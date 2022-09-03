News
The world is watching as Biden says Trump is a threat to American democracy
President Joe Biden warned on Thursday that extremist supporters of former President Donald Trump pose a serious threat to American democracy; Meanwhile, Trump is under investigation for his handling of national defense documents. Experts say the world is watching with interest. VOA’s senior diplomatic correspondent, Cindy Saine, has an international reaction.
USA voanews
News
A look at his best performances
mini
Actor Vivek Oberoi turns 46 on September 3, 2022.
Happy birthday, Vivek Oberoi. The actor announced his arrival in Bollywood with a powerful role in Ram Gopal Varma’s gangster drama, Company. The film won him two Filmfare awards.
Vivek instantly rose to fame and became a popular name among fans. During his long career of more than 2 decades, the actor has worked in a range of films of different genres. On his birthday today, we take a look at some of his finest performances on the big screen.
1)Shooting in Lokhandwala
Vivek Oberoi played the main character in this film and left audiences impressed with his acting prowess. Based on a real event, the film is inspired by the actual encounter of gangster Mahindra Dolas aka Maya Dolas by Mumbai police in 1991. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty and Tusshar Kapoor in key roles.
2) yuva
Released in 2004, Mani Ratnam’s yuva revolves around three young men, Vivek Oberoi being one of them, from different strata of society. Vivek played Arjun while Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan are seen trying out for the roles of Michael and Lallan respectively. The film traces how their lives are intertwined.
3) Saathiya
A remake of the Tamil film Alaipayuthey, this film by Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerjee is a romantic drama. The two fall in love and marry, going against their parents’ wishes. The film beautifully captures the essence of true love. As it progresses, Saathiya’s story keeps you engaged with the various ups and downs of Rani and Vivek’s relationship, and how they overcome all the issues to choose love over all else.
4) Omkara
by director Vishal Bhardwaj Omkara is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s novel, Othello. The film starred Vivek Oberoi as Keshwar ‘Kesu Firangi’ Upadhyay. Omkara revolves around the story of Omkara played by Ajay Devgan, a gangster who facilitates political crimes.
5) masti
Director Indra Kumar masti which eventually became a franchise film revolves around the story of three married men played by Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani and Riteish Deshmukh. Bored with their married life, the trio embark on an adventure in life, but it quickly turns into misadventure. The film is filled with comic relief for the audience.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Putin’s team complains about all the Western things they miss
Of all the Western sanctions imposed on Russia for its war on Ukraine, none has bothered pro-Kremlin spokespersons more than the curtailing of opportunities to travel abroad. They loudly proclaim they don’t care, but even carefully scripted exchanges on state television and in the press betray the Achilles’ heel of Vladimir Putin’s regime. Putin’s propagandists claim to hate the decadent West, but prefer to live there, study, shop, retire and send their offspring there.
In an interview published this Friday, the famous Russian director Egor Konchalovsky told the pro-Kremlin tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda how embarrassed he is by the growing divide: “I’m disappointed. The West has deceived us. After the collapse of the USSR, it seemed to us that we were on the verge of becoming part of Europe, a grand free world from Lisbon to Vladivostok, where we would use credit cards in the expensive shops of Paris.
Deftly avoiding any kind of acknowledgment that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had caused the rift, Konchalovsky exclaimed, “It seemed like a beautiful world was about to open up. But it opened for exactly one second, when it was convenient for Great Britain and the United States… Suddenly, poof! And we no longer hear: are you a good Russian or a bad Russian? No. Now all Russians are bad! He added: “The West disappeared surprisingly quickly. Now we are alone. With a look inward. And, in my opinion, that is very good.
The interviewer, journalist Vladimir Vorsobin, candidly asked, “So what’s so good about it?” Most of my acquaintances still dream of teaching children in Europe. Every villager in Russia dreams of green lawns, a house and a pub. What are you going to replace this American dream with? A return to the Soviet Union?
Putin Cronies threatens ‘hundreds’ of US coffins on live TV
Konchalovsky had no good answers: “In today’s world, it would be very difficult, even ‘claustrophobic’, to return to the USSR. Let’s not be sorry that we can’t answer the question of where we’re going right now. To sweeten the pot, the director said Russia is not totally isolated and can look to China or India instead of the West. He added: “I am convinced that a new community of countries will emerge, in which Russia will play the most influential role, if not the main one.”
Admitting that not everyone in his family supports Russia’s war on Ukraine, which is still called a “special military operation” by the Putin regime, Konchalovsky said: “It’s a clash of civilizations. , in which Russia stands on the side of the light, and the West has gone down the path of satanism. And we are now fighting against values that are simply the opposite of what we stand for, against evil Konchalovsky failed to reconcile the claim that the West represents absolute evil with his grief at not being able to freely travel or live in this supposedly dark place.
