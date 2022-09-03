News
Twins’ Jorge Lopez takes frustrations out on turf
The ninth was a bad inning for Jorge Lopez on Friday night. That’s why when it was over, he was seen banging his pitching hand on the Guaranteed Rate Field turf.
Of all the mistakes the Twins’ closer made in a 4-3 loss to the White Sox — from loading the bases on two singles and a hit batsman to helping start a bench-clearing to-do — banging his fist in frustration was probably the, uh … not the smartest.
The Twins need the lanky right-hander in one piece if they’re to rally and win the American League Central.
“I mean, I still can move it. I’m still healthy, so that’s a good thing,” Lopez said after taking the loss on Friday, his first since being acquired at the Aug. 2 trade deadline. “Things got out of control. I have to get better for sure.”
Lopez (4-7) arrived in Minnesota with 19 saves, a 1.68 earned-run average and a 0.97 WHIP. Since then, he’s 0-1 with four saves, two blown saves and a 3.00 ERA, which isn’t bad – but it’s not what the Twins, or Lopez, were hoping for.
“Being on a different team doesn’t mean anything,” Lopez said. “It’s my execution.”
With the game tied 3-3 in the ninth, Lopez got Josh Harrison to ground to second for the first out before giving up consecutive singles to Romy Gonzalez, the No. 9 hitter, and Elvis Andrus. He then hit Andrew Vaughn with the first pitch he threw to load the bases, but before that could happen, Vaughn and Lopez began jawing.
“They know I’ve been pitching inside all the time,” Lopez said. “It’s something a pitcher, we don’t control – we never try to hit anyone. He was kind of giving me the whatever face, and I just argued with him about it, like, ‘Hey, you know I’ve been throwing inside the whole year.’ Like that.”
That sent the White Sox bench onto the field, where they and the Twins converged on the mound and mostly yelled at one another — especially manager Rocco Baldelli. Lopez and Vaughn then slipped out of the scrum to continue jawing, and the Sox started following the pitcher the way young soccer players follow the ball – like a hive.
Lopez took some responsibility for starting the brouhaha, saying he was “embarrassed.”
“It’s something we try to get (away from) this game, to not fight,” he said. “It’s not like, ‘I want to hit you.’ I know it’s the first pitch, but … it could happen on any pitch. We don’t want to teach that, for sure, outside the game. I hit the guy and then take the time to argue about it. I have to be careful next time not to argue.”
Umpires gave both teams a warning, which ignited White Sox interim manager Miguel Cairo — who was soon ejected.
When the smoke cleared, Lopez then appeared to immediately hit Jose Abreu to bring home Gonzalez with the winning run, bringing the White Sox back on the field to celebrate a walk-off win. But the Twins challenged the call and it was overturned. When the field was repopulated, Lopez induced a grounder from Abreu, a possible double-play ball to end the inning, but the pitcher slowed it by getting a glove on it and Nick Gordon and Carlos Correa couldn’t complete the play.
That prompted Lopez to crouch to the turf and punch the grass.
“I have to learn for sure in those situations,” Lopez said. “It’s something where I got out of control from the situation that was before. I’ve got to be a man and just close, just keep walking to my clubhouse. It’s another day tomorrow. That’s how I can say it. It’s pretty much an angry moment, but I’ve got to control that. Hopefully, that thing, I learn from it.”
Honor launches Honor 70 in Europe, promises first overseas foldable phone
Honor CEO George Zhao launched the company’s Honor 70 smartphone in Europe during a virtual presentation at the IFA show in Berlin, Germany. Honor, which spun off from Chinese tech giant Huawei in 2020, is trying to increase its market share outside of China.
Honor
Honor, the smart device company spun off from Chinese tech giant Huawei, plans to launch a foldable phone in overseas markets as it seeks to challenge Apple and Samsung on the global stage.
On Friday, the company launched the mid-range Honor 70 smartphone in Europe and announced that an unannounced foldable phone will be coming to the region and other international markets in the future. It will be Honor’s first time launching a foldable device overseas, the company said.
investment related news
Honor faces an uphill battle outside of China where it has less than 1% smartphone market share.
The brand was sold by Huawei to a consortium of Chinese buyers at the end of 2020 in order to survive US sanctions. In 2019 and 2020, Huawei was hit by a number of US sanctions that cut off its access to key Google software and chips, destroying its smartphone business.
Since then, Honor has launched a number of smartphones. This year, it launched its flagship Magic 4 handset in international markets.
Along with the upcoming foldable phone, Honor is focusing on the most expensive high-end segment of the smartphone market outside of China.
This will put Honor in competition with Samsung’s latest foldable devices – the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4.
“As the global economy deteriorated in 2022, the high end remained strong, which has benefited Samsung and Apple so far this year,” said James Manning Smith, principal analyst at CCS Insight, to CNBC via email.
