Shots fired outside St. Paul Target, possibly at workers, leads to store closing early
Police arrested a man suspected of shooting outside a St. Paul Target, possibly at employees, on Friday.
No injuries were reported and the store closed for the remainder of the day.
Officers were called to a report of shots fired at the Target in the Battle Creek neighborhood, off Interstate 94 on Suburban Avenue, just before 2 p.m. They were told that a man drove through the parking lot and fired shots while employees were outside, said Sgt. Mike Ernster, a St. Paul police spokesman. The man drove away.
Through investigation, officers obtained information about a partial license plate number, which led them to an address and the suspect vehicle. Officers were preparing to contact the suspect when a man came outside with a gun in his waistband and surrendered to police, Ernster said.
Police arrested the man, who is in his 30s.
Ernster said he didn’t have information about what led to the shots fired.
“We can confirm that there were no injuries and that the store will be closed for the remainder of the day while police investigate,” said Brian Harper-Tibaldo, Target spokesman. “We appreciate the fast response of the St. Paul Police Department.”
Cleveland Guardians place Zach Plesac and Aaron Civale on injured reserve
CLEVELAND – Trying to hold on to their slim lead in American League Central, the Cleveland Guardians lost two starting pitchers to injury on Friday.
Zach Plesac (broken hand) and Aaron Civale (inflamed forearm) were placed on the 15-day injured list before Cleveland, who lead Minnesota by just one game, opened a series of three games against the Seattle Mariners.
It’s hardly ideal for a young team in the midst of a flag race.
Plesac was supposed to start Friday’s opener, but the right-hander was pulled about four hours before the scheduled first pitch. Rookie Cody Morris will make his major league debut against the Mariners.
Guardians manager Terry Francona says Plesac, who has suffered from a lack of running support this season, fractured his fifth metacarpal bone when he hit the ground in frustration after giving up a home run against the Mariners last weekend.
Plesac’s palm had been swollen for a few days, and when the team performed imaging tests on him, the fracture was revealed.
Francona said the “best case scenario” is that Plesac is placed in a splint and only misses a week. The Guardians plan to have him examined soon by renowned hand specialist Dr. Thomas Graham.
Plesac is 3-11 with a 4.39 ERA in 23 starts.
This will be Civale’s third outing on the injured list this season.
The right-hander missed time due to a sprained wrist and then a strained buttock. He is 2-6 with a 5.40 ERA in 16 games.
“He had a lot of things that kind of hindered him,” Francona said.
Civale had initially feared that he had something wrong with his pitching elbow and was relieved to learn that he was just puffing up his forearm.
“It’s the musculature,” Francona said. “But when that happens you know you have swelling in that area, it can trigger whether it’s the nerve or whatever. It makes him a little angry in there.”
Francona said the plan was for the drug to take effect before Civale launches again. He will be able to return on September 14.
Morris, 25, was activated from the 60-day injured list on Thursday. The right-hander had been sidelined with a back injury suffered during spring training. At Triple-A Columbus, he posted a 2.35 ERA in six appearances.
Morris threw 60 pitches in his last outing for the Clippers, and Francona said he’ll be watched closely on his debut.
espn
Gophers running backs Mo Ibrahim and Trey Potts make ‘breathtaking’ returns to field
The Gophers football team gave out two game balls after Thursday night’s season-opening 38-0 romp over New Mexico State. The recipients: Mo Ibrahim and Trey Potts.
Both running backs rushed for more than 5 yards per carry in the nonconference win at Huntington Bank Stadium. Ibrahim had 21 carries for 132 yards and two touchdowns; Potts added 17 rushes for 89 yards and one TD.
But stats weren’t the primary reasons the tailbacks received the honor.
“It’s about what they’ve overcome,” head coach P.J. Fleck said. “That is why I love this game so much. It’s because it’s incredibly difficult. It’s hard to coach it; it’s hard to play it.”
