s good to have depth. That’s nice to have really good players on your bench and be able to put them in maybe the biggest spot in the game.
That’s exactly what he managed to do on Friday night. With the Orioles threatening in the eighth inning of a tie, Hyde brought in Mullins and Rutschman as hitters. The A’s intentionally walked Mullins to charge the bases, then Rutschman worked the full count to draw his own pass. It gave a lead that Jorge Mateo extended with a two-run single, providing the difference in Baltimore’s 5-2 victory to keep pace in the AL wild card race.
Anthony Santander opened the deciding inning with a walk before Ryan Mountcastle hit soft ground on the right side, where Oakland second baseman Jonah Bride looked undecided to get Santander to second before throwing to first too late to get Mountcastle. Ramón Urías dropped a sacrificial bunt to put two in goal-scoring position, prompting Hyde to bring in Mullins in place of newcomer Jesús Aguilar.
After the intentional walk, Austin Hays returned to the dugout for Rutschman, who showed his typical plate discipline to bring the go-ahead before Mateo provided two insurance runs.
Henderson at home
Top prospect Gunnar Henderson arrived at Camden Yards on Friday, delighted to hear fans shout “O!” during the national anthem. He gave them a lot more reason to make noise in his first home game.
Henderson went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and became the first player in team history to start each of his first three games at a different position: third base, shortstop and second. He was the fourth Majors player to achieve the feat this season, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
The only pure left-handed hitter in the Orioles roster against Oakland southpaw JP Sears, Henderson received a long standing ovation ahead of his first home at bat in the third, with many of the announced 13,558 in attendance remaining standing as he was swinging. and missed on the first throw. A second puff took him down 0-2, but after a pair of throws out of the box, Henderson doubled down the right field line.
Starting behind home plate with Rutschman out of the lineup for the first time since August 17, Robinson Chirinos followed Henderson’s brace by blocking one of his own down the left. He quickly scored the second run of the inning on a Mountcastle single.
Henderson passed another southpaw, Kirby Snead, in the seventh. He also made the turn to second base on a game-ending double play behind Dillon Tate.
Dean’s Offerings
Right-hander Dean Kremer continued a strong streak since the Orioles rotation with six two-run innings.
It was the eighth time in the last nine games that the Baltimore starter has completed the sixth, tying the team’s previous 42 game total. Only once in the last 11 games has a member of the Orioles rotation allowed more than two runs, a streak in which the group has a 1.93 ERA.
After back-to-back shutouts to win a series against the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians, Kremer extended the staff scoreless streak to 25 innings with four shutout frames to open his outing.
In the fifth, Oakland put the runners at second and third against him with no outs and had the bases loaded with two outs. Kremer was one step away from it when A leadoff hitter Tony Kemp hit a soft single to center to tie the game.
Kremer retired the last four batters he faced, going out after 94 pitches. Bryan Baker retired all five men he faced before giving in to Tate, who recorded four outs around the Orioles’ big eighth to complete the victory.
around the horn
- After throwing 31 pitches for High-A Aberdeen in his first game in three months on Thursday, top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez will continue his rehab early next week with Double-A Bowie, the Orioles said. Rodriguez’s five-day tour said he would start it Tuesday at Prince George Stadium.
- Tyler Wells tied Rodriguez in throwing 31 pitches in a rehab start for Aberdeen on Friday, the right-hander going 2 1/3 innings with three strikeouts as he returned from a left slant stump.
- The Orioles’ second starter for Monday’s doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays could come from their active roster or Triple-A Norfolk, Hyde said.
This story will be updated.
Saturday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9FM, 101.5FM, 1090AM
New audio reveals Anne Heche was trapped in a burning car for almost an hour after the crash
New audio files from the Los Angeles Fire Department reveal actress Anne Heche was trapped in her car for nearly an hour before being rescued from the scene of the violent crash that left her dead on last month.
The clips, which were obtained by NBC Los Angeles, detail how firefighters were unable to locate Heche’s body for 24 minutes after she arrived at the scene, then took 25 minutes to get her out of her car. , which was housed in the back wall of a private residence.
On August 5, Heche was hospitalized with severe burns after crashing her car into the home in Los Angeles’s Mar Vista neighborhood and setting it on fire. Fifty-nine firefighters rushed to the scene and contained and extinguished the blaze within 65 minutes.
Prior to the incident, the actor was filmed crashing in the garage of an apartment building. She was also seen speeding down another street in West Los Angeles and had bought a wig from a hair salon in Venice.
