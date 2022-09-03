News
World noted India’s independent stance on Ukraine war: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar
Ahmedabad:
India’s independent stance on the Ukraine-Russia war and how it held firm when China ‘moved its forces’ to the border in violation of agreements has been ‘noted’ by the world, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said today.
In a lecture on “Indian Foreign Policy: A Transformational Decade” at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A), he also said that by taking an independent stance on the war in Ukraine, the India had expressed the sentiments of many other countries.
There is a lot of pressure on countries to choose sides in such situations, he said.
“The fact that we have taken an independent position, the fact that we have made decisions that we believe are the right decisions from the point of view of the well-being of our people, that is something that the world has noted,” did he declare.
“As we were resolved, for example, when we were challenged in the border areas. Two years ago, in the middle of a pandemic, the Chinese deployed forces to our border in violation of the agreements. And that we We have held on, two years in we are working on it without making any concessions, I think the world has taken notice,” Mr Jaishankar added.
The global community saw that India would be “both strong on the ground and vocal in terms of defending its interests”, he added.
The way India has handled the Covid pandemic and vaccinations, the emergence of digital India, its rise as a renewable energy hub, the revival of the Indian economy, the way it brought his stranded students back to Ukraine and initiatives like the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan also helped improve the country’s image, he said.
“It is important for the world to understand India correctly. India is the fifth largest economy today and we were the tenth largest economy ten years ago…a digital India, an India emerging stronger from the pandemic , which (is) among the fastest growing economies today, is a reality,” he said.
India has the talent and the capacity to face “a lot of shortages in a very demographically difficult world”, and it is also a “civilized state which has its heritage, its cultures and its experience to contribute”, a- he declared.
India is a democracy that debates its issues, can watch over its people and has “time and mental space for other people around the world”, Mr Jaishankar said.
“It’s the branding we’ve built over the last 10 years that I believe has transformed the image of the country and which I believe is ongoing, but I’m very confident that this work will continue. will continue,” he added.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
latest news The worst of a record-breaking Southern California heatwave to come
The worst heat wave of the year will continue to rock Southern California until at least Wednesday.
Here’s a preview of what to expect:
The forecasts
Saturday and Sunday will see “high” and “very high” heat levels in many areas, said Tom Fisher, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
But Sunday will likely bring the most intense temperatures of the heatwave.
Heat warnings have been issued for inland areas and valleys – which will see temperatures in the triple digits with some places exceeding 110 degrees – but also some coastal towns where temperatures will reach the 90s.
“A prolonged period of very warm conditions with minimal coastal cloudiness is expected as upper-level high pressure remains anchored over the west,” the National Weather Service said. “Three digit heat will be common for many places in the valleys and mountains until early next week. Record heat will produce a very high risk of heat illness.”
The sweltering temperatures will continue into next week, with some cooling expected mid-week.
Some inland regions have set daily temperature records for the past three days.
The challenges of the energy network
California’s Independent System Operator, which runs the power grid, has extended a flexible alert through Saturday, officials said late Friday.
During a Flex Alert, consumers are asked to save energy from 4 p.m. Officials have warned that power outages are possible during the heatwave due to excessive demand.
Here’s a guide on how to save power during Flex Alerts.
Here’s a guide on how to stay safe during heat waves.
Your Money: Avoid ‘lifestyle creep’ when new money rolls in
If an increase in your income results in an increase in your spending, you’re subject to lifestyle inflation or lifestyle “creep.” It tends to become greater every time you get a raise or higher paying job. On the surface, why should lifestyle creep be any cause for concern? After all, if you’re earning more, doesn’t that mean you have the means to spend more?
Not exactly, for these three reasons:
• It can make it more difficult to get out of debt.
• It can slow your progress to your retirement savings or other big-picture goals.
• It can relegate you to a cycle of living paycheck-to-paycheck — and make you feel like you’re running in place.
In this article, we’ll show how lifestyle inflation can be hazardous to your wealth and present some practical strategies to avoid that feeling of “never getting out from under it.”
