Voa Immigration Weekly Recap, Aug. 29–Sept. 3

Editor’s note: Here’s a rundown of news related to immigration to the United States this week. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA Immigration Team: [email protected]
Biden administration misses cap on admitting refugees to US
President Joe Biden set the annual refugee cap at 125,000 last October, but in July the program allowed only 17,690 refugees. Supporters say the Biden administration will miss its ambitious goal for fiscal year 2022, but they note that the refugee program is still rebuilding itself. Biden is expected to set a new cap in October. Story by VOA immigration reporter Aline Barros.
US to revise Afghanistan resettlement policy, White House official says
President Joe Biden’s administration is halting, with few exceptions, temporary resettlement of Afghans to the United States and focusing on reuniting immediate family members with pathways to permanent residency, according to a senior government official. administration, reports the Associated Press.
The inner story: the flight of the translators
Amid the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, tens of thousands of Afghans who worked alongside the military tried desperately to flee. For those who were able to leave, the difficult journey to permanent resettlement had only just begun. VOA Midwest correspondent Kane Farabaugh goes inside ex-US troops’ efforts to get their Afghan performers safely out of the country and into the United States, on The inner story: the flight of the translators.
migrations around the world
VOA exclusive: Ukrainians forcibly transferred to Russia “had no choice”
Human Rights Watch released a report on Thursday documenting the forcible transfer of Ukrainian citizens to Russia and Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine, which HRW says constitute war crimes and potential crimes against humanity. The 71-page report, We Had No Choice: The “Leakage” and Crime of Forcible Transfer of Ukrainian Civilians to Russia, includes interviews with 18 people who have visited Russia – 15 from the Mariupol region, one from Donetsk and two from the Kharkiv region. He said Russian and Russian-affiliated authorities have also subjected thousands of Ukrainians to a mandatory, punitive and abusive form of security screening called screening.
Nigerian authorities pledge to help find missing persons
The International Committee of the Red Cross, or ICRC, says there have been 64,000 missing persons cases in Africa over the past year, nearly a third more than the previous year. The ICRC says armed conflict is behind most of the disappearances, and that Nigeria alone has more than 25,000 missing people, including nearly 14,000 children, the highest number in Africa. Officials said more than half of those missing were minors when they went missing, and the disappearances were mainly due to armed conflict, disasters and risky migration via the desert and the Mediterranean Sea. Timothy Obiezu reports for VOA from Nigeria.
Campaigners urge Australia to admit more refugees to fill labor shortages
Campaigners are urging Australia to allow in more migrants and refugees to help address chronic labor shortages. The recently elected Labor government held a two-day jobs and skills summit on Thursday and Friday. Australian industries, from hospitality to retail, say there are not enough workers to fill vacancies. Phil Mercer reports for VOA from Australia.
Brief News
— U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is resuming Cuba’s Family Reunification Parole Program (CFRP) beginning with pending applications. The US immigration agency has begun sending interview notices to petitioners with interview instructions. And the first round of interviews began on August 18 at the US Embassy in Havana.