News

There will be price caps on Russian oil and refined products – report

18 seconds ago

There Will Be Price Caps On Russian Oil And Refined Products - Report
  • There will be three price caps; one for crude and two for refined products
  • The United States will detail in the coming days and weeks how it will implement the price cap in the United States
  • Europe will have to decide if it wants a cap on natural gas prices, the United States would support any decision
  • If Russia exits the price cap coalition, it will have to rely on more expensive non-Western services to export oil

Looks like “non-Western services” are about to reap a windfall because Russia has made it clear that it will not sell oil to countries imposing price caps. What matters here is transportation and who has the ships to transport Russian oil.

WTI Crude Oil was flat over the past hour, holding gains around $2.50.

News

More Americans have iPhones than Android phones for the first time since 2010, study finds

8 mins ago

September 3, 2022

More Americans Have Iphones Than Android Phones For The First Time Since 2010, Study Finds
Excited for the iPhone 14 launch event next week? It’s a safe bet that more Americans than ever are so fashionable: a research firm claims that iPhones now make up more than half of active smartphones in the United States.

Apple’s phones haven’t outnumbered Android phones since the latter surpassed iPhones in 2010, but in the second quarter of 2022, that changed, according to Counterpoint Research. Counterpoint noted a strong trend among Android users migrating to iOS devices (aka iPhones) over the past four years, as reported by the Financial Times earlier.

Globally, the share of Android phones has fallen to just under 70% from a peak of over 77% in 2018, according to StockApps analysis. In contrast, iPhones make up more than 25% of phones worldwide, up from less than 20% four years ago. It’s not as dramatic a change as in the US, but it’s still a trend that likely reflects Apple’s sales growth in China and other regions.

Another perspective shows how few brands consumers have to choose from in today’s phone market. Nearly 70% of phones sold in the second quarter of 2022 came from just five brands: Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo, according to a report by Counterpoint Research. While four out of those five use Android, having only a handful of brands to choose from makes Apple a bigger contender in public perception. And once you’re in the Apple ecosystem, it can be difficult to migrate back.

Read more: How to watch Apple’s ‘Far Out’ event in September: iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 expected

News

Heroin worth Rs 2 Crore recovered by police in Delhi

15 mins ago

September 3, 2022

Heroin Worth Rs 2 Crore Recovered By Police In Delhi
Approximately 1.3 kg of high-grade heroin was recovered by police. (Representational)

New Delhi:

Two men were arrested in Rohini, North Delhi, with drugs worth Rs 2 crore in their possession, police said on Saturday.

Police have been notified of the presence of Manish, 34, a repeat offender, in Rohini.

They intercepted a car Manish and his associate Tinku were traveling in and arrested them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vichitra Veer said.

About 1.3kg of premium heroin, worth around Rs 2 crore in the international market, was recovered from the two, he said.

Manish, a resident of Nand Nagri in east Delhi, was involved in a robbery at Lahori Gate in 2014 and spent five years in jail.

After his release in 2019, he got involved in gambling. After suffering losses, he started selling mind-altering substances to Delhi-NCR, Veer said.

The second defendant, Tinku, 34, is a resident of Shahdara and a childhood friend of Manish. He had previously been arrested in a case under the Excise Act.

Tinku helped Manish sell drugs in Delhi-NCR, police add

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

News

How a thermal heat belt in Malibu caused a 30 degree temperature difference just 1 mile away

23 mins ago

September 3, 2022

How A Thermal Heat Belt In Malibu Caused A 30 Degree Temperature Difference Just 1 Mile Away
On Wednesday evening, a thermal heat belt in Malibu sent temperatures soaring to 98 degrees on the northwest side of Pepperdine University’s campus, but on the southeast side of campus temperatures hovered around 71 degrees.

heating-belt-1.jpg

“I don’t know what we’re going through, but I don’t like it,” Kaili Gregory told CBSLA.

Gregory had just finished a surf session and said anywhere away from the beach was just too hot overnight.

“Oh my god, it was scorching hot. I could never cool it down, that’s why I’m at the beach today,” Gregory said.

In the foothills and canyons of Malibu, nighttime temperatures were incredibly hot during the heatwave, with Tuna Canyon recording an overnight low of 96 degrees.

Just down the road from the coast, however, temperatures dropped to around 69 degrees at the same time.

“I mean, it’s not that big of a difference, and it’s hotter than hell,” Malibu resident Susan Ackman said of the temperatures where she lives compared to the nearby beach. “I got up at 5.30am and it was 82, and when I left to go to school it was 90 and when I got to school, which is at the Palisades, it was 75.”

The unusually long heat, coupled with eerie nighttime conditions, has brought people to the beach for whatever relief they can find.

“My friends came into town and I was like, ‘We’re going to the beach.’ I don’t want to go home,” Ackman said.

For his part, Gregory said the weather just got wild.

“Before we could kind of assess the weather and now it’s just kind of a wild card,” she said.

It should be noted that during a period of high temperatures, conditions can be dangerous, especially as some areas remain in the 80s and 90s overnight and people should try to stay as cool and hydrated as possible.

