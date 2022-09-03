Yankees hope epidural will ease Anthony Rizzo’s back pain – The Denver Post

ST. PETERSBURG — The Yankees are hoping Anthony Rizzo will be able to get some relief from the lingering back pain that has limited him this season after having an epidural on Thursday. Rizzo stayed in California to see famed orthopedic spine surgeon Dr. Robert Watkins, who recommended the shots to the Yankees first baseman.

“So he had an epidural yesterday in California. Return flight today. Really optimistic that this is going to do the trick and be what gets him going,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said ahead of Friday’s series opener against the Rays at Tropicana Field. “Like I said he had an MRI a few weeks ago which I think gave Anthony and us a lot of peace of mind and actually came back better than where he was even at spring training. So there’s, I think there’s a lot of optimism that the shots will do as far as the pain goes and hopefully when we’re ready to start homestand, he’s ready to go.

Rizzo missed 10 games due to what he described as back spasms he suffered every year in the last years of his career. During this road trip, the pain became so severe that Rizzo, who landed home runs on back-to-back nights, had to use a back bandage with infrared heat between the sleeves.

“I think it’s just pain management and that’s something that wore him down,” Boone said. “Back specialist Watkins, Calif., is as good as it gets and feels like it’s going to work. And I think they feel fine long term based on the MRIs. But it’s something that should bring him a lot of relief for the rest of the season.

In the 19 games since Rizzo missed five games with the problem, he’s hitting .212/394/.691 with three home runs. Overall this season, Rizzo is hitting .225/.339/.493 with .832 OPS and 30 homers.

Dr. Watkins is the back specialist who works with many athletes. Locally, he is known as the doctor who tried to help David Wright at the end of his career overcome spinal stenosis.

A GOOD NON BREAK

Jameson Taillon said he expects to make his next scheduled start on Monday. The right-hander said he was able to throw all his throws on Thursday, a test after being hit by a line drive in his right forearm on Tuesday.

“We still have to launch a bullpen, but as far as I’m concerned, I should be on time,” Taillon said.

Taillon will pitch his regular bullpen Saturday, but in pitching Tuesday he found no problem. After a long history of injuries, he feels he was lucky.

“Immediately afterwards I was definitely a bit concerned, but once I heard there were no broken bones, we were basically given the go-ahead to be aggressive with the treatment and eliminate all the bones. ‘inflammation,” Taillon said. “So yeah, we definitely got lucky.”

SEVERINO STORM THROUGH

The start of Luis Severino’s rehabilitation was delayed an hour by lightning, but the right-hander had two sets on Friday night. He pitched two innings, allowed a double and struck out three in a game with weak Class A Tampa.

Severino is on the 60-day injured list with a strained “low-grade” lat muscle and will be able to return mid-month.

THE CARPENTER IS COMING

Joining the team for this series is Matt Carpenter, who joined the team here at Tropicana Field in May. He is still in a walking boot and uses a scooter to get around, but Boone said they expect him to be reassessed next week.

“He is fed up with his cart. So I hope he’s getting ready to drop this thing. I would say he will probably get x-rayed again probably on that homestand,” Boone said.

