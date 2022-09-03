News
To Orioles’ Tyler Wells, a love for baseball and coffee go hand in hand: ‘It’s so fun’
Tyler Wells’ mornings each start the same way. He wakes up, heads downstairs, turns on his espresso machine and electric kettle, then takes his dog out. Once back inside, with the equipment warmed up, the Orioles right-hander will undergo an intricate routine.
He takes the coffee beans out. He finds one of his two grinders, chooses which one is best for the job, and then grinds his freshly roasted beans to the correct coarseness. For an espresso, extra fine. For his pour-overs, more coarse.
By the time Wells’ girlfriend arrives, he’ll have two coffees ready. There’s no other way Wells would start a day than by indulging in a passion that began in earnest in 2020.
Wells is process oriented. It’s what he loves about baseball. And, by extension, it’s what he loves about coffee. The intricate details, the minor adjustments, the tangible differences and the postgame — or post-sip — analysis of it all keeps Wells coming back for more.
“The best part about coffee is that the taste tells you everything,” Wells said. “If it’s acidic, you can adjust the burr or the grind size. If it’s bitter, you can turn back the grind size. You start to learn all these different things that the coffee is telling you. It’s like pitching, and the hitters are crushing the baseball, you have to make an adjustment. Otherwise, it’s just gonna keep being really bad. It’s the same way with coffee — if you don’t like the flavor of it, you’ve got to make an adjustment to figure it out.”
Wells, who began a rehab assignment with High-A Aberdeen on Friday in his return from lower left side discomfort, never drank coffee until after he was selected by the Minnesota Twins in the 15th round of the 2016 draft. The hectic schedule of a minor league season led him to Starbucks, where he ordered a vanilla sweet cream cold brew.
The sugary drink opened a world to him, although with all the additional sweetness he could hardly taste any coffee. As he roomed with then-Twins minor leaguer Tom Hackimer in 2020, waiting out a season that was canceled due to the coronavirus, Hackimer’s love for craft beer began to rub off on Wells.
Wells began to differentiate the types of hops used at craft breweries for different styles of beer. Wells isn’t much of a beer drinker, though, so while he admired the subtle differences in flavor, he gravitated toward coffee.
“So I was like, ‘I’m going to start trying out different black coffees and see if I could taste the difference,’” Wells said. “And sure enough, I did.”
Wells went from his vanilla sweet cream cold brew to one with only a little bit of cream. He tried a pump of sugar free vanilla syrup. He “slowly weened myself off from sugar, to sugar free, to next-to-zero syrup in it to just black after that.”
As Hackimer used the coronavirus-canceled season to make his own beer at their apartment, Wells discovered his love for a process.
“It kind of became a thing of like, ‘I think I can make this at home. And I think I can do it better,’” Wells said.
And once he arrived in Baltimore as a Rule 5 draft pick, left-hander John Means imparted more than baseball wisdom. He told Wells to invest in a Chemex coffeemaker — the first, and far from last, piece of equipment Wells acquired.
The options are plentiful. He has one grinder for his pour-over and French press methods, and one grinder for espresso only. Wells has a manual lever espresso machine, a pour-over brewer, a French press and a Chemex, an hourglass-shaped container designed for pour-overs. He has an electric kettle, two different scales to weigh beans and several other accessories needed to make espresso.
“I have a full-on little coffee setup at home,” said Wells, a former closer who went 7-6 with a 3.90 ERA in 20 starts this season before landing on the injured list July 28.
Road trips are more difficult, but Wells has figured out a way to create an on-the-go barista counter in his hotel room. Wells brings a small coffee setup in a bag along with him, but it all depends on whether he can find a kettle at the hotel. To avoid that hinderance in the future, Wells is looking into a portable electric kettle for travel.
And if all else fails, he wakes up early and seeks out local coffee shops in whichever city the Orioles are in.
“Go taste their coffee, taste their beans, or see how they make espresso, how they make pour-overs, and what espresso machines they use,” Wells said. “It’s so fun, because there’s so many different ways of making coffee and getting the same result or a similar result. And it’s just like every single guy here. Like, you can look at every guy on the field. They all had a different path to the big leagues. And it’s the same way with ultimately getting a good cup of coffee.”
Wells learned the trade over time, trying and failing and trying again. He knows enough to tweak his methods based on the flavor, and he can recite the differences between an espresso and a pour-over, how the concentrations vary and how to mix the espresso with hot milk.
