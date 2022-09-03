News
Saint-Etienne post incredible throwback photo of Wesley Fofana and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at French club after pair become new Chelsea teammates
French Ligue 2 side Saint-Etienne have released an incredible throwback photo of former stars Wesley Fofana and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang.
The picture was posted on the club’s Twitter account after Aubameyang’s £10million move at the player’s deadline plus cash from Barcelona to Chelsea.
The former Arsenal striker will join Wesley Fofana who completed a £69.5 move from Leicester City to Chelsea a day earlier.
Both players had spells at Saint-Etienne early in their careers and the club have revealed a photo of a young Fofana with his idol to celebrate their move to Stamford Bridge
Saint-Etienne’s English-language Twitter account tweeted: “From idol to teammate @Wesley_Fofanaa x @Auba @ChelseaFC.
The post received almost 28,000 likes for Chelsea’s latest two signings who snuck in before the transfer window closed on Thursday night.
Aubameyang joined Les Verts in 2011, scoring 41 goals in 97 games before sealing a move to Borussia Dortmund.
Fofana rose through the ranks at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, making 30 appearances before Leicester paid £31.5m for his services.
Chelsea will be hoping to have the pair available for visiting West Ham United this weekend as the Blues look to bounce back from Tuesday night’s defeat at Southampton.
The photo will be a nice touch in what has been a disastrous year for Saint-Etienne who were relegated from the top flight last season.
Saint-Etienne are joint French record holders for most Ligue 1 titles (10), sharing the distinction with Paris Saint-Germain but find themselves 19th in Ligue 2.
The club were slapped with a six-point deduction after fans flooded the pitch armed with missiles and fireworks after the teams were relegated to the second tier.
The Greens were also forced to play their first four matches this season without spectators due to the severity of the incident.
Why did Loons not go after another center back at roster freeze deadline?
When Minnesota United lost Bakaye Dibassy to a season-ending quad injury last Saturday, some Loons fans put John Brooks at the top of their wish list.
They tried to tweet it into existence; it was cute.
The U.S. men’s national team center back was a free agent after playing in the German Bundisliga, meaning Brooks was technically available for MNUFC to bring in before the MLS roster freeze deadline Friday.
But logistically, it wasn’t going to work for Minnesota.
Loons sporting director Mark Watson explained Friday the club’s lack of flexibility to add a center back within a tight time frame. He spoke generally, not about the Brooks pipe dream.
While Brooks didn’t need an international roster spot, Minnesota lacked not only that, but two other primary necessities to bring any central defender in — a roster spot and salary budget space.
“We were struggling on all three,” Watson said. “We basically made our plan and our decisions at the end of the (summer transfer) window with all of the above.”
After sending underwhelming forward Adrien Hunou back to France, Minnesota brought in forward Mender Garcia from Colombia. With Romain Metanire plagued by hamstring injures, MNUFC acquired fullback Alan Benitez from Paraguay. And as Hassani Dotson and Jacori went down with a season-ending leg injuries, United reinforced central midfield with Jonathan Gonzalez from Mexico.
It wasn’t like MNUFC didn’t consider adding another center back to the depth chart. “That is the first thing you think about; we just don’t have that ability,” Watson said.
Next to Michael Boxall, it’s newly promoted starter Brent Kallman, followed by Nabi Kibunguchy, Callum Montgomery and possibly other players coming in from other positions for emergencies.
Besides the actual constraints, Watson said other variables need to be considered. If the player comes from Europe, per se, they likely would need to get fit given the differing season schedules. If they need a work permit, there is added lag time. Both of those factors could delay a player’s time to influence, and the regular season has only five weeks remaining.
“It’s kind of a nonstarter,” Watson said. “And to support Adrian’s comment, we really like the group we’ve built, a lot of depth that has been tested this year.”
Kallman is expected to start next to Boxall as third-place Minnesota (13-10-5, 44 points) plays host to fourth-place FC Dallas (11-10-8, 43 points) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Allianz Field.
“Certain fixtures take on more significance at certain times of the year; that is what’s happening (Saturday),” Heath said.
The Loons defense, which struggled in a 3-0 loss to Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, will have its hands full with Dallas’ dangerous attackers, primarily Jesus Ferreria. The U.S. men’s national team striker has 15 goals in 28 games this season.
Reflecting on RSL, Heath searched for the right way to describe the trio of goals conceded. He settled on a kind description. “I thought the goals we conceded … — what’s the best way of describing it? — we enhanced the opportunities for them,” Heath said. “Let’s put it that way. I don’t think we defended well.”
Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair had a negative X-ray on his dislocated finger suffered in the first half Wednesday. He was subbed out at halftime, when trailing 2-0, but will be available Saturday with a modified glove intended to ease impact on his hand.
