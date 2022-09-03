Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma: What cancer Jane Fonda announced she had?

The United States this week authorized the first major overhaul of Covid-19 vaccines in a bid to stem an expected wave of infections and hospitalizations this fall.

But it’s unclear what protection the new reminders will offer. The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the injections without any data from clinical trials that test the reformulated doses in humans.

The new boosters, authorized for people aged 12 and over, target the highly contagious and immune-evasive omicron BA.5 subvariant that has caused a wave of breakthrough infections over the summer. The shots are also targeting the original strain of the virus which first emerged in Wuhan, China in 2019.

The country’s top health officials acted with urgency this summer to ensure the new boosters were rolled out in time for the fall. They worry that the waning effectiveness of old vaccines creates an opening for omicron to cause another wave of hospitalizations this winter, as people spend more time indoors where the airborne virus spreads more easily.

Deaths and hospitalizations have increased since April among the elderly, the most vaccinated age group in America, as omicron has continued to mutate into increasingly transmissible subvariants that evade vaccine protection from origin, according to CDC epidemiologist Heather Scobie.

Dr. Peter Marks, who heads the FDA office that reviews vaccines, said the new recalls aim to restore the high levels of protection the vaccines demonstrated in early 2021. But Marks acknowledged that government experts Feds just don’t know yet if the boosters will reach the high bar set by these doses.

“We don’t know for sure yet if we’ll reach that same level, but that’s the goal here. And that’s what we believe the evidence we’ve seen helps to indicate,” Marks told reporters during of a press conference. conference after FDA clearance on Wednesday.

The FDA will monitor to see if the boosters meet this goal, Marks said. When the injections from Pfizer and Moderna were authorized in December 2020, they offered more than 90% protection to prevent Covid.

Marks told reporters it will likely take at least another two months before human data on the BA.5 boosters becomes publicly available. But he said the FDA used essentially the same process to authorize the new recalls it has relied on for years to change virus strains in flu shots.

“We’re pretty confident that what we have is very similar to the situation we’ve had in the past with flu changes where we’re not doing clinical studies for them in the United States,” Marks said. “We know from how the vaccine works and the data we have that we can predict how well the vaccine will work.”

The new boosters could prevent 2.4 million infections, 137,000 hospitalizations and 9,700 deaths if a new variant does not emerge, according to a projection by a team of scientists who forecast the trajectory of the pandemic, called Covid-19 Scenario Modeling Hub.

But that projection is based on optimistic assumptions about booster coverage and effectiveness, the scientists said. The model assumes that the injections will prove to be 80% effective in preventing disease and that the public will widely adopt the new boosters. There are no efficacy data on new vaccines and it is unclear how strong public demand will be for them.

The CDC estimates that an early fall vaccination campaign with boosters could save the United States between $63 billion and $109 billion in medical costs by avoiding hospitalizations and ICU admissions.

Pfizer and Moderna were originally developing new boosters to target the first version of omicron, BA.1, which caused the massive wave of infections and hospitalizations last winter. But keeping up with the rapid evolution of the virus has proven difficult.

By the time the nation’s top health officials took serious steps in April to ready new boosters, more transmissible subvariants had already driven omicron BA.1 out of prevalence. In June, the FDA asked vaccine makers to shift gears and target the omicron BA.5 after its dominance.

The move didn’t give Pfizer and Moderna enough time to complete human clinical trials on the new boosters before the vaccine rolls out in the fall.

As a result, the FDA and CDC are relying on human data from clinical trials of BA.1 injections to understand how BA.5 boosters might work. They also relied on data from studies in which BA.5 boosters were tested on mice.

The CDC’s Independent Advisory Panel backed the shootings Thursday in an overwhelming vote.

But several panel members also had reservations about the lack of human data.

“I really struggle with a vaccine that doesn’t have clinical data reported for humans, for those who would actually receive the vaccine,” said Dr. Oliver Brooks, committee member and chief medical officer of Watts HealthCare Corp. . in Los Angeles.

Dr. Pablo Sanchez, the only CDC committee member to vote against the injections, called the decision to recommend the new boosters without human data premature.

“There’s a lot of vaccine hesitancy already — we need the human data,” said Sanchez, professor of pediatrics at Ohio State University.

Dr. Doran Fink, deputy head of the FDA’s vaccine review division, told hesitant committee members that the new booster shots use the exact same manufacturing process as the old vaccines and contain the same total amount of ‘mRNA, the code that instructs human cells to produce the proteins that elicit an immune response to defend against Covid.

Fink said the BA.1 and BA.5 shots are similar enough to use data from the BA.1 human trials to get a good idea of ​​how the new BA.5 boosters will perform.

Pfizer and Moderna presented data at the CDC meeting that showed BA.1 injections elicited a stronger immune response in humans than older vaccines. Both companies’ mouse studies of BA.5 injections also showed a stronger immune response.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said last week that waiting any longer for human data from BA.5 injections could mean the boosters would become obsolete if a new variant emerged.

“There’s always a question here of being too slow or too fast,” Walensky told “Conversations on Health Care” in a radio interview. “One of the challenges is that if we wait for this data to emerge in human data … we will use what I would consider to be a potentially outdated vaccine.”

Moderna completed enrollment in its clinical trials last week and expects results by the end of the year. Pfizer’s clinical trials are ongoing, although the company did not say when it will have data.

Brooks asked why the FDA decided to go with a BA.5 vaccine when clinical data is available for the BA.1 vaccines that the vaccine makers were originally developing. Canada and the UK have authorized new booster injections targeting omicron BA.1

Fink said the United States selected BA.5 based on advice from the FDA’s independent committee, with data from South Africa indicating that natural infection with the subvariant provides broader protection than BA.1 infection, and the fact that BA.5 is dominant.

Although committee members were reluctant to proceed without the human data, they agreed that the new boosters should have a similar safety profile to older vaccines because they use the same platform. Covid vaccines have been given to millions of people in the United States with mostly mild side effects.

The most common side effects in human trials of BA.1 injections were pain, redness, swelling at the injection site, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, joint pain, chills, nausea, vomiting and fever, according to the FDA.

Dr. Sara Oliver, a CDC official, told the committee that the risk of myocarditis, inflammation of the heart muscle, after a BA.5 booster is unknown. But health officials predict it will be similar to the risk seen with older vaccines.

Vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna have been associated with a high risk of myocarditis in young men and adolescents, especially after the second dose. But the risk of myocarditis is higher from Covid infection than vaccination, according to the CDC.

Dr. Grace Lee, chair of the CDC committee, sought to reassure the public that there is a robust oversight system to monitor safety and that the group will meet again if new concerns emerge.

“I just want to make sure members of the public are aware that we continue to watch closely,” Lee said. “We have systems and teams that continue to monitor and meet.”