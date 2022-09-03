News
Yankees shortstop prospect Oswald Peraza is getting his chance
ST. PETERSBURG — Oswald Peraza tuned out the noise. The fans calling for him to get a shot in the big leagues and the speculation about who would get a spot when the roster expanded to 28 on Sept. 1, was something he didn’t even bother paying attention to. When his teammate Oswaldo Cabrera got the call before him, Peraza said he felt nothing but joy.
“For me, I’m so focused on my work, my development and my day-to-day responsibilities. You focus on that, on the training and everything that you’re working on,” Peraza said of not hearing the noise outside the field. “At the same time, to see fellow teammates make it to the big leagues, it’s also their dream, to make it to the big leagues. So that I feel joy and happiness for them, because they’ve been working hard to get to this level. And I focus on my preparation and day-to-day.”
And that focus got the 22-year-old to the big leagues on Friday where he was not in the lineup against the Rays, but Aaron Boone said he would get plenty of chances.
“I mean it’ll be fluid, he’ll get some opportunities and then how much he plays, how well he’s doing those kinds of things. We’ll just kind of continue to weigh that as we move forward,” Boone said.
Peraza comes up at a time when the fan base is frustrated with starting shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s defensive miscues and lack of offensive production. Kiner-Falefa is hitting .261/.310/.315 with a .625 OPS and one home run.
This will cut into Kiner-Falefa’s playing time, but Boone said Friday before the series opener at Tropicana Field that the veteran remains his starting shortstop.
“He will be an upgrade on both sides,” an American League scout who saw Peraza earlier this season. “He’s smooth in the field, good hands, good arm. Good instincts. He has power. He’s not going to hit 30 homers, but he’ll give you more potential than Kiner-Falefa.”
The move came on the heels of a Kiner-Falefa error that cost the Yankees an embarrassing loss to the Angels Wednesday.
“I did talk to Izzy yeah, I’ve had a conversation about it with him,” Boone said. “Izzy’s such a big part of what we’re doing and I expect them to continue to be right in the middle of everything we’re doing. And the best thing about Isiah is he wants to win. He’ll do anything it takes to be prepared and he’s gonna continue to play.”
Boone said he would also possibly slide Peraza in at second base, where he started playing this season. That is another spot the Yankees are not getting much offensive production. Gleyber Torres is hitting .189/.222/.301 with four home runs in the last 35 games. Also they expect Josh Donaldson to go on paternity leave soon and Boone said that he could possibly use Kiner-Falefa at third, where he has played in the past with the Rangers.
A consensus top-100 prospect, Peraza was hitting .291/.365/.511 since June 1 and has 19 homers this season.
“I think it’s just his all-around game. He’s got the ability to impact the ball. We view him as a long term shortstop. So the ability to truly play that position,” Boone said he liked about Peraza. “He’s a really good baserunner. He’s probably not a blazing fast guy, but right above average runner and really has really gotten good at whether it’s going first and third, obviously stealing a lot of bases down there. So his all-around game is what we view as his strength.”
Peraza was just trying to get himself settled Friday afternoon in the Yankees clubhouse.
“I mean, you’re short for words when you hear that you’re finally going into the big leagues. You might have an opportunity to play (shortstop) for the Yankees,” Peraza said. “I am short for words to explain how I felt in the moment, thinking about the path and every you know, all the different levels to get here playing the sport since I was a little kid so yeah, very exciting.”
()
News
Manchester United and Arsenal fans Andy Goldstein and Darren Bent place a bold bet before the Premier League giants collide which will see one of them draped in opposition colors
talkSPORT hosts Andy Goldstein and Darren Bent lined up a bold bet with both full of confidence before their Manchester United and Arsenal sides clash.
Sunday’s teatime kick-off could be the most thrilling Premier League game of the season so far with two English giants and longtime rivals at a crossroads.
Both teams are desperate to move up the table, and there are signs the pair have it in them, with new eras in the works and an intriguing start to the season.
Arsenal appear to have finally found their groove now that Mikel Arteta has completed a squad overhaul, and a new fighting mentality is emerging, seeing them take five points from five games.
