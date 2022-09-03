‘The worst person in the world’ Bill Barr is right – Trump shakes up the DOJ

Disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok said on MSNBC’s “Deadline” on Friday that former attorney general Bill Barr was right to criticize former President Donald Trump over his handling of government records.

Friday on Fox News, Barr said, “People say it was unprecedented, but it’s also unprecedented for a president to take all this classified information and put it in a country club. And how long will the government try to recover this? You know, they sucked for a year. They were deceived about the voluntary actions undertaken. They then went to get a subpoena. They were deceived on that. They smell and the record, the facts start to show that they got jerked off. And then, how long, you know, how long do they wait? »

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said: “Uh, Pete Strzok, has hell frozen over? Is Bill Barr making a good point there?

Strzok said, “When you lost Bill Barr.”

Wallace said, “If we waited long enough, right?”

Strzok said, “When the worst person in the world makes a point that you agree with, what are you supposed to do?”

He added: “The fact is that former Attorney General Barr, as much as I hate to say it, is absolutely right. There was no reason for him to have these documents at Mar-a-Lago. He repeatedly jerked off for months and months and months. First, the Archives. Then the Department of Justice.