It’s a passion of his, but when asked whether he’d be a coffee roaster if he wasn’t a professional baseball player, Wells hesitated. Traveling around the world to taste different beans all year long? He’d rather spend the time at home with his girlfriend and their dog.
Besides, coffee is a passion of his on the side. He could see himself one day opening a coffee shop in a small town, but the individual process of measuring and grinding and brewing relates more to him as a baseball player than it would as a full-time occupation.
“Whenever you make even the smallest detail change in coffee, or even smoking meats, those little, tiny differences make such a big change in what you actually can taste,” Wells said. “It applies to baseball. I mean, baseball is a game of failure. And it’s like, the less times you fail, the better, right? Whenever you do it so much, like making coffee, you just eventually get better and better at it. And as long as you continue to try and learn and further your education, from start to start or coffee to coffee, you can start to kind of taste the fruits of your labor.”
Or see it play out on the mound, when Wells’ focus turns from a passion for coffee to a passion for pitching.
Watch: ‘Historic Day’ – PM Modi shares INS Vikrant commissioning video
New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video of the commissioning of INS Vikrant in the Indian Navy on Saturday and said he could not express the sense of pride in words.
Prime Minister Modi on Friday commissioned the first locally designed and built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard Limited here in Kochi – a central government milestone towards self-reliance in the defense sector.
Sharing the video on his Twitter account, Prime Minister Modi wrote, “A historic day for India! The feeling of pride when I was on board INS Vikrant yesterday cannot be expressed in words.”
A historic day for India!
Words will not be enough to describe the feeling of pride when I was on board INS Vikrant yesterday. pic.twitter.com/vBRCl308C9
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 3, 2022
During the commissioning of INS Vikrant, Prime Minister Modi called the event a “tribute” to the rising spirits of India on the global horizon.
“Today, here on the Kerala coast, every Indian is witnessing the sunrise of a new future. This event held on INS Vikrant is a tribute to the spirits rising from India to the global horizon” , did he declare.
“The Vikrant is huge and special. The Vikrant is not just a warship. It is a testament to the hard work, talent, influence and commitment of 21st century India.”
Designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by Cochin Shipyard Limited, a public sector shipyard under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, INS Vikrant was built with features state-of-the-art automation. and is the largest ship ever built in the maritime history of India.
INS Vikrant, built at a cost of around Rs 20,000 crore, successfully completed its fourth and final phase of sea trials last month. With the construction of INS Vikrant, India has joined a select group of nations with the niche capability to design and build an aircraft carrier locally.
The ship has over 2,300 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1,700, including specialized cabins to accommodate female officers.
Vikrant has a top speed of around 28 knots and a cruising speed of 18 knots with a range of around 7,500 nautical miles. The aircraft carrier is 262 meters long, 62 meters wide and has a height of 59 meters. Her keel was laid in 2009.
The commissioning of India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier is a momentous occasion during India’s 75 years of independence and signifies the country’s confidence and prowess.
This indigenous aircraft carrier is proof of the country’s technical acumen and engineering skills. This demonstration of India’s self-sufficiency to produce a warplane carrier will bolster the country’s defense indigenization programs and the “Make in India” campaign.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
7 Types Of Mutual Funds You Should Know About
Think mutual funds are just one type of investment? Think again. There are many types of mutual funds. They offer unique benefits and drawbacks that make them ideal for certain investing strategies. There are a lot of types of mutual funds. But not all are worth your time and money. Depending on your objectives and the desired return you want to earn, your investment needs may vary. Here’s what you need to know about the seven main types of mutual funds before investing in one.
Also Read: The Best Investing Quotes From Famous Investors
Mutual Funds Types:
1) Asset Allocation – Types Of Mutual Funds
Asset allocation is just a fancy term for the way in which investors split their money. They split their money between stocks, bonds, and cash. Generally speaking, one’s asset allocation should be reflective of their age, risk tolerance level, and time horizon. As you get older (and closer to retirement), your stock allocation will decrease and your bond allocation will increase.
2) Bond – Mutual Funds Types
Bond funds invest in a variety of securities including U.S. Treasury bonds, corporate bonds, and municipal or state bonds (the latter secured by the municipality’s or state’s pledge to pay the bondholders). In addition to income from interest, investors in these funds may receive an increase in their investment due to the increased inflationary value of the underlying securities that make up this fund.
