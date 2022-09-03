News
South Carolina women’s basketball coach cancels games with BYU despite no evidence of racial slur
South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley canceled the team’s upcoming two-game series with Brigham Young University (BYU) on Friday after the University’s volleyball player Duke’s Rachel Richardson claimed a BYU fan called her a racial slur during a recent game.
South Carolina women’s basketball was scheduled to start its season with a home game against BYU, followed by an away game on BYU’s campus in the 2023-24 season.
“As head coach, my job is to do what’s best for my players and my staff,” Staley said in a press release. “The incident at BYU has caused me to reevaluate our house and our home, and I don’t think now is the right time for us to commit to this series.”
Staley’s decision comes after Richardson, who is black, claimed a white BYU fan hurled racial slurs at her during the game and told her to ‘watch her’ as she returned to the bus after the game .
However, the BYU Police Department could not have validated Richardson’s claims about the ventilator.
As Breitbart News reported:
Claims and Counterclaims sent the BYU Police Department to search the game’s video to verify the man’s behavior. But, according to the department, they see no evidence that the school-banned man acted the way he was accused.
“When we watched the video, we did not observe this behavior on his part,” BYU Police Lt. George Besendorfer told the Tribune.
A BYU officer also agreed. “Nothing was seen on the film of the game that led me to believe ‘the man’ was the person making comments to the player complaining about being called the N-word,” said the officer.
Despite the conclusion of the BYU Police Department, the school still banned the fan from future games and issued an apology to Duke volleyball. Additionally, the Utah-based school has also eliminated the student fan section from its volleyball games.
South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner supported Staley’s decision to cancel the series with BYU.
“Dawn and I discussed her thoughts on the situation,” Tanner said. “I support Dawn and all of our coaches in their right to schedule matches and opponents that best suit their teams.”
Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter.
Breitbart News
News
Teen critically injured after assailants fired dozens of bullets at him in south Chicago – NBC Chicago
A 15-year-old is in critical condition at an area hospital after being caught in a barrage of gunfire on Chicago’s Far South Side on Friday night.
Police say the teenager was walking on a sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Crandon at around 11.57pm on Friday when four men approached him.
Authorities said the four men opened fire, firing nearly four dozen bullets at the teenager, who was hit twice in the back.
The four assailants fled the scene and the teenager was rushed to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.
No suspects are in custody and Area 2 detectives continue to investigate the shooting.
NBC Chicago
News
Are Nikola Jokic or Russell Wilson the real Denver Sports MVPs?
Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is the best in his sport and leads by example. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is a vocal leader who welcomes the challenge and pressure of his position. I’m not sure I would be unhappy with either of them as captain of my team.
David, Denver
Kiz: Math blows my little mind. While Wilson’s new $245 million deal is stunning, the $269 million contract extension the Nuggets gave Jokic beat it. That’s over half a billion dollars for them to wear Denver’s uniform through 2028. So who is the most valuable player to home fans? Easy. I say he’s the man who can duplicate the unforgettable feat of Avalanche captain Gabe Landeskog, who led the Stanley Cup winners on a victory parade through downtown Denver. For the kind of money Jokic and Wilson are paid, it has to be the championship or the bust.
The fact that people still attend NFL exhibition games amazes me.
J-Man, informed fan
Kiz: If we’ve learned anything from new Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett, it’s friends who don’t let friends play (or watch) NFL games that don’t count in the standings.
I’m voting for manager Bud Black as Rockies MVP this year. He has to watch lousy baseball, both offensively and defensively, on a daily basis. Then he has to keep a straight face while lying to the press about how well the staff pitched or how Colorado missed a hit that would have changed the outcome of the game.
Spear, put out the fires
Kiz: The staff here at Kickin’ It headquarters would vote 37-year-old reliever Daniel Bard as the MVP of the awful 2022 edition of your Pet Rocks. Black? He wins Mr. Congeniality. For the sixth consecutive year.
The CU football team is the college sports equivalent of the Colorado Rockies.
Charles, Denver
Kiz: Diehard Rockies fans have to suffer through 162 games. CU football can lose a maximum of 12 times this season. Benefit, Buffs.
At 100, Miss Vicki Herrell is the definition of a true die-hard Broncos fan. She likes to have fun, wants to be accountable, asks tough questions and wins, that’s all! It’s a legend ! The team needs to wear it on the field when they beat the Kansas City Chiefs!
McKenney, proud Broncomane
Kiz: I’ve seen John Elway chopper and Von Miller rip Superman’s cape off, but in my 39 years covering the Broncos, I’ve never met anyone more memorable than Miss Vicki. When the Texans come to town for the home opener, the Broncos should invite Herrell to the game, do a video tribute to a 100-year-old Broncomaniac on the big video board, and watch the crowd go wild.
And today’s parting shot is an injustice that 9News’ Mike Klis is forced to endure on a regular basis. My deepest condolences to a handsome and talented guy who is regularly mistaken for a moron like me.
Hey, Kliz! I saw you on television last night. You look better on TV than in the newspaper.
