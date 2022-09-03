News
‘Weirdest ending’: 2nd walk-off celebration sticks as the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 to pull within 3 games of 1st place
Fireworks went off at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Romy Gonzalez made his way from third to the plate after umpire Clint Vondrak ruled Jorge López’s pitch hit José Abreu with the bases loaded in the ninth inning Friday.
Chicago White Sox players celebrated the apparent victory against the Minnesota Twins.
But the game was not over. A video review overturned the initial call and changed it to a foul ball.
Consider the first celebration a practice run. Two pitches later, the Twins got a force at second but couldn’t turn the double play on an Abreu grounder, and Gonzalez scored to give the Sox a 4-3 victory in front of 24,818.
“Two walk-offs, that was definitely the weirdest ending I’ve ever seen to a game,” Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn said. “It was good. Got a win.”
The ninth had a little bit of everything. The benches cleared, Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo was ejected and there were the two celebrations, complete with fireworks both times.
“We are in charge of positive energy,” Abreu said through an interpreter. “It’s a very good moment for us. Everybody is trying to do their best, and we have to credit everybody on this team. Everybody is doing their part, and that’s what we are supposed to do here.”
With the win, the third-place Sox returned to .500 at 66-66 and gained ground in the American League Central standings. They trail the second-place Twins by two games and the first-place Cleveland Guardians by three.
“That’s what a playoff atmosphere looks like: the fire, the willingness to go out there and compete and perform,” Cairo said. “That’s 27 outs right there and that’s what we’re talking about in the clubhouse: 27 outs. Sometimes it’s going to go your way, sometimes it’s going to go a different way.”
The Sox rallied twice to take the opener of the important series.
They trailed by a run in the eighth when Yasmani Grandal hit a solo homer to left to tie the game at 3. Grandal was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Gonzalez singled with one out in the ninth and advanced to second on an Elvis Andrus single.
Vaughn got hit by a pitch and the benches cleared.
“I was just really mad,” Vaughn said. “I’ve been hit up high a few times. Got hit in the face a couple of weeks ago. Spur of the moment, I was mad, I was upset.
“I know he’s not trying to do it on purpose. No pitcher is trying to load the bases with an MVP coming up next. I was just mad. I put my head down after I said ‘that was at my head, that ain’t right.’ Then just went to first base. And then everybody was on the field.”
Added Cairo: “What I saw was him saying something, their pitcher López saying something to (Vaughn). He was just talking. (Vaughn) didn’t do nothing. So I went over there just to protect my player.”
Cairo said he was told he “was not supposed to argue warnings,” which led to his ejections.
After the field was cleared, Abreu stepped up with the bases loaded. He appeared to get plunked too. But the review changed that call, so Abreu went back to work.
“He’s a professional hitter, man,” Cairo said. “Every time that he goes up there, it’s dangerous. He’s always dangerous. He had a good at-bat, put the ball in play and that’s what we’re looking for. Put the ball in play and things happen.”
Abreu did just that, hitting a grounder that appeared to be deflected by López and slowed on the way to Nick Gordon. The second baseman flipped the ball to shortstop Carlos Correa. But there was no play at first — Abreu made it safely and Gonzalez scored to give the Sox their third straight win.
“We are living in a moment of unity here,” Abreu said. “We are united. We are working toward the same goal and it’s winning as many games as we can, trying to stay together. And this is important for us. It was a good game for both teams. But we are just trying to do our best because we know what we can do for (manager) Tony (La Russa).”
La Russa missed his fourth straight game at the direction of his doctors and is out indefinitely. He went to Arizona to undergo additional testing by his personal physicians, the team announced Wednesday.
“It’s a difficult moment for us as family,” Abreu said. “He’s part of this family. We’ll try to do the best for him too.”
()
News
Missouri attorney general seeks journalism school records
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed an open court request seeking correspondence between two journalism professors connected to the University of Missouri and the executive director of a fact-checking group.
In a move that appears to be unprecedented in Missouri, Schmitt, a Republican running for the U.S. Senate, filed a request in June seeking three years of emails sent and received by professors while working at the Columbia Missourian.
Most correspondence generated at private media companies isn’t subject to the state open archives law, but the Missourian might be because it’s attached to the University of Missouri, which is a public entity.