3) Equity – Types Of Mutual Funds
Equity funds are the best option for investors with a long-term strategy and an appetite for risk. Equity funds invest in stocks, which offers the potential for bigger gains over time. However, since equity investments can be volatile, these should only be used as part of a diversified portfolio.
4) Specialty Funds – Mutual Funds Types
Some types of mutual funds, such as sector and managed futures funds. These funds may not be the best idea for your average person. If someone is interested in specialized investing strategies. If want to diversify outside the scope of a standard U.S. portfolio, you might want to look into these two types of funds. However, it is important to note that there are many potential risks associated with specialty funds that every investor should consider before investing any money in them.
5) Index Funds – Types Of Mutual Funds
Index funds are by far the most popular kind of mutual fund and for good reason. They’re low-cost and you know exactly what to expect: They’ll track an index’s performance. What it means is that if you invest in an index fund, you don’t have to think about which stocks are going to outperform, because the index fund will track what all those stocks do.
6) Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) – Mutual Funds Types
ETFs track a specific type of index and allow you to invest in securities like stocks, bonds, or commodities all at once. The upside to ETFs is that their price can more closely mimic the performance of an index, which may be more economical than trying to buy individual securities.
7) Exchange Traded Note (ETN) – Types Of Mutual Funds
An ETN is an unsecured debt note issued by a financial institution that tracks the performance of a particular index. They are not typically available for purchase on the open market but instead are bought and sold through certain brokerage firms.
Mutual funds are a great way to diversify your portfolio and invest in something less risky. By narrowing down what you’re investing in and how much you have to invest, the next step is choosing what type of mutual fund best suits your needs.
ASK IRA: Can what’s old become new again for Heat?
Q: Ira, we are essentially the same team as last year, minus two, with Tyler Herro hardly pleased that he was treated like trade bait over the last two months, and several of our chief rivals upgrading their rosters. We can only go so far with the refrain that we came within one game of the NBA Finals last season. Tell me, please, that there is room for optimism in what from my vantage point is hard to fathom. – Bill, Palm Beach Gardens.
A: There is room for optimism (happy now?). For a moment, put aside the timing of upgrades by others in the Eastern Conference this season, and instead consider the overall composition of these rosters. The Heat have one that features Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo and the promise of several intriguing younger prospects. While that might not be as sexy as adding Donovan Mitchell, Dejounte Murray, Macolm Brogdon, Jalen Brunson, Joe Ingles or even P.J. Tucker, how many have a better combination of such a five-player base and elite-level coach? Don’t be so quick to indict the Heat regarding being stuck in place without first considering the potential for 2022-23 upgrades from Adebayo, Herro, Lowry, Oladipo and others. The Heat ended last season as a really good team. They will begin 2022-23 as the same, even without shiny new things.
Q: There’s an old saying about archery that goes, “It’s easy to overshoot the mark.” The Cavs overpaid for Mitchell. – Ray, Deerfield Beach.
A: We’re always here for the archery axioms and also could not agree more. As mentioned in my column on the trade, undersized shot creators in the NBA are sort of like high-usage running backs in the NFL. There will be ample opportunity to find one at a more reasonable price. For the Cavaliers, the issue is that they are in Cleveland, and landing one in free agency is challenging. The Heat remain in Miami, where the inducements of weather, no state income tax and not being in Cleveland will create robust opportunity for something more cost efficient down the road.
Q: The media is making it out as Danny Ainge is amazing. What has he accomplished? Nothing yet. Doesn’t sound like compelling basketball in Utah next season, and maybe for a few seasons. How is the process in Philadelphia going? Still in process. The Heat: NBA Finals in 2020, one shot from the NBA Finals in 2022. Thankful to be a Heat fan. Erik Spoelstra is one of the best coaches in the league and the Heat field a competitive team every year and take good care of fans and our community. – Stuart, Miami.
A: This entire notion of the Utah Jazz promising something better in 2027 or 2029 on some levels is laughable. What exactly does one do with Jazz tickets in the interim?
Rescued dolphins swim free from Indonesian sanctuary
TOKYO– Three bottlenose dolphins were released into the open sea in Indonesia on Saturday after years of confinement to the delight of tourists who touched and swam with them.
As the red and white Indonesian flags flew, underwater doors opened off the island of Bali to allow Johnny, Rocky and Rambo to swim freely.
