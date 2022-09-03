Trump reacts to John Harwood leaving CNN: ‘People didn’t trust him or believe in him’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Count former President Trump among those not sad to see the departure of CNN White House correspondent John Harwood, whom he called a “polarizing” and “talentless” member of the media.

Harwood, a particularly outspoken critic of Trump despite being portrayed as just a reporter, announced on Friday that he would be leaving CNN. He looked like he was kicked out, tweeting, “Proud of the job…can’t wait to see what’s next.”

“He was a third-rate talent who never got it because people didn’t trust him or believe in him,” Trump told Fox News Digital in a statement. “The media needs reliable, truthful people to save their reputation. There is almost nothing more important than that to our country. Harwood was polarizing and, sadly, talentless.”

The two were barely in mutual admiration society. Harwood called Trump mentally ill, said the Republican Party under him was “fundamentally broken,” and blasted Trump’s unsubstantiated claims about the stolen 2020 election. Harwood has also consistently defended or outright gushed about Biden’s White House, from his first day.

On Friday, his last day on CNN after arriving in 2020, he praised President Biden’s speech condemning Trumpism and his MAGA supporters and suggested he had no choice but to reject the traditional ideal of journalists who do not take sides.

“The central point he made in this political speech about a threat to democracy is true,” Harwood said. “It’s something that’s not easy for us as journalists to say. We’re brought up to think that there are two different political parties with different views, and we don’t take party in honest disagreements with each other. We talk. These are not honest disagreements. The Republican Party is currently run by a dishonest demagogue.

Harwood had essentially admitted he hadn’t played directly with either side before, praising NBC’s Lester Holt last year after the latter said there was no need to “always give both sides a equal weight and merit”.

Harwood, who has also worked at the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, has played a key role in shaping the unprecedented vitriol that has developed between the mainstream media and Trump since his political rise began in 2015. .

The two memorably clashed during a Republican primary debate on CNBC that year, as Harwood raised his eyebrows with sour remarks directed at Trump and his fellow GOP hopefuls. Harwood asked Trump if he was running a ‘comic book version of a presidential campaign,’ and he said Trump had a better chance of flailing his arms and flying off the podium than his non-raising tax plan. the deficit.

That and other scathing remarks by Harwood and the panel of seemingly nonpartisan moderators caused a rash within the Republican National Committee and among rank-and-file conservatives, who called his performance media bias.

Then-RNC president Reince Priebus told Fox News at the time: “Obviously we had assurances that it would be direct funding, which they all do. days. And what was delivered was nothing but a crap sandwich. I guarantee you we’re going to make sure CNBC doesn’t stage and moderate another debate with our candidates.” The RNC also tore up its partnership with NBC for a future debate this cycle.

Harwood’s reputation was further damaged by leaked emails from Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta, which included Harwood asking Podesta for advice on what to ask Jeb Bush in an interview. , criticizing reporters focusing on Clinton’s mail server issues when she was “most likely to be [the] next president,” and praising his own questioning of Trump while raving about then-President Obama’s assessment of the Republican Party.

After the CNBC debate, Trump mocked Harwood, saying he was “probably finished as a credible reporter”, “not very good at what he does” and a “disgrace” to his network.

Notably, White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain retweeted Norman Ornstein’s expression of sadness over Harwood’s departure on Friday. Ornstein wrote: “It’s very sad. [Harwood] represents the best of journalism, in addition to being a great person.”

Puck’s Dylan Byers reported that Harwood still had two years left on his contract.

A CNN insider told Fox News Digital last month, following the ousting of Brian Stelter as host of “Reliable Sources,” that new CEO Chris Licht was willing to terminate active contracts to bring changes to CNN, rather than waiting for them to expire.

Harwood did not respond to a request for comment. A CNN spokesperson told Fox News Digital, “We appreciate John’s work covering the White House, and we wish him all the best.”