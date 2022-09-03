News
Ron Ryan Sr., longtime St. Paul officer whose son was killed in line of duty, dies at 81
The murder of Ron Ryan Sr.’s police officer son could have made him bitter, but he never lost his kindness, say those who knew the longtime law enforcement officer.
Ryan, 81, died Friday at his Minnesota lake cabin.
“He’s being greeted at Heaven’s gate by his beloved son,” Angie Steenberg, a civilian employee of the St. Paul Police Department for 35 years, wrote on Facebook. “May they both rest in peace.”
St. Paul police officers Ron Ryan Jr., 26, and Tim Jones, 36, were fatally shot on Aug. 26, 1994.
‘CLASSIC ST. PAUL COP’
Ron Ryan Sr. grew up in South St. Paul. His closest childhood friend’s father was a South St. Paul police officer he looked up to.
When Ryan was 17, he joined the U.S. Navy and became an aviation electrician. He later went to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
At a job fair on campus, Ryan met a St. Paul police officer and decided to take the police exam. The St. Paul department hired him in 1968, and later he got a shift that allowed him to finish college during the day and work a patrol shift at night.
“Just salt of the earth,” said Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie, who worked with both Ryans at the police department. “Classic St. Paul cop, Irish Catholic, bled blue, loved that place.”
He served 40 years in law enforcement, most of them with the St. Paul Police Department. He was in charge of the sex/domestic crimes, traffic and accident and special investigations/vice units, among others. He retired in 2008 as commander of the now-defunct Metro Gang Strike Force.
Ryan cared about officers and people in the community, said retired St. Paul Police Sgt. Kevin Moore.
“He knew people in every nook and cranny,” he said.
Ryan applied to be St. Paul’s police chief in 2004, a position that rank-and-file officers wished they could have seen him in, according to Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher.
LOSS OF HIS SON
Officers have kept “a special place in our hearts” for Ron Ryan Jr.’s parents, sister and his wife, Leslie said.
The legacies of both Ron Ryan Sr. and Jr. “still live on within the department,” said Interim St. Paul Police Chief Jeremy Ellison.
“Ron was one of the kindest officers you could work with, who was also an outstanding cop,” Fletcher said. “The amazing thing is, after his son was killed, he was always able to maintain that inner kindness and spirit that all of us looked up to.”
The cruelty of losing a son in the line of duty could have caused Ron Ryan Sr. to lose his way — and “it was terribly painful, it was not something that he ever got over — but yet his faith in God was unwavering,” said Dennis Flaherty, former Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association executive director.
DEVOTED HUSBAND, DAD, GRANDPA
Flaherty, who’d known Ryan since 1974, still saw him frequently. He regarded Ryan as a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
“We would probably get together every few weeks for lunch and I would hear every new story about his granddaughters and his daughter and son-in-law,” Flaherty said.
In his retirement, Ryan loved spending time at the lake with his wife Kelly, enjoying his family and socializing.
“He was the storyteller, the life of the party,” Flaherty said. “People wanted to be near him.”
Flaherty last saw Ryan for lunch on Aug. 24, and Ryan told him he wasn’t feeling well and he was going to see a doctor the next day. When Flaherty heard he’d gone back to the lake, he thought Ryan was OK, but he died of an apparent medical emergency early Friday.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
News
High food and fuel prices may spark protests in Pakistan: IMF
Washington/Islamabad:
Rising inflation in Pakistan, which accelerated to 27.3% in August – a 47-year high – may trigger “social protests and instability” in the cash-strapped country, warned the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Inflation in Pakistan as measured by the consumer price index (CPI) accelerated to 27.3% in August this year – the level last seen in May 1975 – even as the Unprecedented full flood impact on food and other commodity prices is yet to come.
The adverse effects of the floods and subsequent disruptions to food supply will be visible in the inflation reading for September, which could push the rate well above August’s.
“High food and fuel prices could trigger social protests and instability,” the IMF said in an executive summary of the seventh and eighth reviews.
The IMF Executive Board earlier this week approved the seventh and eighth reviews of Pakistan’s stalled $6 billion program, and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) two days later on Wednesday received the deposit. essential of 1.16 billion dollars to manage the treasury. pulled the country’s economy out of the crisis.
The IMF, which also asked the country to ensure several measures after receiving the loan, released the funds after Pakistan gave in to several demands from the global lender for fiscal tightening.