“One of Honor’s biggest challenges this year will be trying to capitalize on this trend, trying to win sales from well-established premium brands, especially in a year when stretched budgets will entice consumers avoid potentially riskier purchases.”
Shipments of phones costing more than $1,000 rose 94% year-over-year in the second quarter, according to Counterpoint Research. This segment is dominated by Apple and Samsung.
But Honor’s Chinese rivals, including Xiaomi, Oppo and Realme, have also managed to gain share overseas by managing to produce mid-priced devices with high specs.
This will pose another challenge for Honor.
“Honor’s low-cost Chinese counterparts have made serious inroads into the European market over the past two years, a position they will not give up without a fight,” Smith added. “Although Honor has stepped up its marketing, it faces incredibly fierce competition outside of China.”
cnbc
Gavin Newsom’s in-laws moved to Florida during the coronavirus pandemic
The in-laws of California Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA), whose state has seen some of the most restrictive and longest coronavirus lockdowns and mandates in the country, moved to Florida during the Chinese coronavirus – a Great irony, given the Democrat’s newfound interest in targeting the Free State.
Newsom recently made running for governor of the Sunshine State his thing after publicly pledging $100,000 to Governor Ron DeSantis’ Democratic challenger and President Biden’s ally, Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL):
It’s time to make Ron DeSantis a one-term governor.
I’m pledging $100,000 right now for @CharlieCrist.
Who will join me in helping Charlie become the next Governor of Florida?
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 25, 2022
This, however, is far from the first time Newsom has made it clear he has issues with how the Florida legislature, with DeSantis at the helm, runs the state. He strangely used the Fourth of July weekend of this year to deliver a message to millions of Floridians, informing them that “freedom is under attack” in the Sunshine State:
We are about to celebrate Independence Day, but freedom is under attack from Republican leaders in states like Florida.
Ban books.
Limitation of speech.
Make it harder to vote.
Criminalize women and doctors.
It’s time to get up. Don’t let them take your freedom. pic.twitter.com/cFI5UzgZzX
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 3, 2022
This message was more than likely news to them, given that thousands of people have flocked to the state through the Chinese coronavirus precisely because it poses as what DeSantis described as “the American outpost of freedom,” rejecting extended lockdowns, enforced masking and vaccines. In fact, Florida saw the highest level of domestic visits in state history in 2021 – 117.7 million domestic visitors. But reality should hit Newsom even harder, as her own in-laws moved to Florida during the pandemic in 2020.
According to Fox News:
Kenneth F. Siebel Jr. and Judith A. Siebel, parents of Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Siebel, and longtime California residents, became Florida residents in 2020 after buying a $3.3 million home in Naples in March of the same year, according to the archives. The Siebels still appear to own their California home in San Francisco’s northern suburb of Ross.
Newsom’s in-laws, however, officially became registered voters in the Sunshine State as of June 2020. Kenneth Siebel is a registered Republican while Judith Siebel has no party affiliation.
Notably, a trust linked to Newsom’s in-laws also donated to Governor DeSantis’ PAC in Florida earlier this year — another blow to the Democratic governor.
DeSantis has largely thrust himself into the national spotlight throughout the pandemic due to his refusal to follow the set norm of ruling his state in fear. As a result, for months Florida has actually reported fewer coronavirus cases per capita than blue states with heavy restrictions in place.
Breitbart News
US puts Angers in China with potential $1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan
mini
The Pentagon announced the package on Friday following China’s aggressive military exercises around Taiwan following a visit to the island last month by Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, the top official American to have visited Taipei for years.
The US State Department has approved a potential $1.1 billion sale of military equipment to Taiwan, including 60 anti-ship missiles and 100 air-to-air missiles, as China threatens to take countermeasures.
The Pentagon announced the package on Friday following China’s aggressive military exercises around Taiwan following a visit to the island last month by Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, the top official American to have visited Taipei for years.
The sale includes Sidewinder missiles, which can be used for air-to-air and ground-attack missions, costing around $85.6 million, Harpoon anti-ship missiles costing an estimated $355 million and support for Taiwan’s surveillance radar program for an estimated $665.4 million, the Pentagon’s Defense and Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said.
Liu Pengyu, spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, said the possible arms sale “seriously jeopardizes” US-China relations, according to AFP and the BBC.
“China will resolutely take legitimate and necessary countermeasures in light of the developing situation,” he said, according to the reports.
President Joe Biden’s administration said the package had been under consideration for some time and was developed in consultation with Taiwanese and US lawmakers.
Reuters reported last month that the Biden administration was planning new equipment for Taiwan, but the equipment would support Taiwan’s current military systems and fill existing orders, without offering new capabilities, despite heightened tensions following the visit. from Pelosi.
