‘My Son Hunter’ Gets Standing Ovation At Secret Hollywood Screening

ST. PETERSBURG – It was embarrassing and alarming. The Yankees played sloppy defense behind a solid Domingo German and couldn’t get a run Friday night as the Rays shut them out 9-0 at Tropicana Field to cut the Bombers’ American League East lead to only five games.

“It’s just embarrassing when you’re beaten like this and going through the hardships you’re going through,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “I’m in charge of this team, what we’re going through at the moment, I know better than anyone, there are going to be tough times and tough times. I think the effort is there, I think the care is there. But, we have set a much better standard in this room that we have to start living up to.

The Yankees are now 11 games below .500 since July 2, when that slide began. They’re 15-26 since the All-Star break and 8-12 in their last 20 games. The Rays are 18-8 since Aug. 3, when the Bombers held a 15-game lead in the American League East. With the victory, the Rays closed the gap to five games in the division, four games in the loss column.

“Nobody likes to lose, but we’ll see what this team is made of,” Aaron Judge said when asked if the team was embarrassed and pissed off. “No team has ever come close to the playoffs. and expect to go out there and win. We have to bring it every day. So today it’s over, we have to bring it tomorrow, purely and simply. That’s what really comes down to being pissed off, not pissed off by all the stuff you have to bring each day.

Friday, the Yankees did not bring good at-bats.

The Yankees were shut out for the 12th time this season, the sixth time in the last 25 games. They were shut out six times in the first 107 games of the season. The nine-point margin was their worst loss since Oct. 2, 2021 against the Rays.

They had their chances, but with a depleted lineup, they went 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position. They are without Anthony Rizzo, who had an epidural to try and stop the nagging back pain that limited him in the second half of the season. They lost Andrew Benintendi, arguably their best contact hitter, to a wrist injury during the game. DJ LeMahieu is struggling with a toe issue that bothers him when swinging and hasn’t had an extra hit since Aug. 6. Giancarlo Stanton is 3-for-26 since coming off the injured list. Gleyber Torres is hitting .189 in the second half. The judge, who went 0-for-2 with a walk, carried the offense, but it’s easier for teams to throw around him when no one else is a threat.

“At the end of the day, we haven’t been great as a scoring team with guys on base coming out and getting the big hit,” Josh Donaldson said. “And I also think it depends on how the other teams are throwing pretty well and you have to give them credit as well. But we need to do a better job of making things happen and I’m speaking to myself first and foremost.

Donaldson went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts Friday night and had two errors on back-to-back plays that led to the Rays’ first run in the fourth. Only a terrific play and shot from Oswaldo Cabrera from right field saved the Bombers from a two-run drop at that point.

“The first one, I felt like I misinterpreted the jump a bit,” Donaldson said of Harold Ramirez’s ground ball that knocked him back too far. “The second I made the right play to start and I thought I was going to have a really good chance to take him out second. When I looked over there he was going to get there and I so tried to redirect and failed.

Cabrera had to come in to end Andrew Benintendi’s presence in the third inning. The left fielder swung and missed a pitch and immediately felt something in his right hand/wrist. The Yankees said his wrist X-rays were negative, but Benintendi will undergo an MRI on Saturday.

With or without Benintendi, the Yankees are now in the fight for their division.

“We have to bring it. We are always first. I don’t want to hang my hat on that and like you said we can talk about games and stuff but all it takes is we gotta bring it,” Judge said. “We didn’t bring it tonight. They have our number, but that’s why you play three games in a series. That’s why we’ll be here for three days and they got the first one. We have to bring it tomorrow.

