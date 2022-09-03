News
Yankees hope epidural will ease Anthony Rizzo’s back pain – The Denver Post
ST. PETERSBURG — The Yankees are hoping Anthony Rizzo will be able to get some relief from the lingering back pain that has limited him this season after having an epidural on Thursday. Rizzo stayed in California to see famed orthopedic spine surgeon Dr. Robert Watkins, who recommended the shots to the Yankees first baseman.
“So he had an epidural yesterday in California. Return flight today. Really optimistic that this is going to do the trick and be what gets him going,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said ahead of Friday’s series opener against the Rays at Tropicana Field. “Like I said he had an MRI a few weeks ago which I think gave Anthony and us a lot of peace of mind and actually came back better than where he was even at spring training. So there’s, I think there’s a lot of optimism that the shots will do as far as the pain goes and hopefully when we’re ready to start homestand, he’s ready to go.
Rizzo missed 10 games due to what he described as back spasms he suffered every year in the last years of his career. During this road trip, the pain became so severe that Rizzo, who landed home runs on back-to-back nights, had to use a back bandage with infrared heat between the sleeves.
“I think it’s just pain management and that’s something that wore him down,” Boone said. “Back specialist Watkins, Calif., is as good as it gets and feels like it’s going to work. And I think they feel fine long term based on the MRIs. But it’s something that should bring him a lot of relief for the rest of the season.
In the 19 games since Rizzo missed five games with the problem, he’s hitting .212/394/.691 with three home runs. Overall this season, Rizzo is hitting .225/.339/.493 with .832 OPS and 30 homers.
Dr. Watkins is the back specialist who works with many athletes. Locally, he is known as the doctor who tried to help David Wright at the end of his career overcome spinal stenosis.
A GOOD NON BREAK
Jameson Taillon said he expects to make his next scheduled start on Monday. The right-hander said he was able to throw all his throws on Thursday, a test after being hit by a line drive in his right forearm on Tuesday.
“We still have to launch a bullpen, but as far as I’m concerned, I should be on time,” Taillon said.
Taillon will pitch his regular bullpen Saturday, but in pitching Tuesday he found no problem. After a long history of injuries, he feels he was lucky.
“Immediately afterwards I was definitely a bit concerned, but once I heard there were no broken bones, we were basically given the go-ahead to be aggressive with the treatment and eliminate all the bones. ‘inflammation,” Taillon said. “So yeah, we definitely got lucky.”
SEVERINO STORM THROUGH
The start of Luis Severino’s rehabilitation was delayed an hour by lightning, but the right-hander had two sets on Friday night. He pitched two innings, allowed a double and struck out three in a game with weak Class A Tampa.
Severino is on the 60-day injured list with a strained “low-grade” lat muscle and will be able to return mid-month.
THE CARPENTER IS COMING
Joining the team for this series is Matt Carpenter, who joined the team here at Tropicana Field in May. He is still in a walking boot and uses a scooter to get around, but Boone said they expect him to be reassessed next week.
“He is fed up with his cart. So I hope he’s getting ready to drop this thing. I would say he will probably get x-rayed again probably on that homestand,” Boone said.
denverpost
News
Lonzo Ball reportedly will miss Chicago Bulls training camp — putting in doubt his availability for the start of the season
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is expected to miss training camp as he continues to battle long-term pain and discomfort in his left knee following a January meniscus surgery, according to an ESPN report.
The latest setback throws greater doubt about the point guard’s availability for the start of the regular season in October.
Ball spent the summer in Los Angeles focusing on rehabilitation after missing the final four months of the 2021-22 season following arthroscopic surgery on Jan. 28. Ball doesn’t have structural damage in the knee, according to the ESPN report, but pain has persisted for more than six months, preventing him from returning to full-speed drills or contact play.
The Bulls front office and coaching staff have been vague throughout the summer in detailing Ball’s recovery plans and the likelihood of his availability for the start of the season.
Executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas hinted at setbacks during a summer league broadcast in July, echoing concern from general manager Marc Eversley’s account that Ball hadn’t been able to scrimmage in June.
“He’s progressing. That’s as much as I can say,” Karnišovas said during the NBA TV telecast. “He’s getting better — probably not at the speed that we would like, but he is getting better. Hopefully he’s going to be ready for training camp, (but) that’s just our hopes.”
After Ball suffered the meniscus injury in January, the early prognosis for his recovery path was positive — following arthroscopic surgery, the guard was expected to make a full return to the starting lineup with time to spare before the playoffs.