Stephen, I can’t tell them apart
denverpost sports
News
World noted India’s independent stance on Ukraine war: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar
Ahmedabad:
India’s independent stance on the Ukraine-Russia war and how it held firm when China ‘moved its forces’ to the border in violation of agreements has been ‘noted’ by the world, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said today.
In a lecture on “Indian Foreign Policy: A Transformational Decade” at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A), he also said that by taking an independent stance on the war in Ukraine, the India had expressed the sentiments of many other countries.
There is a lot of pressure on countries to choose sides in such situations, he said.
“The fact that we have taken an independent position, the fact that we have made decisions that we believe are the right decisions from the point of view of the well-being of our people, that is something that the world has noted,” did he declare.
“As we were resolved, for example, when we were challenged in the border areas. Two years ago, in the middle of a pandemic, the Chinese deployed forces to our border in violation of the agreements. And that we We have held on, two years in we are working on it without making any concessions, I think the world has taken notice,” Mr Jaishankar added.
The global community saw that India would be “both strong on the ground and vocal in terms of defending its interests”, he added.
The way India has handled the Covid pandemic and vaccinations, the emergence of digital India, its rise as a renewable energy hub, the revival of the Indian economy, the way it brought his stranded students back to Ukraine and initiatives like the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan also helped improve the country’s image, he said.
“It is important for the world to understand India correctly. India is the fifth largest economy today and we were the tenth largest economy ten years ago…a digital India, an India emerging stronger from the pandemic , which (is) among the fastest growing economies today, is a reality,” he said.
India has the talent and the capacity to face “a lot of shortages in a very demographically difficult world”, and it is also a “civilized state which has its heritage, its cultures and its experience to contribute”, a- he declared.
India is a democracy that debates its issues, can watch over its people and has “time and mental space for other people around the world”, Mr Jaishankar said.
“It’s the branding we’ve built over the last 10 years that I believe has transformed the image of the country and which I believe is ongoing, but I’m very confident that this work will continue. will continue,” he added.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
latest news The worst of a record-breaking Southern California heatwave to come
The worst heat wave of the year will continue to rock Southern California until at least Wednesday.
Here’s a preview of what to expect:
The forecasts
Saturday and Sunday will see “high” and “very high” heat levels in many areas, said Tom Fisher, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
But Sunday will likely bring the most intense temperatures of the heatwave.
Heat warnings have been issued for inland areas and valleys – which will see temperatures in the triple digits with some places exceeding 110 degrees – but also some coastal towns where temperatures will reach the 90s.
“A prolonged period of very warm conditions with minimal coastal cloudiness is expected as upper-level high pressure remains anchored over the west,” the National Weather Service said. “Three digit heat will be common for many places in the valleys and mountains until early next week. Record heat will produce a very high risk of heat illness.”
The sweltering temperatures will continue into next week, with some cooling expected mid-week.
Some inland regions have set daily temperature records for the past three days.
The challenges of the energy network
California’s Independent System Operator, which runs the power grid, has extended a flexible alert through Saturday, officials said late Friday.
During a Flex Alert, consumers are asked to save energy from 4 p.m. Officials have warned that power outages are possible during the heatwave due to excessive demand.
Here’s a guide on how to save power during Flex Alerts.
Here’s a guide on how to stay safe during heat waves.
News
Your Money: Avoid ‘lifestyle creep’ when new money rolls in
If an increase in your income results in an increase in your spending, you’re subject to lifestyle inflation or lifestyle “creep.” It tends to become greater every time you get a raise or higher paying job. On the surface, why should lifestyle creep be any cause for concern? After all, if you’re earning more, doesn’t that mean you have the means to spend more?
Not exactly, for these three reasons:
• It can make it more difficult to get out of debt.
• It can slow your progress to your retirement savings or other big-picture goals.
• It can relegate you to a cycle of living paycheck-to-paycheck — and make you feel like you’re running in place.
In this article, we’ll show how lifestyle inflation can be hazardous to your wealth and present some practical strategies to avoid that feeling of “never getting out from under it.”
WHEN WE MAKE “REAL MONEY,” WE FALSELY EQUATE CONSUMPTION WITH HAPPINESS
Lifestyle creep can occur during any life stage and anytime you get a significant job promotion or raise. You start to see you colleagues or neighbors buy bigger houses, nicer cars or go on beautiful vacation. FOMO (fear of missing out) sets in. This may cause you to ramp up spending and then make minimum payments on your credit cards — under the assumption that the new goods and services that you buy now will make you happier. Many scientific studies and ancient wisdom confirm that people’s well-being actually improves as they place relatively less importance on materialistic goals and values; whereas orienting relatively more toward materialistic goals is associated with decreases in well-being over time. Part of this may be because the things we own require time, energy and focus — to clean them, organize them, manage and maintain them — and thus distract us from the things that really bring us lasting happiness.
