WARSAW, Poland — Ewa Jaworska has been a teacher since 2008 and loves working with young people. But the low salary leaves her demoralized. She sometimes even has to buy her own teaching materials and is discouraged by the fact that the government uses the schools to promote conservative ideas that she considers backward.
The shortage of teachers is becoming a concern in Poland and Hungary
Like many other Polish teachers, she is considering a career change.
“I continue to hope that the situation can still change,” said the 44-year-old man, who teaches at a high school in Warsaw. “But unfortunately that is changing for the worse, so only time will tell if this year will be my last.”
Problems are mounting in schools in Poland, with a worsening teacher shortage and many educators and parents fear the education system is being used to indoctrinate young people into the conservative, nationalist vision of the ruling party.
It’s pretty much the same in Hungary. Teachers dressed in black in Budapest carried black umbrellas to protest stagnant wages and heavy workloads on the first day of school on Thursday. The teachers’ union PSZ said young teachers were earning a “humiliating” after-tax monthly salary of just 500 euros (dollars), prompting many to leave.
Thousands of people demonstrated in Budapest on Friday in solidarity with teachers, claiming that low teacher pay is linked to the authoritarian leadership of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government.
“Free country, free education!” they shouted,
The teacher shortages could hardly come at a worse time as both countries try to integrate Ukrainian refugees. It is particularly difficult for Poland, where hundreds of thousands of school-age Ukrainian refugees now live.
Nearly 200,000 Ukrainian students, most of whom do not speak Polish, have already entered Polish schools after the war began on February 24. .
Andrzej Wyrozembski, director of the high school in the Zoliborz district of Warsaw where Jaworska works, has set up two classes for 50 Ukrainians in his school. He said his Ukrainian students who arrived in the spring were quickly learning Polish, a related Slavic language. The real difficulty is finding teachers, especially for physics, chemistry, computer science, and even for Polish.
Across central Europe, government salaries have not kept pace with the private sector, leaving teachers, nurses and others with far less purchasing power.
The situation is set to worsen as many teachers approach retirement and fewer young people are choosing the low-paid profession, especially when inflation has soared to 16% in Poland and nearly 14% in Hungary.
According to the Polish teachers’ union, the country’s schools are short of 20,000 teachers. Hungary, with a much smaller population, lacks 16,000 teachers.
“We don’t have young teachers,” said Slawomir Broniarz, president of the Polish Teachers’ Union, or ZNP, citing the starting salary of 3,400 zlotys ($720) before tax as the main reason.
Polish Education Minister Przemyslaw Czarnek disputed the figures, saying teaching vacancies were closer to 13,000, adding that this was not a huge number compared to the 700,000 teachers at the national scale. He accuses the union and the political opposition of exaggerating the problem.
Many educators strongly opposed the conservative ideology of the nationalist government and Czarnek himself, viewing him as a Catholic fundamentalist. His nomination in 2020 sparked protests because he said LGBTQ people were not equal to “normal people” and that a woman’s main role was to have children.
Critics have recently focused on a new contemporary history textbook. It has a section on ideologies that features liberalism and feminism alongside Nazism. A section interpreted as denouncing in vitro fertilization was so controversial that it was deleted.
In Hungary, Erzsebet Nagy, a board member of the Democratic Union of Hungarian Teachers, said teachers were leaving the profession “en masse”.
“Young people are not entering the profession, and very few of those who obtain a secondary or university teaching certificate go on to teach,” Nagy said. “Even if they do, most of them leave within two years.”
Hungarian trade unions have also complained about the centralization of the country’s education system. Curricula, textbooks and all decision-making are controlled by a central body formed in 2012 by the nationalist Hungarian government.
“Our professional autonomy is continually being eliminated,” Nagy said. “We don’t have the freedom to choose textbooks. There are only two choices in each subject and both are of terrible quality. They blocked the possibility of a free intellectual life.
Worried about the future of their children, families reject public schools. New private schools are opening but they still cannot meet the demand.
Polish architect Piotr Polatynski was willing to take a second job just to pay for his fourth-grade daughter’s tuition. But as a new school year began this week, the lack of places in private schools forced him and his wife to send her away to a neighborhood public school, which they say does not provide the type education that her daughter deserves.
He still hopes that a place might still open up somewhere as he rants about the state of the education system.
“We don’t believe the current government is capable of making changes that would encourage young people to enter the teaching profession and bring any significant energy to this whole system,” he said.
Spike reported from Budapest. Bela Szandelszky contributed from Budapest.
Sachse police ambushed by a man with a shotgun
SACHSE, TX (CBSDFW.COM) – Two Sachse police officers were ambushed by a man with a shotgun while sitting in their patrol car on September 2.
Investigators said it happened at midnight outside of Medpost Urgent Care located at 7760 State Highway 78.
Officers were ending an unrelated call when the man allegedly walked to the driver’s side of the police cruiser and fired a shotgun through the window.
The policeman sitting in the driver’s seat was hit in the head by the gunshot. The second officer returned fire, striking the suspect.
Both officers and the suspect were transported to an area hospital for their injuries. Both officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were treated and discharged from hospital.
The suspect was operated on.
The Texas Rangers are investigating.
‘The worst person in the world’ Bill Barr is right – Trump shakes up the DOJ
Disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok said on MSNBC’s “Deadline” on Friday that former attorney general Bill Barr was right to criticize former President Donald Trump over his handling of government records.
