The heartbreaking and heartbreaking love story of Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots

Devin Abraham was in “kind of a mess” a few weeks ago at Once Upon A Crime mystery bookstore in Minneapolis where she was surrounded by crime/mystery books that will be sold at Bouchercon 2022, being held Thursday through next Sunday at the Minneapolis Hilton Hotel.

“We’re the landing pad for all the books,” said Abraham, co-chair of the big event with Terri Bischoff, editor at New York-based Crooked Lane Books publisher.

Abraham, manager of the store owned by her family, sounded surprisingly calm as she counted down the days to the gathering that will draw some 1,300 crime/mystery writers, readers, librarians, reviewers and book clubs.

“People are so excited to be back to Bouchercon in person,” Abraham says. “The last one in person was in Dallas in 2019, the 2020 convention was moved online because of COVID concerns, and the 2021 event was cancelled.”

Abraham and her local volunteers have lined up some high profile authors, including Donna Andrews, Marcia Clark, Jeffrey Deaver, Heather Graham, Charleen Harris, Craig Johnson, Laurie R. King, Dennis Lehane, Sara Paretsky, Charles Todd and Kyle Mills, who writes the Mitch Rapp thrillers started by the late Minnesotan Vince Flynn.

Special International guests are Jo Nesbo and Alexander McCall Smith, who Abraham says “don’t typically come anywhere in the Midwest.”

Norwegian Nesbo, dubbed “The King of Scandicrime,” writes the Harry Hole detective crime novels. His newest book and first story collection is “The King of Jealousy.” British-born McCall Smith, who lives in Zimbabwe, is best known in the U.S. for his The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency series and the Isabel Dalhousie books.

Since Minnesota is one of the epicenters of crime/mystery writing, 60 local authors will participate in some of 120 panels as participants or moderators. Bestselling author and all-around-nice-guy William Kent Krueger is local guest of honor and Jess Lourey will be co-toastmaster with Chicagoan Lori Rader-Day. Ellen Hart, bestselling dean of the local crime/mystery community, will virtually accept a lifetime achievement award.

Other featured events include a Minnesota tea, allowing readers to mingle and sample writing by state authors. There will be a debut author reception, readings at a bar, and a reception honor winners of the Bouchercon top award, the Anthony, one of the few honors bestowed on writers by their peers.

Crime Writers of Color will host a reception for POC and LGBTQ+ writers. Abraham is looking forward to this event because she’ll meet her favorite author, Attica Locke, whose latest novel “Heaven, My Home,” is a sequel to her Edgar Award-winning “Bluebird, Bluebird.”

As we count down the days to Bouchercon, we asked some local authors why they write in this genre. Here are their answers, with our thanks to them for taking time to send such thoughtful replies.

ALLEN ESKENS

USA Today bestselling author of “The Life We Bury,” which has been published in 26 languages, and five other novels, most recently “The Shadows We Hide” and “Nothing More Dangerous.” His books have won a number of awards, including a Minnesota Book Award.

I came to writing as a daydreamer looking for a source of creative expression. I studied the craft of

writing for 20 years before I gave thought to getting published, and in those years, I found that

I gravitated toward character-driven stories with a strong emotional core, the kind of stories that most people don’t associate with mystery novels. For that reason, I didn’t see myself as a mystery novelist. But at the same time, I was a criminal-defense attorney. I knew about investigations and courtroom procedure. They say write about what you know, yet I resisted. Then I read “Mystic River” by Dennis Lehane and saw how a mystery can be an exceptional vehicle for telling a well-crafted character story. That novel changed my perspective completely. I began writing novels that used a mystery structure to tell stories about people, and relationships, and deep themes. Someone recently described my writing style as a Trojan horse. They expect a twisty mystery (the horse) but what’s hidden inside is the heartfelt emotion of a human story. Creating that blend is the challenge that keeps me writing.

JEFFREY BURTON

Author of “The Eulogist” and a series featuring Mace Reid and his cadaver dogs who always put him on the right scent at a crime scene: “The Keepers,” “The Finders,” and his most recent, “The Lost.”

I love writing in the mystery genre because mysteries are my all-time favorite reads. Authors like Michael Connelly and John Sandford and Gillian Flynn and Harlan Coben, etc., have ruined many a family vacation. Instead of merrymaking with the kids at the beach, I barely leave the cabin, flipping pages, my snout stuck firmly in their latest novel. I can’t get enough of the twists and turns. More please. If you can pull the rug out from under me with a wonderfully delicious plot twist . . . I’ll love you for life.