The trio were rescued three years ago from their small pool at a resort hotel to which they had been sold after spending years performing in a traveling circus.
They regained their health and strength at the Bali Sanctuary, a floating enclosure in a bay that provided a gentler, more natural environment.
Lincoln O’Barry, who worked with the Indonesian government to establish the Umah Lumba Rehabilitation, Release and Retreat Center, said dolphins are wild animals that should live in the wild.
“It was an incredibly moving experience to watch them go,” O’Barrry said.
The center was launched in 2019 by the Bali Forest Department and the Indonesian Ministry of Forests. “Umah lumba” means “dolphin” in Indonesian.
For some time after the gates opened, the dolphins watched the opening, unsure of their next move. But after about an hour they were on their way, sometimes jumping over choppy waves.
The Associated Press watched their release via an online livestream. O’Barry documents the outing with drones and underwater footage for a movie.
The Indonesian government supported the dolphin rescue, working with the Dolphin Project, founded by Lincoln’s father, Ric O’Barry, who was also on the outing.
Ric O’Barry had been the dolphin trainer for the 1960s TV show “Flipper,” but came later to see the toll imposed on the animals. He has since dedicated his life to bringing dolphins back into the wild.
Center employees cheered as the dolphins swam away. Wahyu Lestari, rehabilitation coordinator at the center, said she was a little sad to see them go.
“I’m happy they’re free and going back to their families,” she said. “They should be in the wild because they were born in the wild.”
The released dolphins will be tracked at sea with GPS tracking for a year. They may return for visits to the shrine, although it is unclear what they will do. They can join another group, stay together or split up.
Dolphins in captivity are transported from town to town, kept in chlorinated water, held in solitary confinement or forced to interact with tourists, often resulting in injury.
Johnny, the oldest dolphin, had teeth worn down to below the gum line when he was rescued in 2019. Earlier this year, dentists provided him with dolphin-style dental crowns so he can now suppress living fish.
Johnny was the first of three dolphins to swim out to sea.
Ric and Lincoln O’Barry have spent half a century rescuing dolphins from captivity in places from Brazil to South Korea and Saturday’s release in the United States was their first in Indonesia.
The Indonesian government’s decision to save the dolphins follows a decade-long public education campaign that included billboards, artwork, school curricula and a campaign asking people not to buy dolphins. tickets for dolphin shows.
A government minister was on hand to lift the gate to the shrine on Saturday.
Lincoln O’Barry said the Indonesian sanctuary will continue to be used for other captive dolphins. Similar sanctuaries are in the works in North America and Europe, as more dolphin shows draw closer. With virtual reality and other technologies, nature appreciation doesn’t necessarily involve a zoo or a dolphin show, he said.
Yet dolphin shows are still popular in China, the Middle East and Japan.
In Japan, father and son have drawn attention to the hunt for dolphins in the town of Taiji, documented in the 2010 Oscar-winning film “The Cove”. Each year, fishermen scare and round up the dolphins in a creek, capturing some to sell at dolphin shows and killing others for food.
Whale and dolphin meat is considered a delicacy in Japanese culinary tradition. But Taiji has drawn protests from conservationists for years, including some Japanese.
The three dolphins released in Indonesia soon found themselves kilometers (miles) in the waters. But before they left, they walked around the sanctuary.
“They turned around and came back to us once again, almost to say thank you and goodbye. And then they headed straight for the open ocean and disappeared,” Lincoln O’Barry said.
“Where they’re headed next, we don’t know. But we wish them a good long life.
What to do Saturday at the Minnesota State Fair
Here’s our day-by-day guide to the 2022 Minnesota State Fair. If you want even more, the Fair’s website offers a searchable schedule at mnstatefair.org/schedule/. See you at the Fair!
Also, there are almost 300 food vendors (including plenty of new offerings in both food and beverage departments), concerts galore both at the Grandstand and at free stages around the Fair, more than 3,300 included-with-admission events, and plenty of exciting merchants and people-watching moments to pack into your day.
