The shortage of teachers is becoming a concern in Poland and Hungary

On Wednesday evening, a thermal heat belt in Malibu sent temperatures soaring to 98 degrees on the northwest side of Pepperdine University’s campus, but on the southeast side of campus temperatures hovered around 71 degrees.

“I don’t know what we’re going through, but I don’t like it,” Kaili Gregory told CBSLA.

Gregory had just finished a surf session and said anywhere away from the beach was just too hot overnight.

“Oh my god, it was scorching hot. I could never cool it down, that’s why I’m at the beach today,” Gregory said.

In the foothills and canyons of Malibu, nighttime temperatures were incredibly hot during the heatwave, with Tuna Canyon recording an overnight low of 96 degrees.

Just down the road from the coast, however, temperatures dropped to around 69 degrees at the same time.

“I mean, it’s not that big of a difference, and it’s hotter than hell,” Malibu resident Susan Ackman said of the temperatures where she lives compared to the nearby beach. “I got up at 5.30am and it was 82, and when I left to go to school it was 90 and when I got to school, which is at the Palisades, it was 75.”

The unusually long heat, coupled with eerie nighttime conditions, has brought people to the beach for whatever relief they can find.

“My friends came into town and I was like, ‘We’re going to the beach.’ I don’t want to go home,” Ackman said.

For his part, Gregory said the weather just got wild.

“Before we could kind of assess the weather and now it’s just kind of a wild card,” she said.

It should be noted that during a period of high temperatures, conditions can be dangerous, especially as some areas remain in the 80s and 90s overnight and people should try to stay as cool and hydrated as possible.