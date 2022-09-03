ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine – The largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine and Europe has stopped supplying electricity to territories under Ukrainian control, Kremlin-backed authorities announced on Saturday, as a team of inspectors from the UN nuclear monitoring body continued its mission on the site.
Ukrainian nuclear power plant shuts down amid fighting
“Electricity supply to territories controlled by Ukraine has been suspended due to technical difficulties,” the city administration said in a post on its official Telegram channel. It was unclear whether the power from the plant still reached areas under Russian control.
Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Kremlin-appointed regional administration, said on Telegram that a shell hit an area between two reactors. His claims could not immediately be verified.
Over the past few weeks, Ukraine and Russia have traded blame over bombings at and near the plant, while accusing each other of attempts to derail the visit of UN experts, who are arrived at the factory on Thursday. The mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency is to help secure the site.
The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukrainian troops launched a new attempt to seize the factory on Friday evening, despite the presence of IAEA observers, sending 42 boats with 250 special forces and “mercenaries” foreigners to attempt a landing on the shore of the nearby Kakhovka Reservoir. .
The ministry said four Russian warplanes and two helicopter gunships destroyed about 20 boats and the rest turned back. He added that Russian artillery hit the Ukrainian-controlled right bank of the Dnieper to target the retreating landing party.
The ministry claimed that the Russian military killed 47 soldiers, including 10 “mercenaries”, and wounded 23. The Russian claims could not be independently verified.
Russia earlier reported that around 60 Ukrainian soldiers had earlier tried to land near the factory on Thursday and that Russian forces foiled the attempt.
As of Saturday morning, neither the Ukrainian government nor the country’s nuclear operator, Enerhoatom, had commented on the allegations.
The plant has repeatedly suffered complete disconnection from the Ukrainian power grid since last week, with Enerhoatom blaming mortar fire and fires near the site.
Local Ukrainian authorities have accused Moscow of shelling two towns overlooking the plant on the other side of the Dnieper with rockets, an accusation they have also repeated several times in recent weeks.
In Zorya, a small village about 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the Zaporizhzhia plant, residents could hear the sound of explosions in the area on Friday.
It is not the bombardments that scare them the most, but the risk of a radioactive leak in the plant.
“The power station, yes, it’s the scariest,” said Natalia Stokoz, a mother of three. “Because children and adults will be affected, and it’s scary if the nuclear plant blows up.”
Oleksandr Pasko, a 31-year-old farmer, said “there is anxiety because we are quite close”. Pasko said Russian shelling has intensified in recent weeks.
During the first weeks of the war, the authorities gave iodine tablets and masks to people living near the factory in case of radiation exposure.
Recently, they also distributed iodine pills in the city of Zaporizhzhia, about 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the factory.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered to act as a “facilitator” on the Zaporizhzhia plant issue, during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, according to a statement from the Turkish presidency.
Ukraine’s military reported Saturday morning that Russian forces overnight continued their stalled advance in the country’s industrial east, while trying to hold captured areas in northeastern and southern Ukraine, including in the Kherson region cited as the target of Kyiv’s recent counter-offensive.
He added that Ukrainian forces repelled half a dozen Russian attacks in the Donetsk region, including nearly two towns designated as key targets in Moscow’s strenuous efforts to capture the rest of the province. The Donetsk region is one of two that make up Ukraine’s industrial heartland of Donbass, alongside Luhansk, which was overrun by Russian troops in early July.
Separately, the British military confirmed in its regular update on Saturday morning that Ukrainian forces were carrying out “new offensive operations” in southern Ukraine, advancing along a broad front west of the Dnieper. and focusing on three axes in the Russian-occupied Kherson region.
“The operation has limited immediate objectives, but the Ukrainian forces have probably achieved a degree of tactical surprise; exploiting poor logistics, administration and leadership in the Russian Armed Forces,” the UK MoD said on Twitter.
