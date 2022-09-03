News
Nvidia chips become collateral damage in new US sanctions targeting China – TechCrunch
For a preview of the biggest and most important stories from TechCrunch delivered to your inbox every day at 3:00 PM PDT, subscribe here.
Happy Friday! For those of you who are thrilled to see us in your inbox for your daily dose of tech news, unfortunately you will have to wait until Tuesday to hear any new news from us as Monday is Labor Day in the States. -United. the last time this year and dozing in hammocks. We wish you a safe and pleasant weekend wherever you are. — Christina and haje
TechCrunch’s top 3
- No tokens for you: Nvidia is caught in the new sanctions that the United States imposes on China. Rita reports that the company said it would not be able to export two of its AI chips to China, its second largest market. This will likely cost Nvidia some $400 million in lost sales for that third quarter and halt some of the production taking place in China.
- I just got paid: Google extends its alternative payment systems, such as third parties, for in-app purchases to more countries, Ivan writing. This includes some of Android’s biggest markets, including India and Indonesia.
- More cuts: Tags wrote about Nigerian digital bank Kuda, which is the latest African startup to lay off some employees. He notes that Kuda’s 5% cut affected about two dozen people as the company moved to cut redundant positions and underperforming staff in a bid to cut costs.
Startups and VCs
“A red-haired woman stands on the moon, her face obscured. His naked body looks like it belongs in a poster you’ll find on the wall of a hormonal teenager’s bedroom — that is, until you reach his torso, where three arms stick out from his shoulders. Kyle and Amanda write a story that has more twists and turns than a mountain pass. AI is getting better at generating porn. We may not be prepared for the consequences, they think.
The rest of our best stories have less nudity, but also less arms growing where they shouldn’t. We’ll call it a draw, shall we:
Stop sensationalizing the VC ‘collapse’: look at the data
For founders looking to rise, it’s a terrible time: it’s taking a lot longer than it used to, and valuations are so much lower than just a few months ago.
For investors, however, things come down to earth, says Brian Walsh of WIND Ventures.
“The reality is that there has been an unprecedented hype cycle in 2021, and what we have seen since the start of 2022, objectively, is a ‘reversion to the mean’ in line with long-term trends. .”
(TechCrunch+ is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams grow. You can register here.)
Big Tech inc.
To start your weekend off right, Zack has the 411 on a data breach at Samsung, which is apparently the second such incident this year. The company told Zack that the breach happened in late July and that customer data was compromised in early August, but it wouldn’t say how many customers were affected or why customers are simply being notified.
techcrunch
News
Allina, M Health Fairview mental health workers consider second strike as negotiations continue
More than 400 mental health workers at Allina Health and M Health Fairview say they are prepared to walk off the job for a second time in their push for their first union contract.
Members of Service Employees International Union Healthcare Minnesota and Iowa said Friday a majority were ready to strike again. The workers held a one-day work stoppage in May.
Mental health workers in the two health systems voted to unionize in late 2021. They said contract negotiations have not progressed since the May strike.
They want their employers to address staffing shortages and safety concerns. Those are among some of the same issues that led 15,000 nurses at 16 hospitals to plan a three-day strike beginning Sept. 12.
In a statement, Allina Health officials said they recognize the critical care mental health coordinators provide to the community. Officials said they offered competitive pay and safety protections that other workers have agreed to.
“We look forward to future negotiation sessions with SEIU and are hopeful we will see progress to reach an agreement on employment terms,” the statement said. “Striking does not benefit anyone and did not advance the discussions in May when SEIU took employees on strike.”
The two sides have five bargaining dates scheduled in September.
News
Brie Larson’s Disney+ Series ‘Growing Up’ Features Stories About Adolescence
LOS ANGELES– Brie Larson uses her superpowers for good. The ‘Captain Marvel’ star is one of the driving forces behind the new Disney+ series, ‘Growing Up’.
The show features inspiring stories from a diverse group of young people learning to embrace their true, authentic selves.
“It’s beyond my wildest dreams to be on this planet at the same time as these 11 people. It’s just the privilege of a lifetime,” Larson said.
Poignant and personal, these coming-of-age stories are made even more powerful by hand-picked directors who gladly took over this innovative docuseries. Yara Shahidi, of “black” and “adult” fame, was up for the challenge.
“I had done a short film before, but the documentary style is hugely different,” the actress told On The Red Carpet.
“Growing Up” premieres September 8 on Disney+.
Disney is the parent company of this resort.
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Longtime Chicago Bears analyst and reporter Hub Arkush remains hospitalized after suffering ‘medical emergency’ in August – The Denver Post
Hub Arkush, a longtime Chicago Bears reporter and radio analyst, has been hospitalized since mid-August after suffering a medical emergency following training at training camp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest.
Shaw Local News Network, Arkush’s employer, announced the news Thursday afternoon in a web post.
“We continue to hope and pray for Hub to make a full recovery, but the long way to go will take time,” Shaw Local sports editor Kyle Nabors wrote. “Many of you noticed the absence of Hub and reached out. We are extremely grateful for your support and best wishes. A sincere thank you to all.
“The Arkush family has requested confidentiality during this difficult time. We will provide updates as needed. We know you can’t wait to talk football again with Hub. We neither.
