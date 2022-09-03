Trinamool chief Raju Sahani arrested in Ponzi scheme, 80 Lakh Cash found at home: report

Tyson Fury has quickly responded to Oleksandr Usyk’s claim that he is injured and unable to fight the WBC heavyweight champion in 2022.

Usyk retained his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles with another convincing win over Anthony Joshua last month to set up a tantalizing clash with ‘The Gypsy King’.

Mark Robinson/Matchroom Usyk beat AJ via split decision in Saudi Arabia

Mark Robinson/Matchroom But he wants to wait a little longer before facing Fury

The Ukrainian has revealed talks are underway for a fight with Fury, but insists the potential fight won’t happen until 2023 as he is currently recovering from nagging injuries and wants to spend time with his family .

“Fighting Tyson Fury in December is impossible,” Usyk told reporters in Kyiv on Friday.

” For two reasons. First of all, I have old wounds that need to be healed. They made themselves known. Recovery will take a few months.

“Second, I just don’t want to box in December. I haven’t left the gym for six months, I want to be with my children, my family, there are certain things to do at home. Boxing can wait a bit. Next year, I think it will happen.

A fight between Usyk and Fury in Saudi Arabia on December 17 has been proposed by promoter Frank Warren – but now looks highly unlikely with the injured unified champion and British fighter demanding the Saudis pay £500m to get him out of his retirement.

After hearing that Usyk will not be available in 2022, Fury, 34, took to social media to accuse his next opponent of ducking their proposed fight.

Getty Fury doesn’t believe Usyk has injuries after Joshua rematch

uncertain Usyk is desperate to face the ‘crazy’ Fury in 2023 but is also open to the Joshua trilogy

“You say you want the WBC [heavyweight title] and it is run by gypsies. It’s held by gypsies — it’s held by The Gypsy King — and it’s held tight,” Fury said in a video posted to social media.

“All roads lead to a 7-foot monster that will absolutely destroy you, middleweight. Average weight, you will be shattered!

“You said you wanted to fight me after you beat the bodybuilder [Joshua]called me on TV and now you’re a little b****, p**** boy – running around, hiding, saying you got injuries.

@tyson_fury – twitter Fury sent a video message to Usyk

Getty Whenever that happens, Usyk vs Fury will be massive

“You don’t have any injuries, you had a sparring contest. Go out and fight in December. You let your mouth go, now see if you can back it up, middleweight.

While Fury seems keen to fight Usyk this year, he’s not averse to the wait.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s December, April or August next year, the outcome will be the same. I’m going to obliterate you. I’m a 7-foot, 20-stone juggernaut and I’m going to destroy you, middleweight.

“Get your balls back, come see me. Whore !”