ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine – The largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine and Europe has stopped supplying electricity to territories under Ukrainian control, Kremlin-backed authorities announced on Saturday, as a team of inspectors from the UN nuclear monitoring body continued its mission on the site.
Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma: What cancer Jane Fonda announced she had?
Two-time Oscar winner Jane Fonda announced on Instagram on Friday that she had been diagnosed with a treatable form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
“So my dear friends, I have something personal that I want to share,” the 84-year-old wrote.
“I was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and started chemotherapy treatments,” Fonda also said.
Cancer occurs when cells in the body grow out of control, according to the American Cancer Society. Almost any cell in the human body can become cancerous and spread to other parts of the body, the same source also explained.
JANE FONDA ANNOUNCES CANCER DIAGNOSIS: “VERY TREATABLE”
But what exactly is non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma?
Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL) is a type of cancer that starts in the immune system.
The immune system helps fight infection, but sometimes cancer can break out in white blood cells called lymphocytes and cause non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, the society added.
It’s a general term that’s used for many types of lymphoma that occur most often in adults, according to the association.
According to National Cancer Institute data from 2017 to 2019, approximately 2% of men and women will be diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma at some point in their lives.
The institute estimates that 763,401 people were living with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in the United States in 2019.
Where does lymphoma start?
“Lymphomas can start anywhere in the body where lymphatic tissue is found,” according to the American Cancer Society website.
These include the lymph nodes, which are small bean-shaped structures connected by a network of lymphatic vessels.
They are located throughout the body, such as inside the chest, abdomen, and pelvis. Lymphatic tissue is also found in the spleen, bone marrow, thymus, tonsils, and digestive tract.
What are the symptoms?
Symptoms include fever, night sweats and weight loss as well as swollen lymph nodes in the neck, armpits or groin, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Patients may experience persistent fatigue, coughing, shortness of breath, or chest pain.
What are the different types of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma?
“The lymphatic system is made up primarily of lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell that helps the body fight infection,” according to the American Cancer Society’s website.
There are two types of lymphocytes: B lymphocytes or T lymphocytes.
B cells help the body fight germs by creating antibodies, which in turn help the body neutralize them.
“There are several types of T cells. Some T cells destroy germs or abnormal cells in the body,” according to the American Cancer Society.
Some 763,401 people were living with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in the United States in 2019, according to National Cancer Institute estimates.
“Other T cells help stimulate or slow down the activity of other immune system cells.”
Although lymphoma can start in either type of cell line, B-cell lymphomas are the most common.
What causes NHL?
Lymphocytes generally go through a life cycle in which old lymphocytes die and then the body replaces them.
“In non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, your lymphocytes don’t die and your body creates new ones,” according to the Mayo Clinic website.
“This overproduction of lymphocytes crams into your lymph nodes, causing them to swell.”
Some lymphomas are more aggressive
Lymphomas can also be classified by how quickly they grow and spread to other parts of the body.
Some are known as ‘indolent’, which means they grow and spread slowly, so they may not need treatment when first diagnosed.
“The most common type of indolent lymphoma in the United States is follicular lymphoma,” according to the American Cancer Society.
Fonda posted on Instagram that she feels lucky because she has “very treatable cancer” with an 80% survival rate.
However, aggressive lymphomas grow and spread quickly, so treatment is often started immediately.
“The most common type of aggressive lymphoma in the United States is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma,” according to the American Cancer Society. “Regardless of how quickly they grow, all non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas can spread to other parts of the lymphatic system if left untreated.”
Eventually, they can also spread to other parts of the body.
Alcohol and smoking cause nearly half of cancer deaths worldwide, study suggests
The overall five-year relative survival rate for NHL is 73.8%, according to 2012 to 2018 data from the National Cancer Institute.
Fonda posted on Instagram that she feels lucky because she has “very treatable cancer” with an 80% survival rate, although she didn’t specify the exact type she has.
What are the risk factors?
Some people are at higher risk of developing NHL, including those taking drugs to suppress the immune system and patients with certain viral infections, such as HIV or the virus that can cause mononucleosis known as HIV virus. Epstein-Barr, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Cancer is also associated with the bacteria Helicobacter pylori, which causes stomach ulcers as well as certain chemicals used to kill insects and weeds, according to the Mayo Clinic.