Arkush, 69, also editor of Pro Football Weekly, has been a staple of local sports radio since the mid-1980s. He was the pre- and post-game host for the Bears from 1985 to 1987 on WGN-AM 720 and joined the stand in 1988 as a game analyst, a position he held throughout the 2004 season. He has the distinction of being the only Bears announcer to be heard on flagship stations WGN, WMAQ-AM 670 and WBBM-AM 780.
Since 2006, Arkush has been a sideline reporter for Westwood One’s national radio broadcasts of NFL games. The Deerfield native was also a longtime contributor and part-time host on WSCR-AM 670 as well as a Bears and NFL insider for Shaw Local, among other duties.
Arkush has hosted and appeared on dozens of local and national television and radio shows over the past four decades, and his stories have appeared in numerous publications, including the Chicago Sun-Times and the Daily Herald.
()
denverpost sports
News
Hub Arkush, longtime Chicago Bears analyst and reporter, remains hospitalized after suffering a ‘medical emergency’ in August
Hub Arkush, the longtime Chicago Bears radio analyst and reporter, has been hospitalized since mid-August after suffering a medical emergency following a training camp practice at Halas Hall in Lake Forest.
Shaw Local News Network, Arkush’s employer, announced the news Thursday afternoon in a web post.
“We continue to hope and pray that Hub will make a full recovery, but it will take time to navigate the long road ahead,” wrote Kyle Nabors, Shaw Local sports editor. “Many of you have noticed Hub’s absence and have reached out. We are incredibly grateful for your support and well wishes. A heartfelt thank you to everyone.
“The Arkush family has requested privacy during this difficult time. We will provide updates when appropriate. We know you can’t wait to talk football with Hub again. Neither can we.”
Arkush, 69, also the executive editor of Pro Football Weekly, has been a fixture on local sports radio since the mid-1980s. He was the pre- and postgame host for the Bears from 1985-87 on WGN-AM 720 and moved to the booth in 1988 as a game analyst, a position he held through the 2004 season. He has the distinction of being the only Bears announcer to be heard on flagship stations WGN, WMAQ-AM 670 and WBBM-AM 780.
Since 2006, Arkush has been a sideline reporter for Westwood One’s national radio broadcasts of NFL games. The Deerfield native also has been a longtime contributor and part-time host on WSCR-AM 670 as well as a Bears and NFL insider for Shaw Local, among other duties.
Arkush has hosted and appeared on dozens of local and national TV and radio shows over the last four decades, and his stories have appeared in numerous publications, including the Chicago Sun-Times and Daily Herald.
()
News
latest news LA clinic diluted over 2,000 doses of COVID vaccine
A Los Angeles clinic diluted more than 2,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and did not notify some patients until months later, according to a report.
Clinica Romero, a federally qualified health center with six locations in Los Angeles County, administered about 2,100 faulty doses at two of its centers, county health officials said.
A man who received his booster shot from Clinica Romero in October 2021 was shocked when he received the clinic’s response letter in August.
“Dear Esteemed Patient… The Romero Clinic has been advised that we may have diluted the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines,” reads the letter the patient received in August, according to LA Taco.
The letter informed him that his vaccine contained a dose “below the recommended dose” and that he would have to get another one.
“I open it and I’m like, what is this?” Pedro said in an interview with the media. The article did not include his last name and did not give a reason.
“How can I receive this letter dated August 1 telling me that they have immediately corrected a situation that occurred in October? ” he added.
Pedro’s story just came out, despite the county’s public health department being aware of the issue since June 8.
Five days after discovering the problem, health department officials conducted an on-site visit to the clinic.
“The issues were discussed with the medical director, the vaccine coordinator and their clinical team. No other issues were identified during the visits,” according to a department spokeswoman.
Since it was unclear whether the initial injections included enough of a dose to protect against the virus, Public Health Department nurses advised the clinic to re-administer the injections.
The clinic submitted an action plan on June 14 to the Public Health Department to resolve the problem.
Officials said they would set up an 800 phone line to answer patient questions about the problem and also set up special clinics for those who received the potentially poor-quality doses.
Clinica Romero has always served a largely immigrant population, founded in 1983 by Salvadoran immigrants to be a resource for war refugees from Central America.
Its mission is to provide services to the “uninsured, insured and underserved”.
The clinic faced the county in 2021, when it only received 100 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine despite serving 12,000 patients.
“How will 100 care for 12,000 patients and the surrounding community of one million?” asked Dr. Don Garcia, the clinic’s medical director. “It’s embarassing.”
News
Stocks slide on interest rate fears after August jobs report, expert says
Nvidia chips become collateral damage in new US sanctions targeting China – TechCrunch
Allina, M Health Fairview mental health workers consider second strike as negotiations continue
Brie Larson’s Disney+ Series ‘Growing Up’ Features Stories About Adolescence
Longtime Chicago Bears analyst and reporter Hub Arkush remains hospitalized after suffering ‘medical emergency’ in August – The Denver Post
One-inch Price Returns Bullish From The Dead, Can It Go An Inch Higher?
Hub Arkush, longtime Chicago Bears analyst and reporter, remains hospitalized after suffering a ‘medical emergency’ in August
latest news LA clinic diluted over 2,000 doses of COVID vaccine
Stocks slide on interest rate fears after August jobs report, expert says
Apparent assassination attempt against VP roils Argentina
This Lululemon jacket is a fall wardrobe staple
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Finance1 week ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Diet and fitness3 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Food2 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
News3 weeks ago
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’