The deal required the government to raise the oil tax to Rs 30 per liter on petrol by September 1 and Rs 15 per liter on three-stage diesel.
The government on Wednesday raised the tax to 37.50 rupees per liter on petrol – 7.5 rupees per liter more than needed under the IMF deal – to reduce taxes on diesel.
The report issued under the Expanded Financing Facility (EFF) indicates that risks to the outlook and implementation of the program remain elevated and trending downward given the highly complex internal and external environment.
The fallout from the war in Ukraine through high food and fuel prices and tighter global financial conditions will continue to weigh on Pakistan’s economy, putting pressure on the exchange rate and external stability, the report adds.
The report further indicates that grantmaking policy remains a risk, amplified by weak capacity and strong vested interests, with the timing of elections uncertain given the complex political context.
According to the report, socio-political pressures, apart from the risk of protests, are expected to remain high and could also weigh on the implementation of policies and reforms, especially given the tenuous political coalition and their slim majority in parliament.
The political situation in Pakistan has been fragile since mid-April, when former Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted in a dramatic no-confidence motion and opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif took over the helm of a coalition government .
The report says political instability in the country could “affect policy decisions and undermine the program’s fiscal adjustment strategy, jeopardizing macro-financial and external stability and debt sustainability.”
According to the lender, substantial risks arise from higher interest rates, a greater than expected slowdown in growth, pressures on the exchange rate, further policy reversals, weaker medium-term growth low and contingent liabilities related to public enterprises (EP) .
“Further delays in structural reforms, particularly those related to the financial sector (resolving undercapitalized banks and reducing the participation of SBPs in refinancing plans), could hamper the stability of the financial sector and reduce the effectiveness of the Monetary Policy.
Finally, climate change risks are increasing, including a trend towards more frequent climate-related disasters,” he added.
The report also mentions that Pakistan’s former Tehreek-e-Insaf government granted a four-month “relief package” in late February that reversed commitments to fiscal discipline made earlier in the year.
The largely untargeted package reduced the prices of petrol and diesel (thanks to a generous subsidy and the setting of fuel taxes at zero taxation); reduction in electricity tariffs of 5 rupees/kwh for almost all household and commercial consumers; and granted tax exemptions and an amnesty.
The report states that the consistent implementation of “corrective policies” and “reforms” remains essential to regain macroeconomic stability, address imbalances and lay the foundations for inclusive and sustainable growth.
“Efforts to reduce poverty and protect the most vulnerable by improving targeted transfers are important, especially in the current context of high inflation,” he said.
The IMF forecast Pakistan’s real GDP growth to slow to 3.5% in FY23, following two years of above-trend growth as the economy recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic with support for expansionary policies.
ndtv
News
Taylor Swift’s brother Austin Swift holds hands with model Sydney Ness
Taylor SwiftThe brother of may be starting his own love affair.
Austin Swift was spotted holding hands with the model Sydney Ness in New York, sparking romance rumors that the two could be an item.
In the photos, Austin and Sydney are walking around the Tribeca neighborhood. The couple kept a low profile, wearing casual clothes as they strolled through the area on September 1.
The Braking for whales The actor wore a white shirt, black jeans and brown shoes. Next to him, Sydney kept her blonde hair down and donned a black shirt with gray jeans and white boots. The model is gearing up for New York Fashion Week, according to her Instagram Story, and recently appeared in campaigns for Summer Fridays and D Ô E N.
Neither star has spoken about the nature of their relationship.
Earlier this year, Austin received a Video of the Year nomination at the Academy of Country Music Awards for his contribution to Taylor’s “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)” music video. Austin produced the video alongside Blake Livelywho led the project.
Entertainment
News
Chicago White Sox promote outfielder Mark Payton, an Orland Park native and St. Rita product: ‘This is awesome. Going to be special.’
Mark Payton smiled when he was asked if he grew up rooting for the Chicago White Sox.
“South Side, it’s part of the life,” Payton said Friday.
Payton was born in Orland Park and attended St. Rita. Growing up, he made it to as many Sox games as he could.
“Parents took me all the time,” Payton said. “As much as we could get out, dad would get out of work and we’d come watch the night games. A lot of memories here as a kid.”