United, on the other hand, are much earlier in their rebuilding, but after a horrendous start to the season, suggested plans have been put on hold, they have seemingly come out of it.
Three straight wins and stellar new signings of £60m Casemiro and £85m Antony appear to be gaining momentum as the Erik ten Hag era dawns.
All things considered, it’s fair to say that a win on Sunday could define the season, and two fans couldn’t be more at odds over who will take the three points.
Premier League 100 Goals club member and Arsenal fan Bent collided with fellow talkSPORT Drivetime host and United supporter Goldstein over who has had the best start to the campaign.
KIDS
Saint-Etienne release throwback photo of new Chelsea pair Fofana and Aubameyang
last
Deadline Day reaction: Auba at Chelsea hits record spending as clubs make history
Next
Fenerbahce sign Chelsea striker after failed move to Forest on deadline day
REGRET
Dele Alli to Everton ‘turned badly’ over Redknapp’s recommendation to Lampard
radar
Saints could be unlikely transfer window winners after ‘copying Dortmund’s model’
FORTUNATE
Newcastle owners ‘shaken’ after narrowly avoiding motorbike crash in Liverpool
“Arsenal haven’t really been tested this season,” Goldstein began. “You are at the top of the Premier League, do not base yourself on anything.
“Newly promoted Fulham, Bournemouth, awful, Leicester, last in the Premier League, Palace, we were there, they were appalling.
“You haven’t beaten anyone where you think ‘it’s a good result’ we have. Liverpool.
Bent returned: “You’ve been beaten by Brighton, beaten by Brentford 4-0, past Southampton, past Liverpool, past Leicester.”
After Bent said he wasn’t nervous, Goldstein replied, “Not even a tiny bit?
“Antony is going to make his debut, Old Trafford, Casemiro, and we’ve sorted out our defence, Diogo Dalot suddenly looks like Roberto Carlos.”
Bent fired back, “Yeah, I can’t wait until [Gabriel] Martinelli grabs him, I tell you, walks past him like he’s not even there.
“Do you honestly think you have a chance?” Goldstein asked. “Well, we’ll have a bet on that.
“The bet is that if my team loses I’ll wear the Arsenal shirt on Monday and vice versa, if it’s a draw no bet. Hand on heart, what do you think will happen? »
“I think Arsenal are going to win,” Bent said,
“What? Based on what? You almost won your last game,” Goldstein reflected before adding: “I was sure we would beat Liverpool and I’m sure we’d beat you, I think we’re going to destroy you.
Offer of the day
BetVictor – Bet £10 Get £50 Free Bets* – CLAIM HERE
18+ New customers only. Sign up, bet £10+ at odds of 2.00+, in 7 days. No collection. Get 4 x £10 free bets on selected events. Plus a £10 slot bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw a maximum of £250. 7 day bonus expiration. Card payments only. Terms and conditions apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please play responsibly
SEE ALL FREE BET OFFERS FOR NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS HERE
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Former Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester sells home in Chicago’s Graceland West neighborhood for $3.5M
Former Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester and his wife, Farrah, on Thursday sold their five-bedroom, 7,000-square-foot mansion and side lot in Chicago’s Graceland West neighborhood for $3.5 million.
Lester, 38, was with the Cubs from 2015 until 2020, and was a key part of their 2016 World Series-winning team. He now is retired from baseball after winning exactly 200 games in his career.
In Graceland West, Lester and his wife paid $3.77 million in 2015 for the mansion on Berteau Avenue. They then paid another $1.35 million in 2016 for an adjoining side lot.
The couple first listed the combined properties in April 2021 for $5.99 million. They later cut their asking price to $5.5 million, to $5.3 million and then to $4.99 million.
After that, the couple began listing the two properties separately — one could buy the house for $3.85 million, and one could buy the vacant lot separately for $1.15 million. The Lesters then reduced their asking price further for the house in July, to $3.5 million.
Now, the couple have sold both the mansion and the side lot together, at a loss, the agent for the buyers, Jeffrey Proctor, told Elite Street. The Lesters paid a combined $5.12 million for the mansion and side lot, and they wound up losing $1.62 million on it, or 31.7% of their purchase price.