NEW STUDY SUGGESTS YOU SHOULD STOP EATING ULTRA-PROCESSED FOODS
And people over 60 are at higher risk, although anyone can get cancer, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Fonda says she will continue her environmental activism
“I’ve been on chemo for six months and coping with the treatments pretty well and believe me, I won’t let any of that interfere with my climate activism,” said Fonda, who is also an environmental advocate.
She was inspired by Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg in 2019, she said, to become a climate change advocate, launching “Fire Drill Fridays” to raise awareness of environmental challenges, according to her website.
She was arrested multiple times that year after leading protests against the climate crisis in Washington, DC, according to The New York Times.
Fonda posted on Instagram that she “will not allow cancer to stop me from doing everything I can, using every tool in my toolbox, and a big part of that includes continuing to build this Fire community. Drill Fridays and finding new ways to use our collective strength to make change.”
G7 takes huge risk with Russian oil price cap
On Friday, G7 finance ministers agreed to put in place a Russian oil price cap in December and there is a growing chance that this will lead to a natural gas-like oil price boom.
The details of how it will work have not been ironed out, but the philosophy was clarified by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in July.
“Russia is going to face a ban on insurance and financial services at the end of the year which will end up locking in between 3 and 5 million barrels, according to our estimates,” she said. “So why should they retaliate against an initiative that allows their oil to continue to flow to world markets at a price that remains profitable?”
The idea was mocked on Friday by Bloomberg’s Javier Blas:
My friends and I have agreed to put a price cap on beer from our local pub. Remember we don’t plan to drink beer there. The pub owner says he won’t sell beer to anyone watching the ceiling, so other patrons, who drink a lot there, say they don’t join the ceiling. Hit
But Ben Harris, assistant secretary for economic policy at the Treasury, directly echoed this reflection. He pointed out – as others have – that the G7 countries control marine insurance and commercial services.
“The G7 dominates the financial and other services necessary for the global oil trade. For example, the EU and the UK provide 90% of the world’s marine insurance. The collective control of these services by the G7 countries gives us the ability to restrict trading above a certain price. This is more like a regulator setting allowable trading conditions than an individual client trying to cut a bar tab.”
So it’s not really a ceiling price. It’s a blockade or essential services to transport crude unless it’s sold at a discount, maybe 30%.
And Russia is locked into these services. Unlike a bartender who can simply drag beer to another customer, Russia faces huge infrastructure and logistical costs to divert oil flowing through Europe to other outlets. The idea that oil will simply be held back is simply not credible.
The bold idea to me is crazy, especially how it gets dismissed so easily, just like Yellen did.
Russia said Friday in the clearest terms that it would see no oil in any country participating in the program. Somehow the US (and the G7) thinks this idea “just isn’t believable”.
This statement came just hours after Russia voluntarily shut down its own natural gas exports via Nord Stream 1. These exports are unsanctioned and have received stratospheric prices. Yet we bet that they will not do the same with oil?
what will be the consequences? Russia produces 10 to 11 million barrels per day and exports 4 to 5 million barrels per day, or about 3 to 5% of world consumption. Doesn’t look like much, does it? Bad. The demand for oil is extremely inelastic. Even long-term imbalances of a few hundred thousand barrels per day have led to oil price spikes. Withdrawing 3-5 million barrels per day for an indefinite period will lead to an oil rush, easily pushing prices above $200/barrel.
There are only three ways for this to go well:
- Yellen is right and Russia is eating a big discount on its oil because it needs revenue
- Russia and its customers secure tankers and run their own trade
- Russia finds another way to get its oil out
In all of these scenarios, this only reinforces the status quo. Goldman Sachs currently has an oil price forecast of $125/barrel for 2023 and assumes a 600,000 bpd drop in Russian oil production due to sanctions and price caps. If somehow Russia continues to supply at current levels, they say that would imply $15 downside. They don’t quantify the upside potential but say that “the potential loss of Russian exports in retaliation creates substantial upside risk to our bullish outlook.”
The West would have little buffer if Russia stopped production. Saudi Arabia has a small peak capacity that could add 1-2 mbpd for a month or two. The American SPR is already exploited but will still have 400 million barrels at the end of October. This could add 1 mbpd for over a year. None of this is enough to make up the shortfall.
So the question is: how much confidence do you have in the G7 leaders?
Homes in the Denver metro area are taking longer to sell and prices continue to fall
Home sellers in the Denver metro area are starting to get squeezed in ways they haven’t felt in a long time, with their listings taking longer to sell, discounts replacing premiums and buyers making more inquiries .