Similar contradictions permeate state TV shows, where host Vladimir Solovyov can’t help but bring up his foreclosed Italian villas and admits he’s waiting ‘until better times’ to renew his expired US visa. . Boss of RT Margarita Simonyan has repeatedly admitted that she stopped traveling to the United States only for fear of being arrested for not appearing in accordance with official notices relating to federal investigations into election interference.
The same talking heads do their best to convince ordinary Russians that they are better off at home. During his Tuesday appearance on the state television show The evening with Vladimir Solovyov, Simonyan argued that the West has lost its appeal. Recalling his family’s trips during the Soviet years to visit relatives in Holland, Simonyan recounted his shock at discovering that the parents’ kennel was bigger than Simonyans entire hut in the Krasnodar region.
Forgetting the fact that many residents of Russian provincial regions still live in poverty and without running water, Simonyan argued that Western luxury no longer inspires the same kind of desire or jealousy as it did in the 1990s. New York for its filth and stench, criticized London for its inability to function in certain weather conditions, and described Moscow as “the best city in the western world”. Simonyan exclaimed, “We tasted everything. We have seen it all. They didn’t even understand that we were overwhelmed when we realized that it’s better here! In stark contrast to Simonyan’s enthusiastic spiel, other studio panelists looked down grimly and remained expressionless.
Konchalovsky’s interview provided a revealing insight into what might have been going through the minds of dark propagandists and their audiences, whose lives and future opportunities were forever changed because of Putin’s imperial ambitions.
The director lamented the loss of his “American dream”: “I’m talking about tragedy! We have lived for the American Dream for many years. Well, who doesn’t want a home? A jeep? Swimming pool? A university, a good job, to travel to the Maldives? Vorsobin added: “I’m pretty sure everyone still wants it.”
Learn more about The Daily Beast.
Get the Daily Beast’s biggest scoops and scandals straight to your inbox. Register now.
Stay informed and get unlimited access to The Daily Beast’s unrivaled reports. Subscribe now.
yahoo
News
Rupee weakens to 79.80 on soaring Dollar, global selloff ahead of US jobs data
The rupiah weakened sharply as the dollar rose broadly and on a global selloff in risk assets ahead of key US jobs data as investors brace for aggressive rate hikes from the from the Federal Reserve.
Forex traders said that while oil prices remained subdued, weakness in Asian and emerging market peers and higher inflation expectations weighed on the domestic currency.
PTI reported that the Indian currency fell 25 paise to provisionally close at 79.81 against the greenback.
“Taking inspiration from regional currencies, the rupiah depreciated against the US dollar. Risky moods and rising crude oil prices also weighed on the local unit,” said research analyst Dilip Parmar. at HDFC Securities, at PTI.
Bloomberg quoted the rupee at 79.7875 per dollar from 79.5563 in the previous session, with the currency trading between 79.6062 and 79.8300.
Reuters said the partially convertible rupee closed at 79.7950, down from the previous close of 79.5550. However, it closed up 0.1% for the week, its first gain in three.
According to the data, India’s estimated trade deficit for July was $28.7 billion, down slightly from July’s record high of $30 billion.
“The trade deficit figure will be a cause for concern, but I don’t think the rupiah’s reaction is due to that. A lot of it has to do with the soaring dollar,” Ritesh Agarwal told Reuters. treasury manager at CTBC Bank.
Sustained dollar strength will ensure the rupee breaks above the 80 level, even though the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has tried to protect it, he added, predicting that the rupee could rise to 80.5 by the end of September.
The national currency broke above the key level of 80 to the dollar to hit a new high of 80.12 earlier this week, from which it has since recovered with the support of the RBI.
The dollar was heading for its third consecutive weekly gain and was near two-decade highs against other major currencies.
Since Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said last Friday at the Jackson Hole symposium in Wyoming that rates should be high “for a while” to fight inflation, the US currency has been on the rise.
“We should see clearer signs of an economic slowdown in the United States with the addition of more cautious comments from the Fed to end the dollar rally,” said analyst You-Na Park-Heger. currencies at Commerzbank, in a statement. Remark.
ndtv
News
Everything’s Trash Season Finale Preview: Phoebe Apologizes
Based on Robinson’s 2018 memoir, Everything is trash But it’s okaythe series focuses on an outspoken podcast host who suddenly and quickly has to mature because of her brother Jayden (Jordan Carlos) of the political campaign.
Robinson told E! News exclusively that, even after achieving podcast success, she was still working odd jobs and trying to pay off student debt when she started her career.
“When Jessica Williams and i started 2 Dope Queens, the podcast came out in April 2016, and it hit the top of iTunes, like worldwide and everything,” she said in July. “People were like, ‘Oh my god, you’ve successful. You kill him. Blah, blah, blah.’ And I was like, ‘All of you. Podcasting does not. Especially at that time, it didn’t pay much.”
The Everything is trash The finale airs Sept. 7 on Freeform and will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.
