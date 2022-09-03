News
Trump SPAC shareholders vote on postponing the merger: Here’s what to know
Digital World Acquisition Corp., the special-purpose acquisition company that plans to take former President Donald Trump’s media company public, has scheduled a shareholder meeting on Tuesday as it seeks to extend the merger deadline until at one year.
Trump Media and Technology Group and SPAC have come under intense scrutiny in recent months. A federal investigation has been launched into possible securities violations regarding the deal. Fox Business reported that Truth Social was in financial trouble and failed to pay a vendor more than $1 million in contract payments, an allegation the company denied.
The DWAC itself has warned shareholders that a decline in the ex-chairman’s popularity could hurt the deal. Indeed, the vote comes amid a Justice Department criminal investigation into whether Trump illegally removed thousands of White House documents, including those marked ‘Top Secret’ and ‘Classified’, from his home. deprived of Mar-a-Lago after leaving the presidency.
Truth Social has faced its own scrutiny. The app was banned from the Google Play Store for violating the store’s policies regarding moderation of user-generated content. The platform remains accessible online and on the Apple App Store.
DWAC and Trump Media face a deadline Thursday to complete the merger, and SPAC is eagerly seeking an extension.
DWAC needs 65% of shareholders to approve the delay. Patrick Orlando, CEO of DWAC, issued a barrage of appeals to shareholders through various channels, including Truth Social, urging them to approve the extension. Non-votes are essentially counted as “no” votes.
Some of SPACs’ institutional investors, including Lighthouse Investment Partners and Pentwater Capital Management, did not comment on the upcoming vote when reached by CNBC. Citadel Investment Group said the company held shares as a “market maker”, not as a voting shareholder.
DWAC previously warned that a “no” result could force DWAC into liquidation. The SPAC however has built-in extensions of up to six months which can be initiated by sponsors adding money to the trust.
Orlando-based ARC Global Investments owns 20% of those votes, he revealed in an interview last Thursday with IPO Edge. Still, he said, “the retail shareholder has a lot of clout.”
Trump Media and Technology Group and Truth Social were founded after Trump was banned from Twitter following the Capitol Riot on January 6, 2021. That day, his supporters stormed the building in an attempt to prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.
Trump Media announced in October 2021 that it would merge with DWAC to take the company public. Trump Media, led by former Republican U.S. Representative Devin Nunes, said it also plans to launch video streaming services TMTG News and TMTG+.
The high-profile nature of the merger attracted more retail investors than SPACs normally attract. Institutional investors in SPACs mostly did not respond to a request for comment.
For investors, the liquidation of DWAC would bring about $10 per share. Shares of the so-called blank check company have been trading around $25 lately. That’s a far cry from its 2022 peak of around $97 in March. Low shareholder vote turnout could frustrate the deal.
“Let’s #rocktheproxy,” Florida-based Orlando said in one of his many posts on Truth Social during the voting period. “Shoot for huge voter engagement and turnout!!!!”
Asked about investigations into the DWAC-Trump Media deal, Orlando said DWAC was “aware of numerous targets” before the bid and the company was complying with all investigation requests.
“If there’s an investigation, we respond to the investigation. If there’s a procedure we need to follow, we follow that procedure,” Orlando said during the IPO Edge interview.
The DWAC CEO also said Trump remains chairman of Trump Media, contradicting reports that he left the board just weeks before the company was subpoenaed. Orlando reiterated the potential risks posed by Trump’s volatile popularity with the public.
“There is a risk factor. We need to let people know that these are things you should be thinking about,” Orlando told IPO Edge. “If certain negative events occur, they will negatively impact a stock.”
The results of the shareholder vote are expected to be announced on Tuesday, unless the company decides to adjourn the meeting.
– CNBC’s Yun Li contributed to this report.
‘My Son Hunter’ Gets Standing Ovation At Secret Hollywood Screening
A secret screening, by invitation only, of my hunter son took place this week in Los Angeles, with a group of curators, producers and Hollywood influencers standing and cheering during a first preview of the upcoming film, which is now available for pre-order and will be available to stream and download on September 7.
A crowd of about 70 gathered in a private screening room on Wednesday without the glitz usually reserved for premieres — no red carpet, no photographers, no line of celebrity reporters, according to a Newsweek report.
Attendees reportedly gave the film a standing ovation and praised producers Phelim McAleer and Anne McElhinney for their courage in making it.
While most of the attendees preferred to remain anonymous — “Hollywood is in such a hyper-cancel culture mode today,” one said — some famous faces agreed to be identified on the record.