For example, the number of days it took for a new listing to go under contract averaged 19 days in August, compared to 13 in July and 10 in June, according to the Denver Market Trends Report. Metro Association of Realtors.
“All major statistical categories point to a market slowdown,” said Andrew Abrahams, chairman of the DMAR Market Trends Committee, in comments accompanying the monthly report.
The number of closures fell 5.9% to 4,221 last month from July and 30.2% from a year earlier. The number of active listings at the end of August fell 5.7% from July to 6,939, partly seasonally and partly due to a drop in new listings. Compared to a year earlier, there are 114.6% more single-family homes on the market and 47.4% more condos and townhouses.
The monthly price declines that began in July also continued. The median sale price of a single-family home fell 0.77% last month from July to $645,000, but remains up 11.2% on the year. The median sale price for condos and townhouses fell 2.2% in the month to $400,000 and rose 7.8% on the year.
The premium that homes and condos received on average above list price peaked at around 7% in April, unprecedented given that in past warm markets a 2% premium was the upper range and because the selling agents do their best to get the right price on the front end. This premium fell below 1% in July and in August it fell to a discount of 0.59%.
Abrams said this is the first time a discount has appeared in the Denver Metro market since July 2020. And he also notes that in July, 29.2% of sellers were required to offer a concession compared to 22.9% in July 2021. The average dealership was $5,015. this year compared to $3,761 last July.
But the market does not seem to be going into free fall. Sellers listed 3,694 single-family homes in August, down from 4,556 in July and 5,675 in June. Some of this reflects the normal seasonal slowdown as families focus on the start of school. But in August 2021, sellers listed 4,300 homes.
Abrams predicts that the inventory of homes and condos in the market will fall below 5,000 by 2023. But much of what happens in the coming months will depend on the direction of mortgage rates as the Federal Reserve tries to control inflation.
Friday, the best plays and highlights from college football’s top rookies
Before hitting the field as college footballers on Saturdays, some of the top 2023 ESPN 300 rookies play under the lights on weeknights.
Arch Manning’s (ESPN 300 No. 2) senior season finally kicked off Friday night, and Peyton and Eli Manning’s nephew didn’t disappoint. Texas’ reported commitment threw three touchdown passes in Isidore Newman School’s (Louisiana) 35-14 win over Hahnville High School (Louisiana).
While Manning was doing things in the air, Judge Haynes of Buford High School (Georgia) was dominating on the ground. Haynes, one of two ESPN 300 running backs committed to Alabama (#18) — second only to Richard Young (#14) — accounted for all three touchdowns in Buford’s 21-14 win over North Cobb (Georgia) ).
Here’s what some of the top rookies in the country looked like on Friday night, along with some notes on uncommitted prospects visiting major college football games in Week 1:
Buckeye Burners
In American Heritage High School (Florida)’s game against Lake Gibson High School (Florida) on Friday, wide receiver Brandon Inniss, an Ohio State draftee, displayed some of the skills that should to excite Buckeyes fans.
Inniss kicked off home for 95 yards in the Patriots’ win over the Braves.
.@brandon5star2 do what Brandon Inniss does. A 95-yard kickoff return to set up the legacy 21-6 pic.twitter.com/4jKFO3xd0X
— Andrew Ferrelli (@Andrew_Ferrelli) September 3, 2022
The 6-foot, 190-pound Inniss (#34) was one of three ESPN 300 wide receivers to sign with the Buckeyes for three straight days in June.
His senior year at American Heritage got off to a good start as he passed eight times for 256 yards and three touchdowns in the first two games.
Longhorn, long term
Cedric Baxter, Jr. is one of several offensive talents – led by Manning – who will be introduced to Texas next fall. Baxter (#58, 2023) found room to run on that 59-yard jaunt Friday night as Edgewater High School (Florida) beat Don Bosco Prep (New Jersey).
Cedric Baxter Jr. with the home call for Edgewater. He was a little stoned in that game, but great vision and patience to get on the pitch and go. Best RB in 23 for @campus2canton #Longhorns #Texas #Longhornfootball #HookEm pic.twitter.com/dfm6wRYib6
— Matthew Bruening (@SportsfanaticMB) September 3, 2022
Baxter closed out the 34-10 victory with a late 96-yard touchdown as the Eagles improved to 2-0 in the young season. Baxter, who signed with Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns on Aug. 10, travels to Gainesville on Saturday to watch Florida host Utah.