The reality was more grim. Ball continued to experience pain and discomfort in his left knee, exacerbated by a previous bone bruise. The Bulls continually pushed back his expected return date before officially shutting Ball down during the first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Injuries have plagued Ball since he entered the league. After five years in the NBA, he has yet to play a full season. Ball suffered a sprained MCL, a torn ankle ligament and injuries to his adductor, knee, hip flexor, shoulder and thumb during his tenures with the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans. The injuries resulted in him playing only 64.6% of regular-season games.
For the Bulls, the prospect of starting the season without Ball could be manageable. The team found success with rookie Ayo Dosunmu running the point, and fellow guards Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso are well-equipped to pick up more ballhandling in a pinch.
But Ball’s inability to shake injuries is a major concern, especially given the impact of his quick-handed defense and keen eye for assists — and the fact the Bulls struggled down the stretch last season with him sidelined.
News
‘A title and you give it the big ‘one’
It’s always a special occasion when Liverpool and Everton face off in the Premier League.
The pair face off at Goodison Park on Saturday, which is live on talkSPORT where Merseyside bragging rights are up for grabs.
It’s not without saying, however, that Frank Lampard and Jurgen Klopp have been at odds in the past.
In particular, one moment that comes to mind is the furious sideline bust between the pair when Chelsea faced Liverpool at Anfield in July 2020.
The then Bluesmanager was furious at Mateo Kovacic’s decision to award a free-kick for a foul on Sadio Mane in his side’s 5-3 loss to the Reds, and it sparked a heated exchange between the two canoes.
Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold scored from the free kick to make matters even worse for Lampard.
Moments before Alexander-Arnold gave the Reds a 2-0 lead, Lampard could be heard shouting from the touchline: “How is that a foul? There is no fault there.
the old
The England midfielder became more furious when Klopp told him to ‘calm down’ before turning to Germany’s number 2 Pep Lijnders.
KIDS
Saint-Etienne release throwback photo of new Chelsea pair Fofana and Aubameyang
last
Deadline Day reaction: Auba at Chelsea hits record spending as clubs make history
Mann down
Simeone seems to confirm he has orders to limit Griezmann’s minutes
Next
Fenerbahce sign Chelsea striker after failed move to Forest on deadline day
calm
‘Shut Up’ – Jordan Delivers Verdict On Rodgers’ Comments, Dismisses Parker’s Comparison
REGRET
Dele Alli to Everton ‘turned badly’ over Redknapp’s recommendation to Lampard
While pointing at Lijnders, Lampard said: “It’s not a f****** foul, I’m not asking you.”
A loud ‘hey’ is heard as Lampard responds with ‘fuck you too’ to someone from the Liverpool coaching staff.
The argument ends with the current Toffees manager yelling: ‘The only title you’ve ever won and you give it the big one, f*** off!’
Lampard then played down the touchline and praised Mane.
Liverpool will be hoping for back-to-back wins against their neighbors this weekend, following their last 2-1 win over Newcastle in midweek.
Everton, meanwhile, are still looking for their first win of the campaign, and what a confidence boost it would be if they could stave off a win. Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League away games against Everton (W3 D8) since a 2-0 defeat in October 2010.
Lampard, however, has lost all four of his Premier League meetings with Klopp and his sides have conceded at least two goals each time – 11 in total.
And there is always this ‘Klopp curse’.
Everton vs Liverpool is live on talkSPORT at 12.30pm on Saturday September 3
In leaked memo, Aurora CEO compares spin-outs, layoffs and sell-out acquisitions to big tech – TechCrunch
The executive head of self-driving vehicle developer Aurora Innovation presented a range of cost-cutting and cash-generating options to its board, from a hiring freeze and asset rotation to a small capital raise, going through privatization and even selling out to top tech companies Apple and Microsoft.
The ideas, all aimed at strengthening its cash position and expanding its track in tough market conditions, were laid out in an internal memo first reported by Bloomberg and also seen by TechCrunch. The internal memo, which was intended for the board ahead of its Aug. 3 meeting, was mistakenly sent to all employees of Aurora, which today has about 1,600 people.
Following the Bloomberg report, Aurora shares jumped 27%. Shares closed up 15.17% at $2.43.
Aurora has a “cash trail” that will allow it to continue operations through mid-2024, according to its second-quarter letter to shareholders and noted in the memo. However, Aurora is still a pre-revenue company. And the memo written by co-founder and CEO Chris Urmson acknowledged a dual problem: a tough capital market that makes it difficult to raise additional capital, and shifting timelines for its OEM partners that delay revenue.