Russian shelling killed an 8-year-old child and injured at least four others in a southern Ukrainian town near the Kherson region, Ukrainian officials said.
Kozlowska reported from London.
Covid-19 omicron injections available, but their effectiveness is unclear
The United States this week authorized the first major overhaul of Covid-19 vaccines in a bid to stem an expected wave of infections and hospitalizations this fall.
But it’s unclear what protection the new reminders will offer. The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the injections without any data from clinical trials that test the reformulated doses in humans.
The new boosters, authorized for people aged 12 and over, target the highly contagious and immune-evasive omicron BA.5 subvariant that has caused a wave of breakthrough infections over the summer. The shots are also targeting the original strain of the virus which first emerged in Wuhan, China in 2019.
The country’s top health officials acted with urgency this summer to ensure the new boosters were rolled out in time for the fall. They worry that the waning effectiveness of old vaccines creates an opening for omicron to cause another wave of hospitalizations this winter, as people spend more time indoors where the airborne virus spreads more easily.
Deaths and hospitalizations have increased since April among the elderly, the most vaccinated age group in America, as omicron has continued to mutate into increasingly transmissible subvariants that evade vaccine protection from origin, according to CDC epidemiologist Heather Scobie.
Dr. Peter Marks, who heads the FDA office that reviews vaccines, said the new recalls aim to restore the high levels of protection the vaccines demonstrated in early 2021. But Marks acknowledged that government experts Feds just don’t know yet if the boosters will reach the high bar set by these doses.
“We don’t know for sure yet if we’ll reach that same level, but that’s the goal here. And that’s what we believe the evidence we’ve seen helps to indicate,” Marks told reporters during of a press conference. conference after FDA clearance on Wednesday.
The FDA will monitor to see if the boosters meet this goal, Marks said. When the injections from Pfizer and Moderna were authorized in December 2020, they offered more than 90% protection to prevent Covid.
Marks told reporters it will likely take at least another two months before human data on the BA.5 boosters becomes publicly available. But he said the FDA used essentially the same process to authorize the new recalls it has relied on for years to change virus strains in flu shots.
“We’re pretty confident that what we have is very similar to the situation we’ve had in the past with flu changes where we’re not doing clinical studies for them in the United States,” Marks said. “We know from how the vaccine works and the data we have that we can predict how well the vaccine will work.”
The new boosters could prevent 2.4 million infections, 137,000 hospitalizations and 9,700 deaths if a new variant does not emerge, according to a projection by a team of scientists who forecast the trajectory of the pandemic, called Covid-19 Scenario Modeling Hub.
But that projection is based on optimistic assumptions about booster coverage and effectiveness, the scientists said. The model assumes that the injections will prove to be 80% effective in preventing disease and that the public will widely adopt the new boosters. There are no efficacy data on new vaccines and it is unclear how strong public demand will be for them.
The CDC estimates that an early fall vaccination campaign with boosters could save the United States between $63 billion and $109 billion in medical costs by avoiding hospitalizations and ICU admissions.
Pfizer and Moderna were originally developing new boosters to target the first version of omicron, BA.1, which caused the massive wave of infections and hospitalizations last winter. But keeping up with the rapid evolution of the virus has proven difficult.
By the time the nation’s top health officials took serious steps in April to ready new boosters, more transmissible subvariants had already driven omicron BA.1 out of prevalence. In June, the FDA asked vaccine makers to shift gears and target the omicron BA.5 after its dominance.
The move didn’t give Pfizer and Moderna enough time to complete human clinical trials on the new boosters before the vaccine rolls out in the fall.
As a result, the FDA and CDC are relying on human data from clinical trials of BA.1 injections to understand how BA.5 boosters might work. They also relied on data from studies in which BA.5 boosters were tested on mice.
The CDC’s Independent Advisory Panel backed the shootings Thursday in an overwhelming vote.
But several panel members also had reservations about the lack of human data.