According to audio recordings, LAFD first arrived at the scene at 11:01 a.m. on August 5., five minutes after Heche’s accident, and immediately a dispatcher can be heard saying, “There’s a person trapped inside the vehicle.”
At 11:18 a.m. another firefighter reported that there were “no patients at this time.”
A few minutes later, another LAFD official sought clarification on the status of the driver of the vehicle, asking, “Let me clear that up, so you have a patient in the car?”
LAFD Deputy Chief Richard Fields said there was initial confusion over who had been injured due to visibility issues.
“Given the intense fire and smoke conditions, it wasn’t that you could clearly see into the vehicle or access it clearly,” Fields told NBC Los Angeles. “Thick smoke conditions, intense fire conditions, making it very difficult for us to see ourselves inside a working structure fire.”
At 11.25am the confusion was cleared up and a firefighter said he had “identified a patient, unreachable at this time”.
Fields noted that the 53-year-old actor was “pushed against the floor” from the passenger seat, not the driver’s seat, further complicating firefighters’ ability to see her in the vehicle. Heche’s car was towed out of the house and she was retrieved from the vehicle at 11:49 a.m.
“We have a patient in the car, being assessed, about to be loaded onto the stretcher for transport,” a firefighter said over the radio.
Heche was immediately transported to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and then transferred to the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital.
On August 14, the ‘Six Days Seven Nights’ star was taken off life support after being declared brain dead days earlier.
The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office later revealed that Heche died of “smoke inhalation and thermal injuries”. She also suffered a “blunt trauma sternal fracture” – an injury that is usually caused when the chest hits the steering wheel in an accident.
Her eldest son, Homer Laffoon, confirmed her death in a statement to The Times on August 12.
“My brother Atlas and I have lost our mum. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with deep, wordless sadness,” he wrote. pain and begins to explore what I like to imagine as his eternal freedom.
“During these six days, thousands of friends, family and fans have let me know their hearts. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my father, Coley, and my mother-in-law Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time. Rest In Peace Mom, I love you, Homer.
On Wednesday, Laffoon, 20, filed a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court to be named administrator of Heche’s estate as well as legal guardian to his 13-year-old brother, Atlas Heche Tupper. In court documents, the brothers are listed as the only two heirs to their mother’s estate.
This story originally appeared in the Los Angeles Times.
High school football: Tartan’s defense keys 10-8 victory over Two Rivers
Tartan’s defense let the Titans down on numerous occasions in 2021. The Titans surrendered 33 points a game, allowing 27-plus points in nine of the team’s 11 contests last fall.
Friday night was perhaps the start of a very different story for that unit. Not only was the defense not a liability in the season opener, but it was the reason for Tartan’s 10-8 home victory over Two Rivers.
Tartan’s defense even tallied the game’s first score, with Titans senior Caleb Ciccone jumping a curl route for an interception he returned 46 yards for a score midway through the first frame to put Tartan up 7-0. That’s where the score stood until Tartan’s most effective drive of the game — a 9-play, 72-yard series — resulted in a 22-yard field goal by Aiden Burback with 30 seconds to play in the first half.
The Titans’ offense struggled to muster much else, but that ounce of production was just enough for Tartan’s defense to protect.
Two Rivers’ first score came on a safety which stemmed from a bad snap on a Tartan punt. The ensuing post-safety punt left Two Rivers (0-1) with good field position, but Tartan’s defense responded with a stop.
The defense bailed the Titans (1-0) out on a number of occasions Friday.
The Titans’ offense turned the ball over on downs near midfield on the game’s opening drive. The defense flipped the script by turning the Warriors over on downs inside the Tartan 35 yard line minutes later. Two Rivers recovered a surprise onside kick to open the second half, but Tartan forced a turnover on the next play, with Logan Flaa hauling in an interception. Two Rivers couldn’t capitalize on a number of trips into Tartan territory, including another turnover on downs at the Tartan 25 with eight minutes to play in the third quarter.
Two Rivers finally made Tartan pay for a mistake — a late third quarter interception reeled in by the Warriors’ Jonny Youness — with an impressive drive that ended in the Warriors’ lone touchdown, a 4-yard scoring strike from Nate Schaffer to Ramzi Rislove that cut the deficit to 10-8. But Two Rivers was called for a false start ahead of its two-point try, and missed the conversion attempt from seven yards out on an incomplete pass.
But the Warriors — seeking their first win since 2020 — couldn’t quite get over the hump, despite their defense’s best efforts.
