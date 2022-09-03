Serena Williams’ US Open farewell sparks Twitter reactions and tributes

The Serena Williams era is over, at least for now.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion played what is expected to be her last professional tennis match on Friday at the US Open. She lost in the third round to Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-1 in a thrilling affair. Williams dodged five match points before ultimately losing and received a fitting ovation from the crowd at the end



In August, Williams announced in a first-person essay for Vogue magazine that her tennis career was coming to an end, saying this year’s US Open would likely be her last tournament. In the post, she talked about her desire to grow her family as the reason for her “evolution.” Williams was visibly emotional during her post-match interview.

“It was a fun race,” Williams said. “It was the most incredible race and trip of my life”

When asked if she would reconsider her “evolution”, Williams replied, “I don’t think so, but you never know.”

If Friday’s match was indeed Williams’ last match, she ends her tennis career as one of the greatest of all time. Her aforementioned 23 Grand Slam titles are the most of any player in the Open era (since 1968) and she trails only Margaret Court (24) most of the time. Williams’ dominance on the court inspired the next generation of female tennis stars, including the phenomenal 18-year-old Coco Gauff.

With Williams’ likely final matchup on the books, several players have praised her for a surefire Hall of Fame career.

His incredible career marked the history of tennis. And yet, his greatest contributions may be yet to come. Thanks, @SerenaWilliams. Your journey continues. #serena #US Open — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 3, 2022

Serena, thank you. It is thanks to you that I believe in this dream. The impact you have had on me goes beyond any words that can be put together and for that I say thank you, thank you, thank you, GOAT! pic.twitter.com/qeNZlC05WJ — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) September 3, 2022

I think no one has enough words #ThanksSerena — Samantha 黛莲 Crawford (@samcrawford18) September 3, 2022

Serena 💕 — Alizé Cornet (@alizecornet) September 3, 2022

Serena ❤️ —Lisa Raymond (@lisaraymond73) September 3, 2022

I love you @SerenaWilliams It has been the pleasure of a lifetime to see you become what you have. I can’t wait to see what you do next. Thanks my old friend — andyroddick (@andyroddick) September 3, 2022

A player like no other, a career like no other, a story like no other. Thank you Serena 👑@SerenaWilliams | #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/h6XDl8cRgQ — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) September 3, 2022

Other stars like Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant and many others also gave Williams her flowers on social media.

Congratulations on an amazing career, @SerenaWilliams! How lucky were we to watch a young girl from Compton grow up to be one of the greatest athletes of all time. I’m proud of you, my friend, and I can’t wait to see the lives you continue to transform with your talents. pic.twitter.com/VWONEMAwz3 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) September 3, 2022

Serena 💐💐💐💐🐐🐐🐐🐐 —Ja Morant (@Ja Morant) September 3, 2022

Congratulations, Serena on an inspiring career! Cookie and I are so excited for you. I remember when we talked about you becoming an entrepreneur. Now I can’t wait to see you grow in business! @SerenaWilliams #Serena —Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 3, 2022

Serena 🐐 —Breanna Stewart (@breannastewart) September 3, 2022

I’ve been in my crib screaming LOUD AF for Serena!!!!!!! I’m sick right now🤧

Thank you Legend🙏🏽💯 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) September 3, 2022

HIGH KEY HOPE THIS IS NOT THE LAST SERENA MATCH I EVER SEE AGAIN!!!! WE LOVE YOU QUEEN #GOAT — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) September 3, 2022

Lots of respect to Serena the GOAT! Fought with a lot of heart. Something to be proud of!!! Happy retirement Champ ✊🏾 —Calais Campbell (@CalaisCampbell) September 3, 2022

Serena fights to the last point, always. You have given so much to tennis and so much to women’s sports. Thanks @SerenaWilliams —Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) September 3, 2022