The Missourian is not supervised by university officials, but most of its staff is made up of students working to earn credit toward a journalism degree. Professional editors work as university faculty members.
David Kurpius, dean of the Missouri School of Journalism, said the school hired outside legal counsel to determine which emails could be released to the attorney general. Some records, such as those that identify students’ personal information, are protected by federal law.
Jean Maneke, an attorney with the Missouri Press Association, said the request puts the university in “uncharted territory” because most public institutions don’t have reporters attached. She was unaware of similar requests in the past.
“There are no clear instructions on what they have to do when faced with these kinds of parameters,” Maneke said.
The request was first reported by the Missourian, who discovered it after filing an unrelated open records request.
Schmitt’s spokesman, Chris Nuelle, said in a statement that the attorney general is “just trying to get to the bottom of the fact-checking process.” He declined to answer any further questions.
Schmitt previously used open records laws to seek copies of documents, emails and other resources that discuss race in school districts as part of a push targeting “critical race theory.” He also opened a “transparency portal” to let parents see his efforts.
In the latest request, Schmitt is looking for any email correspondence from June 15, 2018, sent to or from Mike Jenner, Tom Warhover, who previously worked with the Missourian, and Aaron Sharockman, the executive director of PolitiFact.
Warhover, an associate professor at the university, served as Missourian’s editor for 16 years before stepping down in 2017. Jenner, a board member of the Missourian Publishing Association, a nonprofit that governs Missourian, took over from Warhover for about two years.
Warhover noted that the fact-checking course involving PolitiFact has not been offered for about a year and a half. He didn’t see a similar request during his years at Missourian.
“My initial and ongoing reaction is one of confusion,” Warhover said. “What the Attorney General would want with this is confusing.”
Sharockman told the Missourian in an emailed statement that Politifact does not use confidential information and publishes a list of sources with each story.
“Our methods and reporting are transparent, and we would be happy to sit down with the Attorney General at any time to discuss our work or his ideas for continued responsible journalism,” he said.
Maneke noted that the Attorney General’s Office is one of the primary entities advising citizens and enforcing the state’s Sunshine Law. In this case, Schmitt appears to be using the law as a “ram” against the university and the journalists housed there, she said.
“It creates a real conflict of interest in what the Attorney General does and how citizens see the Attorney General’s office as an advocate for Sunshine Law,” she said.
Kurpius said the school will comply with any decisions made by its legal team about which records to release. He noted that the journalism school often uses the Freedom of Information Act and strongly supports open records laws.
“We also obviously believe in the process of journalism,” Kurpius said. “Fact-checking, making sure we’re doing things right is important to having the trust of the public we serve.”
yahoo
News
Raid on Bunnings car park in Casula NSW sees seven men charged and $1m cash seized
Seven men charged and $1m cash seized in dramatic police raid on Bunnings parking lot
- A police raid took place on Friday at a Bunnings car park in Casula, western Sydney
- Seven men arrested and charged, and nearly $1 million in cash seized
- Men aged 45, two aged 49, 46, 37 and 31 – taken to Campbelltown Police Station
Police have charged seven people and seized nearly $1 million in cash after a dramatic raid in the parking lot of a Sydney Bunnings.
The arrests took place around 11 a.m. Friday, with shocking images and video from the scene showing men in handcuffs lying on the ground in front of an armed police officer.
Other men were handcuffed to a truck while a swarm of officers collected evidence at the Crossroads Homemaker Center in Casula.
Eyewitness Vikash Mudaliar told the Liverpool Leader he watched as police pounced on the group.
“There were three bags full of money, drugs and everything,” Mr Mudaliar said.
Police launched an alleged large-scale drug supply operation in the parking lot of a Bunnings in Casula, Sydney’s west
A statement from NSW Police on Friday evening confirmed officers had seized almost $1 million in cash and arrested more than half a dozen people.
Seven men – aged 45, two aged 49, 46, 37 and 31 – were taken to Campbelltown Police Station and charged with various drug supply offenses and other criminal offences.
An eighth man was arrested and released without charge.
Some men were seen handcuffed to a truck while others were lying face down on the ground. Photo: Paul Brescia
Seven men – aged 45, two aged 49, 46, 37 and 31 – were taken to Campbelltown Police Station and charged with various drug supply offenses and other criminal offences.