Friday marked another day to remember for the outfielder when the Sox selected Payton’s contract from Triple-A Charlotte and he joined the team ahead of the three-game series against the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“This is awesome,” he said. “Going to be special. Something I’ve always thought about as a kid coming to games. And getting a chance to go out and play here is going to be pretty cool.”
The Sox also placed center fielder Luis Robert on the paternity list and transferred reliever Aaron Bummer to the 60-day injured list.
Robert is eligible to return from the paternity list after one day but might gone for as many as three. Robert has appeared in just two games, once as a pinch runner and the other as a defensive replacement, since his last start Aug. 25 at Baltimore because of left wrist soreness.
Bummer, who has been on the injured list since June 9 with a left lat strain, is eligible to be reinstated as soon as Saturday.
Eloy Jiménez, who exited Thursday’s game against the Kansas City Royals with right leg soreness, was not in the starting lineup Friday. Acting manager Miguel Cairo said Jiménez was “a little sore. It’s day to day.”
“It’s going to be something that he has to deal with (until) the end of the year,” Cairo said. “We hope that he can help us by being in the lineup.”
Cairo continues to fill in for Tony La Russa, who missed Tuesday’s game at the direction of his doctors and is out indefinitely. He went to Arizona to undergo additional testing by his personal physicians, the team announced Wednesday.
“I talked to him (Thursday) night, he’s doing good,” Cairo said. “I talked to him, the same Tony. They’re doing some tests. … So we’re going to find out more later on in the next couple days.”
Cairo referred to Payton as “a gamer, he’s ready to play, and hopefully he can help us when he’s here.”
Payton, 30, appeared in 32 major-league games in parts of two seasons with the Cincinnati Reds (2020-21). He went 7-for-40 (.175) with one double and two runs.
Payton slashed .289/.365/.522 (110-408) with 25 doubles, five triples, 20 home runs, 77 RBIs, 74 runs and 11 stolen bases in 104 games with Charlotte after being signed on March 28.
“He plays all three outfield positions, he can swing the bat, he’s a good outfielder and he can run too,” Cairo said. “We’re going to find a way to put him in there in a condition that can help us. I told him to be ready because you never know when I’m going to use a pinch hitter or (need) an outfielder or anything. Just be ready. Watch the game and learn, watch the pitchers and learn from the game.”
Payton is among the International League leaders in runs (fourth), OPS (sixth, .887), hits (sixth), slugging percentage (seventh), triples (tied-seventh) and home runs (tied-ninth).
“Just going out and trying to put together the best at-bat I possibly can,” Payton said. “Not give any pitches away and not miss the pitch I want to hit. I’ve kind of stayed in rhythm and the hitting coach down there, Chris Johnson, has done a great job keeping me on the right path all season.
“I think the consistency of just the amount of at-bats and getting the chance to play every day (has helped). The last couple of years have been kind of difficult in the sense of being on a taxi squad for a week at a time and coming back down trying to get back in a rhythm. Basically playing every day down there (in Charlotte) and getting four or five at-bats a night keeps you in rhythm and you find the confidence wave and try to ride it out as long as possible.”
That approach paved the way to Friday’s move.
“This is awesome,” Payton said. “Happy to be here and fight for this team to get to the playoffs.”
()
News
Falling tree kills man while in tent at remote wilderness campsite
A man has been killed after a tree reportedly fell on him while he was in his tent at a remote backcountry campsite.
The incident happened on the evening of August 30 at Olympic National Park – a 120-mile drive from Seattle, Washington – when authorities were notified there had been a visitor fatality at Elk Lake, a trail restricted to hikers in the park, according to a statement released by the National Park Service.
“It has been reported that a tree fell on a tent while it was occupied by a 34-year-old Canadian citizen named Thomas Bernier-Villeneuve,” authorities said. They did not reveal how long Bernier-Villeneuve had been in the park or where he was from in Canada.
The National Park Service reached the victim by helicopter the next morning of August 31 and transferred his body to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
It’s not immediately clear what caused the tree to fall in the first place or if it was in a dangerous area at the time of its death.
The Washington Trails Association website reports that the Elk Trail, where Bernier-Villeneuve had crossed, suffered severe damage during the 2018 Maple Fire and said “the fire burned both organic matter and systems.” roots of nearby trees. This left many holes and gaps in the tread.
Olympic National Park spans “nearly one million acres,” according to the National Park Service. “The park protects vast wilderness, thousands of years of human history, and several distinctly different ecosystems, including glacier-capped mountains, ancient temperate rainforests, and over 70 miles of rugged coastline.”