Both Ibrahim and Potts were in their first games back from injuries that ended their 2021 seasons. Ibrahim was lost nearly a year ago to the day with a ruptured Achilles tendon in the season opener against Ohio State. Potts suffered an undisclosed ailment that needed six nights of hospitalization after a game at Purdue in October.
“Look at those two guys smiling after the game. Woah,” Fleck said. “Listen, again, I’m not their parents, but I watched their parents hurt.”
Ibrahim, the 2020 Big Ten running back of the year, told reporters in preseason camp that he felt 100 percent. He added Thursday that getting through the dog days of fall camp gave him that confidence.
On his first carry Thursday, Ibrahim used his remarkable vision to find a hole on a zone running play and then again to weave at the second level. It was a 16-yard gain, his best of the evening.
“He needed that adrenaline; that’s what was missing,” Fleck said. “You look at Mo run, you can simulate it in scrimmages, you can simulate it in practice, but when you insert adrenaline in there, that is Mo. That is good for his own mind, his own psyche.”
Ibrahim said he looked to Kobe Bryant for inspiration after the late NBA legend suffered the same injury in 2013. He told Big Ten Network postgame that weekly meetings with a sports psychologist at the U helped him.
“We just talk about everything I’m going through, and it got me through it,” he said. “Just expressing my emotions and understanding it’s OK to feel this way. I’m happy to just be back out here with my teammates.”
Ibrahim said he tried to be supportive of Potts, who has yet to speak with media members after his issue and the difficult personal choice to play football again.
“He had a hard decision to make, and when he made it, we were just together the whole time,” Ibrahim said. “Just locked in, hip-to-hip. It was more than just football. We (were) more locked in outside of football. Anything he ever needed, I always had him. I’m happy that he’s back playing 100 percent.”
Ibrahim said he is most proud of his mentality after missing out last fall on what was supposed to be his banner senior season and then a jump to the NFL.
“Just pushing through every day,” Ibrahim said. “That is probably what I’m most proud of, just learning who I am to myself first and don’t let me being known as a player (but) being a better person than a player. Just growing that way. It led to me being put on this path here. Getting better every day as a person first before even thinking about being a football player.”
On the running backs’ journeys, defensive end Thomas Rush added, “it’s breathtaking.”
Nvidia chips become collateral damage in new US sanctions targeting China – TechCrunch
TechCrunch’s top 3
- No tokens for you: Nvidia is caught in the new sanctions that the United States imposes on China. Rita reports that the company said it would not be able to export two of its AI chips to China, its second largest market. This will likely cost Nvidia some $400 million in lost sales for that third quarter and halt some of the production taking place in China.
- I just got paid: Google extends its alternative payment systems, such as third parties, for in-app purchases to more countries, Ivan writing. This includes some of Android’s biggest markets, including India and Indonesia.
- More cuts: Tags wrote about Nigerian digital bank Kuda, which is the latest African startup to lay off some employees. He notes that Kuda’s 5% cut affected about two dozen people as the company moved to cut redundant positions and underperforming staff in a bid to cut costs.
“A red-haired woman stands on the moon, her face obscured. His naked body looks like it belongs in a poster you’ll find on the wall of a hormonal teenager’s bedroom — that is, until you reach his torso, where three arms stick out from his shoulders. Kyle and Amanda write a story that has more twists and turns than a mountain pass. AI is getting better at generating porn. We may not be prepared for the consequences, they think.
The rest of our best stories have less nudity, but also less arms growing where they shouldn’t. We’ll call it a draw, shall we:
Stop sensationalizing the VC ‘collapse’: look at the data
For founders looking to rise, it’s a terrible time: it’s taking a lot longer than it used to, and valuations are so much lower than just a few months ago.
For investors, however, things come down to earth, says Brian Walsh of WIND Ventures.
“The reality is that there has been an unprecedented hype cycle in 2021, and what we have seen since the start of 2022, objectively, is a ‘reversion to the mean’ in line with long-term trends. .”