MARY LOGUE

An award-winning poet, author of fiction and non-fiction children’s books, editor and writer whose adult mysteries include nine featuring Deputy Sheriff Claire Watkins of Pepin County. Her most recent is a stand-alone, “The Streel,” about a young Irish immigrant woman and sleuth in 19th-century Deadwood, S.D.

There are so many reasons threaded through my life. Watching my mom read Agatha Christie’s novels stretched out on the living room couch, wanting to learn how to plot a book and deciding writing a mystery would be the best way, working closely with police when my sister was murdered, and finding that mysteries were a good base for writing about other issues that I care about — land development, abortion, abuse, pesticide use. I’m now writing a new historical mystery series that allows me to research areas and times in our country’s history that fascinate me — women’s rights, homesteading, polygamy, gold mining, prostitution. While I do write in other genres, I find mysteries provide a deep well of inspiration.

MICHAEL STANLEY

Michael Stanley is two people, Michael Sears and Stanley Trollip, both born in South

Africa and both with strong Minnesota ties. Michael spent several sabbaticals in the

mathematics department at the University of Minnesota, and Stanley has been based in

Minneapolis for the past 40 years. Their new book is “A Deadly Covenant,” eighth in the series featuring Det. Kubu of Botswana. They’ve also written a thriller, “Shoot the Bastards,” about rhino poaching, featuring Duluth-based investigative journalist Crystal Nguyen. (Trollip will introduce “A Deadly Covenant” at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Totally Criminal Cocktail Hour, The Zephyr Theatre, 601 N. Main St., Stillwater. Information: valleybookseller.com.)

Neither of us had ever thought about writing mysteries until we stumbled across a

wonderful premise that arose from seeing a pack of hyenas in the Chobe

National Park in Botswana hunt and kill a wildebeest, then devour it in a few hours, leaving

nothing behind. Hyenas eat both flesh and bones. We thought this was a great way to get rid of

a body! No body, no case. The perfect murder. It was 20 years later we eventually finished “A Carrion Death.” We liked it; our friends liked it (of course); so we decided to look for a publisher. The path was littered with rejections, but we eventually found a New York agent, originally Marly Rusoff from the Twin Cities, who very quickly had HarperCollins offer us a two-book contract. We were gobsmacked. We so enjoyed the process of collaborating on the stories and the more we wrote, the more addicted we became, not only to the writing but to the whole mystery community, readers and writers alike.

CARL BROOKINS

An avid sailor, Brookins is author of sailing mysteries featuring Mary Whitney and Michael Tanner and a series focused on Sean NMI Sean, a diminutive detective who wears signature red Keds as he pursues the bad guys.

We’re called mystery writers. I prefer to be called a crime fiction writer. It’s a more general and accurate label, because “mystery” covers a lot of varied ground, from police procedurals to cozies to thrillers to locked room and historical mysteries, and detective novels, amateur and professional, to real-life crime reporting and so-called literary novels. But we Americans love to organize and categorize everything. So, as to the question, I write what I like to read, although I read widely, and for me the challenge is to conceive a story with characters interesting enough that I can maintain my interest in the characters and their interactions; that the story or plot is fresh or unusual enough to interest other readers, and that setting and circumstances are sufficiently intricate enough to present a challenge, first to me as the writer and then to the reader. The intricacies of character, situation and plot must all mesh in ways that are logical and interesting. Those elements may often be unusual, not too far out of the norm, and appear normal, at least, within the context of the story. I want the detective, whether amateur or professional, to use the hard work of research, analysis, observation, thoughtful deduction based on experience, and the current situation to solve the crime in question. I like to associate with characters, fictional or real exhibiting such characteristics, some of whom I have encountered in my real life. Moreover, some of my characters actually assume control of my stories.

I see the creation of good crime or mystery fiction as a challenge to create an

interesting thought-provoking story with relevance to today, and which, in turn will engage a

reader, present an enjoyable experience and leave that reader with fresh questions and perhaps

some new answers. It’s the kind of fiction I like to read.

JESSICA LOUREY

Lourey writes in all genres and is winner of the 2022 International Thriller Writers Thriller Award for “Bloodline,” also up for an Anthony Award at this year’s Bouchercon. Her new novel, “The Quarry Girls,” out in November, is a feminist coming-of-age thriller set in 1977 in St. Cloud.

