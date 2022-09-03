Salem ponders Halloween parking fees for local businesses

Newsletter Sign-Up
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Local
As spooky season approaches, America’s Halloween capital is tackling tourist parking issues.
Salem city councilors are considering a controversial Halloween parking scheme requiring businesses and property owners near downtown to obtain permits to sell parking spaces.
As of now, the law states that landlords cannot sell spaces. But landlords have been selling parking spaces for decades – without permits. However, the practice was not enforced.
According to a Salem News report on Wednesday, city councilors unanimously backed the Halloween Parking Overlay proposal, which would make it legal for property owners within half a mile of downtown to use their land to sell parking spaces. If approved, owners will need to apply for a permit to sell the pitches. The city council will address the issue in time for the Halloween rush – the first vote is scheduled for September 15 and another for September 22.
According to a WCVB report, around 3,000 parking spaces are already in use. According to the Salem News, about 25 landlords offer parking each fall, although the practice is illegal.
“By legitimizing it, it creates regulations,” Salem Councilman Jeff Cohen said, according to the outlet. “That would include fines. Each of these lots would have a mandatory endowment. If there are repeated violations, they will not be able to operate.
But not all Salem city councilors agree with the proposal.
As Salem News reports, several councilors were unable to vote at Wednesday night’s meeting. Only four of the 11 council members need to vote against the parking proposal to knock it down.
Wednesday’s council meeting sparked heated debate. Critics say the program would give the impression that Salem prefers tourist travel to the city by car, despite years of officials urging travelers to use public transportation.
According to the Salem News, a critic of the parking plan, school board member Beth Anne Cornell, said, “These regulations that are being proposed are totally inappropriate for the scope of what is being proposed. Mr. [Tom] Saint-Pierre has not directly enforced parking regulations to date.
According to Salem.org, these are public parking lots and drop-off areas in Salem.
New Liberty Street at the Visitor Center (1 seat)
Derby Street at Salem Maritime National Historic Site (2 places)
Washington Square South (3 seats)
Congress Street south (4 places)
Washington Square West (2 seats)
Lynde Street (1 space)
Essex Street at Ropes Mansion (1 spot)
Fort Avenue (looking west)
Willows of Salem
Shetland Park, near Congress Street (paying)
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);}
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);}
Boston
A big change is going to happen in Atal Pension Yojana from this month. Under the new rules, now people paying income tax cannot take advantage of this scheme. This new rule will be effective from October 1, 2022.
New Delhi. Atal Pension Yojana is one of the popular pension schemes of the government. Those investing in this scheme get a monthly pension of up to Rs 5000. Now a big change is going to happen in this plan from this month. Under the new rules, now people paying income tax cannot take advantage of this scheme.
This new rule will be effective from October 1, 2022. In such a situation, taxpayers still have a chance to take advantage of Atal Pension Yojana. You can invest in it even if you are a taxpayer till September 30. According to the existing rules, any Indian citizen between the age of 18 years to 40 years can join this pension scheme of the government, irrespective of whether he pays income tax or not.
For workers in the unorganized sector
Atal Pension Yojana (APY) is a pension scheme for the citizens of India. It is basically run for the workers of the unorganized sector. Under APY, a minimum pension is guaranteed which is Rs.1,000, Rs. 2,000, Rs. 3,000, Rs. 4,000 or up to Rs.5,000 is given. According to the customer deposit money in this account, according to that, pension is given at the age of 60 years.
This scheme (APY) was launched in the financial year 2015-16. This scheme was started especially for those people who are not able to take benefit of any other government pension. In just 6 years, this scheme has reached 4 crore people. 99 lakhs joined this scheme only in the last financial year.
According to the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority, by the end of FY 2022, 4.01 crore people were investing in this scheme. The investment amount and your age will determine how much pension you will get after maturity. This scheme is operated by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).
The post Government scheme giving pension of Rs 5000 every month will be closed this month, do this work quickly otherwise appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Ukraine’s security service said it arrested a woman for leaking military intelligence.
The anonymous woman tapped her soldier husband for information and leaked it to a Russian serviceman.
He was reportedly promised Russian citizenship and a high standard of living when they captured the area.
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has announced that it has arrested a woman for revealing to Russian forces the location of her husband’s military unit and other army assets.
The woman, a 31-year-old wife and mother from Dnipropetrovsk, briefed Russian intelligence on the location of military buildings and front-line positions of military equipment in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia, two regions in eastern Ukraine which saw intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces.