WHEN WE MAKE “REAL MONEY,” WE FALSELY EQUATE CONSUMPTION WITH HAPPINESS
Lifestyle creep can occur during any life stage and anytime you get a significant job promotion or raise. You start to see you colleagues or neighbors buy bigger houses, nicer cars or go on beautiful vacation. FOMO (fear of missing out) sets in. This may cause you to ramp up spending and then make minimum payments on your credit cards — under the assumption that the new goods and services that you buy now will make you happier. Many scientific studies and ancient wisdom confirm that people’s well-being actually improves as they place relatively less importance on materialistic goals and values; whereas orienting relatively more toward materialistic goals is associated with decreases in well-being over time. Part of this may be because the things we own require time, energy and focus — to clean them, organize them, manage and maintain them — and thus distract us from the things that really bring us lasting happiness.
FOUR STRATEGIES FOR AVOIDING LIFESTYLE INFLATION
Before we’re labeled grumpy killjoys, we should acknowledge that improving your lifestyle isn’t necessarily a bad thing. You can still have fun today while saving for tomorrow. But you have to be mindful of your financial health and work toward long-term goals. To keep your discretionary spending in check, consider these four strategies:
1. Calculate the effect of additional income on your budget. When estimating your future retirement income needs, you’ll probably want to maintain or slightly improve your current standard of living. But lifestyle creep, even if slow, has long-term implications. As your living expenses increase, your current savings rate must also rise to accommodate additional income needs in retirement. You should calculate the real change to your budget as a result of a raise or higher-paying job offer, consciously establish spending and saving amounts, and automate your savings, either through your bank or workplace retirement plan. A good rule of thumb is that the percent you decide to save should remain consistent with your pay increases. For example, if you decide to save 10% of your annual income of $70,000, your saving equates to $7,000 each year. If you get a raise increasing your income to $75,000, your savings should increase to $7,500.
2. Don’t make snap decisions. We know we can sound like a broken record, but you need to balance short-term wants versus long-term needs as you weigh the pros and cons of adding new expenses. Think before spending on impulse buys. One approach is to visualize what your bank or credit statement will look like at the end of the month if you buy that fancy espresso machine. If you’re a born shopaholic and you find yourself in a store, leave (if you’re browsing online tempted by one-click purchasing, close the tab). Skip those “impromptu” dinners with well-heeled friends, where even splitting the check makes you hyperventilate. Finally, do a monthly audit of those streaming subscriptions you sign up for to see that one movie — you may find you’re not getting as much value out of them as you think.
3. Value financial independence and experiences over material things. Getting out from debt and becoming financially independent at a young age can set you up for greater flexibility down the road. Young savers have the most to gain from investing extra money at an early age. It can allow them to take a dream job over a higher paying one, consider early retirement, or think about making a career change without stressing over money. Taking a vacation or educational class can be more rewarding and give you more lasting satisfaction than buying a closet full of new shoes or clothes. (Just be sure to budget that vacation first before you get in vacation mode, and pay for it in cash — don’t put it on a credit card unless you know you can pay it off at the end of the month.)
4. Make saving and investing a habit. Rather than spending your extra income, make it a priority to save and invest. When you get a raise, put all or most of it in a savings account, or add to your 401(k), Roth IRA or taxable brokerage account (especially if you’ve maxxed out your 401(k) contribution.) But before you set aside any money to fund long-term financial goals, be sure to pay down high-interest debt, such as personal loans or credit cards. This could be a stress-reducer if you happen to experience an unexpected job loss.
Don’t let lifestyle creep control the state of your finances. Your financial health depends on being able to defer gratification and work toward long-term goals. The old saving is true: “Live a little, but not too much.”
The opinions voiced in this material are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual.
Bruce Helmer and Peg Webb are financial advisers at Wealth Enhancement Group and co-hosts of “Your Money” on KLKS 100.1 FM on Sunday mornings. Email Bruce and Peg at [email protected] Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial.
Jim Harbaugh says he has ‘unfinished business’ in the NFL
Jim Harbaugh looks like a coach who still only has one eye on the NFL.
The 58-year-old has no regrets about continuing the job as head coach of the Vikings and admitted that failing to win a Super Bowl with the 49ers was “unfinished business”. Yet he’s also happy to still be coaching at Michigan, his alma mater.
