Rupee weakens to 79.80 on soaring Dollar, global selloff ahead of US jobs data
The rupiah weakened sharply as the dollar rose broadly and on a global selloff in risk assets ahead of key US jobs data as investors brace for aggressive rate hikes from the from the Federal Reserve.
Forex traders said that while oil prices remained subdued, weakness in Asian and emerging market peers and higher inflation expectations weighed on the domestic currency.
PTI reported that the Indian currency fell 25 paise to provisionally close at 79.81 against the greenback.
“Taking inspiration from regional currencies, the rupiah depreciated against the US dollar. Risky moods and rising crude oil prices also weighed on the local unit,” said research analyst Dilip Parmar. at HDFC Securities, at PTI.
Bloomberg quoted the rupee at 79.7875 per dollar from 79.5563 in the previous session, with the currency trading between 79.6062 and 79.8300.
Reuters said the partially convertible rupee closed at 79.7950, down from the previous close of 79.5550. However, it closed up 0.1% for the week, its first gain in three.
According to the data, India’s estimated trade deficit for July was $28.7 billion, down slightly from July’s record high of $30 billion.
“The trade deficit figure will be a cause for concern, but I don’t think the rupiah’s reaction is due to that. A lot of it has to do with the soaring dollar,” Ritesh Agarwal told Reuters. treasury manager at CTBC Bank.
Sustained dollar strength will ensure the rupee breaks above the 80 level, even though the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has tried to protect it, he added, predicting that the rupee could rise to 80.5 by the end of September.
The national currency broke above the key level of 80 to the dollar to hit a new high of 80.12 earlier this week, from which it has since recovered with the support of the RBI.
The dollar was heading for its third consecutive weekly gain and was near two-decade highs against other major currencies.
Since Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said last Friday at the Jackson Hole symposium in Wyoming that rates should be high “for a while” to fight inflation, the US currency has been on the rise.
“We should see clearer signs of an economic slowdown in the United States with the addition of more cautious comments from the Fed to end the dollar rally,” said analyst You-Na Park-Heger. currencies at Commerzbank, in a statement. Remark.
Everything’s Trash Season Finale Preview: Phoebe Apologizes
Based on Robinson’s 2018 memoir, Everything is trash But it’s okaythe series focuses on an outspoken podcast host who suddenly and quickly has to mature because of her brother Jayden (Jordan Carlos) of the political campaign.
Robinson told E! News exclusively that, even after achieving podcast success, she was still working odd jobs and trying to pay off student debt when she started her career.
“When Jessica Williams and i started 2 Dope Queens, the podcast came out in April 2016, and it hit the top of iTunes, like worldwide and everything,” she said in July. “People were like, ‘Oh my god, you’ve successful. You kill him. Blah, blah, blah.’ And I was like, ‘All of you. Podcasting does not. Especially at that time, it didn’t pay much.”
The Everything is trash The finale airs Sept. 7 on Freeform and will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.
The Real Stock Market Inflation Fighters Might Surprise You
Hope you spend Labor Day weekend relaxing at the park, pool, or beach. I know I will spend too much answering questions from friends and family about when the stock market will finally recover.
With inflation still blazing and US stocks down 4% in August and 16% so far this year, many people suddenly seem to be wondering if we are going to experience a repeat of the miserable markets of 1966-82.
‘Weirdest ending’: 2nd walk-off celebration sticks as the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 to pull within 3 games of 1st place
Fireworks went off at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Romy Gonzalez made his way from third to the plate after umpire Clint Vondrak ruled Jorge López’s pitch hit José Abreu with the bases loaded in the ninth inning Friday.
Chicago White Sox players celebrated the apparent victory against the Minnesota Twins.
But the game was not over. A video review overturned the initial call and changed it to a foul ball.
Consider the first celebration a practice run. Two pitches later, the Twins got a force at second but couldn’t turn the double play on an Abreu grounder, and Gonzalez scored to give the Sox a 4-3 victory in front of 24,818.
“Two walk-offs, that was definitely the weirdest ending I’ve ever seen to a game,” Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn said. “It was good. Got a win.”
The ninth had a little bit of everything. The benches cleared, Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo was ejected and there were the two celebrations, complete with fireworks both times.
“We are in charge of positive energy,” Abreu said through an interpreter. “It’s a very good moment for us. Everybody is trying to do their best, and we have to credit everybody on this team. Everybody is doing their part, and that’s what we are supposed to do here.”
With the win, the third-place Sox returned to .500 at 66-66 and gained ground in the American League Central standings. They trail the second-place Twins by two games and the first-place Cleveland Guardians by three.
“That’s what a playoff atmosphere looks like: the fire, the willingness to go out there and compete and perform,” Cairo said. “That’s 27 outs right there and that’s what we’re talking about in the clubhouse: 27 outs. Sometimes it’s going to go your way, sometimes it’s going to go a different way.”
The Sox rallied twice to take the opener of the important series.
They trailed by a run in the eighth when Yasmani Grandal hit a solo homer to left to tie the game at 3. Grandal was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Gonzalez singled with one out in the ninth and advanced to second on an Elvis Andrus single.