A 45-year-old Macquarie Fields man has been charged with substantial commercial manufacture, substantial commercial supply, two counts of supply in excess of the incriminable quantity, knowingly leading a criminal group and trafficking in the proceeds of crime .
A 46-year-old West Hoxton man has been charged with participating in a criminal group and three counts of knowingly trafficking in the proceeds of crime.
The remaining men were charged with participating in a criminal group and two counts of knowingly selling the proceeds of crime.
They were all denied bail to appear in Parramatta Local Court on Saturday.
Advertising
dailymail us
News
Twins’ Jorge Lopez takes frustrations out on turf
The ninth was a bad inning for Jorge Lopez on Friday night. That’s why when it was over, he was seen banging his pitching hand on the Guaranteed Rate Field turf.
Of all the mistakes the Twins’ closer made in a 4-3 loss to the White Sox — from loading the bases on two singles and a hit batsman to helping start a bench-clearing to-do — banging his fist in frustration was probably the, uh … not the smartest.
The Twins need the lanky right-hander in one piece if they’re to rally and win the American League Central.
“I mean, I still can move it. I’m still healthy, so that’s a good thing,” Lopez said after taking the loss on Friday, his first since being acquired at the Aug. 2 trade deadline. “Things got out of control. I have to get better for sure.”
Lopez (4-7) arrived in Minnesota with 19 saves, a 1.68 earned-run average and a 0.97 WHIP. Since then, he’s 0-1 with four saves, two blown saves and a 3.00 ERA, which isn’t bad – but it’s not what the Twins, or Lopez, were hoping for.
“Being on a different team doesn’t mean anything,” Lopez said. “It’s my execution.”
With the game tied 3-3 in the ninth, Lopez got Josh Harrison to ground to second for the first out before giving up consecutive singles to Romy Gonzalez, the No. 9 hitter, and Elvis Andrus. He then hit Andrew Vaughn with the first pitch he threw to load the bases, but before that could happen, Vaughn and Lopez began jawing.
“They know I’ve been pitching inside all the time,” Lopez said. “It’s something a pitcher, we don’t control – we never try to hit anyone. He was kind of giving me the whatever face, and I just argued with him about it, like, ‘Hey, you know I’ve been throwing inside the whole year.’ Like that.”
That sent the White Sox bench onto the field, where they and the Twins converged on the mound and mostly yelled at one another — especially manager Rocco Baldelli. Lopez and Vaughn then slipped out of the scrum to continue jawing, and the Sox started following the pitcher the way young soccer players follow the ball – like a hive.
Lopez took some responsibility for starting the brouhaha, saying he was “embarrassed.”
“It’s something we try to get (away from) this game, to not fight,” he said. “It’s not like, ‘I want to hit you.’ I know it’s the first pitch, but … it could happen on any pitch. We don’t want to teach that, for sure, outside the game. I hit the guy and then take the time to argue about it. I have to be careful next time not to argue.”
Umpires gave both teams a warning, which ignited White Sox interim manager Miguel Cairo — who was soon ejected.
When the smoke cleared, Lopez then appeared to immediately hit Jose Abreu to bring home Gonzalez with the winning run, bringing the White Sox back on the field to celebrate a walk-off win. But the Twins challenged the call and it was overturned. When the field was repopulated, Lopez induced a grounder from Abreu, a possible double-play ball to end the inning, but the pitcher slowed it by getting a glove on it and Nick Gordon and Carlos Correa couldn’t complete the play.
That prompted Lopez to crouch to the turf and punch the grass.
“I have to learn for sure in those situations,” Lopez said. “It’s something where I got out of control from the situation that was before. I’ve got to be a man and just close, just keep walking to my clubhouse. It’s another day tomorrow. That’s how I can say it. It’s pretty much an angry moment, but I’ve got to control that. Hopefully, that thing, I learn from it.”
News
Honor launches Honor 70 in Europe, promises first overseas foldable phone
Honor CEO George Zhao launched the company’s Honor 70 smartphone in Europe during a virtual presentation at the IFA show in Berlin, Germany. Honor, which spun off from Chinese tech giant Huawei in 2020, is trying to increase its market share outside of China.