“I really struggle with a vaccine that doesn’t have clinical data reported for humans, for those who would actually receive the vaccine,” said Dr. Oliver Brooks, committee member and chief medical officer of Watts HealthCare Corp. . in Los Angeles.
Dr. Pablo Sanchez, the only CDC committee member to vote against the injections, called the decision to recommend the new boosters without human data premature.
“There’s a lot of vaccine hesitancy already — we need the human data,” said Sanchez, professor of pediatrics at Ohio State University.
Dr. Doran Fink, deputy head of the FDA’s vaccine review division, told hesitant committee members that the new booster shots use the exact same manufacturing process as the old vaccines and contain the same total amount of ‘mRNA, the code that instructs human cells to produce the proteins that elicit an immune response to defend against Covid.
Fink said the BA.1 and BA.5 shots are similar enough to use data from the BA.1 human trials to get a good idea of how the new BA.5 boosters will perform.
Pfizer and Moderna presented data at the CDC meeting that showed BA.1 injections elicited a stronger immune response in humans than older vaccines. Both companies’ mouse studies of BA.5 injections also showed a stronger immune response.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said last week that waiting any longer for human data from BA.5 injections could mean the boosters would become obsolete if a new variant emerged.
“There’s always a question here of being too slow or too fast,” Walensky told “Conversations on Health Care” in a radio interview. “One of the challenges is that if we wait for this data to emerge in human data … we will use what I would consider to be a potentially outdated vaccine.”
Moderna completed enrollment in its clinical trials last week and expects results by the end of the year. Pfizer’s clinical trials are ongoing, although the company did not say when it will have data.
Brooks asked why the FDA decided to go with a BA.5 vaccine when clinical data is available for the BA.1 vaccines that the vaccine makers were originally developing. Canada and the UK have authorized new booster injections targeting omicron BA.1
Fink said the United States selected BA.5 based on advice from the FDA’s independent committee, with data from South Africa indicating that natural infection with the subvariant provides broader protection than BA.1 infection, and the fact that BA.5 is dominant.
Although committee members were reluctant to proceed without the human data, they agreed that the new boosters should have a similar safety profile to older vaccines because they use the same platform. Covid vaccines have been given to millions of people in the United States with mostly mild side effects.
The most common side effects in human trials of BA.1 injections were pain, redness, swelling at the injection site, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, joint pain, chills, nausea, vomiting and fever, according to the FDA.
Dr. Sara Oliver, a CDC official, told the committee that the risk of myocarditis, inflammation of the heart muscle, after a BA.5 booster is unknown. But health officials predict it will be similar to the risk seen with older vaccines.
Vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna have been associated with a high risk of myocarditis in young men and adolescents, especially after the second dose. But the risk of myocarditis is higher from Covid infection than vaccination, according to the CDC.
Dr. Grace Lee, chair of the CDC committee, sought to reassure the public that there is a robust oversight system to monitor safety and that the group will meet again if new concerns emerge.
“I just want to make sure members of the public are aware that we continue to watch closely,” Lee said. “We have systems and teams that continue to monitor and meet.”
This chef’s knife is on sale and will last you a lifetime
Whether you cook for a living or do it as a hobby, it’s important that you have the right utensils. No one likes cutting with a dull knife, not to mention it’s pretty dangerous. If it looks like your current chef’s knife is about to retire, we suggest finding a new one made from quality materials so that it’s built to last. If you’re looking for a new knife that you can add to your kitchen arsenal, you’re in luck.
The Kiru Kiru Kitchen Master 8″ Chef’s Knife is a versatile knife that can be used for many meal preparation and cooking options. You can use it to switch and chop with other cutting styles allowing you to cut with ease. A traditional Japanese Honbazuke method was used to sharpen and polish this knife in three steps. Its precise tapered blade minimizes surface resistance for a fluid, smooth cutting motion. Using a sharp knife is much safer because you don’t apply as much pressure as if you were using a dull knife.
