Rings of Power’ revives the debate on racism

JRR Tolkien’s novels are often seen as a rebuke to fascism. But like other fascist scolds of his time, Winston Churchill for example, his fantasy world of “Middle-earth” is not free from racist philosophy. The new Amazon Prime series, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” which is based on Tolkien’s work, makes a deliberate effort to quietly confront this uncomfortable legacy through its casting choices. It’s an admirable decision, but it’s limited by the deeply rooted ideas of racial difference and racial determinism in Tolkien’s world.

Tolkien was not an outspoken racist like HP Lovecraft, but there is a fairly simple case to be made that his books include racist ideas. The evil wizard Sauron is associated with darkness. His cannon fodder are orcs, degraded humanoid creatures who live only to fight and hate. Tolkien described them in a letter as “stocky, broad, flat-nosed, waxen-skinned, with wide mouths and slanted eyes: in effect degraded, repulsive versions of the less handsome (to Europeans) Mongol types. “

In contrast, elves, the embodiment of purity and goodness, are associated with whiteness and fair skin. Elrond and Arwen (technically half-elf characters) are unusual in that they are part human and have black hair.

The much-loved Peter Jackson “Lord of the Rings”” The movie trilogy was wonderful in many ways, but it didn’t do much to challenge that connection between white skin and goodness. The main protagonists were practically all white; marvelous Maori actor Lawrence Makoare played the villainous role as the Witch King of Angmar and Lurtz the Uruk-Hai. The good humans in the film have clothing and culture inspired by Northern Europeans. Evil humans like the Haradrim are based on people from the Middle East or other non-European cultures.

“The Rings of Power” – an eight-part prequel to “Lord of the Rings” and loosely based on the original’s appendices – is deliberately different. It is true that the main protagonist of the ensemble cast is the warrior elf Galadriel (Morfydd Clark). Galadriel, according to Tolkien’s text, is very blond. But in this Middle-earth, skin tone varies greatly among the forces of good. The ethnically diverse leads featured in the first two episodes available for review include the elf and warrior guard Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova), the Harfoot/Hobbit leader Saddoc Burrows (Lenny Henry), the dwarf princess Disa (Sophia Nomvete), and the human healer Bronwyn (Nanzanin Boniadi).

By including people of color, the series pushes Tolkien’s dark-skinned evil equation. It also gives the narrative some depth when it addresses prejudice or discrimination.

The humans in the series, for example, are suspicious and resentful of elves. If all elves were white, that might seem presumptuous. This is another example of white people imagining that they are the target of the violence they have directed at others, such as in the “X-Men” movies, where white characters are discriminated against because ‘they’re mutants, or movies like “Red Dawn,” in which white characters experience colonialism like the Vietnamese.

When the show depicts the irrationality and cruelty of prejudice against the elf Arondir, however, the rebuke of real-world racism is much clearer. The show can even be interpreted as a response to and rejection of racism in its own fandom, where some commentators have railed against making elves people of color, just as humans in Middle-earth oppose. to elves as neighbors.

However, aspects of racism survive in “Rings of Power.” These elements are not unique to Tolkien; evil and corrupt enemy races are a standard feature of fantasy and science fiction at this point. But the omnipresence of the trope no doubt makes its questioning even more important.

Severing all remaining ties between orcs and true blacks and Asians is a big step forward. And I’m sure many Tolkien fans would say that the grotesque, warty orcs we see in “Rings of Power” are pure fantasy.

As we know from wartime propaganda and genocide propaganda, fantasy depictions of designated evil enemies can always be detrimental.

Nazi cartoons of Jews, Jim Crow-era cartoons of black people, and even American World War I cartoons of Germans all used violent, ugly, monstrous imagery. Racists can claim that these cartoons are based on reality. But that's an obvious lie. They are drawn from hate, not from truth.

The demonization and racialization of enemies in times of war can also be used to justify atrocities. If your enemies are pure evil, you cannot accept any surrender or compromise.

And of course, “Rings of Power” revolves around eternal conflict. Galadriel lost loved ones in the ancient wars against the evil wizard Sauron, who she believes may still be alive. She has been looking for him for centuries, an old soldier who will not let go of his weapons. Other elves, including Elrond (played unconvincingly by Robert Aramayo), argue that Sauron is gone; they call for a return, finally for peace. But for anyone familiar with Tolkien or popular tales in general, it’s easy to determine who the show says is right.

Vigilance against evil is certainly important. But continued weaponization against racialized external enemies may not be the message we need right now. The blonde and pure Galadriel demanding that borders be guarded forever from the poison of evil is uncomfortably familiar in an America where the right wing continues to demonize immigrants as a source of violence and disease.

Racism is hatred directed against certain people. But it is also a vital part of any process or system used to brand certain groups for violence. “Rings of Power” does an admirable job of rejecting the animosity towards blacks and Asians found in Tolkien’s work. But like so many fantasy (and non-fantasy) stories, it always ties adventure, virtue, and empowerment to the genocidal righteous slaughter of another hated race.