FOUR STRATEGIES FOR AVOIDING LIFESTYLE INFLATION
Before we’re labeled grumpy killjoys, we should acknowledge that improving your lifestyle isn’t necessarily a bad thing. You can still have fun today while saving for tomorrow. But you have to be mindful of your financial health and work toward long-term goals. To keep your discretionary spending in check, consider these four strategies:
1. Calculate the effect of additional income on your budget. When estimating your future retirement income needs, you’ll probably want to maintain or slightly improve your current standard of living. But lifestyle creep, even if slow, has long-term implications. As your living expenses increase, your current savings rate must also rise to accommodate additional income needs in retirement. You should calculate the real change to your budget as a result of a raise or higher-paying job offer, consciously establish spending and saving amounts, and automate your savings, either through your bank or workplace retirement plan. A good rule of thumb is that the percent you decide to save should remain consistent with your pay increases. For example, if you decide to save 10% of your annual income of $70,000, your saving equates to $7,000 each year. If you get a raise increasing your income to $75,000, your savings should increase to $7,500.
2. Don’t make snap decisions. We know we can sound like a broken record, but you need to balance short-term wants versus long-term needs as you weigh the pros and cons of adding new expenses. Think before spending on impulse buys. One approach is to visualize what your bank or credit statement will look like at the end of the month if you buy that fancy espresso machine. If you’re a born shopaholic and you find yourself in a store, leave (if you’re browsing online tempted by one-click purchasing, close the tab). Skip those “impromptu” dinners with well-heeled friends, where even splitting the check makes you hyperventilate. Finally, do a monthly audit of those streaming subscriptions you sign up for to see that one movie — you may find you’re not getting as much value out of them as you think.
3. Value financial independence and experiences over material things. Getting out from debt and becoming financially independent at a young age can set you up for greater flexibility down the road. Young savers have the most to gain from investing extra money at an early age. It can allow them to take a dream job over a higher paying one, consider early retirement, or think about making a career change without stressing over money. Taking a vacation or educational class can be more rewarding and give you more lasting satisfaction than buying a closet full of new shoes or clothes. (Just be sure to budget that vacation first before you get in vacation mode, and pay for it in cash — don’t put it on a credit card unless you know you can pay it off at the end of the month.)
4. Make saving and investing a habit. Rather than spending your extra income, make it a priority to save and invest. When you get a raise, put all or most of it in a savings account, or add to your 401(k), Roth IRA or taxable brokerage account (especially if you’ve maxxed out your 401(k) contribution.) But before you set aside any money to fund long-term financial goals, be sure to pay down high-interest debt, such as personal loans or credit cards. This could be a stress-reducer if you happen to experience an unexpected job loss.
Don’t let lifestyle creep control the state of your finances. Your financial health depends on being able to defer gratification and work toward long-term goals. The old saving is true: “Live a little, but not too much.”
The opinions voiced in this material are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual.
Bruce Helmer and Peg Webb are financial advisers at Wealth Enhancement Group and co-hosts of “Your Money” on KLKS 100.1 FM on Sunday mornings. Email Bruce and Peg at [email protected] Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial.
News
Jim Harbaugh says he has ‘unfinished business’ in the NFL
Jim Harbaugh looks like a coach who still only has one eye on the NFL.
The 58-year-old has no regrets about continuing the job as head coach of the Vikings and admitted that failing to win a Super Bowl with the 49ers was “unfinished business”. Yet he’s also happy to still be coaching at Michigan, his alma mater.
“I don’t apologize for peeking,” Harbaugh said in an interview that aired on ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday, referring to his interest in coaching the Vikings, who opted instead. for Kevin O’Connell. “And the one that’s not in print is that I don’t apologize for wanting to be in Michigan. Seem to cut that last part of it. And it’s there [I’m] to, happy as can be.
Harbaugh just completed his first trip to the college football playoffs and his first victory against Ohio State. The Wolverines are loaded in attack this year and could return to the Playoff. But Harbaugh also isn’t ruling out returning to the NFL.
“One of the things that really got me going was we were in San Francisco, we were so close to winning the Super Bowl,” Harbaugh said. “It has always been a thing. There is unfinished business there. But hey, winning the national championship, [I] could be really happy with that too. So that’s the goal. It’s the one we’re chasing.
For now, at least.
New York Post
South Carolina women’s basketball coach cancels games with BYU despite no evidence of racial slur
Teen critically injured after assailants fired dozens of bullets at him in south Chicago – NBC Chicago
Are Nikola Jokic or Russell Wilson the real Denver Sports MVPs?
World noted India’s independent stance on Ukraine war: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar
latest news The worst of a record-breaking Southern California heatwave to come
Snapchat Calls End to Web3 Division, Lays Off 20% Employees
Your Money: Avoid ‘lifestyle creep’ when new money rolls in
Jim Harbaugh says he has ‘unfinished business’ in the NFL
US 2-year yields plunge | Forexlive
‘Tolkien’ review: ‘The Lord of the Rings’ biopic reveals the horror of Middle-earth during WWI
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News4 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Diet and fitness3 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
News4 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”