This knife has an attractive feather blade pattern and is made with 67 layers of high carbon stainless steel coating, making it durable, strong and stain resistant. If you regularly work with knives, you will appreciate the Kiru Kiru’s ergonomic handle for its excellent hand control, agility and comfort. No one wants their hand, wrist, or fingers getting cramped while they’re busy preparing a delicious meal! As an added bonus, the G-10 Garolite handle is impervious to heat, cold, and moisture with its military-grade strength and lifetime durability.
For ultimate hardness, this knife is nitrogen cooled, which also makes it more flexible and corrosion resistant. Even with daily use, you won’t have to worry about this chef’s knife being damaged by regular use.
As part of our National Knife Day promotion, this knife is on sale for 45% off, costing you $84.99. Although National Knife Day is officially August 24, it’s not too late to take advantage of this sale which runs until August 31.
Prices subject to change.
Here’s how to get your $3 movie tickets at AMC, Regal and other theaters in the US – NBC Chicago
Movie chains across the country want you to have a day at the movies this weekend. Over 3,000 theaters will participate in the first-ever National Movie Day on Saturday, September 3.
Theaters will sell tickets for every movie — including more expensive formats like IMAX and 3D — for just $3.
Jackie Brenneman, president of the nonprofit Film Foundation, told CNBC Make It that the idea of a national film holiday was in the works long before 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced those plans. to be postponed.
After Regal Cinemas’ parent company Cineworld held a similar event in the UK in February to great success, Brenneman said planning had begun in earnest to replicate the promotion across the pond.
“It gave a blueprint for how we could do something on this scale in the United States,” she says.
As well as being a “thank you” to the fans who returned to theaters in droves during the summer blockbuster season – Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick”, for example, earned the sixth-highest domestic gross. high on record with its $692 million haul – the hope is that people who haven’t been to the movies in a few years might be tempted to visit their local theater.
“It’s an opportunity [for moviegoers] see a movie again, or see a movie that maybe they were on the fence about,” she says. “For people who did not come [to the movies in a while]it gives them the opportunity to see how great movie theaters are.”
The $3 flat fee for any movie in any format is also meant to encourage moviegoers to check out premium formats like Dolby and IMAX.
“It’s an opportunity to get people to try out new technologies and see how they like them,” Brenneman says.
Here’s everything you need to know about National Movie Day.
When is National Cinema Day?
The film festival will take place on Saturday 3 September.
Where can I buy the $3 tickets?
You can get your tickets by visiting your local theater box office, including major chains like AMC and Regal, or through online ticket brokers. For a list of participating theaters, visit the National Film Day website.
Be aware that the $3 ticket price does not include taxes and is still subject to third-party ticketing fees that venues may charge.
What movies are eligible for the National Movie Day $3 promotion?
Every movie currently showing in theaters will be available for $3. Whether you want to go to an 8 p.m. IMAX screening or a matinee show, the price will be the same.
Can I buy my $3 tickets in advance?
Not only can you order your seats in advance, Brenneman actually recommends it.
“My only advice is to buy your tickets in advance,” she says. “If there’s a specific movie or a specific technology you’re passionate about, buy those tickets early.”
Will National Cinema Day be an annual event?
There are no plans in place so far to repeat National Movie Day next year, but Brenneman says the hope is that it won’t be a one-time event.
“We’ll be working closely with all of our partners to make sure we evaluate this year’s successes and figure out how we can build it even better for everyone next year,” she says.
Register now: Be smarter about your money and your career with our weekly newsletter
Don’t miss: ‘The Lord of the Rings’, ‘Star Wars’, ‘Cobra Kai’: 8 highly anticipated shows streaming in September
Ira Winderman: Tim Hardaway weighs in on Kyle Lowry’s weight, having been there before
Tim Hardaway appreciates greatness, which is why next weekend will stand as one of the most profound moments of his 56 years, when he will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Hardaway also appreciates when some choose to focus on gut instead of guts, which is why he embraced the opportunity this past week not only to talk about his former team, but also a member of that former team — Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry.