Saban has options
Dylan Lonergan is one of two ESPN 300 quarterback commitments for Nick Saban and Alabama in the Class of 2023. Lonergan (#23) flaunted his arm with that beautiful throw in Brookwood High School’s win ( Georgia) on Collins Hill High School (Georgia).
TOUCHDOWN 🏈 @Bronco_Ftball@_dylanlonergan ➡️ @Lee_Niles0
1Q: Broncos 6 Eagles 0 | #GPBSports pic.twitter.com/x70sKGsoBH
—GPB Sports (@GPBsports) September 3, 2022
Lonergan’s commitment to the Crimson Tide on July 11 came nearly two months after Eli Holstein’s commitment (No. 13, 2023) in May.
Alabama has commitments of a pair of ESPN 300 quarterbacks for the first time since 2019.
Big house at home
Notre Dame currently has the top-ranked class for 2023, according to ESPN’s latest class rankings. Of the 23 commitments Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish have at this point, 15 of them are in the ESPN 300. The versatility of Jaden Greathouse (No. 87, 2023) was quickly apparent on this punt return for a touched down just before halftime on Friday night.
Jaden Greathouse is crazy. What a bizarre punt return for six just before halftime. 🤯
Game of the night no doubt. pic.twitter.com/zJhj7Ymv8O
— CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) September 3, 2022
Greathouse and Westlake High School (Texas) defeated Judson High School (Texas) to advance to 2-0.
A Texan turnover
There’s a reason so many top schools seek Javien Toviano’s commitment.
Toviano (#43), a cornerback for James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas, had a third-quarter home interception on Friday in a 44-6 win over Cedar Hill High School, Texas.
Landing
Javien Toviano with pick 6 to end Cedar Hill threat and extend Martin’s lead to 39-6 with 3:04 into the 3rd Q@j_toviano8 | @Martin_Football #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/XFwmrFXPP7
—Jason Howell (@Jason_Howell) September 3, 2022
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Toviano made an official visit to Michigan in June and an unofficial visit to LSU in July and has offers from Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia and the US. ‘Oklahoma, among others.
Notre-Dame withdraws from visiting Columbus
Defensive end Keon Keeley, the No. 24 rookie on the 2023 ESPN 300, retired from Notre Dame on August 17.
Turns out he’ll still see the Fighting Irish play Week 1.
He will be in Columbus on Saturday to watch Notre Dame take on Ohio State before heading to Gainesville for Florida’s game against Kentucky on Sept. 10, according to his mother, Janicke.
As a junior for Berkeley Prep in Tampa, Fla., the 6-foot-5, 220-pound Keeley recorded 65 tackles, 35 TFLs and 16 ½ sacks.
Several other highly ranked recruits from the 2023 and 2024 classes will also be featured in the Horseshoe. Defensive ends Damon Wilson (#57, 2023), Matayo Uiagalelei (#62, 2023), wide receivers Joshisa Trader (#3, 2024), Jeremiah Smith (#12, 2024) and Ryan Wingo (#23 , 2024) and linebacker Sammy Brown (#20, 2024) are among a long list.
Trader and Smith, teammates at Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Florida), combined eight catches for 172 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-28 upset against St. John’s (Washington, DC) on August 27.
Brown plays back and forth for Jefferson High School (Georgia). He rushed for 196 yards and four touchdowns while recording six tackles and intercepting a pass in a 56-28 win over Wren (South Carolina) on August 26.
Four-Star Wide Receiver Visiting Tuscaloosa
Jalen Hale, No. 42 on ESPN 300 2023, is still on track to announce his college decision at some point in September — possibly September 21, according to his father, Courtney.
Courtney told ESPN that Jalen was making official visits to Alabama’s season opener on Saturday against Utah State before heading to Austin on Sept. 10 as Texas host Alabama.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Hale from Longview High School, Texas had 50 receptions for 1,154 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior in 2021.
In Longview’s first game this season — a 36-10 win over Boyd on Aug. 26 — he had six catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns.
Five-star junior watching the defending national champions
Mike Matthews, the 10th ranked player in the Class of 2024, is staying home this weekend for Georgia’s season opener against Oregon in Atlanta, his father, Lee, told ESPN.