According to the SBU statement, the unnamed woman is a “traitor”.
“The criminal used her husband ‘in the dark’: she demanded information about the location of his military unit and other groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in a forward position.” the SBU statement said.
“She took such a step despite the fact that she is married to an Armed Forces serviceman and they have a son together. Her husband, being on the Eastern Front, regularly transferred money for l maintenance of the child,” he added. .
She texted the classified intelligence about the location of her husband’s military unit and other Ukrainian formations to a Russian serviceman, the SBU said. He passed it on to Russian military intelligence who shared it with front line battle groups who used it to launch artillery, mortar and air strikes.
The SBU says they were promised Russian citizenship and a high standard of living if they succeeded in capturing the region for its alleged treason.
The woman who began spying for the Russians in May was arrested on September 2, and Ukrainian forces seized her computers and mobile devices, the SBU said.
Ukraine suffered considerable losses on the eastern front in early summer. Russian artillery shelling caused many casualties and Putin’s forces made territorial gains in Donbass.
In June, President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted that Ukraine was losing up to 100 soldiers a day.
Read the original article on Business Insider
yahoo
PHIL ADAMO: Presents “The Medievalist: A Novel,” in conversation with David Jones. In-person. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls.
BORDEN/WYNN: Susan Borden signs copies of “Clockwise” and Steve Wynn signs “The Culvers Report.” 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, Lake Country Booksellers, 4766 Washington Square, White Bear Lake.
KAREN COOPER: Photo historian and writer tells the history of Minnehaha Falls from the 1850s through 1889 in “When Minnehaha Flowed with Whiskey,” recalling a time when the falls area was a scene of mayhem. The waterfall was privately owned and entrepreneurs made money from hotels and concessions. Even after the area became a city park, shady operators set up at its borders using corrupt police “security.” There was drinking carousing, sideshows, dances that attracted unescorted women, until 1900 when social reformers began to redeem the falls. Publication celebration 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, Icehouse in Minneapolis, 2528 Nicollet Ave S.
CARLA J. HAGEN: Introduces her new novel, “Muskeg,” second in her Minnesota-Canada Borderland trilogy. Her debut, “Hand Me down My Walking Cane,” won the 2012 Midwest Book Award for best literary fiction and best historical fiction. 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, Open Book, 1011 Washington Ave. s., Mpls.
LITERARY BRIDGES: Reading series celebrates its sixth anniversary and its merger with Literary Lights with readings by Richard Terrill, Mary Jo Pehl, Tim Nolan, Michael Kiesow, River Maria Urke, Julie Martin, Rick Hilber and Frances James. 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul.
MANGA MANIA: Calling all weebs, dweebs and otaku to Next Chapter Booksellers Manga club, a forum to casually discuss a new title every month. No RSVP necessary. At 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, the title for discussion is “Solanin” by Inio Asano. At the store, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul.
CLAIRE SCHWARTZ: Discusses “Civil Service” with Lara Mamosa Montes. 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls.
The plan was to eat tomatoes and mozzarella, but this time with baby Elvis swinging nearby after the house was finished.
Instead, when Nick checked into the hospital, Amanda stayed with Elvis at Zach Braff’s guest house, where they had been staying during the renovation. Eventually, his brother and sister joined them.
“She’s a motivational trainer, so she went into tough-guy crisis management mode,” Zach marveled at The Hollywood Reporter about Amanda at the end of April 2020. “If you look at her Instagram, she tells stories about herself and she motivates others – she is literally trying to motivate others.”
There was “an unbroken flow of people” visiting, the Scrubs said the star. “And [Nick] was in rock of agesthe show they were doing here, and its rock of ages the cast literally take turns taking the baby for stroller rides.”
On May 8, she shared the last photo of their family of three taken before she was hospitalized on March 30 and then intubated on April 1. He was in a coma and had suffered a litany of problems, including two minor strokes and circulation. problem that resulted in the amputation of his right leg.
“I ask God for a miracle and my dad reminded me that God answers my prayer everyday because he is always with us! Nick is a fighter and has not given up,” she wrote. . “His doctors and nurses have been truly amazing.”
Entertainment
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
What was once a double digit number leader of the American League East for the New York Yankees is reduced to five games.
After a five-game winning streak at the end of August, the The Yankees have now lost five of their last six games after a 9-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.
New York only had five hits, never getting a runner past second base Friday night as the pressure on manager Aaron Boone keep going up.
