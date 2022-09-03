News
Trinamool chief Raju Sahani arrested in Ponzi scheme, 80 Lakh Cash found at home: report
Kolkata:
The CBI on Friday arrested Trinamool Chief and Halisahar Municipality Chairman Raju Sahani for his alleged role in a Ponzi scheme that defrauded hundreds of thousands of rupees, an agency official said.
A team of CBI officers raided Mr Sahani’s homes in Halisahar, on the outskirts of the city, and in the new town of Kolkata and grilled him for hours as part of their investigation into the Bardhaman Sanmarg Welfare Trust ponzi scheme, he said.
Nearly Rs 80 lakh in cash was recovered from the residence in the new town and a rural-made gun from his house in Halisahar, he said.
“We conducted search operations at the home of TMC Chief Raju Sahani and found several important documents. Our officers also questioned him. He still did not cooperate. Sahani was later arrested,” said the manager.
He also said that some of the documents indicate that Mr. Sahani had a bank account in Thailand.
“Hopefully we will find out more information after interviewing him,” the official added.
An FIR in relation to the scheme was filed by the CBI’s Economic Crimes Unit in 2018.
In May 2014, the Supreme Court ordered the CBI to resume investigations into all ponzi bond fund schemes that have duped thousands of depositors in Bengal and neighboring Odisha.
‘Find your balls, come see me’
Tyson Fury has quickly responded to Oleksandr Usyk’s claim that he is injured and unable to fight the WBC heavyweight champion in 2022.
Usyk retained his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles with another convincing win over Anthony Joshua last month to set up a tantalizing clash with ‘The Gypsy King’.
The Ukrainian has revealed talks are underway for a fight with Fury, but insists the potential fight won’t happen until 2023 as he is currently recovering from nagging injuries and wants to spend time with his family .
“Fighting Tyson Fury in December is impossible,” Usyk told reporters in Kyiv on Friday.
” For two reasons. First of all, I have old wounds that need to be healed. They made themselves known. Recovery will take a few months.
“Second, I just don’t want to box in December. I haven’t left the gym for six months, I want to be with my children, my family, there are certain things to do at home. Boxing can wait a bit. Next year, I think it will happen.
A fight between Usyk and Fury in Saudi Arabia on December 17 has been proposed by promoter Frank Warren – but now looks highly unlikely with the injured unified champion and British fighter demanding the Saudis pay £500m to get him out of his retirement.
After hearing that Usyk will not be available in 2022, Fury, 34, took to social media to accuse his next opponent of ducking their proposed fight.
“You say you want the WBC [heavyweight title] and it is run by gypsies. It’s held by gypsies — it’s held by The Gypsy King — and it’s held tight,” Fury said in a video posted to social media.
“All roads lead to a 7-foot monster that will absolutely destroy you, middleweight. Average weight, you will be shattered!
“You said you wanted to fight me after you beat the bodybuilder [Joshua]called me on TV and now you’re a little b****, p**** boy – running around, hiding, saying you got injuries.
“You don’t have any injuries, you had a sparring contest. Go out and fight in December. You let your mouth go, now see if you can back it up, middleweight.
While Fury seems keen to fight Usyk this year, he’s not averse to the wait.
“It doesn’t matter if it’s December, April or August next year, the outcome will be the same. I’m going to obliterate you. I’m a 7-foot, 20-stone juggernaut and I’m going to destroy you, middleweight.
“Get your balls back, come see me. Whore !”
More home sellers are lowering their asking price as the housing market cools
Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Home sellers are getting nervous as the once-hot housing market cools rapidly.
One in 5 sellers in August lowered their asking price, according to Realtor.com. A year ago, this share was only 11%.
The average home sold for less than its list price for the first time in more than 17 months during the four-week period ending August 28, according to a report from Redfin.
Homes are simply not selling at the blistering pace of six months ago, when high demand met tight supply, bidding wars were the norm and a seller could often get a contract signed in less time. ‘a weekend. Homes in August stayed on the market five days longer on average than a year ago – the first annual increase in time on market in more than two years.
The supply of homes for sale is also growing rapidly, up nearly 27% from a year ago, even as fewer sellers decide to list. Pending sales in July, which represents signed contracts on existing homes and is the most recent sales data available, were nearly 20% lower than July 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors.
“For many buyers today, the rise in options for houses to sell takes away the sense of urgency they felt over the past two years when inventory was scarce,” said Danielle Hale, economist Chief at Realtor.com. “Because of this shift, coupled with higher mortgage rates, competition continued to cool in August, with listing price trends indicating homebuyers are tightening their purse strings.”
The median listing price in August fell to $435,000 from $449,000 in July, according to Realtor.com.
Mortgage rates have been rising since January, reaching a recent high in June, then falling slightly in July and well into August. However, they are rising again and now almost match that June high.
Redfin said requests for home visits and other home-buying services from its agents at the end of August were down 16% from the same period a year earlier. Touring activity is also down 9% year-to-date, compared to an 11% increase in the same period last year, according to home touring technology company ShowingTime.
“The post-Labor Day downturn is likely to be a bit more intense this year than in previous years when the market was very tight,” said Daryl Fairweather, chief economist at Redfin. “Expect homes to stay on the market, which could lead to a further uptick from sellers lowering their prices.”
