Why Biden’s speech was among ‘the most disgusting speeches’ ever: Ron DeSantis

Sputnik/Pool via Reuters

Of all the Western sanctions imposed on Russia for its war on Ukraine, none has bothered pro-Kremlin spokespersons more than the curtailing of opportunities to travel abroad. They loudly proclaim they don’t care, but even carefully scripted exchanges on state television and in the press betray the Achilles’ heel of Vladimir Putin’s regime. Putin’s propagandists claim to hate the decadent West, but prefer to live there, study, shop, retire and send their offspring there.

In an interview published this Friday, the famous Russian director Egor Konchalovsky told the pro-Kremlin tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda how embarrassed he is by the growing divide: “I’m disappointed. The West has deceived us. After the collapse of the USSR, it seemed to us that we were on the verge of becoming part of Europe, a grand free world from Lisbon to Vladivostok, where we would use credit cards in the expensive shops of Paris.

Deftly avoiding any kind of acknowledgment that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had caused the rift, Konchalovsky exclaimed, “It seemed like a beautiful world was about to open up. But it opened for exactly one second, when it was convenient for Great Britain and the United States… Suddenly, poof! And we no longer hear: are you a good Russian or a bad Russian? No. Now all Russians are bad! He added: “The West disappeared surprisingly quickly. Now we are alone. With a look inward. And, in my opinion, that is very good.

The interviewer, journalist Vladimir Vorsobin, candidly asked, “So what’s so good about it?” Most of my acquaintances still dream of teaching children in Europe. Every villager in Russia dreams of green lawns, a house and a pub. What are you going to replace this American dream with? A return to the Soviet Union?

Putin Cronies threatens ‘hundreds’ of US coffins on live TV

Konchalovsky had no good answers: “In today’s world, it would be very difficult, even ‘claustrophobic’, to return to the USSR. Let’s not be sorry that we can’t answer the question of where we’re going right now. To sweeten the pot, the director said Russia is not totally isolated and can look to China or India instead of the West. He added: “I am convinced that a new community of countries will emerge, in which Russia will play the most influential role, if not the main one.”

The story continues

Admitting that not everyone in his family supports Russia’s war on Ukraine, which is still called a “special military operation” by the Putin regime, Konchalovsky said: “It’s a clash of civilizations. , in which Russia stands on the side of the light, and the West has gone down the path of satanism. And we are now fighting against values ​​that are simply the opposite of what we stand for, against evil Konchalovsky failed to reconcile the claim that the West represents absolute evil with his grief at not being able to freely travel or live in this supposedly dark place.

Similar contradictions permeate state TV shows, where host Vladimir Solovyov can’t help but bring up his foreclosed Italian villas and admits he’s waiting ‘until better times’ to renew his expired US visa. . Boss of RT Margarita Simonyan has repeatedly admitted that she stopped traveling to the United States only for fear of being arrested for not appearing in accordance with official notices relating to federal investigations into election interference.

The same talking heads do their best to convince ordinary Russians that they are better off at home. During his Tuesday appearance on the state television show The evening with Vladimir Solovyov, Simonyan argued that the West has lost its appeal. Recalling his family’s trips during the Soviet years to visit relatives in Holland, Simonyan recounted his shock at discovering that the parents’ kennel was bigger than Simonyans entire hut in the Krasnodar region.

Forgetting the fact that many residents of Russian provincial regions still live in poverty and without running water, Simonyan argued that Western luxury no longer inspires the same kind of desire or jealousy as it did in the 1990s. New York for its filth and stench, criticized London for its inability to function in certain weather conditions, and described Moscow as “the best city in the western world”. Simonyan exclaimed, “We tasted everything. We have seen it all. They didn’t even understand that we were overwhelmed when we realized that it’s better here! In stark contrast to Simonyan’s enthusiastic spiel, other studio panelists looked down grimly and remained expressionless.

Konchalovsky’s interview provided a revealing insight into what might have been going through the minds of dark propagandists and their audiences, whose lives and future opportunities were forever changed because of Putin’s imperial ambitions.

The director lamented the loss of his “American dream”: “I’m talking about tragedy! We have lived for the American Dream for many years. Well, who doesn’t want a home? A jeep? Swimming pool? A university, a good job, to travel to the Maldives? Vorsobin added: “I’m pretty sure everyone still wants it.”

Learn more about The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast’s biggest scoops and scandals straight to your inbox. Register now.

Stay informed and get unlimited access to The Daily Beast’s unrivaled reports. Subscribe now.