The park was designated by UNESCO as an International Biosphere Reserve in 1976 and a World Heritage Site in 1981. It is the largest wilderness area in Washington State.
ABC News
News
Column: September offers a chance for the Chicago Cubs to find out who fits in to the team’s 2023 puzzle
At the start of the 2013 season, Chicago Cubs prospect Daniel Vogelbach was stuck behind first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who was expected to man the position for years.
Team President Theo Epstein was asked if the Cubs might try the heavyset Vogelbach in the outfield in the minors despite his glaring lack of mobility.
“No, he’s first base,” Epstein said. “Rules can change. Maybe we’ll get the DH in the NL right around the time he’s ready to break through. Things happen. You never know.”
Vogelbach was dealt to the Seattle Mariners in 2016 before he got a chance to DH for the Cubs, but MLB finally adopted the universal DH rule this season after experimenting with it in the National League during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
And now the Cubs have a true DH in Franmil Reyes, who, like Vogelbach, looks the role. Reyes, an Aug. 8 waiver claim from the Cleveland Guardians, was back in the DH spot Friday for the opener of the three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals. It’s a small sample size, but Reyes has notched hits in 17 of his first 22 games, posting an .822 OPS.
Manager David Ross has used 11 designated hitters this season, primarily giving Willson Contreras the spot to give him rest from his catching duties. Cubs DHs entered Friday ranked fourth in RBIs (102) and fifth in home runs (33), with a combined .751 OPS that was 10th.
Contreras remained out of the starting lineup Friday with left ankle soreness but was “moving better,” Ross said before the game.
Obviously if the Cubs are looking ahead to 2023, they have to get a look at how or if Reyes fits in to their plans. He’s their property, but the Cubs could non-tender him if they decide to sign a DH as free agent or rotate players in the spot again.
It doesn’t seem likely they’ll have both Contreras and Reyes on the 2023 roster, but with Contreras expected to sign elsewhere, it could give Reyes the spot.
Ross has not given Reyes any time in right field — he’s a below average defender. Seiya Suzuki has that spot sealed for the near future, and Ross doesn’t need to see what Reyes can do.
“He’s got enough big-league time in the outfield where we know where he is at defensively,” Ross said. “We don’t have a shortage of outfielders.”
So if Reyes returns in ‘23, would Ross be comfortable with him as the full-time DH?
“You deal with the DH spot with how your roster shapes up,” Ross said, adding: “If you have a true DH that you feel like he’s probably not as good in the outfield defensively as some other guys you can put out there, and you love their bat in there, you keep slotting him in there.
“It lets everybody fill a role. If he needs a day off, it’s easy to slot some guy in there. I played with a guy like David Ortiz (in Boston) where it’s nice to have that bat in there consistently, and I’ve been on teams that rotated. I did that with (Victor) Caratini and Willson my first year (managing) in 2020.”
Another factor for the Cubs to consider is having Reyes and Patrick Wisdom in the same lineup over the course of a full season. Of major-leaguers with 300 or more plate appearances, Reyes has the fourth highest strikeout percentage (33.4 %) and Wisdom is sixth (33.5%). Rookie Christopher Morel is not far behind at 11th (31.3%).
That’s a lot of swing-and-miss in the lineup and probably not enough power to compensate for all those strikeouts, even with high-contact hitters such as Nico Hoerner (11.3 % strikeout rate) and Nick Madrigal (11.7 %) balancing things out.
The Cubs have plenty of time to ponder where Reyes, Wisdom and Morel, fit in next year, which is why the final month of 2022 remains worth watching. Ross has left some clues, such as using Wisdom at first base more often before his injured list stint and giving Morel a shot at third.
Morel has said third is his favorite position, and though he has shown great range, there are still questions about the accuracy of his throws. Ross said playing Morel at third was a “priority” to see what he could do.
“To me, the strongest spots for him are up the middle — second and short,” Ross said. “He seems to stand out with his movements. He used to charge everything at third. Now he’s starting to get that first step in his read. He’s gotten better. He had to hurry a couple balls in Toronto, really showed off the arm. I still think he’s serviceable in center field and continues to get better in his first step out there.
“He could be that one-man bench piece that you can fill a lot of holes with.”
