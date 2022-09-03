Twins’ Jorge Lopez takes frustrations out on turf

The ninth was a bad inning for Jorge Lopez on Friday night. That’s why when it was over, he was seen banging his pitching hand on the Guaranteed Rate Field turf.

Of all the mistakes the Twins’ closer made in a 4-3 loss to the White Sox — from loading the bases on two singles and a hit batsman to helping start a bench-clearing to-do — banging his fist in frustration was probably the, uh … not the smartest.

The Twins need the lanky right-hander in one piece if they’re to rally and win the American League Central.

“I mean, I still can move it. I’m still healthy, so that’s a good thing,” Lopez said after taking the loss on Friday, his first since being acquired at the Aug. 2 trade deadline. “Things got out of control. I have to get better for sure.”

Lopez (4-7) arrived in Minnesota with 19 saves, a 1.68 earned-run average and a 0.97 WHIP. Since then, he’s 0-1 with four saves, two blown saves and a 3.00 ERA, which isn’t bad – but it’s not what the Twins, or Lopez, were hoping for.

“Being on a different team doesn’t mean anything,” Lopez said. “It’s my execution.”

With the game tied 3-3 in the ninth, Lopez got Josh Harrison to ground to second for the first out before giving up consecutive singles to Romy Gonzalez, the No. 9 hitter, and Elvis Andrus. He then hit Andrew Vaughn with the first pitch he threw to load the bases, but before that could happen, Vaughn and Lopez began jawing.

“They know I’ve been pitching inside all the time,” Lopez said. “It’s something a pitcher, we don’t control – we never try to hit anyone. He was kind of giving me the whatever face, and I just argued with him about it, like, ‘Hey, you know I’ve been throwing inside the whole year.’ Like that.”

That sent the White Sox bench onto the field, where they and the Twins converged on the mound and mostly yelled at one another — especially manager Rocco Baldelli. Lopez and Vaughn then slipped out of the scrum to continue jawing, and the Sox started following the pitcher the way young soccer players follow the ball – like a hive.

Lopez took some responsibility for starting the brouhaha, saying he was “embarrassed.”

“It’s something we try to get (away from) this game, to not fight,” he said. “It’s not like, ‘I want to hit you.’ I know it’s the first pitch, but … it could happen on any pitch. We don’t want to teach that, for sure, outside the game. I hit the guy and then take the time to argue about it. I have to be careful next time not to argue.”

Umpires gave both teams a warning, which ignited White Sox interim manager Miguel Cairo — who was soon ejected.

When the smoke cleared, Lopez then appeared to immediately hit Jose Abreu to bring home Gonzalez with the winning run, bringing the White Sox back on the field to celebrate a walk-off win. But the Twins challenged the call and it was overturned. When the field was repopulated, Lopez induced a grounder from Abreu, a possible double-play ball to end the inning, but the pitcher slowed it by getting a glove on it and Nick Gordon and Carlos Correa couldn’t complete the play.

That prompted Lopez to crouch to the turf and punch the grass.

“I have to learn for sure in those situations,” Lopez said. “It’s something where I got out of control from the situation that was before. I’ve got to be a man and just close, just keep walking to my clubhouse. It’s another day tomorrow. That’s how I can say it. It’s pretty much an angry moment, but I’ve got to control that. Hopefully, that thing, I learn from it.”