Salem ponders Halloween parking fees for local businesses

Setting aside human predators, who are everywhere, due to lax bail requirements, inadequate prosecution and cupcake sentencing, we have the animal kingdoms to contend with and they are as bold as their two-legged co-conspirators.

As recently as four years ago, Molly Lunaris, St. Paul’s animal-control supervisor, was asked about increased coyote sightings in St. Paul.

“I think it speaks well of our city that wild animals choose to live here. It speaks to the care we’ve put into our environment that it’s a welcoming place for a multitude of species,” Lunaris told Minnesota Public Radio.

At the time, I remember thinking it sounded like St. Paul set up a booth at a convention in Las Vegas and beat out Phoenix, Omaha and St. Louis for a coyote-relocation program. Well, it worked. The coyotes, like pickpockets, carjackers and other assorted crooks, are in every neighborhood in the city.

We have no obligation to be welcoming. Coyotes are deceitful and opportunistic. They don’t care about the environment. They will drink oily water that might accumulate under a British car, to which I can attest. They aren’t cute or fluffy. And while coyote attacks on humans are not frequent, they do happen. They would delight in an unattended 2-year-old if given half a chance.

When I asked a neighbor about the bandages on her knee and the orthopedic wrap on her ankle, I got, not surprisingly, a coyote story. She was out walking her French bulldog, or boxer or whatever it is, the other night at about civil twilight when they encountered a coyote in the middle of the street. The coyote stopped, sizing up the meeting.

Now, the woman in question happens to be extremely fond of her dog. He strained mightily at his leash while the coyote examined his nails and yawned. The dog next pretended to be fierce and made guttural sounds. She would not let go of the leash, although it does set up the curiosity of wondering what the match would have been like. Finally, the dog gathered all his strength and lunged but that only pulled the woman to the ground, thus her scrapes and strains.

The coyote said “whatever” and trotted away.

Three dogs ago, I routinely chased what became known as The Creature. Over a snow-scaped golf course on moonlit nights, The Creature taunted us with his speed. But The Creature knew his place. He didn’t want to be seen.

I say we should be allowed to shoot this invasive coyote species. We go after milfoil and emerald ash borers and flying carp. Maybe we should deputize gangsters to shoot coyotes instead of each other. Yes, I realize that probably wouldn’t go over well at City Hall.

No, this encounter was not perchance a fox. We’ve got plenty of those, too. Foxes are red and diminutive and prone to be skittish. This guy was gray and somewhat amused. He was in no hurry.

The deer are virtually tame.

The armor-plated wild turkeys are incredibly bold.

The foxes and coyotes have the run of the place.

I don’t even want to know any more about the anguished shrieking in the middle of the night. Something lesser is getting eaten by something greater.

And it doesn’t make any difference where you live. We all might as well be living on the outskirts of Ely.

Joe Soucheray can be reached at [email protected] Soucheray’s “Garage Logic” podcast can be heard at garagelogic.com.