Aurora, which has prioritized bringing self-driving trucks to market, has pilot partnerships with FedEx, Paccar, Schneider, Werner and Xpress.
Aurora held a board meeting after the email was shared. A spokesperson for Aurora declined to comment on what was discussed at the meeting. The company provided a statement via email stating,“Given the current macroeconomic conditions, every company should go through the exercise of evaluating its options and its long-term strategy. We believe that thinking about things like this is a positive sign and a mark of good governance.
Urmson noted that market conditions make it unlikely the company can raise $1 billion. Instead, he laid out a long list of options — each noting pros and cons as well as his overriding concern for maintaining employee morale — and said it was helpful to find a “path to collect.” $300 million next year to add about six months to our track.
Extend the track
Urmson’s internal memo looks more like a financial and strategic exercise than an action plan. The lengthy memo, which was sent ahead of the Aug. 3 board meeting, outlines virtually every option the company could take to expand its cash position.
The most eye-catching ideas in the memo include selling to Big Tech companies like Apple or Microsoft or a Tier 1 supplier. However, the memo gives no hint that talks with any company have even begun.
There are a number of other options, which fall under cash savings and cash generating measures, described in the memo. Cash-saving methods run the gamut, including a hiring freeze and even job cuts, though Urmson warned of the latter.
“I believe a RIF (downsizing) will be detrimental to morale,” Urmson wrote, noting that teams feel understaffed. “While the Board (and I) may believe that the team will be more effective if it is smaller, we expect that the negative impact on morale and the consequent increase in attrition of valuable talent are difficult. Unless layoffs are significant, we should view this primarily as an efficiency improvement tactic, rather than a substantial increase in track, once we consider severance pay. departure.
On the workforce front, Urmson recommended two options: “aggressive performance management of low-performing employees” and “more intensive deduplication and prioritization.” Cutting the lingo could mean firing bad performers and eliminating duplicate positions or simply not filling those positions once released.
These measures, Urmson wrote, may not have the operational simplicity of a RIF or a hiring freeze, but would result in significant efficiency improvements and cost savings. He estimated a saving of $7.5 million.
Other cash reduction measures such as the elimination of the CEO equity subsidy, the reduction of software licenses by 20%, the suspension of annual bonuses and the discontinuation of the catering service were also included in the memo.
Urmson has also initiated a variety of cash-generating options ranging from the sale of its test track and construction to larger moves such as spinning off or selling its lidar or simulation assets, acquiring other AV companies trading at or near silver on their balance sheets “in the $150-300 million range,” taking Aurora private or selling to a larger tech company or tier vendor 1.
Acquiring another AV company would eliminate another competitor, reduce funding dilution in the market, and allow Aurora to “aggressively reduce layoffs,” according to the memo. Aurora is not naming any potential companies on this acquisition list. However, there are a few like Embark, which has a market cap of $204 million, that might qualify.
Aurora has engaged Allen & Co to analyze the acquisition path, according to the memo.
Of all the options, Urmson seemed the most interested in exploring if there was a viable avenue to spin up the technology, pursue an acquisition, and investigate a small capital raise.
Urmson said in the memo that he was not inclined to sell the business at this time unless there was a solid offer from a “very compelling strategic buyer.”
Buzzy start to SPAC
Aurora has grown from a bustling startup to a publicly traded company through SPAC in the space of four years. The company was founded in 2017 by Sterling Anderson, Drew Bagnell and Urmson, all of whom worked on automated vehicle technology.
The three co-founders, hailing from the self-driving project of Google, Uber ATG and Tesla, helped attract top investors and a stack of capital.
The Aurora co-founders doubled down in December 2020 when they struck a deal with Uber to buy the ride-sharing company’s self-driving unit. The complex deal that valued the combined company at $10 billion at the time helped Aurora double the size of its workforce.
Under the terms of this acquisition, Aurora did not pay Uber ATG cash. Instead, Uber divested its stake in ATG and invested $400 million in Aurora. Uber received a 26% stake in the combined company, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Aurora made at least one more acquisition after the Uber deal. In February 2021, Aurora purchased OURS Technology, the second lidar startup it had acquired in less than two years. Aurora acquired Blackmore, a Montana-based lidar startup, in May 2019.
Against this backdrop, dozens of startups across industries that wanted to unlock more capital turned to mergers with purpose-built acquisition firms. These SPAC mergers offered a faster, but often more expensive route to the public market.