The mansion has 5-1/2 bathrooms and three fireplaces and sits on an 82-foot-wide lot. Lester bought the mansion on a 42-foot-wide lot and then bought an adjacent 40-foot-wide lot, on which they installed a sport court and an outdoor kitchen. Other features in the mansion include a kitchen with a butler’s pantry, a primary bedroom suite with a large walk-in closet, a four-stop elevator, a roof deck above the garage and a finished lower level with wood paneling, a bar and a wine cellar, according to listing information.
Public records do not yet identify the buyers.
The mansion and its own lot had a $73,684 property tax bill in the 2020 tax year, while the side lot had a $6,460 property tax bill in the 2020 tax year.
Lester’s primary residence is a gated seven-bedroom house in Atlanta that he and his wife purchased at the end of 2013 for $3.4 million.
Goldsborough is a freelance reporter.
Join our Chicago Dream Homes Facebook group for more luxury listings and real estate news.
()
News
Wisconsin GOP candidate calls for ‘pitches and torches’
MADISON, Wis. — Republican candidate for governor of Wisconsin, backed by Donald Trump, calls on people to take ‘pitchforks and torches’ in reaction to a story that details his donations to anti-abortion groups, churches and others – rhetoric which Democrats say is tantamount to threatening violence.
Tim Michels, co-owner of the state’s largest construction company, takes on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the battleground state. If Michels wins, he will be able to enact a host of GOP priorities passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature leading up to the 2024 presidential election. Evers has vetoed more bills than any what a governor in the state’s modern history and campaigned on his ability to control Republicans.
Michels, a multi-millionaire, reacted strongly this week to an article published by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel detailing charitable donations from him and his wife’s foundation, some of which went to anti-abortion groups and churches that have adopted anti-gay positions.
Since the story was published, Michels has attacked not only Evers and the Democrats, but also the Journal Sentinel and, more broadly, all journalists.
“I believe people should just, just be ready to take to the streets with pitchforks and torches with how low the liberal media has gotten,” Michels said Thursday on a conservative radio show. “People have to decide ‘Am I going to put up with this? Am I going to put up with this, take someone who gives money to churches or cancer research and use that as a hit in the media? I’m appalled. It’s disgusting.”
That’s further than he went in a campaign website published Thursday when he encouraged people to “get involved.” Repel. Speak. Volunteer. Make a donation. Vote.”
Evers spokesman Sam Roecker tweeted Friday that Michels had gone too far.
“Instead of explaining why he funds groups that work to ban access to abortion and contraception, Tim Michels encourages violence,” Roecker wrote. “He’s too radical for Wisconsin.”
Hannah Menchhff, spokeswoman for the Wisconsin Democratic Party, accused Michels of threatening to use violence in an “extreme attempt to flatter Donald Trump and the MAGA base.”
Michels’ campaign spokeswoman Anna Kelly played down his remarks on Friday.
“Only political hacks and media accomplices would panic that Tim would use a figure of speech to point out the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s ridiculous characterization of his donations to churches, nuns and charitable causes as ‘radicals,’” she said.
Michels, who used the Journal Sentinel article in fundraising appeals, posted a lengthy response to the article on his campaign website Thursday. He accused Evers and the “corrupt media” of turning his charitable donations and faith “into something malicious”.
“I will never apologize for giving to charitable causes or for being a Christian,” Michels wrote. “However, the Journal Sentinel should be ashamed of its anti-religious bigotry.”
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel editor George Stanley defended the article, noting that the newspaper had published an article the same day about security costs for the Democratic candidate for the United States Senate that his Republican opponent urged people to read. .
“Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporters are independent of all political parties and special interest groups,” Stanley said. “We are committed to being accurate so that citizens can make up their own minds and stay in charge of their government.”
The Timothy and Barbara Michels Family Foundation donated $1.66 million in 2020 alone, the Journal Sentinel reported. The bulk, $1 million, went to Cornell University in New York. where a faculty member pioneered a rare surgery that saved the life of Michels’ daughter, who had a brain tumor when she was 11.
The Sentinel Journal published an article in March about this donation and the surgery Michels’ daughter underwent. It was a month before Michels announced his candidacy for governor.
