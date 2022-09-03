ISLAMABAD — Unexploded ordnance exploded in southern Afghanistan on Saturday, killing four children and injuring three others after children brought them inside their school, police and a doctor said.
Yankees shut out in Tampa Bay, lead AL East by up to 5 games: ‘It’s an embarrassing loss’
What was once a double digit number leader of the American League East for the New York Yankees is reduced to five games.
After a five-game winning streak at the end of August, the The Yankees have now lost five of their last six games after a 9-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.
New York only had five hits, never getting a runner past second base Friday night as the pressure on manager Aaron Boone keep going up.
“It’s an embarrassing loss,” Boone said after the game, according to the New York Post. “I hope it’s one of those things at rock bottom where you should be pissed off [and] embarrassed.”
TIGERS’ AUSTIN MEADOWS SAYS MENTAL HEALTH STRUGGLES KEEP HIM OFF THE PITCH
The Yankees got a quality start from pitcher Domingo German — 6.2 innings, two earned runs — but New York was never able to do anything offensively, and the bullpen allowed six runs in the eighth inning to put the game aside for Tampa Bay.
“I don’t pay attention to it. It’s the worst thing you can do in anything is press or feel pressure,” Yankees slugger Aaron Judge said when asked about New York’s advance in the AL East. “We’re playing a kid’s game. It’s a game we love, and we have to go into it every night with enthusiasm and not really worry about the rankings.
YANKEES CALL UP TOP PROSPECTS FANS BEGED FOR EXPANDED LISTS
“Because if we show up and do what we do – have good sticks, order what we need on the mound – we’re going to look up at the end of the year and be where we want to be in the world. We can’t sit here and try to press. I don’t think anyone in this room tries to press or watch that stuff. We have a lot to do.”
The Yankees are now 15-25 since the All-Star break and have been shut out six times in the second half of the season.
“It’s just embarrassing when you get beat up like that, and you go through the hardships that you’re going through,” Boone added, according to ESPN. “I’m in charge of this team. What we’re going through right now, I know better than anyone, there’s going to be tough times and tough times. I think the effort is there, I think the care are there. But we’ve set a much better standard in this room that we have to start living up to.”
The Rays and Yankees play Game 2 of a three-game series Saturday at 6:10 p.m. ET.
Soucheray: The coyotes have the run of the place
Setting aside human predators, who are everywhere, due to lax bail requirements, inadequate prosecution and cupcake sentencing, we have the animal kingdoms to contend with and they are as bold as their two-legged co-conspirators.
As recently as four years ago, Molly Lunaris, St. Paul’s animal-control supervisor, was asked about increased coyote sightings in St. Paul.
“I think it speaks well of our city that wild animals choose to live here. It speaks to the care we’ve put into our environment that it’s a welcoming place for a multitude of species,” Lunaris told Minnesota Public Radio.
At the time, I remember thinking it sounded like St. Paul set up a booth at a convention in Las Vegas and beat out Phoenix, Omaha and St. Louis for a coyote-relocation program. Well, it worked. The coyotes, like pickpockets, carjackers and other assorted crooks, are in every neighborhood in the city.
We have no obligation to be welcoming. Coyotes are deceitful and opportunistic. They don’t care about the environment. They will drink oily water that might accumulate under a British car, to which I can attest. They aren’t cute or fluffy. And while coyote attacks on humans are not frequent, they do happen. They would delight in an unattended 2-year-old if given half a chance.
When I asked a neighbor about the bandages on her knee and the orthopedic wrap on her ankle, I got, not surprisingly, a coyote story. She was out walking her French bulldog, or boxer or whatever it is, the other night at about civil twilight when they encountered a coyote in the middle of the street. The coyote stopped, sizing up the meeting.
Now, the woman in question happens to be extremely fond of her dog. He strained mightily at his leash while the coyote examined his nails and yawned. The dog next pretended to be fierce and made guttural sounds. She would not let go of the leash, although it does set up the curiosity of wondering what the match would have been like. Finally, the dog gathered all his strength and lunged but that only pulled the woman to the ground, thus her scrapes and strains.
The coyote said “whatever” and trotted away.
Three dogs ago, I routinely chased what became known as The Creature. Over a snow-scaped golf course on moonlit nights, The Creature taunted us with his speed. But The Creature knew his place. He didn’t want to be seen.
I say we should be allowed to shoot this invasive coyote species. We go after milfoil and emerald ash borers and flying carp. Maybe we should deputize gangsters to shoot coyotes instead of each other. Yes, I realize that probably wouldn’t go over well at City Hall.