“I don’t apologize for peeking,” Harbaugh said in an interview that aired on ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday, referring to his interest in coaching the Vikings, who opted instead. for Kevin O’Connell. “And the one that’s not in print is that I don’t apologize for wanting to be in Michigan. Seem to cut that last part of it. And it’s there [I’m] to, happy as can be.
Harbaugh just completed his first trip to the college football playoffs and his first victory against Ohio State. The Wolverines are loaded in attack this year and could return to the Playoff. But Harbaugh also isn’t ruling out returning to the NFL.
“One of the things that really got me going was we were in San Francisco, we were so close to winning the Super Bowl,” Harbaugh said. “It has always been a thing. There is unfinished business there. But hey, winning the national championship, [I] could be really happy with that too. So that’s the goal. It’s the one we’re chasing.
For now, at least.
US 2-year yields plunge | Forexlive
US 2-year yields are now down 12.2 basis points on the day at 3.39%. The simplest explanation is that the decline in the jobless rate in the jobs report, accompanied by a slight miss in wage growth, is accommodative.
But for me, it’s overkill. I think the important context is the rise in yields since the beginning of the week. We closed last week at 3.39% and yields hit 3.55% yesterday. Nothing really changed at that time, although the market was probably still digesting the Jackson Hole talk.
What I see is the market struggling with where the top of the terminal lands. A 75 basis point rise now could mean a lower top and we are seeing some of that. After flirting with +4% this week, the market is back in the 3.75-4.00% range.
I also wonder if technical and flow factors played during the turn of the schedule. There was a “sell all” mode for a few days and it may be an index of fund redemptions or something else unrelated to fundamentals.
‘Tolkien’ review: ‘The Lord of the Rings’ biopic reveals the horror of Middle-earth during WWI
it’s pronounced Tol-likedApparently.
Maybe you’re a fan enough to already know how to pronounce the name of the author of The Lord of the Rings. Maybe you’ve seen the Peter Jackson films or the new Prime Video series The Rings of Power. Maybe you’re not a fan of fantasy at all. Either way, this biographical film about the life of JRR Tolkien is still a poignant story of brotherhood and a reminder of the humanity and creativity lost to war.
Originally released in 2019, Tolkien is available to rent or buy now.
Mad Max, X-Men and The Great star Nicholas Hoult stars as the legendary author. Tolkien was born in South Africa at the dawn of the 20th century, orphaned in England and instilled a love of languages at Oxford. In the film, his life and his love for his wife, Edith, played by Lily Collins, are framed by flashbacks to the muddy trenches of World War I, where Tolkien served as an officer.
Directed by Dome Karukoski, the biopic illustrates various influences on The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. These include the epic myths read to young Tolkien by his late mother; Wagner’s opera Ring Cycle; and its transition from idyllic rural English counties to the hellish chimney towers of industrial Birmingham. The film is then bound by Tolkien’s feverish hallucinations of fiery dragons and nightmarish monster-knights stalking the gas-shrouded, flame-engulfed hellscape of the Western Front.
Some of these mirrors are a bit dead: for example, Craig Roberts has a thankless job as a faithful companion named Sam, spurring Tolkien on an arduous quest through the trenches.
But really, the Lord of the Rings allusions are just the hook to pull you into a bigger story. Fans will enjoy spotting references and inspirations from the Middle-earth books, but the real story is about a generation broke by war. At the upscale school where he feels like an outsider, Tolkien encounters a group of artistic dreamers who find themselves in uniform while still just boys. Already confined by the restrictions of society, they find themselves fighting for their lives during the First World War.
Tolkien symbolizes artists, poets and painters, the creative, playful and gentle souls lost in war even though they have returned home. The film presents Tolkien as a survivor who speaks for a generation of artists lost in history.
While it’s a heartfelt meditation on loss and linguistics, Tolkien’s real-life story is pretty lighthearted — especially if you’re not into posh boys hanging out in posh schools. But there are sweetly touching moments, like Edith pushing Tolkien beyond linguistics and into emotion by making up a story on the spot. There’s also a haunting cameo from Derek Jacobi, who delivers a moving speech about the power of words.