Aurora jumped on the SPAC bandwagon, announcing in July 2021 that it would go public via a merger with Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a special-purpose acquisition company launched by LinkedIn co-founder and investor Reid Hoffman, the founder of Zynga Mark Pincus and managing partner Michael Thompson.
A year later, promises of what a high-flying public market could deliver have come down to earth, forcing pioneering tech companies like Aurora to find ways to extend their capital avenues long enough to reach commercialization.
techcrunch
Hochul’s office won’t say whether govt will drop armed security
Breitbart News contacted the office of New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) on Thursday to see if she would disarm the good guys protecting her with guns the same way she forces average Americans with guns to disarm around from New York.
His office could not say if Hochul will abandon his good guys with guns.
The person we spoke with listed here has not yet made a policy statement on this.
On Sept. 1, Breitbart News reported that Hochul had tweeted about the state’s new gun controls and claimed that gun-toting good guys don’t stop gun-toting bad guys.
FOX News quoted Hochul as saying, “This whole concept that a good guy with a gun will stop the bad guys with a gun, that just doesn’t hold up. And the data backs it up, so the theory is over.
On August 31, Hochul tweeted the many places where law-abiding citizens will be prohibited from carrying weapons for self-defense:
Keeping New Yorkers safe is my top priority.
From tomorrow, concealed weapons will no longer be allowed in subways, bars and the following sensitive locations. pic.twitter.com/RKExUOBlrT
— Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) August 31, 2022
But Hochul’s office could not say whether or not the Governor will retain the armed good guys who keep him safe day in and day out.
Breitbart News suggested that Hochul keeping armed protection to herself, after banning law-abiding average Americans from being armed to defend themselves, could give the impression that the lives of average Americans are not held in the same high esteem as the ruler’s life. to classify. We were transferred to the Hochul press office after making this point, and our call was answered by voicemail.
AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and author/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused onn all Second Amendment stuff, also for Breitbart News. He is a political analyst for Armed American Radio and an ambassador for Turning Point USA. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Contact him at [email protected] You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.
Breitbart News
Mets Notebook: Buck Showalter misses hanging out at batting practice
The home team taking batting practice on the field has become increasingly rare. That’s one of the main things Showalter has noticed since coming back to a managerial role after three years away.
“That’s one of the biggest changes I’ve seen,” Buck Showalter declared. “I miss walking around and talking to the bullpen guys in the outfield. I think a lot of it has to do with the facilities inside being so much better now.”
With so much importance being put on player performance data now, which is a major difference between the league that Showalter managed in during the 90s and early 2000s, the entire thinking around the once-daily ritual has changed.
“You look at batting practice as an entertainment feature as opposed to, ‘Are you getting the best out of getting ready for the game?’ Is it smart to come out after a four-hour night game and take BP for a day game the next day when it’s 95 degrees?”
Other things have gone the way of the dodo bird as well, but Showalter does not mourn the death of every derelict tradition.
“You could ask why they don’t take infield and outfield,” he said. “Well, it’s kind of been proven that it’s stupid, because you’re getting your arm ready three times. You’d get your arm ready for batting practice. Then you’d go inside, come out and get your arm ready for infield. Then you’d go inside, get cold again and then get it ready for the game. That was proven to be a really bad idea.”
From a human standpoint, the lack of pregame interaction has made things a little weird for the 66-year-old skipper.
“It’s made my job harder as far as communication, because I don’t have that avenue every day to get out there and talk to them. It’s kind of like computers and cell phones. You don’t have to talk to human beings as much anymore. I’m not sure that’s a good thing.”
BIG DRIP ON THE HORIZON
Tylor “Big Drip” Megill could wind up being a sneaky X-factor for the Mets as they close out the regular season and move into the great postseason beyond.
Megill, who made nine starts for the Mets earlier this year before a shoulder strain derailed him, made his first rehab appearance on Thursday. It marked the first game action for Megill since June 16, when the Milwaukee Brewers ran roughshod over him.
The Mets are planning to bring Megill back to the big-league club as a reliever. Thursday’s outing for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies saw him strike out the side on 19 pitches.
“It’s tough because he hasn’t really had a background in it,” Showalter said of Megill’s transition to the bullpen. “You have to ask yourself what is he most likely going to be asked to do for you here. You also have to take some precautions because you’re doing something different with him than he’s ever done.”
Showalter said he expects Megill to take a day or two off before pitching again, at which point the Mets will evaluate how close he is to MLB-ready.