Michels also donated $175,000 to Wisconsin Right to Life, the Pro Life Wisconsin Education Task Force and Avail NYC, a crisis pregnancy center in New York City.
Pro Life Wisconsin wants to ban abortion and ban the most common forms of contraception and birth control. He also wants to ban in vitro fertilization.
The Michels Foundation also donated $10,000 to Christ Fellowship in Miami. The Journal Sentinel article noted that the church’s pastor, Omar Giritli, in June called arguments for an exception to abortion in cases of rape or incest “misleading reasoning.”
The couple also donated $50,000 to Spring Creek Church in Pewaukee. Her pastor, Chip Bernhard, has suggested that people who have abortions need forgiveness, and allowing transgender children to use the bathroom of their choice is “awful”.
Kelly, a spokesperson for Michels’ campaign, did not immediately respond to questions about whether Michels supported those positions.
Michels defended her donations to pregnancy resource centers, Wisconsin Right to Life and Pro Life Wisconsin, saying “we believe that women who may feel overwhelmed by an unplanned pregnancy need and deserve compassion, love, support and options other than abortion.
“I don’t apologize for any of this,” Michels wrote.
———
This story has been updated to correct that George Stanley is the editor of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, not its editor.
ABC News
News
Shots fired outside St. Paul Target, possibly at workers, leads to store closing early
Police arrested a man suspected of shooting outside a St. Paul Target, possibly at employees, on Friday.
No injuries were reported and the store closed for the remainder of the day.
Officers were called to a report of shots fired at the Target in the Battle Creek neighborhood, off Interstate 94 on Suburban Avenue, just before 2 p.m. They were told that a man drove through the parking lot and fired shots while employees were outside, said Sgt. Mike Ernster, a St. Paul police spokesman. The man drove away.
Through investigation, officers obtained information about a partial license plate number, which led them to an address and the suspect vehicle. Officers were preparing to contact the suspect when a man came outside with a gun in his waistband and surrendered to police, Ernster said.
Police arrested the man, who is in his 30s.
Ernster said he didn’t have information about what led to the shots fired.
“We can confirm that there were no injuries and that the store will be closed for the remainder of the day while police investigate,” said Brian Harper-Tibaldo, Target spokesman. “We appreciate the fast response of the St. Paul Police Department.”
News
Cleveland Guardians place Zach Plesac and Aaron Civale on injured reserve
CLEVELAND – Trying to hold on to their slim lead in American League Central, the Cleveland Guardians lost two starting pitchers to injury on Friday.
Zach Plesac (broken hand) and Aaron Civale (inflamed forearm) were placed on the 15-day injured list before Cleveland, who lead Minnesota by just one game, opened a series of three games against the Seattle Mariners.
It’s hardly ideal for a young team in the midst of a flag race.
Plesac was supposed to start Friday’s opener, but the right-hander was pulled about four hours before the scheduled first pitch. Rookie Cody Morris will make his major league debut against the Mariners.
Guardians manager Terry Francona says Plesac, who has suffered from a lack of running support this season, fractured his fifth metacarpal bone when he hit the ground in frustration after giving up a home run against the Mariners last weekend.
Plesac’s palm had been swollen for a few days, and when the team performed imaging tests on him, the fracture was revealed.
Francona said the “best case scenario” is that Plesac is placed in a splint and only misses a week. The Guardians plan to have him examined soon by renowned hand specialist Dr. Thomas Graham.
Plesac is 3-11 with a 4.39 ERA in 23 starts.
This will be Civale’s third outing on the injured list this season.
The right-hander missed time due to a sprained wrist and then a strained buttock. He is 2-6 with a 5.40 ERA in 16 games.
“He had a lot of things that kind of hindered him,” Francona said.
Civale had initially feared that he had something wrong with his pitching elbow and was relieved to learn that he was just puffing up his forearm.
“It’s the musculature,” Francona said. “But when that happens you know you have swelling in that area, it can trigger whether it’s the nerve or whatever. It makes him a little angry in there.”
Francona said the plan was for the drug to take effect before Civale launches again. He will be able to return on September 14.
