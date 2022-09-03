Voa Immigration Weekly Recap, Aug. 29–Sept. 3

As Erik ten Hag sat down for his press conference at Manchester United’s Carrington training ground on Wednesday afternoon, he told reporters he was unable to say much about the new signing. potential 95 million euros from Antony until the paperwork is completed.

His smile, however, said it all. By then he already knew he had his man and his personal battle to close the deal was won.

It’s been a largely positive summer window for Man United, and their new manager is the big winner. The club have never spent more – over £225m (€261m) – in a single summer and, crucially, Ten Hag have been backed to bring in their players.

Antony (officially announced on Friday) and Lisandro Martinez were part of Ten Hag’s squad at Ajax Amsterdam. Defender Tyrell Malacia was a player he knew from his time at rivals Feyenoord, while Christian Eriksen was invited to train with Ajax last season as he continued his recovery from heart disease.

Add to that five-time Champions League-winning midfielder Casemiro (signed from Real Madrid for €70m) and experienced goalkeeper Martin Dubravka on loan from Newcastle United, it’s no wonder Ten Hag is a man happy.

“I analyzed the team with a clear vision, but we were on [the same page] from the first discussions I had with the club,” he said on Wednesday. “They also saw the same thing, which positions we absolutely had to strengthen. I’m happy in these positions, we analyzed the team and managed to complete with quality players.”

Ten Hag has almost everything he wanted this summer, but it’s also been a window (also dominated by the Cristiano Ronaldo saga that ultimately stayed in place) that at times felt random and reflected what has been a struggle for the authority behind the scenes.

In the end, United signed more players and spent more money than originally planned, and a lot of that was down to Ten Hag’s persistence. Sources have told ESPN that, on more than one occasion, the club wanted to pull out of negotiations with Ajax over Antony. The Brazilian winger was a player identified as a possible target back in March, but Ajax’s valuation of over €80m made the deal problematic from the start.

It was agreed that other attacking options would be considered with Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic and Borussia Monchengladbach’s Marcus Thuram offered by the scouting service, and PSV’s Cody Gakpo, who shares an agency with Ten Hag, offered by the manager.

The deals for each were discussed internally, but Ten Hag insisted Antony was still the best candidate and implored the club to return to the negotiating table. At that point, Ajax felt emboldened to ask for more – partly to cover solidarity payments due to Antony’s former clubs – having already raised more than €116m in spending. United saw an €80m offer rejected and when an improved offer of €90m was also turned down, hiring managers wanted to end negotiations.

It was only after Ten Hag stepped in again that a deal was agreed for an initial €95m with an additional €5m to make Antony the second most expensive signing in the league. the club’s history behind Paul Pogba when he arrived from Juventus in 2016 for €105m.

With Antony and Martinez in particular, United backed the manager’s judgment – ironically a policy they said they would stray from as sources called some of Louis van Gaal’s hiring decisions a ‘disaster’.

Van Gaal was parachuted into a player-signing system that former executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward later admitted was “not fit for purpose”. Van Gaal was placed at the center of the club’s transfer strategy when he became manager in 2014 and used his power to sign players like Morgan Schneiderlin, Daley Blind and Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Woodward was so scarred by the experience that he introduced a veto system that gave the recruiting department, scouts, and manager equal voting rights before signing. This is why manager Jose Mourinho failed to bring Jerome Boateng to Old Trafford at the end of the 2018 summer window and why Ralf Rangnick was foiled in his attempts to sign a striker in January.

United insist the likes of Martinez and Antony were already being watched closely before Ten Hag’s arrival, but there’s no escaping the feeling that the club’s window has been heavily influenced by the Dutchman’s wishes.

Sources have told ESPN that there were initially reservations about his plans to sign another centre-back just 12 months after the club splashed out €48million on Raphael Varane’s transfer from Real Madrid.

The team Ten Hag inherited also included Harry Maguire (signed in 2019 for £80m), Victor Lindelof (signed in 2017 for £31m) and Eric Bailly (signed in 2016 for £30m) and handed over a new long-term contract in April 2021), and there was a feeling within the club that this summer’s budget would be better spent elsewhere. But Ten Hag insisted he needed a left-footed centre-back to implement his style of play and, facing competition from Arsenal, Martinez arrived for a fee of €57m who could reach 67 million euros via variables.

Bailly, who is under contract at United until at least 2024, was dropped to make way for Martinez, while left-back Alex Telles, who only arrived in 2020, was loaned to Sevilla after Malacia arrived.

Ten Hag, however, didn’t have it all his way. A plan to sign 33-year-old Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic, a player he knew from his time at FC Twente, was scrapped following opposition from fans. He has also been pushed back in his attempts to firm up interest in another of his former Ajax players, Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech, while his main summer target, Frenkie de Jong – another former Ajax player – remains in Barcelona.

Sources have told ESPN that club chiefs accept they should have dropped talks with De Jong sooner than they did. Casemiro, a pick from the scouting service, was seen as an acceptable alternative by Ten Hag – even though he was not in the original plan to sign players aged 30 or over – as the need for a No.6 to strengthen the midfield was seen as vital. .

Early defeats to Brighton and Brentford (particularly that 4-0 humiliation), rather than weakening Ten Hag’s position, only provided him with more evidence that the team desperately needed reinforcements.

How successful this summer has been for United will only become apparent later, and they will know, more than most, that big money doesn’t always equate to big success. The jury is out on the newcomers, but not on the influence Ten Hag already wields at Old Trafford. His smile said it all.