The film based on presidential son Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop has delighted a rare gathering of conservative Hollywood insiders.
— Newsweek (@Newsweek) September 1, 2022
Lois & Clark star Dean Cain said Newsweek why he thought the film was worth seeing.
“This Hunter Biden situation is a story that needs to be told, and it hasn’t been told by the mainstream media. It’s unprecedented. The media was in bed with Joe Biden and wanted the last election to happen. in a way,” he said.
Nick Searcy, who starred in FX’s Justified, would also have been present.
Watch the movie:
my hunter son dramatizes the sordid personal life and shady international business dealings of Hunter Biden, played by Laurence Fox. The film depicts Hunter’s life fueled by drugs and sex before focusing on ‘the laptop from hell’, which the mainstream media tried to bury in an effort to boost Joe Biden’s candidacy. to the White House.
The film also stars John James as Joe Biden and Gina Carano as a Secret Service agent.
DirectorRobert David (License to kill, die hard) reportedly addressed attendees of the LA screening via Zoom. Addressing separately to Newsweek, he said, “I don’t think a voice should be silenced in America, like the left does…Today in Hollywood, most conservatives are afraid to speak out. This must change.
Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Do you have any advice? Contact me at [email protected]
Rays embarrass Yankees, 9-0, as division lead shrinks to 5 games – The Denver Post
ST. PETERSBURG – It was embarrassing and alarming. The Yankees played sloppy defense behind a solid Domingo German and couldn’t get a run Friday night as the Rays shut them out 9-0 at Tropicana Field to cut the Bombers’ American League East lead to only five games.
“It’s just embarrassing when you’re beaten like this and going through the hardships you’re going through,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “I’m in charge of this team, what we’re going through at the moment, I know better than anyone, there are going to be tough times and tough times. I think the effort is there, I think the care is there. But, we have set a much better standard in this room that we have to start living up to.
The Yankees are now 11 games below .500 since July 2, when that slide began. They’re 15-26 since the All-Star break and 8-12 in their last 20 games. The Rays are 18-8 since Aug. 3, when the Bombers held a 15-game lead in the American League East. With the victory, the Rays closed the gap to five games in the division, four games in the loss column.
“Nobody likes to lose, but we’ll see what this team is made of,” Aaron Judge said when asked if the team was embarrassed and pissed off. “No team has ever come close to the playoffs. and expect to go out there and win. We have to bring it every day. So today it’s over, we have to bring it tomorrow, purely and simply. That’s what really comes down to being pissed off, not pissed off by all the stuff you have to bring each day.
Friday, the Yankees did not bring good at-bats.
The Yankees were shut out for the 12th time this season, the sixth time in the last 25 games. They were shut out six times in the first 107 games of the season. The nine-point margin was their worst loss since Oct. 2, 2021 against the Rays.
They had their chances, but with a depleted lineup, they went 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position. They are without Anthony Rizzo, who had an epidural to try and stop the nagging back pain that limited him in the second half of the season. They lost Andrew Benintendi, arguably their best contact hitter, to a wrist injury during the game. DJ LeMahieu is struggling with a toe issue that bothers him when swinging and hasn’t had an extra hit since Aug. 6. Giancarlo Stanton is 3-for-26 since coming off the injured list. Gleyber Torres is hitting .189 in the second half. The judge, who went 0-for-2 with a walk, carried the offense, but it’s easier for teams to throw around him when no one else is a threat.
“At the end of the day, we haven’t been great as a scoring team with guys on base coming out and getting the big hit,” Josh Donaldson said. “And I also think it depends on how the other teams are throwing pretty well and you have to give them credit as well. But we need to do a better job of making things happen and I’m speaking to myself first and foremost.
Donaldson went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts Friday night and had two errors on back-to-back plays that led to the Rays’ first run in the fourth. Only a terrific play and shot from Oswaldo Cabrera from right field saved the Bombers from a two-run drop at that point.
“The first one, I felt like I misinterpreted the jump a bit,” Donaldson said of Harold Ramirez’s ground ball that knocked him back too far. “The second I made the right play to start and I thought I was going to have a really good chance to take him out second. When I looked over there he was going to get there and I so tried to redirect and failed.
Cabrera had to come in to end Andrew Benintendi’s presence in the third inning. The left fielder swung and missed a pitch and immediately felt something in his right hand/wrist. The Yankees said his wrist X-rays were negative, but Benintendi will undergo an MRI on Saturday.
With or without Benintendi, the Yankees are now in the fight for their division.