News

A boss ordered all workers back to the office a year ago. He has no regrets.

29 mins ago

September 3, 2022

A Boss Ordered All Workers Back To The Office A Year Ago. He Has No Regrets.
Last summer, a Michigan company decided that all employees had to return to their desks five days a week. A year later, the executive who made that call said he had no regrets.

“Not for a second did I question that decision. Not for a single instance,” said Mat IchbiaCEO of a mortgage lender UWM Holdings Corp. The company employs more than 7,000 people in Pontiac, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit. “Without a doubt, it was worth it.”

News

Suzlon promoter creates additional equity for Sbicap trustee, not Adani Green Energy: Sbi corrects 'typographical error'

35 mins ago

September 3, 2022

Suzlon Promoter Creates Additional Equity For Sbicap Trustee, Not Adani Green Energy: Sbi Corrects 'Typographical Error'
By CNBCTV18.com 03 Sep 2022, 12:36 IST (Released)

mini

In its recent disclosure, SBICAP Trustee clarified that the typographical error occurred in the name of the target company and that the additional pledge was created in favor of the SBICAP Trustee and not Adani Green Energy.

The State Bank of India (SBI) revealed a typographical error in its previous disclosure which claimed that the developer of Suzlon had created an additional 5.53% commitment in favor of Adani Green Energy. In its recent disclosure, SBICAP Trustee clarified that the typographical error occurred in the name of the target company and that the additional pledge was created in favor of the SBICAP Trustee and not Adani Green Energy.

With this, the total equity pledged with SBICAP Trustee increases to 9.92%. Suzlon Energy Limited is an Indian multinational wind turbine manufacturer and renewable energy solutions provider based in Pune, India.

READ ALSO :

Earlier this year, a group of 16 banks led by the SBI sold more than Rs 8,000 crore of Suzlon Energy loans to the Rural Electrification Corp (REC) and the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), reported Economic Times.

However, Suzlon Group recently revealed that the company believes the financial difficulties that have plagued the wind turbine maker are behind it. The company has refinanced over Rs 3,000 crore of REC led debt. The Pune-based company believes its backlog, potential trade and government policy pipeline will provide support, a senior official said in a Business Standard report.

It was also revealed that Suzlon was looking to raise Rs 1,200 crore through an equity rights issue by the end of the financial year to reduce refinanced debt by Rs 3,000 crore.

(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)

News

Trump lashed out at Bill Barr after former attorney general says DOJ justified in raiding Mar-a-Lago

42 mins ago

September 3, 2022

Trump Lashed Out At Bill Barr After Former Attorney General Says Doj Justified In Raiding Mar-A-Lago
Former Attorney General Bill Barr said then-President Donald Trump didn’t have a “good idea” of the roles of the DOJ and the president.Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

  • Bill Barr said the Justice Department likely had “very good evidence” before the Mar-a-Lago raid.

  • He also said Trump’s request for a special master was a “pot of shit.”

  • On Friday, Trump called Barr, his former ally, a “weak and pathetic RINO.”

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at his former ally Bill Barr on Friday after the former attorney general defended the Justice Department’s raid on Mar-a-Lago.

“Bill Barr had ‘no courage’ and had ‘no glory.’ radical,” Trump wrote in a post on his social media site, Truth Social, referring to Barr as a “nominal Republican.” Only.”

“Barr never fought the way he should have for electoral integrity, and so many other things. He started well as an AG, but faded quickly – had neither courage or endurance. People like that will never make America great again!” Trump continued.

In a second post, he also criticized Barr’s handling of the Russian investigation and “Laptop from Hell,” presumably a reference to Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Barr was widely considered a staunch ally of Trump while serving as his attorney general from February 2019 to December 2020. Their relationship changed when Barr came forward to say the Justice Department had found no evidence of Widespread voter fraud that would have impacted the election results, directly challenging Trump’s insistence that the election was stolen from him. He left the administration a month before the end of Trump’s term.

In an interview with Fox News on Friday, Barr dismissed arguments that the Justice Department’s decision to raid Mar-a-Lago was an overreach.

“I personally think for them to have pushed it to the current point, they probably have good evidence, but that’s just speculation,” Barr said.

He also rejected Trump’s defense that he had declassified all documents held at his club and residence in Florida.

“Frankly, I’m skeptical of this claim that ‘I declassified everything’ because, frankly, I think it’s highly unlikely,” Barr said. “And, second, if in fact he was sort of standing in front of dozens of boxes, not really knowing what was in them, and then saying, ‘I’m declassifying everything here’ – that would be such an abuse and such a recklessness that it’s almost worse than taking the documents.”

In another interview with The New York Times, Barr also called Trump’s request for a special handler, or court-appointed stranger, to review the documents a “pot of shit.”

During the Mar-a-Lago raid on August 8, the FBI seized highly classified documents, according to court records. The Department of Justice investigates potential violations of laws relating to the handling of government records.

Read the original article on Business Insider