6-foot-2, 190-pound Matthews from Parkview High School, Georgia, has made unofficial visits to Georgia, USC, Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame.
He made an unofficial visit to Georgia in March and was offered a scholarship in May. Saturday gives him the opportunity to see the Kirby Smart program in action.
Matthews plays both sides of the ball — wide receiver and safety — and the programs give him some leeway to choose what position he’ll eventually play at the next level.
He had 10 receptions for 156 yards and three touchdowns in Parkview’s 2-0 start and intercepted a pass in a 52-7 win over Johns Creek on Aug. 17.
Matthews isn’t the only top member of the Class of 2024 to take part in Saturday’s game. Four-star receiver James Madison II (No. 31) and quarterback Jadyn Davis (No. 38) have received offers from both schools, and both have traveled to Georgia on several occasions.
Ukrainian nuclear power plant shuts down amid fighting
“Electricity supply to territories controlled by Ukraine has been suspended due to technical difficulties,” the city administration said in a post on its official Telegram channel. It was unclear whether the power from the plant still reached areas under Russian control.
Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Kremlin-appointed regional administration, said on Telegram that a shell hit an area between two reactors. His claims could not immediately be verified.
Over the past few weeks, Ukraine and Russia have traded blame over bombings at and near the plant, while accusing each other of attempts to derail the visit of UN experts, who are arrived at the factory on Thursday. The mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency is to help secure the site.
The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukrainian troops launched a new attempt to seize the factory on Friday evening, despite the presence of IAEA observers, sending 42 boats with 250 special forces and “mercenaries” foreigners to attempt a landing on the shore of the nearby Kakhovka Reservoir. .
The ministry said four Russian warplanes and two helicopter gunships destroyed about 20 boats and the rest turned back. He added that Russian artillery hit the Ukrainian-controlled right bank of the Dnieper to target the retreating landing party.
The ministry claimed that the Russian military killed 47 soldiers, including 10 “mercenaries”, and wounded 23. The Russian claims could not be independently verified.
Russia earlier reported that around 60 Ukrainian soldiers had earlier tried to land near the factory on Thursday and that Russian forces foiled the attempt.
As of Saturday morning, neither the Ukrainian government nor the country’s nuclear operator, Enerhoatom, had commented on the allegations.
The plant has repeatedly suffered complete disconnection from the Ukrainian power grid since last week, with Enerhoatom blaming mortar fire and fires near the site.
Local Ukrainian authorities have accused Moscow of shelling two towns overlooking the plant on the other side of the Dnieper with rockets, an accusation they have also repeated several times in recent weeks.
In Zorya, a small village about 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the Zaporizhzhia plant, residents could hear the sound of explosions in the area on Friday.
It is not the bombardments that scare them the most, but the risk of a radioactive leak in the plant.
“The power station, yes, it’s the scariest,” said Natalia Stokoz, a mother of three. “Because children and adults will be affected, and it’s scary if the nuclear plant blows up.”
Oleksandr Pasko, a 31-year-old farmer, said “there is anxiety because we are quite close”. Pasko said Russian shelling has intensified in recent weeks.
During the first weeks of the war, the authorities gave iodine tablets and masks to people living near the factory in case of radiation exposure.
Recently, they also distributed iodine pills in the city of Zaporizhzhia, about 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the factory.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered to act as a “facilitator” on the Zaporizhzhia plant issue, during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, according to a statement from the Turkish presidency.
Ukraine’s military reported Saturday morning that Russian forces overnight continued their stalled advance in the country’s industrial east, while trying to hold captured areas in northeastern and southern Ukraine, including in the Kherson region cited as the target of Kyiv’s recent counter-offensive.
He added that Ukrainian forces repelled half a dozen Russian attacks in the Donetsk region, including nearly two towns designated as key targets in Moscow’s strenuous efforts to capture the rest of the province. The Donetsk region is one of two that make up Ukraine’s industrial heartland of Donbass, alongside Luhansk, which was overrun by Russian troops in early July.
Separately, the British military confirmed in its regular update on Saturday morning that Ukrainian forces were carrying out “new offensive operations” in southern Ukraine, advancing along a broad front west of the Dnieper. and focusing on three axes in the Russian-occupied Kherson region.
“The operation has limited immediate objectives, but the Ukrainian forces have probably achieved a degree of tactical surprise; exploiting poor logistics, administration and leadership in the Russian Armed Forces,” the UK MoD said on Twitter.
