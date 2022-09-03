There will be price caps on Russian oil and refined products – report

Former Attorney General Bill Barr said then-President Donald Trump didn’t have a “good idea” of the roles of the DOJ and the president.Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Bill Barr said the Justice Department likely had “very good evidence” before the Mar-a-Lago raid.

He also said Trump’s request for a special master was a “pot of shit.”

On Friday, Trump called Barr, his former ally, a “weak and pathetic RINO.”

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at his former ally Bill Barr on Friday after the former attorney general defended the Justice Department’s raid on Mar-a-Lago.

“Bill Barr had ‘no courage’ and had ‘no glory.’ radical,” Trump wrote in a post on his social media site, Truth Social, referring to Barr as a “nominal Republican.” Only.”

“Barr never fought the way he should have for electoral integrity, and so many other things. He started well as an AG, but faded quickly – had neither courage or endurance. People like that will never make America great again!” Trump continued.

In a second post, he also criticized Barr’s handling of the Russian investigation and “Laptop from Hell,” presumably a reference to Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Barr was widely considered a staunch ally of Trump while serving as his attorney general from February 2019 to December 2020. Their relationship changed when Barr came forward to say the Justice Department had found no evidence of Widespread voter fraud that would have impacted the election results, directly challenging Trump’s insistence that the election was stolen from him. He left the administration a month before the end of Trump’s term.

In an interview with Fox News on Friday, Barr dismissed arguments that the Justice Department’s decision to raid Mar-a-Lago was an overreach.

“I personally think for them to have pushed it to the current point, they probably have good evidence, but that’s just speculation,” Barr said.

He also rejected Trump’s defense that he had declassified all documents held at his club and residence in Florida.

“Frankly, I’m skeptical of this claim that ‘I declassified everything’ because, frankly, I think it’s highly unlikely,” Barr said. “And, second, if in fact he was sort of standing in front of dozens of boxes, not really knowing what was in them, and then saying, ‘I’m declassifying everything here’ – that would be such an abuse and such a recklessness that it’s almost worse than taking the documents.”

In another interview with The New York Times, Barr also called Trump’s request for a special handler, or court-appointed stranger, to review the documents a “pot of shit.”

During the Mar-a-Lago raid on August 8, the FBI seized highly classified documents, according to court records. The Department of Justice investigates potential violations of laws relating to the handling of government records.