Vaughn got hit by a pitch and the benches cleared.
“I was just really mad,” Vaughn said. “I’ve been hit up high a few times. Got hit in the face a couple of weeks ago. Spur of the moment, I was mad, I was upset.
“I know he’s not trying to do it on purpose. No pitcher is trying to load the bases with an MVP coming up next. I was just mad. I put my head down after I said ‘that was at my head, that ain’t right.’ Then just went to first base. And then everybody was on the field.”
Added Cairo: “What I saw was him saying something, their pitcher López saying something to (Vaughn). He was just talking. (Vaughn) didn’t do nothing. So I went over there just to protect my player.”
Cairo said he was told he “was not supposed to argue warnings,” which led to his ejections.
After the field was cleared, Abreu stepped up with the bases loaded. He appeared to get plunked too. But the review changed that call, so Abreu went back to work.
“He’s a professional hitter, man,” Cairo said. “Every time that he goes up there, it’s dangerous. He’s always dangerous. He had a good at-bat, put the ball in play and that’s what we’re looking for. Put the ball in play and things happen.”
Abreu did just that, hitting a grounder that appeared to be deflected by López and slowed on the way to Nick Gordon. The second baseman flipped the ball to shortstop Carlos Correa. But there was no play at first — Abreu made it safely and Gonzalez scored to give the Sox their third straight win.
“We are living in a moment of unity here,” Abreu said. “We are united. We are working toward the same goal and it’s winning as many games as we can, trying to stay together. And this is important for us. It was a good game for both teams. But we are just trying to do our best because we know what we can do for (manager) Tony (La Russa).”
La Russa missed his fourth straight game at the direction of his doctors and is out indefinitely. He went to Arizona to undergo additional testing by his personal physicians, the team announced Wednesday.
“It’s a difficult moment for us as family,” Abreu said. “He’s part of this family. We’ll try to do the best for him too.”
Missouri attorney general seeks journalism school records
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed an open court request seeking correspondence between two journalism professors connected to the University of Missouri and the executive director of a fact-checking group.
In a move that appears to be unprecedented in Missouri, Schmitt, a Republican running for the U.S. Senate, filed a request in June seeking three years of emails sent and received by professors while working at the Columbia Missourian.
Most correspondence generated at private media companies isn’t subject to the state open archives law, but the Missourian might be because it’s attached to the University of Missouri, which is a public entity.
The Missourian is not supervised by university officials, but most of its staff is made up of students working to earn credit toward a journalism degree. Professional editors work as university faculty members.
David Kurpius, dean of the Missouri School of Journalism, said the school hired outside legal counsel to determine which emails could be released to the attorney general. Some records, such as those that identify students’ personal information, are protected by federal law.
Jean Maneke, an attorney with the Missouri Press Association, said the request puts the university in “uncharted territory” because most public institutions don’t have reporters attached. She was unaware of similar requests in the past.
“There are no clear instructions on what they have to do when faced with these kinds of parameters,” Maneke said.
The request was first reported by the Missourian, who discovered it after filing an unrelated open records request.
Schmitt’s spokesman, Chris Nuelle, said in a statement that the attorney general is “just trying to get to the bottom of the fact-checking process.” He declined to answer any further questions.
Schmitt previously used open records laws to seek copies of documents, emails and other resources that discuss race in school districts as part of a push targeting “critical race theory.” He also opened a “transparency portal” to let parents see his efforts.
In the latest request, Schmitt is looking for any email correspondence from June 15, 2018, sent to or from Mike Jenner, Tom Warhover, who previously worked with the Missourian, and Aaron Sharockman, the executive director of PolitiFact.
Warhover, an associate professor at the university, served as Missourian’s editor for 16 years before stepping down in 2017. Jenner, a board member of the Missourian Publishing Association, a nonprofit that governs Missourian, took over from Warhover for about two years.
Warhover noted that the fact-checking course involving PolitiFact has not been offered for about a year and a half. He didn’t see a similar request during his years at Missourian.
“My initial and ongoing reaction is one of confusion,” Warhover said. “What the Attorney General would want with this is confusing.”
Sharockman told the Missourian in an emailed statement that Politifact does not use confidential information and publishes a list of sources with each story.
“Our methods and reporting are transparent, and we would be happy to sit down with the Attorney General at any time to discuss our work or his ideas for continued responsible journalism,” he said.
Maneke noted that the Attorney General’s Office is one of the primary entities advising citizens and enforcing the state’s Sunshine Law. In this case, Schmitt appears to be using the law as a “ram” against the university and the journalists housed there, she said.
“It creates a real conflict of interest in what the Attorney General does and how citizens see the Attorney General’s office as an advocate for Sunshine Law,” she said.
Kurpius said the school will comply with any decisions made by its legal team about which records to release. He noted that the journalism school often uses the Freedom of Information Act and strongly supports open records laws.
“We also obviously believe in the process of journalism,” Kurpius said. “Fact-checking, making sure we’re doing things right is important to having the trust of the public we serve.”