Honor
Honor, the smart device company spun off from Chinese tech giant Huawei, plans to launch a foldable phone in overseas markets as it seeks to challenge Apple and Samsung on the global stage.
On Friday, the company launched the mid-range Honor 70 smartphone in Europe and announced that an unannounced foldable phone will be coming to the region and other international markets in the future. It will be Honor’s first time launching a foldable device overseas, the company said.
investment related news
Honor faces an uphill battle outside of China where it has less than 1% smartphone market share.
The brand was sold by Huawei to a consortium of Chinese buyers at the end of 2020 in order to survive US sanctions. In 2019 and 2020, Huawei was hit by a number of US sanctions that cut off its access to key Google software and chips, destroying its smartphone business.
Since then, Honor has launched a number of smartphones. This year, it launched its flagship Magic 4 handset in international markets.
Along with the upcoming foldable phone, Honor is focusing on the most expensive high-end segment of the smartphone market outside of China.
This will put Honor in competition with Samsung’s latest foldable devices – the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4.
“As the global economy deteriorated in 2022, the high end remained strong, which has benefited Samsung and Apple so far this year,” said James Manning Smith, principal analyst at CCS Insight, to CNBC via email.
“One of Honor’s biggest challenges this year will be trying to capitalize on this trend, trying to win sales from well-established premium brands, especially in a year when stretched budgets will entice consumers avoid potentially riskier purchases.”
Shipments of phones costing more than $1,000 rose 94% year-over-year in the second quarter, according to Counterpoint Research. This segment is dominated by Apple and Samsung.
But Honor’s Chinese rivals, including Xiaomi, Oppo and Realme, have also managed to gain share overseas by managing to produce mid-priced devices with high specs.
This will pose another challenge for Honor.
“Honor’s low-cost Chinese counterparts have made serious inroads into the European market over the past two years, a position they will not give up without a fight,” Smith added. “Although Honor has stepped up its marketing, it faces incredibly fierce competition outside of China.”
cnbc
News
Gavin Newsom’s in-laws moved to Florida during the coronavirus pandemic
The in-laws of California Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA), whose state has seen some of the most restrictive and longest coronavirus lockdowns and mandates in the country, moved to Florida during the Chinese coronavirus – a Great irony, given the Democrat’s newfound interest in targeting the Free State.
Newsom recently made running for governor of the Sunshine State his thing after publicly pledging $100,000 to Governor Ron DeSantis’ Democratic challenger and President Biden’s ally, Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL):
It’s time to make Ron DeSantis a one-term governor.
I’m pledging $100,000 right now for @CharlieCrist.
Who will join me in helping Charlie become the next Governor of Florida?
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 25, 2022
This, however, is far from the first time Newsom has made it clear he has issues with how the Florida legislature, with DeSantis at the helm, runs the state. He strangely used the Fourth of July weekend of this year to deliver a message to millions of Floridians, informing them that “freedom is under attack” in the Sunshine State:
We are about to celebrate Independence Day, but freedom is under attack from Republican leaders in states like Florida.
Ban books.
Limitation of speech.
Make it harder to vote.
Criminalize women and doctors.
It’s time to get up. Don’t let them take your freedom. pic.twitter.com/cFI5UzgZzX
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 3, 2022
This message was more than likely news to them, given that thousands of people have flocked to the state through the Chinese coronavirus precisely because it poses as what DeSantis described as “the American outpost of freedom,” rejecting extended lockdowns, enforced masking and vaccines. In fact, Florida saw the highest level of domestic visits in state history in 2021 – 117.7 million domestic visitors. But reality should hit Newsom even harder, as her own in-laws moved to Florida during the pandemic in 2020.
According to Fox News:
Kenneth F. Siebel Jr. and Judith A. Siebel, parents of Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Siebel, and longtime California residents, became Florida residents in 2020 after buying a $3.3 million home in Naples in March of the same year, according to the archives. The Siebels still appear to own their California home in San Francisco’s northern suburb of Ross.
Newsom’s in-laws, however, officially became registered voters in the Sunshine State as of June 2020. Kenneth Siebel is a registered Republican while Judith Siebel has no party affiliation.