Left back Kemar Lawrence, who has missed the past three games with a knee strain, was involved in the open portion of Friday’s training session. Heath said the Jamaican is available to play Saturday.
BRIEFLY
The Loons’ transfer fee to acquire Garcia from Colombian club Once Caldas was $1.4 million. … MNUFC obtained Benitez without a fee to Paraguayan club Cerro Porteno as the 28-year-old was coming to the end of his contract. Another MLS club had put in an estimated $1.5 million bid for Benitez roughly 18 months ago, the Pioneer Press learned this week. … MNUFC and The Toro Company have rebuilt a soccer field at Arlington Hills Community Center in St. Paul to help provide equitable access to the sport. The Loons and partners have done at least half dozen of these fields, futsal courts and gyms in the Twin Cities area over the past few years.
Biden’s speech named a segment of Americans as ‘our enemy’
Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) told CNN’s “New Day” on Friday that President Joe Biden’s Thursday night speech was “diverse” because he singled out a segment of Americans as “our enemy.”
Hutchinson said: ‘It was a political speech. It was a speech that divided, and it is not presidential. I’ve said many times that we shouldn’t dwell on the last election, we have to look forward and fix the problems, and here the president comes out, and he just talks about the last election and the division and attacks part of America, and that’s not unifying. In his speech he said we should think of ourselves as Americans and not as enemies, and yet he picked a segment of Americans and said they were basically our enemies.
He continued, “I don’t think this is a presidential speech. I don’t think it will be well received. It was divisive. It’s very disturbing to me every time you talk about the serious issues, from border security to inflation, for which he is responsible and to which he must provide answers.
Hutchinson added, “I remember when Jimmy Carter was president, and he gave what they called the malaise speech. He never said that word, but he did talk about the crisis of confidence in America. Well, he was ridiculed for that speech. It became known as the Discourse of Malaise. I think this speech by President Biden will have a similar impact. It’s going to be derided over time as threatening speech, as divisive speech, and it’s not a good look for America.
California heat wave: Bay Area beaches are likely to fill up this Labor Day weekend as people seek refuge from high temperatures
PACIFIC, Calif. (KGO) — Beating the heat will likely be on the minds of many over Labor Day weekend.
LIVE: Track real-time temperatures amid the Bay Area heatwave
That’s why Northern California beaches might be a good place to cool off during the holiday heatwave.
“It’s like a nice cold shower in the morning,” said San Francisco resident Greg Brainard.
HEAT WAVE: Here’s a timeline of dangerously high temperatures
The natural air conditioner is fully functioning and that is exactly why climate refugees from the warmer interior regions of the Bay Area are heading to the beaches of Pacifica.
“I imagine the water is going to be really good when it’s sunny and warm too,” Brainard said.
Riding the Labor Day weekend, Erez Bustan and his son traveled from Los Angeles to help cool off as they were also experiencing 100 degree heat.
LIST: East Bay parks closed due to high fire risk, excessive heat warning over Labor Day weekend
“Oh, it’s cooler, nicer, the water is quite warm by comparison I would say, so it’s a lot of fun,” Bustan said.
With the average temperature hovering around 70 degrees in Pacifica, chances are the only parking spots available near the beach are those for your board.
But judging by the number of surfers in the ocean, that might just be wishful thinking.
“These courts are definitely going to fill up this weekend, so I’d say good luck!” San Francisco resident Aditya Lakshmin said. “That’s what I would tell people, get out early.”
RELATED: Here’s Why Everyone, Even You, Needs to Take This Bay Area Heat Wave Seriously
John Degunto and his dog Kiah live a short walk from the beach.
“Traffic is blocked, it will get worse,” Degunto said. “If I want to go get something across town, forget it. I have to do it early or not do it at all.
And he says that when heat waves come, locals like him have two options.
“Either you stay home and hide or you go out of town because people are going to invade this beach, they’re going to invade all of them,” he said.
But coming to cool off or not, the locals want to remind you to respect their beach.
“As a local please take your trash home, that’s really what we would like you to do,” he said.
RELATED: Our Favorite Bay Area Ice Cream Spots That Will Get You Through This Heat Wave
The hottest day Pacifica could see this weekend will be Labor Day, with a high of 73.
A stark difference of 30 degrees from East Bay cities like Dublin, expecting their high on Monday to be 106 degrees.
Real estate investment companies enable newcomers to get into rental property
Investing in rental properties can be one of the best ways to build wealth.
For one, it can provide you with a steady stream of income. Plus, it can be a great way to build your wealth over time. And, if you choose the right property, it can appreciate, giving you even more financial security in the future.