Raid on Bunnings car park in Casula NSW sees seven men charged and $1m cash seized
Seven men charged and $1m cash seized in dramatic police raid on Bunnings parking lot
- A police raid took place on Friday at a Bunnings car park in Casula, western Sydney
- Seven men arrested and charged, and nearly $1 million in cash seized
- Men aged 45, two aged 49, 46, 37 and 31 – taken to Campbelltown Police Station
Police have charged seven people and seized nearly $1 million in cash after a dramatic raid in the parking lot of a Sydney Bunnings.
The arrests took place around 11 a.m. Friday, with shocking images and video from the scene showing men in handcuffs lying on the ground in front of an armed police officer.
Other men were handcuffed to a truck while a swarm of officers collected evidence at the Crossroads Homemaker Center in Casula.
Eyewitness Vikash Mudaliar told the Liverpool Leader he watched as police pounced on the group.
“There were three bags full of money, drugs and everything,” Mr Mudaliar said.
Police launched an alleged large-scale drug supply operation in the parking lot of a Bunnings in Casula, Sydney’s west
A statement from NSW Police on Friday evening confirmed officers had seized almost $1 million in cash and arrested more than half a dozen people.
Seven men – aged 45, two aged 49, 46, 37 and 31 – were taken to Campbelltown Police Station and charged with various drug supply offenses and other criminal offences.
An eighth man was arrested and released without charge.
Some men were seen handcuffed to a truck while others were lying face down on the ground. Photo: Paul Brescia
A 45-year-old Macquarie Fields man has been charged with substantial commercial manufacture, substantial commercial supply, two counts of supply in excess of the incriminable quantity, knowingly leading a criminal group and trafficking in the proceeds of crime .
A 46-year-old West Hoxton man has been charged with participating in a criminal group and three counts of knowingly trafficking in the proceeds of crime.
The remaining men were charged with participating in a criminal group and two counts of knowingly selling the proceeds of crime.
They were all denied bail to appear in Parramatta Local Court on Saturday.
Twins’ Jorge Lopez takes frustrations out on turf
The ninth was a bad inning for Jorge Lopez on Friday night. That’s why when it was over, he was seen banging his pitching hand on the Guaranteed Rate Field turf.
Of all the mistakes the Twins’ closer made in a 4-3 loss to the White Sox — from loading the bases on two singles and a hit batsman to helping start a bench-clearing to-do — banging his fist in frustration was probably the, uh … not the smartest.
The Twins need the lanky right-hander in one piece if they’re to rally and win the American League Central.
“I mean, I still can move it. I’m still healthy, so that’s a good thing,” Lopez said after taking the loss on Friday, his first since being acquired at the Aug. 2 trade deadline. “Things got out of control. I have to get better for sure.”
Lopez (4-7) arrived in Minnesota with 19 saves, a 1.68 earned-run average and a 0.97 WHIP. Since then, he’s 0-1 with four saves, two blown saves and a 3.00 ERA, which isn’t bad – but it’s not what the Twins, or Lopez, were hoping for.
“Being on a different team doesn’t mean anything,” Lopez said. “It’s my execution.”
With the game tied 3-3 in the ninth, Lopez got Josh Harrison to ground to second for the first out before giving up consecutive singles to Romy Gonzalez, the No. 9 hitter, and Elvis Andrus. He then hit Andrew Vaughn with the first pitch he threw to load the bases, but before that could happen, Vaughn and Lopez began jawing.
“They know I’ve been pitching inside all the time,” Lopez said. “It’s something a pitcher, we don’t control – we never try to hit anyone. He was kind of giving me the whatever face, and I just argued with him about it, like, ‘Hey, you know I’ve been throwing inside the whole year.’ Like that.”
That sent the White Sox bench onto the field, where they and the Twins converged on the mound and mostly yelled at one another — especially manager Rocco Baldelli. Lopez and Vaughn then slipped out of the scrum to continue jawing, and the Sox started following the pitcher the way young soccer players follow the ball – like a hive.
Lopez took some responsibility for starting the brouhaha, saying he was “embarrassed.”
“It’s something we try to get (away from) this game, to not fight,” he said. “It’s not like, ‘I want to hit you.’ I know it’s the first pitch, but … it could happen on any pitch. We don’t want to teach that, for sure, outside the game. I hit the guy and then take the time to argue about it. I have to be careful next time not to argue.”
Umpires gave both teams a warning, which ignited White Sox interim manager Miguel Cairo — who was soon ejected.
When the smoke cleared, Lopez then appeared to immediately hit Jose Abreu to bring home Gonzalez with the winning run, bringing the White Sox back on the field to celebrate a walk-off win. But the Twins challenged the call and it was overturned. When the field was repopulated, Lopez induced a grounder from Abreu, a possible double-play ball to end the inning, but the pitcher slowed it by getting a glove on it and Nick Gordon and Carlos Correa couldn’t complete the play.
That prompted Lopez to crouch to the turf and punch the grass.
“I have to learn for sure in those situations,” Lopez said. “It’s something where I got out of control from the situation that was before. I’ve got to be a man and just close, just keep walking to my clubhouse. It’s another day tomorrow. That’s how I can say it. It’s pretty much an angry moment, but I’ve got to control that. Hopefully, that thing, I learn from it.”
