Why divorced and widowed women are more likely to retire earlier than expected

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) — It happened again. Days after 93-year-old Trudy Maxwell died after being given “dishwashing liquid instead of juice” at a San Mateo Atria seniors’ residence, another family comes forward.

This time, the incident occurred at an Atria facility in Walnut Creek. The resident was Constantin Canoun, 94. The establishment said it appeared to be suffering from a negative reaction on August 23. He died on Wednesday.

“The main job of an attendant care facility is to improve the lives of the elderly. We now have Atria, which ended two lives in one week. It’s egregious,” said Niall McCarthy, attorney at Cotchett, Pitre. & McCarthy.

McCarthy is not involved in either case, but specializes in elder abuse cases. He calls on the state to intervene.

“What they’ve done so far is duck liability. Really, it’s up to the state to do something. The state has the department of social services where they do investigations and issue citations,” McCarthy said.

Regarding Constantine Canoun’s death, Atria sent a statement saying in part: “At this time, we believe it was likely food related… We are completing our internal investigation and awaiting the official cause of death. staff members involved have been suspended pending.”

ABC7 News spoke on the phone with Canoun’s son who said an employee at the Atria plant showed him the “cleaning fluid” they said his father drank. Later, Atria management said Canoun ate hot Cheetos and denied the cleaning fluid allegation. His son said medical records showed his father had burns to his stomach and esophagus.

ABC7 News dug into the archives of the Walnut Creek facility. The California Department of Social Services has investigated at least six complaints against this facility since 2018.

Some cited “the facility failing to provide adequate staff to meet resident needs” and “a resident sustaining an injury while being cared for.”

McCarthy said the state typically releases a list of findings three days after such an incident. It’s been a week since the first case. The state says it is investigating.

“What they can do is suspend the licenses. So they have the ability to put somebody out of business,” McCarthy said.

Statement from Atria Senior Living:

“On the night of August 23, 2022, a resident of the Atria Walnut Creek community appeared to be suffering from a negative reaction. Staff immediately contacted 911, alerted the resident’s family, and the resident was transferred to the hospital. Although it is not known what caused this reaction, at this time we believe it was likely food related. We were initially informed that the resident was fine, but unfortunately yesterday, He has passed away. Our deepest condolences go out to his family and loved ones. We are completing our internal investigation and awaiting the official cause of death. The staff involved have been suspended in the meantime. The health and safety of our residents are our highest priorities.