Previously, real estate investing was only available to traditional investors with the resources to deal with all the fees, intermediaries and jargon.
But now anyone can grab this investment opportunity at a much lower entry point. Not only that, but it’s a way to help achieve the dual potential of investing: growth and portfolio stability.
Ordinary investors have new opportunities to make money from rental properties by investing as little as $100 per share.
How it works
Companies like Arrived, Fintor, Fractional or Fundrise offer a selection of pre-approved homes that have the potential to generate income for investors. Investors browse available homes to start, then choose to invest in stocks.
Investors then review the terms, sign a contract online, and fund the investment by linking their bank accounts.
Once you have everything in place, investors get a share of the net rental income and participate in the appreciation in the value of the property.
Real estate investment firms focus on single family rentals, which have become one of the most sought after assets in today’s real estate market. The pandemic led to a high demand for rental housing as people moved to new locations that offered a lower cost of living and better quality of life.
Companies give people an opportunity they might otherwise have and often entice first-time rental property owners to invest.
Investment benefits
Here are some of the main advantages of investing in rental properties:
1. Low minimum investment
2. Diversify your investments by investing in multiple properties
3. No operational responsibility for the house
4. Passive and constant income
5. No responsibility to verify tenants
6. No Personal Liability
7. Access to lucrative markets
Investment risks
But of course, no investment is without risk.
The most common risk with a rental property is vacancy. If a unit sits vacant for too long, it can reduce profits.
The most significant risk associated with investing in rental properties is the potential for declining property values. If the value of the property decreases, the value of your investment will also decrease.
However, as long as you continue to receive rental income from the property, you will not “lose money” on your investment unless you sell it.
The Denver Post’s news and editorial teams played no role in the preparation of this message.
Liza Minnelli walks out of restaurant after fearing she was in a wheelchair
Liza Minnelli shocked fans as she walked out of a Hollywood restaurant on Thursday night after fearing she was in a wheelchair.
The actress was all smiles and chatted with photographers as two men from her entourage helped her walk to the car after a late dinner at upmarket Craig’s restaurant.
The 76-year-old icon has only recently been seen in a wheelchair and even appeared sitting in the chair on stage at the Oscars earlier this year alongside Lady Gaga.
But there were few signs of ills on Thursday as the star, dressed in black corduroy trousers with a bright red top, gave DailyMail.com a shout-out.
‘Hi guys!’ she said happily, and when asked if she was releasing a new song, without missing a beat, she replied, “I’ve been coming out with new songs since I was born!”
Liza Minnelli, 76, was seen leaving dinner at Craig’s in Los Angeles on Thursday
The actress ditched her wheelchair and walked with the help of two men
She was diagnosed with viral encephalitis in 2000, which can cause weakness or loss of movement in certain parts of the body.
The 76-year-old icon has only recently been seen in a wheelchair and even appeared sitting in the chair on stage at the Oscars earlier this year alongside Lady Gaga.
Minnelli was all smiles and chatted with photographers as she strutted towards the car
When asked if she’s been releasing a new song, without missing a beat, she replied, “I’ve been releasing new songs since I was born!”
Liza was asked if she had heard Britney Spears and Elton John’s new song, Hold Me Closer. She exclaimed ‘No!’ and turned to her friend to ask her.
“I love Britney.” said Lisa.
The legendary singer was diagnosed with viral encephalitis in 2000, which can cause weakness or loss of movement in certain parts of the body as well as speech difficulties, confusion or disorientation, seizures and loss of of consciousness.
In a 2004 interview with NBC’s Dateline, Liza said, “I couldn’t walk and I couldn’t talk, and they told me I would never do it again.”
But she seemed to get better in the following years and returned to Broadway to perform a concert at the Palace Theater titled Liza’s at The Palace… in New York.
But it was Liza’s appearance at this year’s Oscars in a wheelchair that sparked concern among her fans.
During the presentation, Liza sometimes struggled to read her lines, although Lady Gaga helped her.
“I got you,” she sweetly told the stage and screen veteran, to which Liza replied, “I know.”
Viewers at home applauded Gaga’s kindness on social media.
In July, DailyMail.com spotted Liza being escorted in a wheelchair. Two friends were seen helping the actress into a black SUV
The legendary singer was diagnosed with viral encephalitis in 2000 and is seen here in a wheelchair in 2003 with husband David Gest
It was Liza’s appearance at this year’s Oscars in a wheelchair that caused her fans to worry
Then in July, DailyMail.com spotted Liza being escorted in a wheelchair.
Two friends were seen helping the actress into a black SUV.
At the time, it was the first time Liza had been seen in public since appearing on the Oscars stage.