Witnesses say dozens killed in new ethnic attack in Ethiopia
Residents of Ethiopia’s largest federal state, Oromia, say dozens of civilians were killed in an attack by an armed group on Monday, the latest mass violence along ethnic lines that challenges one of the country’s least most populated in Africa
NAIROBI, Kenya — Residents of Ethiopia’s largest federal state, Oromia, say dozens of civilians were killed in an attack by an armed group on Monday, the latest mass violence along ethnic lines that challenges one of the country’s least most populated in Africa.
Two residents of the troubled Horo Guduru area in Wollega region said an armed group from the Amhara ethnic community, known as Fano, was targeting Oromos indiscriminately.
“These Fano militiamen came in force and killed anyone they found,” a witness told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals. He said he saw six fresh bodies in a cemetery. The fighters burned houses, looted livestock and threatened to come back and “finish us all off”, he said.
Another witness said he saw around 20 bodies on Tuesday and said he believed “many more bodies remained to be discovered”.
Both witnesses said the attack took place a day after Oromia regional forces withdrew from the area. A spokesman for the Ethiopian federal government, Legesse Tulu, hung up without answering questions. Oromia’s police chief did not respond.
On Thursday, the Ethiopian Media Authority issued a warning to private media outlet Finfinnee Integrated Broadcast for reporting the killings and accused it of spreading “false and unconfirmed information”.
Ethiopia has experienced widespread ethnic rivalry and conflict since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power in 2018.
The Fano militia has been a major player in Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict which erupted in the north of the country in November 2020. Fighting alongside the Ethiopian army, it has been implicated in some of the worst atrocities committed against Tigrayans.
But when that conflict subsided in recent months, many Fano leaders and members have been targeted by Ethiopian authorities after the prime minister called them an “irregular force”.
Previously, members of the Amahras ethnic group were targeted in the Wollega area where Monday’s killings took place. In June, hundreds of ethnic Amharas were killed and local authorities blamed the Oromo Liberation Army. The armed group denied this and instead blamed government forces.
Latest whispers over Iran nuclear deal suggest emerging hurdles
Much of Oil’s decline this week was due to rising expectations of a nuclear deal, but today’s reports call that into question.
WSJ’s Laurence Norman describes backtracking in one of the two main sticking points in the negotiations: Iran insistence on the termination of the investigation into nuclear material discovered in a previous IEAE probe.
The other potential stumbling block concerns guarantees that Iran wants the United States to leave the deal under a future president. However, we haven’t heard anything new on this, suggesting that the 2-year grace period for companies to stop doing business with Iran is acceptable.
Earlier it was reported that Iran wanted to at least gauge the tone of an IAEA meeting in mid-September before moving forward.
News and murmurs from Iran today lifted oil, but negative market news after Nord Stream news swamped it and WTI crude rose just 26 cents to 86 $.87. This is the lowest weekly close since the war.
Former Bears coach Matt Nagy, who bought a Kansas home in April, sells Lake Bluff house for $4.5M
Former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy and his wife, Stacey, in April paid the $2.9 million asking price to buy a six-bedroom, 7,014-square-foot house in Overland Park, Kan. from a former Kansas City Royals pitcher. And on Thursday, they sold their six-bedroom, 6,255-square-foot house in Lake Bluff for $4.45 million.
Nagy was fired by the Bears in January after completing a 6-11 season. He’s now the Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterbacks coach.
In Overland Park, Nagy and his wife bought the 15-room house from former Kansas City Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy, who now is a pitcher for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Kennedy played for the Royals from 2016 until 2020.
Built in 1999, the Overland Park house three fireplaces and sits on a 12.5-acre property that backs up to a working farm. The house had a $29,759 property tax bill in the 2020 tax year.
Meanwhile, in Lake Bluff, the Nagys paid $2.75 million in 2018 for the mansion that they now have sold. They upgraded it significantly, installing new bathrooms, a new laundry room and mud room with built-in lockers and an underground sport court bearing a Bears logo.
The Nagys placed the Lake Bluff house on the market in early March for $6.19 million and then cut their asking price to $5.95 million in May. They then reduced their asking price further, to $4.69 million in June.
Set on 2.06 acres with views of Lake Michigan, the mansion has a white kitchen with quartzite countertops and a large wood island, and a large family room with exposed wooden beams, custom window treatments and floor-to-ceiling windows. Other features include dual staircases, a first-floor guest bedroom suite, en-suite bedrooms with organized closets and built-in desks, and custom vanities, new custom lighting and heated flooring in all bathrooms. The primary bedroom suite has motorized window treatments, his and hers closets, a custom breakfast bar and views of Lake Michigan, while the lower level has a bar, a home theater and the sport court.
Outdoor features include a four-car heated garage, an outdoor fire pit, a patio with a built-in grill, a back porch swing, a recently expanded driveway and a sprinkler system, according to listing information.
Public records do not yet identify the buyer of the Nagys’ now-former Lake Bluff mansion. Listing agent Alissa McNicholas declined to comment on the sale.
The mansion had a $62,940 property tax bill in the 2020 tax year.
US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan to Attend Mikhail Gorbachev’s Funeral
Washington:
U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan will attend the funeral of late Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in Moscow on Saturday, a State Department spokesman said Friday.
Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War without bloodshed but failed to prevent the collapse of the Soviet Union, died Tuesday at the age of 91 in a Moscow hospital.
