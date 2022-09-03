Witnesses say dozens killed in new ethnic attack in Ethiopia

Newsletter Sign-Up
Residents of Ethiopia’s largest federal state, Oromia, say dozens of civilians were killed in an attack by an armed group on Monday, the latest mass violence along ethnic lines that challenges one of the country’s least most populated in Africa
Two residents of the troubled Horo Guduru area in Wollega region said an armed group from the Amhara ethnic community, known as Fano, was targeting Oromos indiscriminately.
Two residents of the troubled Horo Guduru area in Wollega region said an armed group from the Amhara ethnic community, known as Fano, was targeting Oromos indiscriminately.
“These Fano militiamen came in force and killed anyone they found,” a witness told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals. He said he saw six fresh bodies in a cemetery. The fighters burned houses, looted livestock and threatened to come back and “finish us all off”, he said.
Another witness said he saw around 20 bodies on Tuesday and said he believed “many more bodies remained to be discovered”.
Both witnesses said the attack took place a day after Oromia regional forces withdrew from the area. A spokesman for the Ethiopian federal government, Legesse Tulu, hung up without answering questions. Oromia’s police chief did not respond.
On Thursday, the Ethiopian Media Authority issued a warning to private media outlet Finfinnee Integrated Broadcast for reporting the killings and accused it of spreading “false and unconfirmed information”.
Ethiopia has experienced widespread ethnic rivalry and conflict since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power in 2018.
The Fano militia has been a major player in Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict which erupted in the north of the country in November 2020. Fighting alongside the Ethiopian army, it has been implicated in some of the worst atrocities committed against Tigrayans.
But when that conflict subsided in recent months, many Fano leaders and members have been targeted by Ethiopian authorities after the prime minister called them an “irregular force”.
Previously, members of the Amahras ethnic group were targeted in the Wollega area where Monday’s killings took place. In June, hundreds of ethnic Amharas were killed and local authorities blamed the Oromo Liberation Army. The armed group denied this and instead blamed government forces.
Much of Oil’s decline this week was due to rising expectations of a nuclear deal, but today’s reports call that into question.
WSJ’s Laurence Norman describes backtracking in one of the two main sticking points in the negotiations: Iran insistence on the termination of the investigation into nuclear material discovered in a previous IEAE probe.
The other potential stumbling block concerns guarantees that Iran wants the United States to leave the deal under a future president. However, we haven’t heard anything new on this, suggesting that the 2-year grace period for companies to stop doing business with Iran is acceptable.
Earlier it was reported that Iran wanted to at least gauge the tone of an IAEA meeting in mid-September before moving forward.
News and murmurs from Iran today lifted oil, but negative market news after Nord Stream news swamped it and WTI crude rose just 26 cents to 86 $.87. This is the lowest weekly close since the war.
Former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy and his wife, Stacey, in April paid the $2.9 million asking price to buy a six-bedroom, 7,014-square-foot house in Overland Park, Kan. from a former Kansas City Royals pitcher. And on Thursday, they sold their six-bedroom, 6,255-square-foot house in Lake Bluff for $4.45 million.
Nagy was fired by the Bears in January after completing a 6-11 season. He’s now the Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterbacks coach.
In Overland Park, Nagy and his wife bought the 15-room house from former Kansas City Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy, who now is a pitcher for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Kennedy played for the Royals from 2016 until 2020.
Built in 1999, the Overland Park house three fireplaces and sits on a 12.5-acre property that backs up to a working farm. The house had a $29,759 property tax bill in the 2020 tax year.
Meanwhile, in Lake Bluff, the Nagys paid $2.75 million in 2018 for the mansion that they now have sold. They upgraded it significantly, installing new bathrooms, a new laundry room and mud room with built-in lockers and an underground sport court bearing a Bears logo.
The Nagys placed the Lake Bluff house on the market in early March for $6.19 million and then cut their asking price to $5.95 million in May. They then reduced their asking price further, to $4.69 million in June.
Set on 2.06 acres with views of Lake Michigan, the mansion has a white kitchen with quartzite countertops and a large wood island, and a large family room with exposed wooden beams, custom window treatments and floor-to-ceiling windows. Other features include dual staircases, a first-floor guest bedroom suite, en-suite bedrooms with organized closets and built-in desks, and custom vanities, new custom lighting and heated flooring in all bathrooms. The primary bedroom suite has motorized window treatments, his and hers closets, a custom breakfast bar and views of Lake Michigan, while the lower level has a bar, a home theater and the sport court.
Outdoor features include a four-car heated garage, an outdoor fire pit, a patio with a built-in grill, a back porch swing, a recently expanded driveway and a sprinkler system, according to listing information.
Public records do not yet identify the buyer of the Nagys’ now-former Lake Bluff mansion. Listing agent Alissa McNicholas declined to comment on the sale.
The mansion had a $62,940 property tax bill in the 2020 tax year.
Washington:
U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan will attend the funeral of late Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in Moscow on Saturday, a State Department spokesman said Friday.
Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War without bloodshed but failed to prevent the collapse of the Soviet Union, died Tuesday at the age of 91 in a Moscow hospital.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Jim Carter is a former Gophers football star who went on to a Pro Bowl career as a linebacker for the Green Bay Packers in the 1970s. He is a native of South St. Paul.
I was disappointed to read Dane Mizutani’s opinion piece in the Pioneer Press criticizing former Gophers coach Jerry Kill in advance of Kill’s New Mexico State team playing the U on Thursday night at TCF Bank Stadium. I want to offer readers another side to the story.
Dane says that Kill has been “tearing down the program” since he stepped away from the Minnesota head coaching job (due to his Epilepsy) in 2015. Dane also claims Kill “has gone out of his way to tear down” his successor and says Kill “can’t keep his mouth shut.”
Jerry Kill has been a successful football coach for 35 years and has made many friends in the game. He’s earned a great deal of respect from players and coaches because he tells the truth, he keeps his word, and he is not about BS. Call around the country and ask coaches at all levels their opinion of Kill and you’ll hear what I just expressed. Call parents of players who played for Kill and ask them their opinion; they’ll say the same thing.
Jerry gave an interview a few years ago in which he expressed his opinion about the new Gophers program under Fleck. This interview took place after the firing of Tracy Claeys. That hardly qualifies as “a handful of interviews” and/or “he can’t keep his mouth shut.”
Tracy Claeys is Kill’s best friend and was a loyal assistant for many years. When Tracy was fired by Athletic Director Mark Coyle and University President Eric Kaler after winning nine games in 2016 and pulling off an amazing bowl game victory over Washington State as Minnesota’s head coach, Kill was hopping mad. So was I. So were many other alumni. Kill expressed his feelings of sadness and anger, but he did not tear down the program.
He didn’t even tear down Kaler and Coyle. He told the truth: the program didn’t need “culture change.” What Kill didn’t say was Coyle’s (and Kaler’s) inability to correctly handle the alleged sexual assault situation (which was never prosecuted) in late 2016 gave him (them) a reason to fire Tracy. We all knew it was insane to fire an underpaid coach who just won nine games and a bowl game, so Coyle and Kaler blamed Claeys for the alleged sexual assault fiasco and their theme (and later Fleck’s) became “we need to change the culture.”
Kill was also asked specifically about Fleck, and he again told the truth. He said Fleck is about himself. Many share that opinion. It has been Fleck’s practice to demand his players give him an ovation (yes, clapping and whistling and hooting) when he walks into the team meeting room. Can you imagine such a thing? Who is that about?! I’m sure you’ve seen Fleck sprinting down the sideline between quarters. Can anyone conclude that this ”hot-dog” behavior is about anything other than himself?
Another theme in Dane’s column was that the program was in such terrible shape when Fleck was hired. Interestingly, Dane doesn’t think the program was in the mud when Kill’s group took over from the disastrous tenure of Tim Brewster. The truth: Kill took over a program with very few available scholarships, GPAs low and going lower, players missing classes regularly or just leaving, very poor facilities, and not much talent. Fleck took over a program from Kill/Claeys with many good players, GPAs rising, student/athletes attending classes regularly, and much improved facilities.
Finally, Mizutani suggests that Fleck is consistently churning out NFL talent. What?! Go back to count the guys drafted into the NFL over the years since 2014. All but three or four are Kill/Claeys recruits and players, not Fleck’s.
Fleck has done a good job of continuing the progress of the program at Minnesota, but for Dane Mizutani to attack Kill in such a mean-spirited way is unfair and unnecessary.
Chinese e-commerce company Pinduo-duo this week quietly launched an online marketplace in the United States called Temu, the latest example of overseas expansion by Chinese companies as the domestic economy slows.
Similar to China’s super-fast fashion e-commerce company Shein, Temu offers competitive pricing. It offers products in 14 categories, including apparel, accessories, pet supplies, and beauty products, and it offers a 20% discount for first-time buyers and free shipping on orders of $49 or more. more.
Human remains were found in the Berkshires on Thursday evening, and police believe it to be Meghan Marohn, 42, a high school teacher from New York who went missing in late March.
A civilian discovered partial remains “in a heavily wooded area near Fox Drive in Lee,” Massachusetts State Police said. The local and national police then intervened on the scene.
“Police have since located additional remains believed to be of the same missing person,” state police said. “Investigators are still actively searching the area, and the evidence gathered so far indicates a high likelihood that the remains are those of Ms. Marohn.”
Marohn was an English teacher at Shaker High School in Latham and lived in Delmar, both communities outside of Albany, New York. She was reported missing on March 27 and Lee Police found her vehicle unattended that day at Longcope Park in South Lee. Extensive research by a number of agencies has taken place since then.
In July, a friend of Marohn’s wrote that she had taken time off from teaching and traveled to the Berkshires to escape a man who was harassing and bullying her because she did not want to sleep with him. Authorities have neither confirmed nor commented on these allegations.
Local police in Lee and Bethlehem, New York, as well as state police assigned to the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office, are continuing to investigate, police said Friday.