How they perform in the final month could change how the Cubs approach free agency. They already know Hoerner can play second, but Madrigal also has had a strong month since returning from the IL.
“Versatility is nice to have because there are only so many free agents out there,” Ross said.
It’ll be up to team President Jed Hoyer and general manager Carter Hawkins to decide who fits where. Hoyer has said the Cubs intend to be aggressive this offseason and add some power, but that means some of the current players will be odd men out.
“That’ll be their big puzzle,” Ross said. “But the main thing is getting a look at these guys in different spots and (seeing) how much confidence you have in them and discussing that stuff internally.”
()
News
Best 3D printer deals: Grab a deal this Labor Day weekend
3D printing is the biggest it’s ever been as a hobby, and with the additive manufacturing industry expected to be worth $10 billion later this decade, it’s a good time to jump on the bandwagon. 3D printing. Big sales occasions like Labor Day are the perfect time for 3D printer manufacturers to discount their products so you can get into the hobby.
If you’re a first-time buyer, getting a good 3D printer deal is even more important. The whole of the best 3d printers have advanced features that make your life easier, so if you can buy one for less than the normal price, you can get a head start.
I’ve put together this list of internet offers to save you the hassle. The CNET team will keep it updated as new deals come in and old ones go down. Although there are several companies that sell 3D printers, only Amazon has regular sales. You may see other companies popping up from time to time, but this list will mostly be Amazon.
Some of the best deals use coupons, so keep an eye out and be sure to check the box when you reach the product page to claim your full discount.
anycubic
Printing giant prints is the most fun you can have with a 3D printer. We recently reviewed the Kobra and gave it a solid 8.5 out of 10. At $90 off the regular price, it’s a great printer.
If you’re just getting started but want something with a few more advanced features, grab a Kobra while you can.
Sarah Tew/CNET
Although the build plate of this printer is quite small, the enclosed nature makes it perfect for people with young children or teachers who want safe 3D printers for their students. It also has a built-in camera to make it easier to check your prints and catch any failures early in the process.
matterhackers
The Pulse XE is a printer designed to be a workhorse. With upgraded parts, it is designed to easily print more exotic filaments such as NylonX and carbon fiber. If you’re interested in hands-on prints that require high dimensional accuracy or higher temperatures, the Pulse XE is a good printer to have.
anycubic
If you are looking to print miniatures or models of Dungeons and Dragons in very fine detail, then a screen with a higher resolution is key. The Mono X features a 6K screen that allows for beautiful detail in even the smallest models, while the larger build plate allows you to print more models at once.
Elegoo
The Saturn S is a great upgrade to Elegoo’s OG mid-size resin printer. The 4K display is excellent and the print quality is fantastic for a larger resin printer. The Saturn S has the size advantage over printers like the Mono 4K as its build area is almost twice as large. It’s perfect for creating intricate pieces for cosplay or models for your home.
anycubic
The Photon 4K is replaced by the newer M3 series, but it might still be worth it. With a 4K monochrome screen, the printer is very fast without sacrificing any detail. In fact, the detail on this machine is superb, especially on smaller models like miniatures.
At $200, the Photon 4K offers a stunning entry into resin 3D printing, even though Anycubic is selling stock.
Materials and accessories
It’s not just the 3D printers themselves that are on sale. It is often the accessories and the materials too. While the savings aren’t quite as drastic – savings of $5 to $10, perhaps – they add up over time when you need to purchase a lot of materials for your projects.
Elegoo
Resin 3D printing can be messy and impractical if you don’t have the right tools. This washing and drying set allows you to clean your resin prints and dry them in the special UV chamber. I like the Mercury over other wash/harden stations because of the separate stations that allow you to wash one model and harden another, saving you valuable time.
Geeetech
Geeetech filament tends to print well and doesn’t tangle like some other cheap brands. This bright green is perfect for the Halloween patterns which I’m sure everyone will be printing out very soon. It’s only a $3 price reduction, but it adds up when you buy rolls and rolls of filament.
Creality
Enclosures are useful if you are looking to print materials that are sensitive to breezes or require a controlled environment to print well. ABS is one such material, and it will print much better in a case like this.
This Creality enclosure will work with any printer that’s roughly the same size as the Creality Ender 3 – the Elegoo Neptune 2 and Anycubic Vyper, for example – and is flame retardant to contain any accidents.
CNET