“We have to bring it. We are always first. I don’t want to hang my hat on that and like you said we can talk about games and stuff but all it takes is we gotta bring it,” Judge said. “We didn’t bring it tonight. They have our number, but that’s why you play three games in a series. That’s why we’ll be here for three days and they got the first one. We have to bring it tomorrow.
()
How Donald Trump ruined Jared Kushner’s surprise marriage proposal to Ivanka
-
Donald Trump destroyed Jared Kushner’s surprise marriage proposal to Ivanka.
-
In his new memoir, Kushner describes asking Trump for his daughter’s hand in marriage, the MailOnline has reported.
-
“I learned that right after I left, Trump picked up the intercom and alerted Ivanka,” Kushner said.
Donald Trump called his daughter Ivanka to tell her about Jared Kushner’s “imminent” proposal, Kushner said.
In his new memoir, Kushner describes talking to Trump about his plans to surprise Ivanka with a proposal.
“I later learned that just after I left, Trump picked up the intercom and alerted Ivanka that she should expect a proposal imminent,” Kushner wrote in the book, according to MailOnline.
Kushner’s new memoir “Breaking History” chronicles his time as Trump’s senior adviser during his presidency.
Kushner describes in the book taking Ivanka to see the Broadway show Wicked while her brother decorated his apartment with rose petals and lit candles. He then proposed outside the apartment door, according to the outlet.
In an interview with UK broadcaster Sky News on Friday, Kushner described how he grew concerned when the Broadway show was delayed.
“I took my wife to a Broadway show that night and Broadway shows always start on time, they start like clockwork. For some reason this one was delayed and my brother was in my apartment with candles and roses and I was just worried the whole place would be burned down,” he said.
“So we got there. I was very, very nervous, but luckily she said ‘yes’ and it’s been an amazing journey together ever since.”
He told Sky News’ Kay Burley he didn’t know Trump had spoiled the surprise until later.
The couple married at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, in 2009, and have three children.
In his interview with Sky News, Kushner also suggested he would not join another Trump administration and said his stepfather was “obviously thinking” about running again.
Read the original article on Business Insider
Box of live lizards and iguanas delivered to wrong address, recipient surprised
According to a recent report from the Miami Herald, wildlife rescue and rehabilitation group Animal Nation finally took the lizards and iguanas to
The box filled with lizards and iguanas at the Port Chester, New York Police Department. Facebook/PortChesterPolice
Delivery errors are not unusual, however, one rarely hears of a recipient picking up a package containing live animals.
In a hair-raising incident, the New York Police Department received an unusual call from a home, whose owner said he had received a box full of live reptiles. The Port Chester Police Department took to their Facebook account to reveal that the box filled with “lizards and iguanas” had been delivered to the wrong address. The recipient was obviously “quite surprised” after opening the package.
While sharing a photo of the box, the police department wrote in the caption, “If you lost your lizards and iguanas, we have them at PD. A box of live reptiles was delivered to the wrong address. Needless to say, the recipient was quite surprised when he opened the box. Authorities further stated that they have caught all the reptiles and completely secured them. Additionally, the police department is waiting for a local animal shelter to contact them if they are willing to take possession of the scaly creatures.
The Port Chester Police Department continued: ‘After catching all the animals, we secured them until a local animal sanctuary could collect them for safekeeping. Every day is different here on PC! At this time, it is unknown if the reptiles were sold to a local resident or shipped to another location for educational purposes.
According to a recent report in the Miami Heraldwildlife rescue and rehabilitation group Animal Nation finally took care of the lizards and iguanas.
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here.
Glenn Frommer completes coast-to-coast bike ride for polycystic kidney disease
CAPE COD – An epic journey ended on Friday.
After more than 100 days and 5,500 miles, cyclist Glenn Frommer has completed a trip from California to Cape Town. Frommer was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease in 2015.
As an avid cyclist, Frommer wanted to raise awareness and funds for the disease. On Friday at Pocasset, he plunged his front tire into the Atlantic Ocean, collecting $575,000 along the way.
Frommer will continue fundraising through September, which is PKD Awareness Month.
Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma: What cancer Jane Fonda announced she had?
Two-time Oscar winner Jane Fonda announced on Instagram on Friday that she had been diagnosed with a treatable form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
“So my dear friends, I have something personal that I want to share,” the 84-year-old wrote.
“I was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and started chemotherapy treatments,” Fonda also said.
Cancer occurs when cells in the body grow out of control, according to the American Cancer Society. Almost any cell in the human body can become cancerous and spread to other parts of the body, the same source also explained.