“It’s an embarrassing loss,” Boone said after the game, according to the New York Post. “I hope it’s one of those things at rock bottom where you should be pissed off [and] embarrassed.”
TIGERS’ AUSTIN MEADOWS SAYS MENTAL HEALTH STRUGGLES KEEP HIM OFF THE PITCH
The Yankees got a quality start from pitcher Domingo German — 6.2 innings, two earned runs — but New York was never able to do anything offensively, and the bullpen allowed six runs in the eighth inning to put the game aside for Tampa Bay.
“I don’t pay attention to it. It’s the worst thing you can do in anything is press or feel pressure,” Yankees slugger Aaron Judge said when asked about New York’s advance in the AL East. “We’re playing a kid’s game. It’s a game we love, and we have to go into it every night with enthusiasm and not really worry about the rankings.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM
YANKEES CALL UP TOP PROSPECTS FANS BEGED FOR EXPANDED LISTS
“Because if we show up and do what we do – have good sticks, order what we need on the mound – we’re going to look up at the end of the year and be where we want to be in the world. We can’t sit here and try to press. I don’t think anyone in this room tries to press or watch that stuff. We have a lot to do.”
The Yankees are now 15-25 since the All-Star break and have been shut out six times in the second half of the season.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“It’s just embarrassing when you get beat up like that, and you go through the hardships that you’re going through,” Boone added, according to ESPN. “I’m in charge of this team. What we’re going through right now, I know better than anyone, there’s going to be tough times and tough times. I think the effort is there, I think the care are there. But we’ve set a much better standard in this room that we have to start living up to.”
The Rays and Yankees play Game 2 of a three-game series Saturday at 6:10 p.m. ET.
Fox
Setting aside human predators, who are everywhere, due to lax bail requirements, inadequate prosecution and cupcake sentencing, we have the animal kingdoms to contend with and they are as bold as their two-legged co-conspirators.
As recently as four years ago, Molly Lunaris, St. Paul’s animal-control supervisor, was asked about increased coyote sightings in St. Paul.
“I think it speaks well of our city that wild animals choose to live here. It speaks to the care we’ve put into our environment that it’s a welcoming place for a multitude of species,” Lunaris told Minnesota Public Radio.
At the time, I remember thinking it sounded like St. Paul set up a booth at a convention in Las Vegas and beat out Phoenix, Omaha and St. Louis for a coyote-relocation program. Well, it worked. The coyotes, like pickpockets, carjackers and other assorted crooks, are in every neighborhood in the city.
We have no obligation to be welcoming. Coyotes are deceitful and opportunistic. They don’t care about the environment. They will drink oily water that might accumulate under a British car, to which I can attest. They aren’t cute or fluffy. And while coyote attacks on humans are not frequent, they do happen. They would delight in an unattended 2-year-old if given half a chance.
When I asked a neighbor about the bandages on her knee and the orthopedic wrap on her ankle, I got, not surprisingly, a coyote story. She was out walking her French bulldog, or boxer or whatever it is, the other night at about civil twilight when they encountered a coyote in the middle of the street. The coyote stopped, sizing up the meeting.
Now, the woman in question happens to be extremely fond of her dog. He strained mightily at his leash while the coyote examined his nails and yawned. The dog next pretended to be fierce and made guttural sounds. She would not let go of the leash, although it does set up the curiosity of wondering what the match would have been like. Finally, the dog gathered all his strength and lunged but that only pulled the woman to the ground, thus her scrapes and strains.
The coyote said “whatever” and trotted away.
Three dogs ago, I routinely chased what became known as The Creature. Over a snow-scaped golf course on moonlit nights, The Creature taunted us with his speed. But The Creature knew his place. He didn’t want to be seen.
I say we should be allowed to shoot this invasive coyote species. We go after milfoil and emerald ash borers and flying carp. Maybe we should deputize gangsters to shoot coyotes instead of each other. Yes, I realize that probably wouldn’t go over well at City Hall.
No, this encounter was not perchance a fox. We’ve got plenty of those, too. Foxes are red and diminutive and prone to be skittish. This guy was gray and somewhat amused. He was in no hurry.
The deer are virtually tame.
The armor-plated wild turkeys are incredibly bold.
The foxes and coyotes have the run of the place.
I don’t even want to know any more about the anguished shrieking in the middle of the night. Something lesser is getting eaten by something greater.
And it doesn’t make any difference where you live. We all might as well be living on the outskirts of Ely.
Joe Soucheray can be reached at [email protected] Soucheray’s “Garage Logic” podcast can be heard at garagelogic.com.
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”