No, this encounter was not perchance a fox. We’ve got plenty of those, too. Foxes are red and diminutive and prone to be skittish. This guy was gray and somewhat amused. He was in no hurry.
The deer are virtually tame.
The armor-plated wild turkeys are incredibly bold.
The foxes and coyotes have the run of the place.
I don’t even want to know any more about the anguished shrieking in the middle of the night. Something lesser is getting eaten by something greater.
And it doesn’t make any difference where you live. We all might as well be living on the outskirts of Ely.
Joe Soucheray can be reached at [email protected] Soucheray’s “Garage Logic” podcast can be heard at garagelogic.com.
NASA postpones launch of Artemis Moon rocket for second time
For the second time in five days, NASA on Saturday halted an ongoing countdown and postponed a planned attempt to launch the first test flight of its giant next-generation rocket, the first mission of the Moon-to-Mars program. Agency Artemis.
Pat Leonard’s NFL Notes: ‘Gamewrecker’ former MVP Lamar Jackson is owed every dollar he wants from Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens should know this quote well, since the highly-acclaimed show “The Wire” was filmed and set in Charm City.
“One more thing,” kingpin Marlo Stanfield says at a meeting. “Price of the brick goin’ up.”
Former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson would be justified in feeling this way during his own contract negotiations, especially after Deshaun Watson’s $230 million fully guaranteed deal with the Cleveland Browns.
And it appears Jackson does.
A fan tweeted this week that the Ravens should give Jackson $250 million. Another fan responded that Baltimore already offered that, and he wants more.
“No they didn’t,” Jackson tweeted from his verified account.
So it’s clear what Jackson feels he deserves. And he’s not the only one.
“Absolutely he deserves that type of money,” said former NFL wide receiver Bennie Fowler, who played with Peyton and Eli Manning, Drew Brees and Tom Brady in his career. “When you have that quarterback who can dominate a game, that’s totally different. You’re now in that rare air.
“Lamar Jackson’s a game-wrecker,” Fowler continued on the “Talkin’ Ball with Pat Leonard podcast.” “There’s only a handful of quarterbacks I would say they can wreck a game: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, [Matthew] Stafford. These are game-wrecker quarterbacks.”
We’ll take it a step further: Jackson might be the most entertaining player to watch in the entire NFL, which is the most popular sport in this country.
His Week 14 Monday Night Football heroics in 2020, when he ran out of the locker room on fourth down to throw a 44-yard touchdown to Marquise Brown, is just one example of why he’s so unique and electric.
There is one problem, though: the last two quarterback contract extensions have treated Watson’s $230 million guaranteed as an outlier, not a precedent for future deals.
Kyler Murray’s $230.5 million extension with the Arizona Cardinals includes only $103.3 million fully guaranteed at signing, per overthecap.com, and initially included a ‘homework clause’ tied to his work ethic.
Russell Wilson’s $245 million extension with the Denver Broncos, signed this week, includes only $124 million fully guaranteed at signing.
Now in Jackson’s defense, none of these contracts should be treated as directly comparable to his situation to lower his value.
Murray isn’t close to the player Jackson is. Wilson is 33, with no MVPs and one Super Bowl, while Jackson is 25 with an MVP still chasing his first ring. And Watson doesn’t belong in the same sentence as any of those men for many reasons.
Clearly in the end, both the NFL and NFL players’ union are both going to point at the Cleveland Browns’ ownership for making a glaring mistake and misjudgment in giving Watson that money.
Sure, if the goal is to avoid paying more players that kind of money or to manage realistic expectations, depending on which side of the table they’re on.
But no one should begrudge Jackson believing he’s owed more guaranteed money than Watson got.
This doesn’t mean he absolutely needs an agent, either. One source said Jackson’s rookie contract was done well by Jackson’s side, despite not being completed with an agent. Jackson’s mom is among his close advisors.
The tightrope Jackson did walk, perhaps unwisely, was arriving at this fifth and final year of his rookie contract without a new deal. From a security standpoint, this is an enormous risk.
His salary jumps from $3 million last season to $23 million this fall, but that still puts him $10 million behind Detroit’s Jared Goff on average annual value, for example.
It will be fascinating to see how Jackson proceeds in the next few days. He set Week 1 as his deadline to cut off negotiations with or without a deal.
Some believe he’s going to play out the year, with the Ravens holding the franchise tag as a method of future control, and revisit this after the season. He can purchase his own insurance on his career and earnings.
There’s also the thought that he could accept a short deal with higher guarantees to come close to Aaron Rodgers’ league-high $50 million average.