Morris, 25, was activated from the 60-day injured list on Thursday. The right-hander had been sidelined with a back injury suffered during spring training. At Triple-A Columbus, he posted a 2.35 ERA in six appearances.
Morris threw 60 pitches in his last outing for the Clippers, and Francona said he’ll be watched closely on his debut.
espn
News
Gophers running backs Mo Ibrahim and Trey Potts make ‘breathtaking’ returns to field
The Gophers football team gave out two game balls after Thursday night’s season-opening 38-0 romp over New Mexico State. The recipients: Mo Ibrahim and Trey Potts.
Both running backs rushed for more than 5 yards per carry in the nonconference win at Huntington Bank Stadium. Ibrahim had 21 carries for 132 yards and two touchdowns; Potts added 17 rushes for 89 yards and one TD.
But stats weren’t the primary reasons the tailbacks received the honor.
“It’s about what they’ve overcome,” head coach P.J. Fleck said. “That is why I love this game so much. It’s because it’s incredibly difficult. It’s hard to coach it; it’s hard to play it.”
Both Ibrahim and Potts were in their first games back from injuries that ended their 2021 seasons. Ibrahim was lost nearly a year ago to the day with a ruptured Achilles tendon in the season opener against Ohio State. Potts suffered an undisclosed ailment that needed six nights of hospitalization after a game at Purdue in October.
“Look at those two guys smiling after the game. Woah,” Fleck said. “Listen, again, I’m not their parents, but I watched their parents hurt.”
Ibrahim, the 2020 Big Ten running back of the year, told reporters in preseason camp that he felt 100 percent. He added Thursday that getting through the dog days of fall camp gave him that confidence.
On his first carry Thursday, Ibrahim used his remarkable vision to find a hole on a zone running play and then again to weave at the second level. It was a 16-yard gain, his best of the evening.
“He needed that adrenaline; that’s what was missing,” Fleck said. “You look at Mo run, you can simulate it in scrimmages, you can simulate it in practice, but when you insert adrenaline in there, that is Mo. That is good for his own mind, his own psyche.”
Ibrahim said he looked to Kobe Bryant for inspiration after the late NBA legend suffered the same injury in 2013. He told Big Ten Network postgame that weekly meetings with a sports psychologist at the U helped him.
“We just talk about everything I’m going through, and it got me through it,” he said. “Just expressing my emotions and understanding it’s OK to feel this way. I’m happy to just be back out here with my teammates.”
Ibrahim said he tried to be supportive of Potts, who has yet to speak with media members after his issue and the difficult personal choice to play football again.
“He had a hard decision to make, and when he made it, we were just together the whole time,” Ibrahim said. “Just locked in, hip-to-hip. It was more than just football. We (were) more locked in outside of football. Anything he ever needed, I always had him. I’m happy that he’s back playing 100 percent.”
Ibrahim said he is most proud of his mentality after missing out last fall on what was supposed to be his banner senior season and then a jump to the NFL.
“Just pushing through every day,” Ibrahim said. “That is probably what I’m most proud of, just learning who I am to myself first and don’t let me being known as a player (but) being a better person than a player. Just growing that way. It led to me being put on this path here. Getting better every day as a person first before even thinking about being a football player.”
On the running backs’ journeys, defensive end Thomas Rush added, “it’s breathtaking.”
Yankees shortstop prospect Oswald Peraza is getting his chance
A Date For The Mt. Gox Repayment Is Set, How Will This Affect Bitcoin?
Manchester United and Arsenal fans Andy Goldstein and Darren Bent place a bold bet before the Premier League giants collide which will see one of them draped in opposition colors
Former Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester sells home in Chicago’s Graceland West neighborhood for $3.5M
Wisconsin GOP candidate calls for ‘pitches and torches’
Shots fired outside St. Paul Target, possibly at workers, leads to store closing early
Cleveland Guardians place Zach Plesac and Aaron Civale on injured reserve
Gophers running backs Mo Ibrahim and Trey Potts make ‘breathtaking’ returns to field
Nvidia chips become collateral damage in new US sanctions targeting China – TechCrunch
Allina, M Health Fairview mental health workers consider second strike as negotiations continue
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Finance1 week ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Diet and fitness3 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Food2 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
News3 weeks ago
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’