Friday on Fox News, Barr said, “People say it was unprecedented, but it’s also unprecedented for a president to take all this classified information and put it in a country club. And how long will the government try to recover this? You know, they sucked for a year. They were deceived about the voluntary actions undertaken. They then went to get a subpoena. They were deceived on that. They smell and the record, the facts start to show that they got jerked off. And then, how long, you know, how long do they wait? »
Anchor Nicolle Wallace said: “Uh, Pete Strzok, has hell frozen over? Is Bill Barr making a good point there?
Strzok said, “When you lost Bill Barr.”
Wallace said, “If we waited long enough, right?”
Strzok said, “When the worst person in the world makes a point that you agree with, what are you supposed to do?”
He added: “The fact is that former Attorney General Barr, as much as I hate to say it, is absolutely right. There was no reason for him to have these documents at Mar-a-Lago. He repeatedly jerked off for months and months and months. First, the Archives. Then the Department of Justice.
There will be price caps on Russian oil and refined products – report
- There will be three price caps; one for crude and two for refined products
- The United States will detail in the coming days and weeks how it will implement the price cap in the United States
- Europe will have to decide if it wants a cap on natural gas prices, the United States would support any decision
- If Russia exits the price cap coalition, it will have to rely on more expensive non-Western services to export oil
Looks like “non-Western services” are about to reap a windfall because Russia has made it clear that it will not sell oil to countries imposing price caps. What matters here is transportation and who has the ships to transport Russian oil.
WTI Crude Oil was flat over the past hour, holding gains around $2.50.
More Americans have iPhones than Android phones for the first time since 2010, study finds
Excited for the iPhone 14 launch event next week? It’s a safe bet that more Americans than ever are so fashionable: a research firm claims that iPhones now make up more than half of active smartphones in the United States.
Apple’s phones haven’t outnumbered Android phones since the latter surpassed iPhones in 2010, but in the second quarter of 2022, that changed, according to Counterpoint Research. Counterpoint noted a strong trend among Android users migrating to iOS devices (aka iPhones) over the past four years, as reported by the Financial Times earlier.
Globally, the share of Android phones has fallen to just under 70% from a peak of over 77% in 2018, according to StockApps analysis. In contrast, iPhones make up more than 25% of phones worldwide, up from less than 20% four years ago. It’s not as dramatic a change as in the US, but it’s still a trend that likely reflects Apple’s sales growth in China and other regions.
Another perspective shows how few brands consumers have to choose from in today’s phone market. Nearly 70% of phones sold in the second quarter of 2022 came from just five brands: Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo, according to a report by Counterpoint Research. While four out of those five use Android, having only a handful of brands to choose from makes Apple a bigger contender in public perception. And once you’re in the Apple ecosystem, it can be difficult to migrate back.
Read more: How to watch Apple’s ‘Far Out’ event in September: iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 expected
Heroin worth Rs 2 Crore recovered by police in Delhi
New Delhi:
Two men were arrested in Rohini, North Delhi, with drugs worth Rs 2 crore in their possession, police said on Saturday.
Police have been notified of the presence of Manish, 34, a repeat offender, in Rohini.
They intercepted a car Manish and his associate Tinku were traveling in and arrested them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vichitra Veer said.
About 1.3kg of premium heroin, worth around Rs 2 crore in the international market, was recovered from the two, he said.
Manish, a resident of Nand Nagri in east Delhi, was involved in a robbery at Lahori Gate in 2014 and spent five years in jail.
After his release in 2019, he got involved in gambling. After suffering losses, he started selling mind-altering substances to Delhi-NCR, Veer said.
The second defendant, Tinku, 34, is a resident of Shahdara and a childhood friend of Manish. He had previously been arrested in a case under the Excise Act.
Tinku helped Manish sell drugs in Delhi-NCR, police add
How a thermal heat belt in Malibu caused a 30 degree temperature difference just 1 mile away
On Wednesday evening, a thermal heat belt in Malibu sent temperatures soaring to 98 degrees on the northwest side of Pepperdine University’s campus, but on the southeast side of campus temperatures hovered around 71 degrees.
“I don’t know what we’re going through, but I don’t like it,” Kaili Gregory told CBSLA.
Gregory had just finished a surf session and said anywhere away from the beach was just too hot overnight.
“Oh my god, it was scorching hot. I could never cool it down, that’s why I’m at the beach today,” Gregory said.
In the foothills and canyons of Malibu, nighttime temperatures were incredibly hot during the heatwave, with Tuna Canyon recording an overnight low of 96 degrees.
Just down the road from the coast, however, temperatures dropped to around 69 degrees at the same time.
“I mean, it’s not that big of a difference, and it’s hotter than hell,” Malibu resident Susan Ackman said of the temperatures where she lives compared to the nearby beach. “I got up at 5.30am and it was 82, and when I left to go to school it was 90 and when I got to school, which is at the Palisades, it was 75.”
The unusually long heat, coupled with eerie nighttime conditions, has brought people to the beach for whatever relief they can find.
“My friends came into town and I was like, ‘We’re going to the beach.’ I don’t want to go home,” Ackman said.
For his part, Gregory said the weather just got wild.
“Before we could kind of assess the weather and now it’s just kind of a wild card,” she said.
It should be noted that during a period of high temperatures, conditions can be dangerous, especially as some areas remain in the 80s and 90s overnight and people should try to stay as cool and hydrated as possible.