Twelve years ago, amid a contentious free-agency negotiation, Hardaway found himself not only having to defend with Heat president Pat Riley his elite skill level at point guard, but also his body type.
The compromise was a one-year, $12 million contract that had one-third of that salary tied to regular weigh-ins.
“To me,” Hardaway said at the time, “it’s a bunch of bs.”
So when Hardaway saw Riley pointedly note in June how Lowry had to report in better shape for his second Heat season, there was a sense not only of been-there, done-that, but also of empathy.
“I’m glad you asked that question,” Hardaway told the South Florida Sun Sentinel ahead of his trip to Springfield, Mass., for his Hall enshrinement. “And I’ve been asked that question at least 10 times this year by friends and by people and they said, ‘Pat put Kyle Lowry out there to dry’ or said something bad. I said, ‘No, he didn’t.’ I said, I’m going to tell you what Pat Riley said. Pat Riley is not saying he’s not in shape. Pat Riley’s saying that he needs to stop getting injured so he can play and help the team. And getting in shape prevents all the injuries.”
The weigh-for-pay wore on Hardaway. By the following season, he was gone from the Heat, for a free-agency deal with the Dallas Mavericks.
For Lowry, two seasons, including this impending one, remain on the three-year, $85 million free-agency contract signed a year ago, one without weight clauses.
“I want you to write this,” Hardaway said. “Kyle Lowry is not fat. He’s not fat and overweight. He wears these football pads under him to make him look like he’s bigger. He’s way slimmer than what you think he is. I’ve been telling folks that for the longest. And everybody’s like, ‘No, he’s overweight.’ No, the guy is not overweight. It’s that he needs to stay healthy to stay in shape.”
For Hardaway, it was a matter of putting his mouth where his money was.
“That’s the only way I get my money,” he said back in 2000 of grudgingly accepting the required weigh-ins. “If that’s the only way I get my money, I just got to sacrifice for a year and not eat.”
At the moment, many are eating up the social-media posts being offered by Lowry about his grueling offseason workouts. There clearly is a commitment there, even while there has yet to be a public response regarding Riley’s comments.
But even while standing by Lowry, and even while standing up for players who might not fit the prototypic NBA body type, Hardaway said with a laugh there is one aspect he is overwhelmingly in favor of when it comes to the 36-year-old veteran.
“He needs to stop falling,” Hardaway said with the high-pitched cackle that was ever-present during his Heat six-season tenure. “That’s why he’s getting hurt. And I’m going to say this, I love Kyle. Kyle Lowry, I love what he does out there on the court. I just wish he would stop flopping. I think keep that at a minimum.
“You keep falling on the floor, you keep falling on the floor, you keep falling on the floor, yes, you’re going to get injured, yes you’re going to get hurt, yes it’s going to keep you out of the lineup. I think that’s what’s really hurt him, flopping and falling all the time. Stop falling all the time.”
Hardaway paused, as if taking the same type of pause that Riley offered in regard to what has to happen next with Lowry.
“The Heat need you at point guard,” Hardaway said. “They don’t need you on the bench not playing. They need you to be on the court playing 100 percent at a high level, just like you did in Toronto. You can do it if you stop falling on the floor so much.”
IN THE LANE
REVISIONIST HISTORY: During a recent appearance on the Point Forward podcast hosted by former Heat forward Andre Iguodala and former NBA player Evan Turner, Heat icon Dwyane Wade spoke of regret over leaving money on the table over his playing career. “It was definitely tough, in a lot of different ways. I think I gave up $17 [million] or $20 million,” said Wade, who is now part of the Utah Jazz ownership group. “Now, as someone who’s on the other side, I didn’t have to give that money up. I could have pushed the envelope a little bit more. I could have made them spread a little bit of that bread. There was a lot of things that at the time, as a player, you really didn’t know. You just know that this is what they said needs to be done, and this is what we want to do.” Except . . . in order to make many of the Heat’s financials work at the 2010 start of the Big Three era, considering they were utilizing a finite amount of cap space at the time, among the sacrifices were not only helping maximize the contracts of LeBron James and Chris Bosh, but also making sure there was cap space for Wade friend Udonis Haslem and an ability to meet James’ desire to add Mike Miller. So, yes, Wade could have come out with more financially, but possibly less on his roster and on the championship ledger.