After Two Rivers recovered a fumbled Tartan snap at the Titans’ 34 yard line, Tartan forced a fumble a few players later to get the ball right back.
Maurice White put the game on ice for Tartan with a couple impressive runs on the game’s final drive to milk out the clock.
Why a higher unemployment rate can be a good thing
Catherine McQueen | time | Getty Images
Why the unemployment rate rose in August
The jobless rate rose 0.2 percentage points from 3.5% in July – a level that tied with the start of 2020 as the best since 1969.
The upward movement in August was largely attributable to hundreds of thousands of people entering the job market, economists said.
The government does not count individuals as unemployed when they are not in the labor market since they are not actively looking for work. People left the workforce for a variety of reasons during the pandemic, including illness, childcare and other family responsibilities, and early retirement.
Now there are more people looking for work and they are officially counted as unemployed, which has had the effect of pushing up the unemployment rate.
About 786,000 people walked off the sidelines last month, which is a “huge” number, Pollak said.
The labor force participation rate—the share of people in the labor force relative to the U.S. population—increased 0.3 percentage points to 62.4%; that’s a rapid increase for a metric that typically moves only 0.1 points, if at all, month-to-month, Pollak said.
“There’s more willingness to work, more eagerness to find jobs and actively pursue them,” Pollak said.
Why a larger labor pool is good for employers and the Fed
In this context, an increase in the unemployment rate is not worrying in the short term, say economists.
The job market is hot, with steady job growth and plenty of openings, which means workers are unlikely to stay unemployed for long. It’s also good news for companies that are having difficulty hiring, as they have more workers to choose from.
“This means more people are participating in the labor market, and while some of those people may not yet be employed, this is promising news for employers,” said AnnElizabeth Konkel, senior economist at the site. Indeed job.
Labor force participation has still not fully recovered from its pandemic-era plunge, although in August it peaked during the Covid-19 recovery.
According to Daniel Zhao, chief economist at Glassdoor, a career site, participation in the “prime-age” labor force – for workers aged 25 to 54 – jumped to 82.8% in August, returning almost at its pre-pandemic level. The measure was a “star” in the jobs report, he added. Looking at this figure over time helps to control for some broad demographic trends, such as baby boomers entering their retirement years.
A larger labor pool is also a positive development for the Federal Reserve, which is trying to reduce inflation: if employers can hire workers on the fringes instead of poaching other businesses by raising wages, this could help contain inflation, according to Zhao.
“The rising unemployment rate is concerning if it continues,” Zhao said. “But the strong labor gains we’ve seen below are a really encouraging sign.”
But the risk of long-term unemployment is low, given that there are nearly two open jobs per unemployed person, economists said.
It’s hard to know why people came off the sidelines
The Labor Department does not specify why the people pulled out in August. Survey data, however, suggests that finances may play a role in some workers’ decision.
About 59% of job seekers said they felt financial pressure to accept their first job offer in July, up from 51% the previous month, according to a recent ZipRecruiter survey. Those facing serious financial hardship also increased significantly, from 12.3% to 16.6%.
The rise in the unemployment rate is worrying if it continues. But the strong labor gains we’ve seen below are a really encouraging sign.
Daniel Zhao
chief economist at Glassdoor
There’s a positive and negative to the dynamic, Pollak said. On the one hand, people may feel they need employment income as their savings dwindle and inflation weighs on household budgets, she said; on the other hand, it means that workers see an opening in the labor market.
“When your odds of winning the lottery increase, you’re more likely to play the game,” Pollak said. “People jump in and try when it’s easier to succeed.”
Jasper Wu: CHP releases photo of cars suspected of involvement in fatal Oakland freeway shooting of 23-month-old child
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) — The California Highway Patrol released a new image Friday evening of two vehicles suspected of being involved in the fatal Oakland highway shooting of 23-month-old Jasper Wu.
CHP says the photo released on Friday shows these two vehicles, one is a gray 2007-2010 Infiniti sedan and the other is a gray Nissan sedan.
RELATED: Heartbroken mother of 23-month-old killed on I-880 in Oakland appeals to public
On Nov. 6, 2021, Jasper was in a car with his mom, aunt, and cousins on his way back to Fremont when a bullet went through their front windshield in the area of Interstate 880 (I- 880) northbound near Interstate 980 (I-980).
Sources told ABC7 News last year that Jasper was shot in the forehead and caught in the crossfire of gangs.
The CHP says if you or someone you know has any information about these vehicles or this incident to call the CHP Investigation Tipline at (707) 917-4491.
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