Notably, a trust linked to Newsom’s in-laws also donated to Governor DeSantis’ PAC in Florida earlier this year — another blow to the Democratic governor.
DeSantis has largely thrust himself into the national spotlight throughout the pandemic due to his refusal to follow the set norm of ruling his state in fear. As a result, for months Florida has actually reported fewer coronavirus cases per capita than blue states with heavy restrictions in place.
Breitbart News
News
US puts Angers in China with potential $1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan
mini
The Pentagon announced the package on Friday following China’s aggressive military exercises around Taiwan following a visit to the island last month by Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, the top official American to have visited Taipei for years.
The US State Department has approved a potential $1.1 billion sale of military equipment to Taiwan, including 60 anti-ship missiles and 100 air-to-air missiles, as China threatens to take countermeasures.
The Pentagon announced the package on Friday following China’s aggressive military exercises around Taiwan following a visit to the island last month by Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, the top official American to have visited Taipei for years.
The sale includes Sidewinder missiles, which can be used for air-to-air and ground-attack missions, costing around $85.6 million, Harpoon anti-ship missiles costing an estimated $355 million and support for Taiwan’s surveillance radar program for an estimated $665.4 million, the Pentagon’s Defense and Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said.
Liu Pengyu, spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, said the possible arms sale “seriously jeopardizes” US-China relations, according to AFP and the BBC.
“China will resolutely take legitimate and necessary countermeasures in light of the developing situation,” he said, according to the reports.
President Joe Biden’s administration said the package had been under consideration for some time and was developed in consultation with Taiwanese and US lawmakers.
Reuters reported last month that the Biden administration was planning new equipment for Taiwan, but the equipment would support Taiwan’s current military systems and fill existing orders, without offering new capabilities, despite heightened tensions following the visit. from Pelosi.
The Pentagon said the equipment and support announced Friday would not change the basic military balance in the region. US officials said they did not reflect any change in policy toward Taiwan.
“These sales proposals are routine cases to support Taiwan’s continued efforts to modernize its armed forces and maintain a credible defensive capability,” a US State Department spokesperson said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Taiwan’s Defense Ministry expressed its thanks, adding that China’s recent “provocative” activities posed a serious threat and that arms sales would help it cope with Chinese military pressure.
“At the same time, it also demonstrates that it will help our country strengthen its comprehensive defense capabilities and jointly maintain security and peace in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region,” the ministry said in a statement. communicated.
Rupert Hammond-Chambers, chairman of the US-Taiwan Business Council, said his organization opposed what he called a “limited approach” to arms sales to Taiwan.
“As the (Chinese) People’s Liberation Army (PLA) recently demonstrated in its false blockade, the island faces a range of threats that require a range of capabilities. Depriving the island of the ability to mount a comprehensive defense will, over time, create new gaps in Taiwan’s defenses that the PLA can exploit,” Hammond-Chambers said in a statement.
The order reflects continued U.S. support for Taiwan as Taipei faces pressure from China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory and has never ruled out using force to bring the island under rule. democratically under its control.
The sales must be considered by Congress, but Democratic and Republican aides to Congress have said they do not expect opposition. There have been at least two other visits to Taiwan by members of Congress from both parties since Pelosi’s visit, as well as US state governors, all condemned by Beijing.
The prime contractor for the Harpoon missiles is Boeing Co. Raytheon is the prime contractor for the Sidewinders and the radar program.
Taipei claims that since the People’s Republic of China never ruled the island, it has no right to claim it.
cnbctv18-forexlive
‘Weirdest ending’: 2nd walk-off celebration sticks as the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 to pull within 3 games of 1st place
Missouri attorney general seeks journalism school records
Raid on Bunnings car park in Casula NSW sees seven men charged and $1m cash seized
Twins’ Jorge Lopez takes frustrations out on turf
Honor launches Honor 70 in Europe, promises first overseas foldable phone
Gavin Newsom’s in-laws moved to Florida during the coronavirus pandemic
US puts Angers in China with potential $1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan
Man charged with carjacking and kidnapping ice cream truck driver in Wheat Ridge
Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao ‘appalled’ by Nirmala Sitharaman’s conduct with official
How Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Handle ‘External Comments’
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Finance1 week ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Diet and fitness3 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Food2 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”