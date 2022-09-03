News
The USDCAD falls below the 100 hourly MA. A short-term bearish tilt.
The USDCAD
USD/CAD
USD/CAD is the currency pair comprising the United States dollar (symbol $, code USD) and the Canadian dollar from Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair’s exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed to buy one US dollar. For example, when USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, that means 1 US dollar equals 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the most traded currency in the world, while the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the seventh most traded currency in the world. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors and therefore there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for USD/CAD, usually between 1 and 3 pips on most forex brokers. Factors Influencing USD/CAD There are a number of important economic or press releases that can affect USD/CAD. This includes, among other things, nonfarm payrolls data for the United States which is released on the first Friday of each month. These measures tell us whether employment is increasing or decreasing, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Canada or the United States measures the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. Additionally, the USD/CAD is known as a “commodity pair” because Canada has large amounts of natural resources, especially oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it is important for long-term USD/CAD speculators to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation.
moved below the 100 hour MA at 1.30971 and below an ascending trendline on the hourly chart as well. The pair is testing a swing zone between 1.3077 and 1.3092. This swing zone dates back to May 12 (not shown). There are a number of swing highs and lows in this zone.
If the price could drop below the 1.30774 level and stay below it would open the door for further downside investigation with Wednesday’s low at 1.30626 (which was also close to the August 22 highs as of August 23), and the upside 200 hourly moving average at 1.3036 (green line in the chart above) as the next downside target.
On Tuesday, USDCAD price briefly dipped below the 200 hourly moving average but was unable to maintain momentum (it actually converged with the 100 hourly moving average at the time). This failure led to a rise on Tuesday, Wednesday and again yesterday before the declines seen today.
More momentum above the 100 hourly moving average at 1.30971 would be needed to tip the short-term bias higher. 1.3127-1.31373 would be the next upside target should buyers re-enter above the 100 hourly MA in the near term.
Today’s moves generally follow the Dollar’s downtrend today after the jobs report failed to scare off traders. Yields are lower in the United States. Inventories are higher. There is some risk involved. Oil prices are higher but also off the higher levels (trading near the middle of the day range).
Salespeople play. Can they keep up the momentum?
Apple Watch Pro rumours: High-end, rugged Apple Watch could be launching soon
This story is part Focal Point iPhone 2022CNET’s collection of news, tips and advice on Apple’s most popular product.
What is happening
Apple may launch an Apple Watch Pro for the first time, according to reports from Bloomberg.
why is it important
It would be the first time that Apple has released an Apple Watch aimed at a specific audience.
And after
Apple is holding an event on September 7 where it is expected to announce new Apple Watches and iPhones.
Apple could soon add a new Apple Watch to the mix: the Apple Watch Pro. Reports from Bloomberg and other sources suggest that Apple will release a high-end Apple Watch aimed at athletes with a larger screen, more rugged design and longer battery life. If Apple plans to release an Apple Watch Pro this year, we’ll likely find out more on the company’s site. “Far Out” launch event scheduled for September 7.
Launching a Pro version of the Apple Watch would be a wise move for Apple. Connected watches like the Apple Watch come with health and fitness features, some of which are more useful for sports enthusiasts than casual exercisers. An Apple Watch Pro would allow the company to reach those willing to pay more for extra durability while offering more affordable options for people who will be happy with a more basic experience.
Here’s everything we know so far about what to expect from the Apple Watch Pro ahead of Apple’s event next week.
Apple Watch Pro or Apple Watch Explorer Edition?
Among the biggest questions is what this new apple watch version will be called. It’s possible that Apple may call it Apple Watch Pro, as it matches the naming convention that Apple has used for other products such as the iPhone, AirPods, iPad and Mac computers.
But an early report from Bloomberg also said the watch was called the “Explorer Edition” internally. Since Apple has launched special watches in the past under its Nike and Hermès collections, the Explorer Edition doesn’t seem overdone. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also speculated that it might be called “Apple Watch Extreme” or “Apple Watch Max.”
Larger, more robust design
The Apple Watch Pro’s larger and more durable build should be the main way it stands out from the rest of Apple’s lineup, according to Bloomberg. The Pro is expected to have a screen that measures nearly 2 inches diagonally and will have around 7% more screen real estate than the Series 7, reports Bloomberg. Ross Young, analyst and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants also tweeted that a new Apple Watch with a larger 1.99-inch screen is in the works.
Apple will also equip this new Pro version with a “solid metal material” rather than aluminum and an “unbreakable screen”, according to Bloomberg. That might make it more appealing to those who frequently hike or climb or work in harsh outdoor conditions.
We might also see other design changes. Japanese tech blog Macotakara reports that the new Apple Watch will have a flat design similar to the iPhone 13 Pro.