Russian shelling killed an 8-year-old child and injured at least four others in a southern Ukrainian town near the Kherson region, Ukrainian officials said.
Kozlowska reported from London.
Covid-19 omicron injections available, but their effectiveness is unclear
The United States this week authorized the first major overhaul of Covid-19 vaccines in a bid to stem an expected wave of infections and hospitalizations this fall.
But it’s unclear what protection the new reminders will offer. The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the injections without any data from clinical trials that test the reformulated doses in humans.
The new boosters, authorized for people aged 12 and over, target the highly contagious and immune-evasive omicron BA.5 subvariant that has caused a wave of breakthrough infections over the summer. The shots are also targeting the original strain of the virus which first emerged in Wuhan, China in 2019.
The country’s top health officials acted with urgency this summer to ensure the new boosters were rolled out in time for the fall. They worry that the waning effectiveness of old vaccines creates an opening for omicron to cause another wave of hospitalizations this winter, as people spend more time indoors where the airborne virus spreads more easily.
Deaths and hospitalizations have increased since April among the elderly, the most vaccinated age group in America, as omicron has continued to mutate into increasingly transmissible subvariants that evade vaccine protection from origin, according to CDC epidemiologist Heather Scobie.
Dr. Peter Marks, who heads the FDA office that reviews vaccines, said the new recalls aim to restore the high levels of protection the vaccines demonstrated in early 2021. But Marks acknowledged that government experts Feds just don’t know yet if the boosters will reach the high bar set by these doses.
“We don’t know for sure yet if we’ll reach that same level, but that’s the goal here. And that’s what we believe the evidence we’ve seen helps to indicate,” Marks told reporters during of a press conference. conference after FDA clearance on Wednesday.
The FDA will monitor to see if the boosters meet this goal, Marks said. When the injections from Pfizer and Moderna were authorized in December 2020, they offered more than 90% protection to prevent Covid.
Marks told reporters it will likely take at least another two months before human data on the BA.5 boosters becomes publicly available. But he said the FDA used essentially the same process to authorize the new recalls it has relied on for years to change virus strains in flu shots.
“We’re pretty confident that what we have is very similar to the situation we’ve had in the past with flu changes where we’re not doing clinical studies for them in the United States,” Marks said. “We know from how the vaccine works and the data we have that we can predict how well the vaccine will work.”
The new boosters could prevent 2.4 million infections, 137,000 hospitalizations and 9,700 deaths if a new variant does not emerge, according to a projection by a team of scientists who forecast the trajectory of the pandemic, called Covid-19 Scenario Modeling Hub.
But that projection is based on optimistic assumptions about booster coverage and effectiveness, the scientists said. The model assumes that the injections will prove to be 80% effective in preventing disease and that the public will widely adopt the new boosters. There are no efficacy data on new vaccines and it is unclear how strong public demand will be for them.
The CDC estimates that an early fall vaccination campaign with boosters could save the United States between $63 billion and $109 billion in medical costs by avoiding hospitalizations and ICU admissions.
Pfizer and Moderna were originally developing new boosters to target the first version of omicron, BA.1, which caused the massive wave of infections and hospitalizations last winter. But keeping up with the rapid evolution of the virus has proven difficult.
By the time the nation’s top health officials took serious steps in April to ready new boosters, more transmissible subvariants had already driven omicron BA.1 out of prevalence. In June, the FDA asked vaccine makers to shift gears and target the omicron BA.5 after its dominance.
The move didn’t give Pfizer and Moderna enough time to complete human clinical trials on the new boosters before the vaccine rolls out in the fall.
As a result, the FDA and CDC are relying on human data from clinical trials of BA.1 injections to understand how BA.5 boosters might work. They also relied on data from studies in which BA.5 boosters were tested on mice.
The CDC’s Independent Advisory Panel backed the shootings Thursday in an overwhelming vote.
But several panel members also had reservations about the lack of human data.
“I really struggle with a vaccine that doesn’t have clinical data reported for humans, for those who would actually receive the vaccine,” said Dr. Oliver Brooks, committee member and chief medical officer of Watts HealthCare Corp. . in Los Angeles.
Dr. Pablo Sanchez, the only CDC committee member to vote against the injections, called the decision to recommend the new boosters without human data premature.
“There’s a lot of vaccine hesitancy already — we need the human data,” said Sanchez, professor of pediatrics at Ohio State University.