Liza’s close friend, musician Michael Feinstein, claimed she was supposed to sit on stage in a director’s chair, but was instead ‘forced’ to appear in a wheelchair, which left her pissed off and “bewildered.”
While Liza may not have turned out the way she’d hoped, the audience was clearly thrilled to see the actress and gave her a standing ovation when she walked onstage with Lady Gaga.
‘Do you see that? The audience, they love you,” the Poker Face singer said as she prepared the card with the winner.
It’s been 50 years since his classic 1972 Cabaret came out. The performance won her an Academy Award for Best Actress
Liza’s former rep Scott Gorenstein said he was approached by Oscar officials hoping to bring the legend to the show to commemorate Cabaret’s 50th anniversary.
“I wanted to remind people who she is,” Gorenstein said of his client, who has kept a low profile in recent years, with her last acting credit in Arrested Development in 2013.
“Liza is living her best life, without having to be in front of the cameras,” Gorenstein said. “She has been under enormous pressure all her life to perform in front of the public. The last two years have allowed him to relax and enjoy another phase of his life. She had health problems.
He continued: “However, when an opportunity comes up in front of me that says, ‘Would Liza Minnelli like to present the Best Picture Oscar with Lady Gaga? the quiet life is going out the window! Liza is a legend and she deserves to be at the Oscars, so I put her in front of her people and recommended that she do it. I said it would be a historic occasion.
Mar-a-Lago research inventory shows documents marked as classified mixed with clothing, gifts, clippings
The released search inventory showed that classified documents had been mixed with personal items and other materials in the boxes in which they were stored.
Federal investigators also recovered more than 11,000 unclassified government documents from former President Donald Trump’s Florida home and resort.
Several other boxes detailed in the inventory contained documents marked as classified preserved with press clippings, as well as clothing and gifts.
The court filing also provided a breakdown of the type of markings on classified material extracted from Mar-a-Lago, including 18 documents marked top secret, 54 documents marked secret and 31 documents marked confidential.
Dozens of empty folders
Among the documents seized by the FBI were dozens of empty folders bearing “classified” banners, according to the inventory.
There were more than 48 empty folders with a “classified” banner and 42 empty folders marked to be returned to the personnel secretary or a military aide, the DOJ said.
These types of records are designed to intentionally obscure their contents and are often reused, according to multiple sources familiar with White House procedures for handling classified information. In some cases, these records have a tracking number, two of the sources said, although such cases are rare.
For some current and former intelligence officials, the empty files were an alarming signal that unknown classified information might be overlooked by federal investigators, who could struggle to piece together the information those files contained before – and again. less what happened to them.
But since these folders are often reused, a source familiar with such documents warned that simply finding an empty folder is not necessarily an indication that any of the information it previously contained has been mishandled.
“Empty folders raise questions, but were they empty and without descriptive information?” said this person. “Putting a cover sheet on a folder and carrying it with several documents inside is often a done deal. It comes down to finding cover sheets, which often lie around in classified environments and are not a problem in themselves. .”
In other words, without more information about how these records were marked – including whether they included a tracking or control number – it’s unclear how easy it would be to determine their past contents. .
Still, investigators may be able to piece together some contextual clues, according to the same sources. There are supposed to be records kept of classified information passed to the president. And one of the sources noted that the National Archives informed the Department of Justice this spring that documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago in January included classified documents that were “unfolded, mixed with other documents and otherwise misidentified”.
The inventory also refers to dozens of files marked “Return to Secretary of Staff/Military Aid.” Typically, when the president needs access to documents for a briefing, a military aide or other staff assigned to the White House is responsible for safeguarding those documents. The president will read the material, make use of it as he sees fit, and then return it to that assistant for proper processing.
DOJ situation report cites ‘ongoing investigation’
The judge also released a status report that the department filed under seal on its team of investigators’ review of the evidence so far.
Cannon in a hearing Thursday said she intended to release the documents. She did so after giving prosecutors and Trump’s attorneys the opportunity to file objections to the release of the documents. They do not have.
Prosecutors wrote in the unsealed investigative team’s progress report that “all evidence relating to the items seized – including, but not limited to, the nature and how they were stored, as well as any evidence regarding particular documents or items of interest – will inform the government’s investigation.”
“The investigative team has reviewed the documents seized as part of its ongoing investigation, assessing the relevance and character of each item seized and making preliminary decisions on lines of investigation suggested or warranted by the character and nature of the items seized,” the situation report said. said.
“The seized materials will continue to be used to advance the government’s investigation, and the investigation will continue to use and assess the seized materials as it takes further investigative steps, such as additional witness interviews and grand jury practice,” the Justice Department added. .
This story has been updated with additional details.
CNN’s Jamie Gangel contributed to this report.
Cnn