JANE FONDA ANNOUNCES CANCER DIAGNOSIS: “VERY TREATABLE”
But what exactly is non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma?
Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL) is a type of cancer that starts in the immune system.
The immune system helps fight infection, but sometimes cancer can break out in white blood cells called lymphocytes and cause non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, the society added.
It’s a general term that’s used for many types of lymphoma that occur most often in adults, according to the association.
According to National Cancer Institute data from 2017 to 2019, approximately 2% of men and women will be diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma at some point in their lives.
The institute estimates that 763,401 people were living with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in the United States in 2019.
Where does lymphoma start?
“Lymphomas can start anywhere in the body where lymphatic tissue is found,” according to the American Cancer Society website.
These include the lymph nodes, which are small bean-shaped structures connected by a network of lymphatic vessels.
They are located throughout the body, such as inside the chest, abdomen, and pelvis. Lymphatic tissue is also found in the spleen, bone marrow, thymus, tonsils, and digestive tract.
What are the symptoms?
Symptoms include fever, night sweats and weight loss as well as swollen lymph nodes in the neck, armpits or groin, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Patients may experience persistent fatigue, coughing, shortness of breath, or chest pain.
What are the different types of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma?
“The lymphatic system is made up primarily of lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell that helps the body fight infection,” according to the American Cancer Society’s website.
There are two types of lymphocytes: B lymphocytes or T lymphocytes.
B cells help the body fight germs by creating antibodies, which in turn help the body neutralize them.
“There are several types of T cells. Some T cells destroy germs or abnormal cells in the body,” according to the American Cancer Society.
Some 763,401 people were living with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in the United States in 2019, according to National Cancer Institute estimates.
“Other T cells help stimulate or slow down the activity of other immune system cells.”
Although lymphoma can start in either type of cell line, B-cell lymphomas are the most common.
What causes NHL?
Lymphocytes generally go through a life cycle in which old lymphocytes die and then the body replaces them.
“In non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, your lymphocytes don’t die and your body creates new ones,” according to the Mayo Clinic website.
“This overproduction of lymphocytes crams into your lymph nodes, causing them to swell.”
Some lymphomas are more aggressive
Lymphomas can also be classified by how quickly they grow and spread to other parts of the body.
Some are known as ‘indolent’, which means they grow and spread slowly, so they may not need treatment when first diagnosed.
“The most common type of indolent lymphoma in the United States is follicular lymphoma,” according to the American Cancer Society.
Fonda posted on Instagram that she feels lucky because she has “very treatable cancer” with an 80% survival rate.
However, aggressive lymphomas grow and spread quickly, so treatment is often started immediately.
“The most common type of aggressive lymphoma in the United States is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma,” according to the American Cancer Society. “Regardless of how quickly they grow, all non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas can spread to other parts of the lymphatic system if left untreated.”
Eventually, they can also spread to other parts of the body.
Alcohol and smoking cause nearly half of cancer deaths worldwide, study suggests
The overall five-year relative survival rate for NHL is 73.8%, according to 2012 to 2018 data from the National Cancer Institute.
Fonda posted on Instagram that she feels lucky because she has “very treatable cancer” with an 80% survival rate, although she didn’t specify the exact type she has.
What are the risk factors?
Some people are at higher risk of developing NHL, including those taking drugs to suppress the immune system and patients with certain viral infections, such as HIV or the virus that can cause mononucleosis known as HIV virus. Epstein-Barr, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Cancer is also associated with the bacteria Helicobacter pylori, which causes stomach ulcers as well as certain chemicals used to kill insects and weeds, according to the Mayo Clinic.
NEW STUDY SUGGESTS YOU SHOULD STOP EATING ULTRA-PROCESSED FOODS
And people over 60 are at higher risk, although anyone can get cancer, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Fonda says she will continue her environmental activism
“I’ve been on chemo for six months and coping with the treatments pretty well and believe me, I won’t let any of that interfere with my climate activism,” said Fonda, who is also an environmental advocate.
She was inspired by Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg in 2019, she said, to become a climate change advocate, launching “Fire Drill Fridays” to raise awareness of environmental challenges, according to her website.
She was arrested multiple times that year after leading protests against the climate crisis in Washington, DC, according to The New York Times.
Fonda posted on Instagram that she “will not allow cancer to stop me from doing everything I can, using every tool in my toolbox, and a big part of that includes continuing to build this Fire community. Drill Fridays and finding new ways to use our collective strength to make change.”