Here are some highlights for today:
SATURDAY, SEPT. 3
FOUR FOR FREE
WATCH: As a one-man circus, Jason D’Vaude, also known appropriately as “The Circus Man,” will juggle, balance, unicycle and more. 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. @ Family Fair Stage (also performing at the same times Sept. 2, 4, and 5)
DO: The Great Minnesota Carve-Off, a cheese-carving contest, is open to the public. Do you have what it takes to brie the best? Sign up at 4. Contest at 4:30 p.m. @ Moo Booth Stage, near the Cattle Barn
HOP: Admire rabbit breeds of different colors, sizes, and cute tail and ear shapes. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. @ Sheep and Poultry Barn
FREE SHOW OF THE DAY: First Avenue Goes to the Fair, featuring: DERECHO and Al Sparhawk, Eleganza, Heiruspecs, Lady Midnight, Lanue, Nur-D, and Al Church and the Congregation. 8 p.m. (same time/different acts on Sunday, Sept. 4) @ Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater
GRANDSTAND
Diana Ross with Naturally 7: Diana Ross rose to fame in the ’60s as the lead singer of Motown Records’ most commercially successful act, the Supremes. She left the group in 1970 to pursue a solo career that began with her underrated self-titled debut album (check out her killer remake of the Supremes track “Keep an Eye”). She went on to dabble in acting (“Lady Sings the Blues,” “Mahogany,” “The Wiz”), disco (“Love Hangover,” “The Boss,” “Upside Down,” “I’m Coming Out”) and standards (on her “I Love You” album). Billboard magazine once named her the “Female Entertainer of the Century.” Earlier this year, she released the single “Turn Up the Sunshine,” a collaboration with psychedelic rock band Tame Impala. A cappella group Naturally 7 opens. $60-$34.
ATTENDANCE
Attendance at the Fair on Thursday was 117,077.
The attendance record for the Fair on the second Thursday was 156,764, set in 2018. Attendance in 2021 was 80,778.
Arizona built a border fence against its will
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Cocopah Indian Tribe said Friday the state of Arizona acted against its will by piling shipping containers on its land to prevent illegal border crossings.
The tribe determined that the state had placed 42 double-stacked containers on its land near Yuma, said Michael Fila of its emergency management office.
The tribe wrote to state officials on Tuesday to inform them of their findings and concerns. Fila said the containers blocked half of a two-lane road, closing a “vital escape route”.
The containers pose other safety concerns, including if they fall over, Fila wrote. Two containers overturned during construction last month for reasons that are unclear.
“The integrity of the road itself was then damaged by the heavy machinery used to place the shipping containers” and created the danger for first responders of getting stuck, Fila said in an email shared with the Associated Press.
The tribe told state officials at a meeting Aug. 17 that it does not want the barriers and is awaiting a response to its findings, said Jonathan Athens, a spokesman for Cocopah.
“We had made it clear before that we didn’t want any containers on our land,” he said.
The tribe’s findings are a potential setback for Governor Doug Ducey, who last week said the barriers were “a big step forward in securing our border.” Despite his claims, the barriers have so far failed to make a significant dent in illegal crossings in an area where hundreds of people enter the country daily.
Ducey’s spokesman, CJ Karamargin, said Friday the governor’s office was reviewing the tribe’s letter but had no immediate comment.
The state installed 130 double-stacked containers in the Yuma area last month in a bid to fill gaps in the massive wall built under President Donald Trump that was incomplete when he left office last year. last. The Biden administration said in July it would fill in the gaps, but Ducey said he couldn’t wait and hired AshBritt Inc. to install shipping containers the length of 13 football fields in five areas. .
The containers that the tribe says have been set up on tribal land stretch out into the desert, ending abruptly in an area where migrants can easily drive around.
The area includes rights of way allowing people outside the tribe to travel, which may have caused confusion, Fila said. In any case, the tribe said state officials did not consult with them before building.
The episode recalls the obstacles the government faces with border barriers: difficulty building on tribal lands, particularly in the Tohono O’odham Nation in Arizona, and opposition from landowners, particularly in Texas, where, unlike other border states, much property is privately owned. Migrants circumvent the walls.
About half of the encounters with migrants crossing the border illegally in the Border Patrol sector of Tucson, Arizona, occur in the Tohono O’odham Nation, up from 20% to 30% before the construction of walls just in off tribal lands, said area chief John Modlin.
The Cocopah expressed strong opposition to a wall in a letter to U.S. officials in May 2020, saying the barrier would cut off access to the river and to tribal people in Mexico.
The tribe recently released a video showing its acting police chief, Arlene Martinez, describing other measures to cooperate with Border Patrol, such as surveillance cameras and ground sensors.
