More home sellers are lowering their asking price as the housing market cools

Home sellers are getting nervous as the once-hot housing market cools rapidly.

One in 5 sellers in August lowered their asking price, according to Realtor.com. A year ago, this share was only 11%.

The average home sold for less than its list price for the first time in more than 17 months during the four-week period ending August 28, according to a report from Redfin.

Homes are simply not selling at the blistering pace of six months ago, when high demand met tight supply, bidding wars were the norm and a seller could often get a contract signed in less time. ‘a weekend. Homes in August stayed on the market five days longer on average than a year ago – the first annual increase in time on market in more than two years.

The supply of homes for sale is also growing rapidly, up nearly 27% from a year ago, even as fewer sellers decide to list. Pending sales in July, which represents signed contracts on existing homes and is the most recent sales data available, were nearly 20% lower than July 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors.

“For many buyers today, the rise in options for houses to sell takes away the sense of urgency they felt over the past two years when inventory was scarce,” said Danielle Hale, economist Chief at Realtor.com. “Because of this shift, coupled with higher mortgage rates, competition continued to cool in August, with listing price trends indicating homebuyers are tightening their purse strings.”

The median listing price in August fell to $435,000 from $449,000 in July, according to Realtor.com.

Mortgage rates have been rising since January, reaching a recent high in June, then falling slightly in July and well into August. However, they are rising again and now almost match that June high.

Redfin said requests for home visits and other home-buying services from its agents at the end of August were down 16% from the same period a year earlier. Touring activity is also down 9% year-to-date, compared to an 11% increase in the same period last year, according to home touring technology company ShowingTime.

“The post-Labor Day downturn is likely to be a bit more intense this year than in previous years when the market was very tight,” said Daryl Fairweather, chief economist at Redfin. “Expect homes to stay on the market, which could lead to a further uptick from sellers lowering their prices.”