The Pentagon said the equipment and support announced Friday would not change the basic military balance in the region. US officials said they did not reflect any change in policy toward Taiwan.
“These sales proposals are routine cases to support Taiwan’s continued efforts to modernize its armed forces and maintain a credible defensive capability,” a US State Department spokesperson said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Taiwan’s Defense Ministry expressed its thanks, adding that China’s recent “provocative” activities posed a serious threat and that arms sales would help it cope with Chinese military pressure.
“At the same time, it also demonstrates that it will help our country strengthen its comprehensive defense capabilities and jointly maintain security and peace in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region,” the ministry said in a statement. communicated.
Rupert Hammond-Chambers, chairman of the US-Taiwan Business Council, said his organization opposed what he called a “limited approach” to arms sales to Taiwan.
“As the (Chinese) People’s Liberation Army (PLA) recently demonstrated in its false blockade, the island faces a range of threats that require a range of capabilities. Depriving the island of the ability to mount a comprehensive defense will, over time, create new gaps in Taiwan’s defenses that the PLA can exploit,” Hammond-Chambers said in a statement.
The order reflects continued U.S. support for Taiwan as Taipei faces pressure from China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory and has never ruled out using force to bring the island under rule. democratically under its control.
The sales must be considered by Congress, but Democratic and Republican aides to Congress have said they do not expect opposition. There have been at least two other visits to Taiwan by members of Congress from both parties since Pelosi’s visit, as well as US state governors, all condemned by Beijing.
The prime contractor for the Harpoon missiles is Boeing Co. Raytheon is the prime contractor for the Sidewinders and the radar program.
Taipei claims that since the People’s Republic of China never ruled the island, it has no right to claim it.
cnbctv18-forexlive
Man charged with carjacking and kidnapping ice cream truck driver in Wheat Ridge
A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly stole an ice cream truck and briefly forced the driver to stay in the back of the vehicle, Wheat Ridge police say.
On Aug. 6, the suspect allegedly pointed a gun at the driver of an ice cream truck in the King Soopers parking lot along the 5300 block of W. 38th Avenue, according to the Wheat Ridge Police Department.
The suspect allegedly stole the driver’s keys and forced him into the back of his own car before sitting in the driver’s seat and driving off, police said.
After some time, the suspect stopped and let the victim out. The suspect then abandoned the truck, which was recovered that evening in Denver, police said.
Learn more at thedenverchannel.com.
denverpost
Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao ‘appalled’ by Nirmala Sitharaman’s conduct with official
Hyderabad:
Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao has expressed complete shock at Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman scolding a district collector for not being able to provide him with an answer on the share of rice provided by the Center and state in fair price stores.
Mr. Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, said such conduct by people in high office will only “demoralize hard-working AIS officers”.
Mr Rama Rao, in a tweet on Friday evening, said: “I am appalled at the unruly conduct of FM @nsitharaman today with the District Magistrate/Collector of Kamareddy”.
“These political histrionics on the street will only demoralize the hardworking AIS officers,” he added.
“My compliments to @Collector_KMR Jitesh V Patil, IAS for dignified conduct,” he tweeted.
I am appalled at FM’s unruly conduct @nsitharaman today with the district magistrate/collector of Kamareddy
These political histrionics on the street will only demoralize hardworking AIS officers
My compliments to @Collector_KMR Jitesh V Patil, IAS on his dignified conduct 👏
– KTR (@KTRTRS) September 2, 2022
While inspecting a PDS ration store in Birkoor, the Union Minister had also asked Jitesh Patil why Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s picture was missing.
Mrs. Sitharaman said that since March-April 2020, the Center has been providing free rice at the price of Rs 30-Rs 35 without the state government and beneficiaries having to contribute anything.
Ms Sitharaman was in the state to participate in various programs in the parliamentary constituency of Zaheerabad under the BJP’s ‘Lok Sabha PravasYojana’.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
How Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Handle ‘External Comments’
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicholas Peltz don’t let the spotlight transform their relationship.
When answering a question about how they handle “outside feedback” in their relationship, the newlyweds shared in an interview with Vogue Hong Kong may they remain devoted to each other through thick and thin.
“We always have each other’s back no matter what. At the end of the day, we’re best friends and we wouldn’t have it any other way,” the couple told the publication. “We don’t think of our relationship as being in the spotlight, we just think of ourselves as being in a relationship.”
Brooklyn wed Nicola in April, although the 23-year-old knew he wanted to spend every day with the Transformers star when he first visited London.
“Before she was about to leave, I bought the last seat on the plane and flew back to New York with her,” Brooklyn said in her new interview. “That’s when I knew I never wanted to be apart from her.”
The couple have since split their time between exploring London and Los Angeles.