ONE UP: In Heat vs. Mavericks, Dallas again has the latest leg up, this time when it comes to honoring a franchise icon, with a Dirk Nowitzki statue already in the works at American Airlines Center. The Heat, by contrast, have yet to announce any such plans for Wade at FTX Arena, with both icons having retired in 2019. In an interview with Bleacher Report, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban offered his thoughts on such honors. “You have to stay there,” he said, with Nowizki’s entire 21-season NBA career spent with the Mavericks. “It’s about being there, being a superstar, leading the team to a championship and being there for an extended period of time. That’s key. It’s not just about what you do on the court. It’s about what you do in the community. It’s about being part of the fabric of an organization during and after your playing time. Dirk exemplifies that.” Wade, of course, also could have stayed, had contract negotiations with the Heat not gone sideways, leading to detours with the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.
HERE, TOO: When it comes to the season-ending foot injury that Oklahoma City Thunder first-round pick Chet Holmgren sustained in a summer pro-am game in Seattle, it rekindled memories of something closer to home for a South Florida product in a similar circumstance. In 2017, while playing in a Miami summer pro-am similar to the one Bam Adebayo recently participated in, Pine Crest product Brandon Knight suffered a season-ending knee injury. The NBA clears participation in such summer events, with salary not put at risk. Knight, who has battled through a series of injuries, went on to play parts of two seasons after sitting out all of 2017-18, and spent last season with the Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. He would have been called up to the Heat during the team’s COVID outbreak last December had he not been injured at the time, instead getting into five games with the Mavericks as an emergency call-up during their COVID outbreak.
OPPORTUNITY LOST: Had the decision not been made to instead allow Nikola Jovic acclimate to the NBA, it is possible that the 19-year-old Heat first-round pick might have found himself with playing time for Serbia’s national team at the ongoing EuroBasket. The Serbian roster was depleted this past week with former Heat big man Nemanja Bjelica ruled out due to a calf injury. The Serbian federation initially said the Heat barred Jovic from the competition, but it was later confirmed that it was a mutual decision between the Serbian staff, Heat management, Jovic and Jovic’s representation. Heat camp opens nine days after the Sept. 18 conclusion of EuroBasket 22.
NUMBER
6. Teams over the past five seasons for Markieff Morris, who left the Heat this past week in NBA free agency. His signing with the Brooklyn Nets follows his time since the start of 2018-19 with the Washington Wizards, Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Lakers and Heat.
()
Venice Film Festival red carpet: the best of celebrity fashion in the spotlight
Celebrities dressed in nines descended on Venice Lido this week to attend the 79th edition of the city’s annual film festival. It will be a star-studded event, with premieres of Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise” starring Greta Gerwig and Adam Driver, the buzzy “Don’t Worry Darling” directed by Olivia Wilde starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, as well as ” Blonde” — Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe biopic starring Ana de Armas — scheduled on 11 Days.
Timothée Chalamet in a backless Haider Ackerman look at the red carpet premiere of ‘Bones And All’. Credit: Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images
The festival, which runs from August 31 to September 10, is the oldest event of its kind having been founded in 1932 – and thanks to the romantic backdrop of the floating city, is one of the most visually arresting. Paparazzi photos of guests arriving by private water taxis conjure up images of old Hollywood glamour, and so far, red carpet moments have followed suit. From actress Julianne Moore’s embellished Valentino cape to model Mariacarla Boscono’s revealing Jean Paul Gaultier gown, there’s no shortage of high-octane outfits, with more to come.
Click through the gallery above to see the festival’s most notable fashion moments.
A brief history of the red carpet