While I devoured mystery novels as a child and then a teenager, I didn’t consider writing them until 2001. I was three months pregnant and had just lost my husband to suicide. I was desperate for distraction and for justice, and writing crime fiction gave me both. I immersed myself in the novels of Sue Grafton, William Kent Krueger, and Janet Evanovich, piecing together how to write one from the master class that was their books. The result was “May Day,” my first mystery and my first published novel. It’s a little rough around the edges, but I’m proud of it. And I love the crime fiction genre. On the surface, it’s immersive, page-turning entertainment, and just below, it’s powerful personal and social commentary. Plus, it turns out mystery writers are the best people to know. I think it’s because they work through their darkest impulses on the page and so can show up in person with genuine kindness.

JESSIE CHANDLER

Author of three series, including the lesbian Shay O’Hanlon Caper books that bring humor to crime, such as when Shay finds a dead body in a Porta-Potty at the Renaissance Festival. Once Upon a Crime’s Devin Abraham says crime/mystery with humor, and cozies that feature amateur sleuths, are trending in popularity. She thinks it’s because readers are looking for escape in our complex world.

Mystery pulled me in almost as soon as I could read. The Three Investigators, Nancy Drew, the Hardy Boys, Encyclopedia Brown … the characters in these stories became my friends, and we were a team in the adventures I read. As I grew up, I remained a faithful crime fiction fan, and, again, it was the characters I gravitated to, the characters in these awesome books who had amazing journeys, took hair-raising risks, and in the end, almost always righted the wrong, got the baddie, or solved the mystery. In crime fiction, the world’s troubles could be righted. When I began writing, I gravitated toward what I loved to read. A huge part of crime fiction is the way it can adapt to any topic, can encompass any social issue. I can wrap a mystery around a part of life I want to bring attention to, and reach people who I might never have touched, expose them to new ways of thinking, to people outside their usual social circles. The crime fiction community is amazingly kind, generous, creative, and one I’m incredibly proud to be a part of. Without the kindness, mentorship, and encouragement of Bouchercon 2022’s Lifetime Achievement award winner (Minnesotan) Ellen Hart, I never would have taken my writing seriously and hopped on the publishing crazy train to share my tales with the world.

KRISTI BELCAMINO

USA Today bestselling author specializes in dark mysteries about fierce women seeking justice, including Queen of Spades thrillers, her Gia Santella crime thriller series and Gabriella Giovanni mysteries including “Blessed Are the Merciful”. As a crime reporter in California, she covered major crimes such as Laci Peterson’s murder. Now she is a Pioneer Press weekend police reporter.

I love to write crime fiction because I believe the best of humanity is revealed during our darkest moments. As a reporter, I’ve seen people faced with the most horrific tragedies end up being a beacon of light and hope to others. I capture that in my books in two ways: by immersing readers in the dark underbelly of the crime world, forcing them to stay up all night turning the pages and forgetting about the real world. And then after that, I want them feel so deeply for the characters that they can’t help but ugly cry because they are RIGHT THERE with the character experiencing terror, love, heartbreak, thrills! Crime fiction has it all. So yes, I want to make my readers cry and crime fiction is the best genre to do that. Sorry. Not sorry. But more important than making them cry is making sure they turn the last page of my book feeling an overwhelming sense of hope. By exploring the darker side of life through fiction and coming out unscathed, I like to think we have a greater appreciation for our lives and don’t take a precious moment of it for granted.

CHRISTOPHER VALEN

Jerry Peterson, writing as Valen, gives readers police procedurals in his series featuring St. Paul Homicide Det. John Santana, who was born in Colombia. His most recent is “The Price of Life.”

When I was twelve years old, my family drove to Rochester, Minn., to say good-bye to my

dad’s sister. She and her husband and two youngest children were moving to California. My

cousin, Penny, had two cartons of books filled with Hardy Boys and Nancy Drew mysteries.

She asked if I wanted them. That was my introduction to the mystery novel, and I’ve been

hooked ever since. For me, writing a good mystery involves solving a puzzle without the benefit of the cover picture to follow. All the pieces must fit without cheating the reader. I’ve always enjoyed

that challenge. Nothing is more disheartening than having an author add the actual

perpetrator near the end of the story. Everything the detective sees the reader must see as

well. Otherwise, the author isn’t playing fair. I think most crime writers have a strong sense of justice. Writing stories where good triumphs over evil and where victims have some closure is satisfying in a world where justice doesn’t always happen. Also, a well-written mystery not only leads to a satisfying resolution; it encourages readers to learn about the world around us — to learn about themselves.