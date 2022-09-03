Connect with us

Blockchain

Snapchat Calls End to Web3 Division, Lays Off 20% Employees

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

25 seconds ago

on

By

Snapchat Calls End To Web3 Division, Lays Off 20% Employees
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
  • The business has eliminated all Web3 employees as part of its ongoing reorganization.
  • Jake Sheinman, head of Snap’s Web3 team, announced his departure.

On Friday, Snap Inc. CEO Evan Speigel revealed in a statement that the business has taken the painful choice to lay off 20% of its employees. According to the statement, the firm has been experiencing weak revenue growth, a drop in stock prices, and a general failure to meet its financial projections.

Reorganization Efforts

Now that Instagram and TikTok have established themselves as industry leaders, Snap Inc. will undergo a period of reorganization to assure the company’s continued success. The business has eliminated all Web3 employees as part of its ongoing reorganization.

Speigel shared:

“Our forward-looking revenue visibility remains limited, and our current year-over-year QTD revenue growth of 8% is well below what we were expecting earlier this year.”

On Wednesday, Jake Sheinman, head of Snap’s Web3 team, announced his departure from the firm in a series of tweets. CEO Speigel said that the changes were made to better address the company’s three most pressing concerns: expanding the user base, increasing income, and enhancing the potential of augmented reality (AR). Moreover, anything that isn’t in line with these priorities will be scrapped or severely underfunded.

Snap now seems less committed to the developing Web3 and Metaverse market than its rivals, such as Meta. Snap does not seem interested in establishing itself inside the blockchain business. Despite the widespread belief among IT pioneers that Web3 will be the next generation of the internet.

Rising interest rates in an inflationary market have forced a number of internet businesses. These include Coinbase, LinkedIn, Meta, Apple, Google, and Netflix, to lay off employees.

Recommended For You:

Alchemy Acquires Web3 Developer Education Platform Chainshot

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Aave Community Decides to Halt ETH Borrowing During Merge

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 3, 2022

By

Aave Submits Proposal Of 'Gho' Stablecoin Pegged To Usd
google news
Altcoin News
  • The plan to temporarily halt ETH borrowing has support with 96.18% in favor.
  • About 214 thousand AAVE have been utilized by voters to accept the proposal.

After a vote, the Aave community decided to put an immediate stop on Ethereum borrowing until the Merge. Due to the substantial dangers associated with borrowing Ethereum (ETH) on Aave in the wake of the Merge and Ethereum hard fork, the community has voted to put a halt to ETH borrowing.

Temporarily halt ETH borrowing was up for a vote in the Aave community’s governance poll between August 30 and September 2. The plan to temporarily halt ETH borrowing and pay 60 AAVE tokens has significant support, with 96.18% in favor.

Avoiding Tough Situations

The alternatives receiving 3.07%, 0.13%, and 0.62% of the vote, respectively, are to temporarily halt ETH borrowing and determine token payment in a separate proposal, to not halt ETH borrowing, and to abstain from voting.

To avoid proxy in regard to the proposal, the community has agreed to freeze ETH borrowing and transfer 60 AAVE from the Aave treasury to the MakerDAO. As a matter of fact, about 214 thousand AAVE have been utilized by voters to accept the proposal.

According to Aave, people may exploit the new ETHW token. This can be done by borrowing ETH before the Merge and spending it on inappropriate things. This might lead to a huge demand for Ethereum (ETH) on Aave just before the Merge. It might also lead to negative liquidations and yearly percentage yields. There is a greater possibility that Aave may go bankrupt as a result.

After voting on and passing the proposal to temporarily halt ETH borrowing on Aave, the community has taken all necessary precautions. The Aave DAO has also approved a request to participate in the Ethereum Merge. The lending platform has, however, rejected any Ethereum hard fork.

Recommended For You:

Aave (AAVE) Price Prediction 2022 — Will AAVE Hit $400 Soon?

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Thailand SEC Imposes New Guidelines on Crypto Advertising

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 3, 2022

By

Following Aftermath Of Recent Slump Bitpanda Announces Workforce Layoff
google news
11 seconds ago |