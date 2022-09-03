Sachse police ambushed by a man with a shotgun

SACHSE, TX (CBSDFW.COM) – Two Sachse police officers were ambushed by a man with a shotgun while sitting in their patrol car on September 2.

Investigators said it happened at midnight outside of Medpost Urgent Care located at 7760 State Highway 78.

Officers were ending an unrelated call when the man allegedly walked to the driver’s side of the police cruiser and fired a shotgun through the window.

The policeman sitting in the driver’s seat was hit in the head by the gunshot. The second officer returned fire, striking the suspect.

Both officers and the suspect were transported to an area hospital for their injuries. Both officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were treated and discharged from hospital.

The suspect was operated on.

The Texas Rangers are investigating.