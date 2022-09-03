New audio reveals Anne Heche was trapped in a burning car for almost an hour after the crash

Anne Heche arrives at the 2022 Directors Guild of America Awards. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/Associated Press)

New audio files from the Los Angeles Fire Department reveal actress Anne Heche was trapped in her car for nearly an hour before being rescued from the scene of the violent crash that left her dead on last month.

The clips, which were obtained by NBC Los Angeles, detail how firefighters were unable to locate Heche’s body for 24 minutes after she arrived at the scene, then took 25 minutes to get her out of her car. , which was housed in the back wall of a private residence.

On August 5, Heche was hospitalized with severe burns after crashing her car into the home in Los Angeles’s Mar Vista neighborhood and setting it on fire. Fifty-nine firefighters rushed to the scene and contained and extinguished the blaze within 65 minutes.

Prior to the incident, the actor was filmed crashing in the garage of an apartment building. She was also seen speeding down another street in West Los Angeles and had bought a wig from a hair salon in Venice.

According to audio recordings, LAFD first arrived at the scene at 11:01 a.m. on August 5., five minutes after Heche’s accident, and immediately a dispatcher can be heard saying, “There’s a person trapped inside the vehicle.”

At 11:18 a.m. another firefighter reported that there were “no patients at this time.”

A few minutes later, another LAFD official sought clarification on the status of the driver of the vehicle, asking, “Let me clear that up, so you have a patient in the car?”

LAFD Deputy Chief Richard Fields said there was initial confusion over who had been injured due to visibility issues.

“Given the intense fire and smoke conditions, it wasn’t that you could clearly see into the vehicle or access it clearly,” Fields told NBC Los Angeles. “Thick smoke conditions, intense fire conditions, making it very difficult for us to see ourselves inside a working structure fire.”

At 11.25am the confusion was cleared up and a firefighter said he had “identified a patient, unreachable at this time”.

Fields noted that the 53-year-old actor was “pushed against the floor” from the passenger seat, not the driver’s seat, further complicating firefighters’ ability to see her in the vehicle. Heche’s car was towed out of the house and she was retrieved from the vehicle at 11:49 a.m.

“We have a patient in the car, being assessed, about to be loaded onto the stretcher for transport,” a firefighter said over the radio.

Heche was immediately transported to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and then transferred to the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital.

On August 14, the ‘Six Days Seven Nights’ star was taken off life support after being declared brain dead days earlier.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office later revealed that Heche died of “smoke inhalation and thermal injuries”. She also suffered a “blunt trauma sternal fracture” – an injury that is usually caused when the chest hits the steering wheel in an accident.

Her eldest son, Homer Laffoon, confirmed her death in a statement to The Times on August 12.

“My brother Atlas and I have lost our mum. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with deep, wordless sadness,” he wrote. pain and begins to explore what I like to imagine as his eternal freedom.

“During these six days, thousands of friends, family and fans have let me know their hearts. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my father, Coley, and my mother-in-law Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time. Rest In Peace Mom, I love you, Homer.

On Wednesday, Laffoon, 20, filed a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court to be named administrator of Heche’s estate as well as legal guardian to his 13-year-old brother, Atlas Heche Tupper. In court documents, the brothers are listed as the only two heirs to their mother’s estate.

This story originally appeared in the Los Angeles Times.