A four-year, $200 million fully guaranteed contract, for example, could get Jackson to free agency earlier with high guarantees, while protecting Baltimore by avoiding a long-term commitment (though it’s not clear why they’d want to do that).
Regardless, the price of the brick goin’ up. And it should.
JIMMY G IS … BACK?!
It was so certain that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo wasn’t returning to the 49ers that he wasn’t even practicing with the team recently. But with no lucrative trade opportunities available, Garoppolo unexpectedly took a paycut this week from Niners GM John Lynch to remain as San Francisco’s backup quarterback to Trey Lance.
“There was a thought of [asking to be released] at one point, trust me, there was,” Garoppolo said. “But that came and went. Things just kept falling into place. I’m one of those people that I don’t really want to ruffle the feathers too much … and kind of just want to go with the flow. Things worked out. I’m happy now.”
Bringing Garoppolo back seems like a hedge against Lance’s ability to excel and/or stay healthy, though Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan said this is Lance’s team now and that was reiterated during this negotiation.
The 49ers might be able to get better trade value for Garoppolo at the deadline in-season, too, so this buys some time. And in the meantime, the 49ers are a better team with Garoppolo as their backup. He’s taken them to two NFC title games and a Super Bowl berth in the last three years.
FOOTBALL IS HERE
The reigning Super Bowl champion L.A. Rams will host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night in the NFL’s 2022 season opener. Both teams have been under the microscope recently.
The Bills recently released rookie punter Matt Araiza after allegations of rape surfaced in court, an embarrassing situation for Buffalo GM Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott. The accuser’s attorney Dan Gilleon said the Bills had “ignored” the claim initially when contacted.
Beane said the Bills were unaware of the allegations when they picked Araiza in the sixth round out of San Diego State and that this was “bigger than football.”
The Rams, meanwhile, have been mum about how they are disciplining star defensive tackle Aaron Donald for dangerously swinging helmets at Bengals players during a joint practice brawl. “The incident will be addressed internally, and any discipline will remain in-house,” the team said.
GRUDEN BACK IN THE NEWS
This week, former Raiders coach Jon Gruden called the hateful emails that got him fired last October “shameful” but insisted he’s a “good person” who asks “for forgiveness.”
“I am ashamed about what has come about in these emails,” Gruden said at the Little Rock (Ark.) Touchdown Club. “And I’ll make no excuses for it. It’s shameful. But, I am a good person, I believe that. I go to church. I’ve been married for 31 years. I’ve got three great boys.
“I still love football,” he continued. “I’ve made some mistakes, but I don’t think anybody in here hasn’t. And I just ask for forgiveness, and hopefully I get another shot.”
Gruden was also in the news recently because UFC president Dana White revealed that Gruden, when he was coaching Vegas, had nixed a plan to bring Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to the Raiders.
“Yeah it’s true,” White said at a press conference. “I talked Brady into playing for the Raiders. And Gronk was coming with him. And they were negotiating the deal and they were really close to getting it done, and then Gruden pulled the deal. And Brady was not happy about it. Neither was I. And that’s that. He went to the Buccaneers and won the Super Bowl.”
THREE-RING CIRCUS
Scott V. Spina Jr., 25, of Roseland, N.J., was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison this week for posing as a former player for the New England Patriots. That allowed him to buy family versions of the team’s 2016 Super Bowl championship ring — supposedly as gifts to relatives of quarterback Tom Brady — one of which sold at auction for more than $337,000. A U.S. District judge also ordered Spina to pay $63,000 in restitution to a former Patriots player who sold him his Super Bowl ring and other memorabilia. The Department of Justice released a full summary of the case’s findings and verdicts.
THEY SAID IT
“It’s not really hard to get hurt.” — Giants wideout Kadarius Toney, who battled injuries as a rookie and didn’t play in the preseason, but says he’s ready for Week 1
4 Afghan children playing with unexploded shell killed at school
The incident in Helmand province happened when the children discovered an unexploded shell and brought it inside their religious school and started playing with it, according to a statement from the chief’s office. provincial police.
The children were aged 7 to 14 and at least three others were injured, according to the police statement.
Afghanistan has suffered from decades of war and remains very dangerous for children, who often collect scrap metal to sell to support their families. Many are killed or maimed when they come across unexploded ordnance.
Three of the children in Saturday’s blast were killed instantly and a girl later died of her injuries at a hospital in Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital, a doctor said. The doctor spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.