Longer battery life
The Apple Watch Pro will also have longer battery life compared to the standard Series 8 that we expect to see this fall, according to Bloomberg. However, the report didn’t elaborate on the precise battery gains we might see, other than to say that it will allow users to track workouts for longer periods of time. This would be a big deal for outdoor runners, given that tracking runs with GPS is known to be a battery drain for smartwatches in general. It might also be more useful for those planning to track their sleep with an Apple Watch.
Bloomberg also previously reported a new low-power mode for the Apple Watch that was set to debut with WatchOS 9. We didn’t hear about it at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in June, but it’s possible that ‘Apple mentions this at its upcoming event.
Health and fitness tracking
The Apple Watch Pro appears to be a more advanced version of the standard Series 8, meaning it will likely have the same health sensors and workout options. That means it will likely have the temperature sensor planned for the Series 8, Bloomberg reports, and the ability to take an ECG and measure blood oxygen levels on the wrist.
But the Apple Watch Pro may have improved hiking and swimming tracking, Bloomberg says. That would make sense given that this watch will likely be geared towards sports enthusiasts.
Possibility of satellite connectivity
There are rumors that Apple is develop satellite connectivity for the iPhone, which would allow it to send emergency text messages even when cellular coverage is unavailable. We don’t know if this feature will debut with the iPhone 14, though the invite to Apple’s space-themed “Far Out” event has certainly sparked speculation that such an announcement could be imminent. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also wrote in his Power On newsletter that Apple has discussed bringing satellite connectivity to the Apple Watch internally. He added that it would be a good fit for future Apple Watch Pro models, although it’s unclear whether he’s referring to the Apple Watch Pro we expect to see on September 7 or a model. new generation.
Either way, reports from Bloomberg aren’t the only sign that satellite connectivity could be coming to Apple’s next products. TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reports that Apple has completed hardware tests on the iPhone 14but its launch will depend on whether or not Apple has chosen a business model to bring satellite communications to the iPhone.
Launch and Pricing
Apple typically announces its new Apple Watch line alongside its new iPhones in September, so we expect this year to be no different. Similar to how Apple unveiled the iPhone X alongside the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, Apple could announce the Apple Watch Pro alongside the standard versions of the watch, Macotakara reported, citing sources in China.
The Apple Watch typically launches shortly after Apple’s event, but there have been exceptions. For example, Apple announced the Series 7 on September 14, but did not launch it until October 8. That’s a departure from the 2020 Series 6 debut, which launched on September 18 after being announced on September 15.
While we won’t know for sure until Apple makes an announcement, we can probably expect the Apple Watch Pro to be more expensive than the regular Series 8 given its extra features. If Apple maintains the same pricing structure as the Series 7, the Series 8 will likely start at $400 for the non-cellular aluminum model. Given that the stainless steel Series 7 starts at $700, we can probably expect the Rumored Pro to cost more, as it will likely be made of a more durable premium metal.
We hope to hear more at Apple’s event on September 7. Along with the new Apple Watch models, Apple will likely announce the iPhone 14 lineup and possibly the rumored Airpods Pro 2.
A Canadian journalist swallows a fly during a live broadcast
Proving that the show must go on, no matter what, the award-winning reporter continued her segment even after swallowing a fly
Representative image. Wikimedia Commons
If you’re live on a TV show, what’s the worst thing that can happen to you? Well, for Canadian Global News anchor Farah Nasser, that was probably swallowing a fly. Yes, you read that right. Proving that the show must go on, no matter what, the award-winning reporter continued her segment even after swallowing a fly. May the fly rest in peace. But despite this unexpected encounter with a bug while she was live, Farah wasn’t mad about it. Taking it in good spirits, Farah took to her official Twitter account to share the clip from her live show.
After calling it a “first world problem”, Farah revealed she had a good laugh about it. In her caption, Farah explained that she swallowed the insect. She also referred to the incident of Ontario Premier Doug Ford who swallowed a fly while addressing the public earlier in August. Upon posting the hilarious video, the Toronto-based reporter wrote in the caption, “Share because we all need a laugh these days. Turns out it’s not just Doug Ford, I swallowed a fly today. (Really a first world problem considering the history I present). The now-viral video opens by showing Farah delivering a live TV segment about the floods in Pakistan.
Share because we all need to laugh these days. Turns out it’s not just @fordnationI swallowed a fly in the air today.
(Really a first world problem considering the history I present). pic.twitter.com/Qx5YyAeQed
—Farah Nasser (@FarahNasser) August 29, 2022
The reporter was explaining the extreme weather conditions in Pakistan when a fly flew straight into her mouth. Momentarily, the video shows Farah choking and stopping on top. But soon, while showing incredible professionalism, Farah continued her reporting. In addition to having a good laugh about it, several social media users praised her for her calm despite her encounter with the fly. Many netizens have even compared her to the Premier of Ontario. One user commented, “’Holy Christ!’ Unlike Ford, you definitely kept your cool.”