Dr. Doran Fink, deputy head of the FDA’s vaccine review division, told hesitant committee members that the new booster shots use the exact same manufacturing process as the old vaccines and contain the same total amount of ‘mRNA, the code that instructs human cells to produce the proteins that elicit an immune response to defend against Covid.
Fink said the BA.1 and BA.5 shots are similar enough to use data from the BA.1 human trials to get a good idea of how the new BA.5 boosters will perform.
Pfizer and Moderna presented data at the CDC meeting that showed BA.1 injections elicited a stronger immune response in humans than older vaccines. Both companies’ mouse studies of BA.5 injections also showed a stronger immune response.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said last week that waiting any longer for human data from BA.5 injections could mean the boosters would become obsolete if a new variant emerged.
“There’s always a question here of being too slow or too fast,” Walensky told “Conversations on Health Care” in a radio interview. “One of the challenges is that if we wait for this data to emerge in human data … we will use what I would consider to be a potentially outdated vaccine.”
Moderna completed enrollment in its clinical trials last week and expects results by the end of the year. Pfizer’s clinical trials are ongoing, although the company did not say when it will have data.
Brooks asked why the FDA decided to go with a BA.5 vaccine when clinical data is available for the BA.1 vaccines that the vaccine makers were originally developing. Canada and the UK have authorized new booster injections targeting omicron BA.1
Fink said the United States selected BA.5 based on advice from the FDA’s independent committee, with data from South Africa indicating that natural infection with the subvariant provides broader protection than BA.1 infection, and the fact that BA.5 is dominant.
Although committee members were reluctant to proceed without the human data, they agreed that the new boosters should have a similar safety profile to older vaccines because they use the same platform. Covid vaccines have been given to millions of people in the United States with mostly mild side effects.
The most common side effects in human trials of BA.1 injections were pain, redness, swelling at the injection site, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, joint pain, chills, nausea, vomiting and fever, according to the FDA.
Dr. Sara Oliver, a CDC official, told the committee that the risk of myocarditis, inflammation of the heart muscle, after a BA.5 booster is unknown. But health officials predict it will be similar to the risk seen with older vaccines.
Vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna have been associated with a high risk of myocarditis in young men and adolescents, especially after the second dose. But the risk of myocarditis is higher from Covid infection than vaccination, according to the CDC.
Dr. Grace Lee, chair of the CDC committee, sought to reassure the public that there is a robust oversight system to monitor safety and that the group will meet again if new concerns emerge.
“I just want to make sure members of the public are aware that we continue to watch closely,” Lee said. “We have systems and teams that continue to monitor and meet.”
This chef’s knife is on sale and will last you a lifetime
Whether you cook for a living or do it as a hobby, it’s important that you have the right utensils. No one likes cutting with a dull knife, not to mention it’s pretty dangerous. If it looks like your current chef’s knife is about to retire, we suggest finding a new one made from quality materials so that it’s built to last. If you’re looking for a new knife that you can add to your kitchen arsenal, you’re in luck.
The Kiru Kiru Kitchen Master 8″ Chef’s Knife is a versatile knife that can be used for many meal preparation and cooking options. You can use it to switch and chop with other cutting styles allowing you to cut with ease. A traditional Japanese Honbazuke method was used to sharpen and polish this knife in three steps. Its precise tapered blade minimizes surface resistance for a fluid, smooth cutting motion. Using a sharp knife is much safer because you don’t apply as much pressure as if you were using a dull knife.
This knife has an attractive feather blade pattern and is made with 67 layers of high carbon stainless steel coating, making it durable, strong and stain resistant. If you regularly work with knives, you will appreciate the Kiru Kiru’s ergonomic handle for its excellent hand control, agility and comfort. No one wants their hand, wrist, or fingers getting cramped while they’re busy preparing a delicious meal! As an added bonus, the G-10 Garolite handle is impervious to heat, cold, and moisture with its military-grade strength and lifetime durability.
For ultimate hardness, this knife is nitrogen cooled, which also makes it more flexible and corrosion resistant. Even with daily use, you won’t have to worry about this chef’s knife being damaged by regular use.
As part of our National Knife Day promotion, this knife is on sale for 45% off, costing you $84.99. Although National Knife Day is officially August 24, it’s not too late to take advantage of this sale which runs until August 31.
Prices subject to change.