Farewell to Middle-earth: Celebrate ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and ‘The Hobbit’ (photos)
View all photos
But we don’t just make a biopic without twisting the truth a bit. The Tolkien family has disavowed the film, and there are inevitably some deviations from the truth. The film implies that Tolkien and his friends went straight to war, for example, although in reality he delayed joining long enough for it to raise eyebrows. And it looks like the film may be playing coyly with certain aspects of Tolkien’s story. Director Dome Karukoski has made a few films based on true stories, and speaking to CNET, he admitted the biopics are “always a battle between fact and fiction”. But even if the facts are rationalized or adjusted, it is only to find the “emotional truth” of the story.
Tolkien himself also resisted attempts to analyze the influences on his work. But Lord of the Rings remains more influential than ever, with Peter Jackson’s epic film now followed by a very dear new TV version on Amazon. And of course, Tolkien’s influence can be seen throughout the fantasy genre, from his contemporary CS Lewis’ Narnia stories to George RR Martin’s Game of Thrones phenomenon (and spin-offs Dragon House).
Not just for Lord of the Rings fans, Tolkien (the movie) explores how the War to End All Wars inspired one ring to rule all fantasy. And taking Tolkien as a representative of a doomed generation, it reminds us of the tragedy that some things that shouldn’t have been forgotten were lost.
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more
View all photos
“BJP will go down to 50, if…”
New Delhi:
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today said the BJP will ‘fall to 50 seats’ in the 2024 elections ‘if all opposition parties fight together’. “I’m working for this,” said Mr Kumar, whose likely national role has been to drive political conversations since he dumped the BJP last month to form a new government with former allies Tejashwi’s RJD. Yadav and Congress. He has so far evaded questions about his ambitions.
His latest call for opposition unity came in his speech at his JDU party’s executive meeting in Patna, where two resolutions were passed: one authorizing Nitish Kumar to work for the unity of the opposition, and the other saying there is an “undeclared emergency” in the country under the BJP.
Mr Kumar, speaking to reporters earlier, confirmed that he would travel to Delhi to meet key leaders of other parties for an anti-BJP front. The three-day visit will begin on Monday, news agencies reported.
Of five of the six JDU MPs in Manipur who joined the BJP, he said they had visited him in Bihar and were happy the party was leaving the BJP-led NDA. “Just imagine what happens. How they separate themselves from MPs who have won from other parties,” he said.
Manipur’s change yesterday led to a series of rhetoric between JDU and BJP.
Sushil Kumar Modi, a BJP MP and former deputy to Nitish Kumar, said last night that the JDU would also collapse in Bihar. On his national outlook, the top BJP leader said, “Posters and billboards don’t make anyone prime minister,” referring to publicity material from the JDU office that had analogies between Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi in many new slogans.
“If a leader only has 5 to 10 MPs from his party, how can he become Prime Minister?” Sushil Modi told reporters. “Nitish-i just wants to be in the news. He knows he can’t even run for prime minister.”
अरुणांचल के बाद मणिपुर भी jdu मुक्त ।बहुत जल्द लालूजी बिहार भी jdu मुक्त कर।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।@ANI@ABPNews@ News18India@News18Bihar@ZeeBiharNews
— Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) September 2, 2022
JDU Chairman Rajiv Ranjan Singh “Lallan” has hit back at claims that the JDU has split in Bihar, saying Sushil Modi “shouldn’t daydream”. He accused the BJP of not adhering to “coalition dharma” in Arunachal Pradesh, where JDU MPs merged with the ruling party even when they were NDA allies.
The Centre’s actions in opposition-ruled states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Jharkhand, he said, “show the BJP’s fear and desperation ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.” . When asked if this could also happen in Bihar, he replied that there is politics in every vein of the state so nothing will happen here. On Manipur, he claimed that the MP’s change was “due to the power of money”.
As for the fate of the JDU there now, since five of its six deputies have parted ways – more than two-thirds – their decision did not violate the anti-defection law. In Arunachal Pradesh, six out of seven JDU legislators had joined the BJP in 2020; and its only remaining MP did so last week.