THE DOG DAYS ARE OVER
Any player who just endured a tough month of August — Pete Alonso is that guy for the Mets — now has to leave that behind and gear up for a potential playoff-clinching month. Showalter was asked how much to worry about a player going through a slump when it does hit in August, a difficult time of year for any baseball player.
“Whoever it may be, whether it’s Pete or Francisco [Lindor], there’s an ebb and flow to the season. There’s good days and bad days. But this is really hard to do, what they’re doing. Winning a major league game is hard. Hitting, I mean guys are throwing 100 miles per hour in Double-A now.”
There is some solace, Showalter said, in knowing that the people the players spend the most time with are also the people who can relate to them the most.
“You’re always trying to find that fine line between empathy and sympathy for what they do. The only people that really understand what they’re going through every day are the other people in that locker room.”
The beauty and curse of baseball, of course, is that there’s almost always another game waiting tomorrow. How a person prepares for that will vary, but the goal is always the same.
“It’s about winning that game that night,” Showalter stated. “There’s an obstacle in your way. Whether it’s Washington or the Dodgers. Just go post up. You don’t have ‘I’m going to take this week off. I’m not going to make the road trip.’ We don’t have that option. Just post up, man.”
Yankees shortstop prospect Oswald Peraza gets his chance – The Denver Post
ST. PETERSBURG — Oswald Peraza cut the noise. Fans calling for him to try his luck in the major leagues and speculation over who would get a spot when the roster grows to 28 on September 1 was something he didn’t even bother to pay attention to. When teammate Oswaldo Cabrera got the call before him, Peraza said he only felt joy.
“For me, I’m so focused on my work, my development and my day-to-day responsibilities. You focus on that, on training and on whatever you’re working on,” Peraza said of not hearing the noise outside the pitch. “At the same time, seeing teammates make it to the major leagues is also their dream to make it to the major leagues. While I feel joy and happiness for them because they have worked hard to get to this level. And I focus on my preparation and on my daily life.
And that focus took the 22-year-old into the big leagues on Friday where he wasn’t in the lineup against the Rays, but Aaron Boone said he’d have plenty of chances.
“I mean it will be fluid, he will have opportunities and then how much he plays, how well he does that stuff. We’ll kind of continue to weigh that as we go forward,” Boone said.
Peraza comes at a time when the fanbase is frustrated with starting shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s defensive errors and lack of offensive production. Kiner-Falefa hits .261/.310/.315 with a .625 OPS and a home run.
That will cut into Kiner-Falefa’s playing time, but Boone said Friday before the series opener at Tropicana Field that the veteran remains his starting shortstop.
“He’ll be an upgrade on both sides,” said an American League scout who saw Peraza earlier this season. “He is fluid on the pitch, he has good hands, a good arm. Good instincts. He has the power. It won’t hit 30 homers, but it will give you more potential than Kiner-Falefa.
The move follows a Kiner-Falefa error that cost the Yankees an embarrassing loss to the Angels on Wednesday.
“I spoke to Izzy yeah, I had a conversation with him about it,” Boone said. “Izzy is such a big part of what we do and I expect them to continue to be at the heart of everything we do. And the best thing about Isiah is that he wants to win. He will do whatever it takes to prepare and he will keep playing.
Boone said he could also slide Peraza to second base, where he started playing this season. This is another place where the Yankees aren’t getting much offensive production. Gleyber Torres is hitting .189/.222/.301 with four homers in the last 35 games. They also expect Josh Donaldson to go on paternity leave soon and Boone said he could possibly use Kiner-Falefa in the third tier, where he played in the past with Rangers.
A consensus top-100 prospect, Peraza has been hitting 0.291/0.365/0.511 since June 1 and has 19 home runs this season.
“I think it’s just his complete game. He has the ability to impact the ball. We see him as a long-term shortstop. So the ability to really play in that position,” Boone said he loved about Peraza. “He’s a really good base runner. He’s probably not an extremely fast guy, but just above average runner and he’s gotten really good at knowing if he’s going first and third, obviously stealing a lot of goals there, so his all-around game is what we consider his strength.
Peraza was just trying to get settled Friday afternoon in the Yankees clubhouse.
“I mean, you’re at a loss for words when you hear you’re finally stepping into the big leagues. You might get the opportunity to play (shortstop) for the Yankees,” Peraza said. “I’m at a loss for words to explain how I felt in the moment, thinking about the journey and all you know, all the different levels to get here playing the sport since I was a little kid, so yes, very exciting.”
