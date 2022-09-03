Yankees shortstop prospect Oswald Peraza gets his chance – The Denver Post

ST. PETERSBURG — Oswald Peraza cut the noise. Fans calling for him to try his luck in the major leagues and speculation over who would get a spot when the roster grows to 28 on September 1 was something he didn’t even bother to pay attention to. When teammate Oswaldo Cabrera got the call before him, Peraza said he only felt joy.

“For me, I’m so focused on my work, my development and my day-to-day responsibilities. You focus on that, on training and on whatever you’re working on,” Peraza said of not hearing the noise outside the pitch. “At the same time, seeing teammates make it to the major leagues is also their dream to make it to the major leagues. While I feel joy and happiness for them because they have worked hard to get to this level. And I focus on my preparation and on my daily life.

And that focus took the 22-year-old into the big leagues on Friday where he wasn’t in the lineup against the Rays, but Aaron Boone said he’d have plenty of chances.

“I mean it will be fluid, he will have opportunities and then how much he plays, how well he does that stuff. We’ll kind of continue to weigh that as we go forward,” Boone said.

Peraza comes at a time when the fanbase is frustrated with starting shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s defensive errors and lack of offensive production. Kiner-Falefa hits .261/.310/.315 with a .625 OPS and a home run.

That will cut into Kiner-Falefa’s playing time, but Boone said Friday before the series opener at Tropicana Field that the veteran remains his starting shortstop.

“He’ll be an upgrade on both sides,” said an American League scout who saw Peraza earlier this season. “He is fluid on the pitch, he has good hands, a good arm. Good instincts. He has the power. It won’t hit 30 homers, but it will give you more potential than Kiner-Falefa.

The move follows a Kiner-Falefa error that cost the Yankees an embarrassing loss to the Angels on Wednesday.

“I spoke to Izzy yeah, I had a conversation with him about it,” Boone said. “Izzy is such a big part of what we do and I expect them to continue to be at the heart of everything we do. And the best thing about Isiah is that he wants to win. He will do whatever it takes to prepare and he will keep playing.

Boone said he could also slide Peraza to second base, where he started playing this season. This is another place where the Yankees aren’t getting much offensive production. Gleyber Torres is hitting .189/.222/.301 with four homers in the last 35 games. They also expect Josh Donaldson to go on paternity leave soon and Boone said he could possibly use Kiner-Falefa in the third tier, where he played in the past with Rangers.

A consensus top-100 prospect, Peraza has been hitting 0.291/0.365/0.511 since June 1 and has 19 home runs this season.

“I think it’s just his complete game. He has the ability to impact the ball. We see him as a long-term shortstop. So the ability to really play in that position,” Boone said he loved about Peraza. “He’s a really good base runner. He’s probably not an extremely fast guy, but just above average runner and he’s gotten really good at knowing if he’s going first and third, obviously stealing a lot of goals there, so his all-around game is what we consider his strength.

Peraza was just trying to get settled Friday afternoon in the Yankees clubhouse.

“I mean, you’re at a loss for words when you hear you’re finally stepping into the big leagues. You might get the opportunity to play (shortstop) for the Yankees,” Peraza said. “I’m at a loss for words to explain how I felt in the moment, thinking about the journey and all you know, all the different levels to get here playing the sport since I was a little kid, so yes, very exciting.”