“Holy Christ!” Unlike Ford, you definitely kept your cool 🐝 😂
— Doug Ford’s Bee (@FordsBee) August 30, 2022
Another Canadian journalist, Nam Kiwanuka, while congratulating her, wrote: “Farah, I don’t want to like this, but what a pro you are”.
Responding to a Canadian-Ugandan TV personality, Farah wrote: “You would have done the same, Nam!
You would have done the same Nam!
—Farah Nasser (@FarahNasser) August 31, 2022
So far, the video has been played over 104,000 times and those numbers are constantly growing. Moreover, it garnered around 2,000 likes.
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
See Giannina Gibelli’s Steamy Beach Date With Blake Horstmann
Giannina Gibelli and Blake Horstman exchanged All Shore Stores for a date by the sea.
The Love is blind alum shared a look at her and Blake’s date in Delray Beach, Florida. In a scorching September 2 Instagram post, Giannina and Blake sat together in the sand with Giannina without a bikini top. She captioned the moment, “my favorite place with my favorite person.”
Each had previously sought love on reality TV, with Giannina on Love is blind season 1 and Blake in season 14 of the bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise season six. The pair then sparked a romance after crossing paths in Paramount’s new series + All Star Shore.
And since forging a relationship from the competition show, it’s safe to say that Giannina’s feelings have only grown stronger.
“I’m really not uncomfortable talking about being engaged to him or just spending the rest of my life with them,” Giannina shared in an exclusive July interview with E! New. “I think the feeling is mutual and I would be the happiest person in the whole world, but no rush.”
Why Biden’s speech was among ‘the most disgusting speeches’ ever: Ron DeSantis
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis explained why President Biden’s Thursday speech was “one of the most disgusting speeches an American president has ever given” Friday on “The Ingraham Angle.”
GOV. RON DESANTIS: [Biden’s speech] was one of the most disgusting speeches an American president had ever given. He presented himself as a unifier, and he basically tells the vast majority of the country who disapprove of him that they are indeed a threat to the republic. He groans, he takes it. But ultimately, his policies are the reason there is so much opposition to him.
PETE HEGSETH: BIDEN’S SPEECH WAS A DEVIATION
He came in and he opened the border, and we saw what a disaster it was. He crushed American energy. We have seen how this has harmed millions and millions of people in our country. They inflated the currency. We have one of worst inflations we’ve had in over 40 years. So of course people are going to be upset about all the debris he left in his wake. He is the American Nero. He is a failed leader.
WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:
The world is watching as Biden says Trump is a threat to American democracy
President Joe Biden warned on Thursday that extremist supporters of former President Donald Trump pose a serious threat to American democracy; Meanwhile, Trump is under investigation for his handling of national defense documents. Experts say the world is watching with interest. VOA’s senior diplomatic correspondent, Cindy Saine, has an international reaction.
News
A look at his best performances
mini
Actor Vivek Oberoi turns 46 on September 3, 2022.
Happy birthday, Vivek Oberoi. The actor announced his arrival in Bollywood with a powerful role in Ram Gopal Varma’s gangster drama, Company. The film won him two Filmfare awards.
Vivek instantly rose to fame and became a popular name among fans. During his long career of more than 2 decades, the actor has worked in a range of films of different genres. On his birthday today, we take a look at some of his finest performances on the big screen.
1)Shooting in Lokhandwala
Vivek Oberoi played the main character in this film and left audiences impressed with his acting prowess. Based on a real event, the film is inspired by the actual encounter of gangster Mahindra Dolas aka Maya Dolas by Mumbai police in 1991. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty and Tusshar Kapoor in key roles.
2) yuva
Released in 2004, Mani Ratnam’s yuva revolves around three young men, Vivek Oberoi being one of them, from different strata of society. Vivek played Arjun while Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan are seen trying out for the roles of Michael and Lallan respectively. The film traces how their lives are intertwined.
3) Saathiya
A remake of the Tamil film Alaipayuthey, this film by Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerjee is a romantic drama. The two fall in love and marry, going against their parents’ wishes. The film beautifully captures the essence of true love. As it progresses, Saathiya’s story keeps you engaged with the various ups and downs of Rani and Vivek’s relationship, and how they overcome all the issues to choose love over all else.
4) Omkara
by director Vishal Bhardwaj Omkara is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s novel, Othello. The film starred Vivek Oberoi as Keshwar ‘Kesu Firangi’ Upadhyay. Omkara revolves around the story of Omkara played by Ajay Devgan, a gangster who facilitates political crimes.
5) masti
Director Indra Kumar masti which eventually became a franchise film revolves around the story of three married men played by Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani and Riteish Deshmukh. Bored with their married life, the trio embark on an adventure in life, but it quickly turns into misadventure. The film is filled with comic relief for the audience.