Entertainment
News
The Real Stock Market Inflation Fighters Might Surprise You
Hope you spend Labor Day weekend relaxing at the park, pool, or beach. I know I will spend too much answering questions from friends and family about when the stock market will finally recover.
With inflation still blazing and US stocks down 4% in August and 16% so far this year, many people suddenly seem to be wondering if we are going to experience a repeat of the miserable markets of 1966-82.
wsj
News
‘Weirdest ending’: 2nd walk-off celebration sticks as the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 to pull within 3 games of 1st place
Fireworks went off at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Romy Gonzalez made his way from third to the plate after umpire Clint Vondrak ruled Jorge López’s pitch hit José Abreu with the bases loaded in the ninth inning Friday.
Chicago White Sox players celebrated the apparent victory against the Minnesota Twins.
But the game was not over. A video review overturned the initial call and changed it to a foul ball.
Consider the first celebration a practice run. Two pitches later, the Twins got a force at second but couldn’t turn the double play on an Abreu grounder, and Gonzalez scored to give the Sox a 4-3 victory in front of 24,818.
“Two walk-offs, that was definitely the weirdest ending I’ve ever seen to a game,” Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn said. “It was good. Got a win.”
The ninth had a little bit of everything. The benches cleared, Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo was ejected and there were the two celebrations, complete with fireworks both times.
“We are in charge of positive energy,” Abreu said through an interpreter. “It’s a very good moment for us. Everybody is trying to do their best, and we have to credit everybody on this team. Everybody is doing their part, and that’s what we are supposed to do here.”
With the win, the third-place Sox returned to .500 at 66-66 and gained ground in the American League Central standings. They trail the second-place Twins by two games and the first-place Cleveland Guardians by three.
“That’s what a playoff atmosphere looks like: the fire, the willingness to go out there and compete and perform,” Cairo said. “That’s 27 outs right there and that’s what we’re talking about in the clubhouse: 27 outs. Sometimes it’s going to go your way, sometimes it’s going to go a different way.”
The Sox rallied twice to take the opener of the important series.
They trailed by a run in the eighth when Yasmani Grandal hit a solo homer to left to tie the game at 3. Grandal was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Gonzalez singled with one out in the ninth and advanced to second on an Elvis Andrus single.
Vaughn got hit by a pitch and the benches cleared.
“I was just really mad,” Vaughn said. “I’ve been hit up high a few times. Got hit in the face a couple of weeks ago. Spur of the moment, I was mad, I was upset.
“I know he’s not trying to do it on purpose. No pitcher is trying to load the bases with an MVP coming up next. I was just mad. I put my head down after I said ‘that was at my head, that ain’t right.’ Then just went to first base. And then everybody was on the field.”
Added Cairo: “What I saw was him saying something, their pitcher López saying something to (Vaughn). He was just talking. (Vaughn) didn’t do nothing. So I went over there just to protect my player.”
Cairo said he was told he “was not supposed to argue warnings,” which led to his ejections.
After the field was cleared, Abreu stepped up with the bases loaded. He appeared to get plunked too. But the review changed that call, so Abreu went back to work.
“He’s a professional hitter, man,” Cairo said. “Every time that he goes up there, it’s dangerous. He’s always dangerous. He had a good at-bat, put the ball in play and that’s what we’re looking for. Put the ball in play and things happen.”
Abreu did just that, hitting a grounder that appeared to be deflected by López and slowed on the way to Nick Gordon. The second baseman flipped the ball to shortstop Carlos Correa. But there was no play at first — Abreu made it safely and Gonzalez scored to give the Sox their third straight win.
“We are living in a moment of unity here,” Abreu said. “We are united. We are working toward the same goal and it’s winning as many games as we can, trying to stay together. And this is important for us. It was a good game for both teams. But we are just trying to do our best because we know what we can do for (manager) Tony (La Russa).”
La Russa missed his fourth straight game at the direction of his doctors and is out indefinitely. He went to Arizona to undergo additional testing by his personal physicians, the team announced Wednesday.
“It’s a difficult moment for us as family,” Abreu said. “He’s part of this family. We’ll try to do the best for him too.”
()
The world is watching as Biden says Trump is a threat to American democracy
A look at his best performances
Putin’s team complains about all the Western things they miss
Rupee weakens to 79.80 on soaring Dollar, global selloff ahead of US jobs data
Everything’s Trash Season Finale Preview: Phoebe Apologizes
The Real Stock Market Inflation Fighters Might Surprise You
‘Weirdest ending’: 2nd walk-off celebration sticks as the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 to pull within 3 games of 1st place
Missouri attorney general seeks journalism school records
Raid on Bunnings car park in Casula NSW sees seven men charged and $1m cash seized
Twins’ Jorge Lopez takes frustrations out on turf
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Finance1 week ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Diet and fitness3 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Food2 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”