To start your weekend off right, Zack has the 411 on a data breach at Samsung, which is apparently the second such incident this year. The company told Zack that the breach happened in late July and that customer data was compromised in early August, but it wouldn’t say how many customers were affected or why customers are simply being notified.
techcrunch
Allina, M Health Fairview mental health workers consider second strike as negotiations continue
More than 400 mental health workers at Allina Health and M Health Fairview say they are prepared to walk off the job for a second time in their push for their first union contract.
Members of Service Employees International Union Healthcare Minnesota and Iowa said Friday a majority were ready to strike again. The workers held a one-day work stoppage in May.
Mental health workers in the two health systems voted to unionize in late 2021. They said contract negotiations have not progressed since the May strike.
They want their employers to address staffing shortages and safety concerns. Those are among some of the same issues that led 15,000 nurses at 16 hospitals to plan a three-day strike beginning Sept. 12.
In a statement, Allina Health officials said they recognize the critical care mental health coordinators provide to the community. Officials said they offered competitive pay and safety protections that other workers have agreed to.
“We look forward to future negotiation sessions with SEIU and are hopeful we will see progress to reach an agreement on employment terms,” the statement said. “Striking does not benefit anyone and did not advance the discussions in May when SEIU took employees on strike.”
The two sides have five bargaining dates scheduled in September.
Brie Larson’s Disney+ Series ‘Growing Up’ Features Stories About Adolescence
LOS ANGELES– Brie Larson uses her superpowers for good. The ‘Captain Marvel’ star is one of the driving forces behind the new Disney+ series, ‘Growing Up’.
The show features inspiring stories from a diverse group of young people learning to embrace their true, authentic selves.
“It’s beyond my wildest dreams to be on this planet at the same time as these 11 people. It’s just the privilege of a lifetime,” Larson said.
Poignant and personal, these coming-of-age stories are made even more powerful by hand-picked directors who gladly took over this innovative docuseries. Yara Shahidi, of “black” and “adult” fame, was up for the challenge.
“I had done a short film before, but the documentary style is hugely different,” the actress told On The Red Carpet.
“Growing Up” premieres September 8 on Disney+.
Disney is the parent company of this resort.
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All rights reserved.
ABC7
Longtime Chicago Bears analyst and reporter Hub Arkush remains hospitalized after suffering ‘medical emergency’ in August – The Denver Post
Hub Arkush, a longtime Chicago Bears reporter and radio analyst, has been hospitalized since mid-August after suffering a medical emergency following training at training camp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest.
Shaw Local News Network, Arkush’s employer, announced the news Thursday afternoon in a web post.
“We continue to hope and pray for Hub to make a full recovery, but the long way to go will take time,” Shaw Local sports editor Kyle Nabors wrote. “Many of you noticed the absence of Hub and reached out. We are extremely grateful for your support and best wishes. A sincere thank you to all.
“The Arkush family has requested confidentiality during this difficult time. We will provide updates as needed. We know you can’t wait to talk football again with Hub. We neither.
Arkush, 69, also editor of Pro Football Weekly, has been a staple of local sports radio since the mid-1980s. He was the pre- and post-game host for the Bears from 1985 to 1987 on WGN-AM 720 and joined the stand in 1988 as a game analyst, a position he held throughout the 2004 season. He has the distinction of being the only Bears announcer to be heard on flagship stations WGN, WMAQ-AM 670 and WBBM-AM 780.
Since 2006, Arkush has been a sideline reporter for Westwood One’s national radio broadcasts of NFL games. The Deerfield native was also a longtime contributor and part-time host on WSCR-AM 670 as well as a Bears and NFL insider for Shaw Local, among other duties.
Arkush has hosted and appeared on dozens of local and national television and radio shows over the past four decades, and his stories have appeared in numerous publications, including the Chicago Sun-Times and the Daily Herald.
()
denverpost sports
