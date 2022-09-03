‘The worst person in the world’ Bill Barr is right – Trump shakes up the DOJ

Excited for the iPhone 14 launch event next week? It’s a safe bet that more Americans than ever are so fashionable: a research firm claims that iPhones now make up more than half of active smartphones in the United States.
Apple’s phones haven’t outnumbered Android phones since the latter surpassed iPhones in 2010, but in the second quarter of 2022, that changed, according to Counterpoint Research. Counterpoint noted a strong trend among Android users migrating to iOS devices (aka iPhones) over the past four years, as reported by the Financial Times earlier.
Globally, the share of Android phones has fallen to just under 70% from a peak of over 77% in 2018, according to StockApps analysis. In contrast, iPhones make up more than 25% of phones worldwide, up from less than 20% four years ago. It’s not as dramatic a change as in the US, but it’s still a trend that likely reflects Apple’s sales growth in China and other regions.
Another perspective shows how few brands consumers have to choose from in today’s phone market. Nearly 70% of phones sold in the second quarter of 2022 came from just five brands: Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo, according to a report by Counterpoint Research. While four out of those five use Android, having only a handful of brands to choose from makes Apple a bigger contender in public perception. And once you’re in the Apple ecosystem, it can be difficult to migrate back.