Readers & Writers: Bouchercon highlights crime/mystery books
Devin Abraham was in “kind of a mess” a few weeks ago at Once Upon A Crime mystery bookstore in Minneapolis where she was surrounded by crime/mystery books that will be sold at Bouchercon 2022, being held Thursday through next Sunday at the Minneapolis Hilton Hotel.
“We’re the landing pad for all the books,” said Abraham, co-chair of the big event with Terri Bischoff, editor at New York-based Crooked Lane Books publisher.
Abraham, manager of the store owned by her family, sounded surprisingly calm as she counted down the days to the gathering that will draw some 1,300 crime/mystery writers, readers, librarians, reviewers and book clubs.
“People are so excited to be back to Bouchercon in person,” Abraham says. “The last one in person was in Dallas in 2019, the 2020 convention was moved online because of COVID concerns, and the 2021 event was cancelled.”
Abraham and her local volunteers have lined up some high profile authors, including Donna Andrews, Marcia Clark, Jeffrey Deaver, Heather Graham, Charleen Harris, Craig Johnson, Laurie R. King, Dennis Lehane, Sara Paretsky, Charles Todd and Kyle Mills, who writes the Mitch Rapp thrillers started by the late Minnesotan Vince Flynn.
Special International guests are Jo Nesbo and Alexander McCall Smith, who Abraham says “don’t typically come anywhere in the Midwest.”
Norwegian Nesbo, dubbed “The King of Scandicrime,” writes the Harry Hole detective crime novels. His newest book and first story collection is “The King of Jealousy.” British-born McCall Smith, who lives in Zimbabwe, is best known in the U.S. for his The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency series and the Isabel Dalhousie books.
Since Minnesota is one of the epicenters of crime/mystery writing, 60 local authors will participate in some of 120 panels as participants or moderators. Bestselling author and all-around-nice-guy William Kent Krueger is local guest of honor and Jess Lourey will be co-toastmaster with Chicagoan Lori Rader-Day. Ellen Hart, bestselling dean of the local crime/mystery community, will virtually accept a lifetime achievement award.
Other featured events include a Minnesota tea, allowing readers to mingle and sample writing by state authors. There will be a debut author reception, readings at a bar, and a reception honor winners of the Bouchercon top award, the Anthony, one of the few honors bestowed on writers by their peers.
Crime Writers of Color will host a reception for POC and LGBTQ+ writers. Abraham is looking forward to this event because she’ll meet her favorite author, Attica Locke, whose latest novel “Heaven, My Home,” is a sequel to her Edgar Award-winning “Bluebird, Bluebird.”
As we count down the days to Bouchercon, we asked some local authors why they write in this genre. Here are their answers, with our thanks to them for taking time to send such thoughtful replies.
ALLEN ESKENS
USA Today bestselling author of “The Life We Bury,” which has been published in 26 languages, and five other novels, most recently “The Shadows We Hide” and “Nothing More Dangerous.” His books have won a number of awards, including a Minnesota Book Award.
I came to writing as a daydreamer looking for a source of creative expression. I studied the craft of
writing for 20 years before I gave thought to getting published, and in those years, I found that
I gravitated toward character-driven stories with a strong emotional core, the kind of stories that most people don’t associate with mystery novels. For that reason, I didn’t see myself as a mystery novelist. But at the same time, I was a criminal-defense attorney. I knew about investigations and courtroom procedure. They say write about what you know, yet I resisted. Then I read “Mystic River” by Dennis Lehane and saw how a mystery can be an exceptional vehicle for telling a well-crafted character story. That novel changed my perspective completely. I began writing novels that used a mystery structure to tell stories about people, and relationships, and deep themes. Someone recently described my writing style as a Trojan horse. They expect a twisty mystery (the horse) but what’s hidden inside is the heartfelt emotion of a human story. Creating that blend is the challenge that keeps me writing.
JEFFREY BURTON
Author of “The Eulogist” and a series featuring Mace Reid and his cadaver dogs who always put him on the right scent at a crime scene: “The Keepers,” “The Finders,” and his most recent, “The Lost.”
I love writing in the mystery genre because mysteries are my all-time favorite reads. Authors like Michael Connelly and John Sandford and Gillian Flynn and Harlan Coben, etc., have ruined many a family vacation. Instead of merrymaking with the kids at the beach, I barely leave the cabin, flipping pages, my snout stuck firmly in their latest novel. I can’t get enough of the twists and turns. More please. If you can pull the rug out from under me with a wonderfully delicious plot twist . . . I’ll love you for life.
MARY LOGUE
An award-winning poet, author of fiction and non-fiction children’s books, editor and writer whose adult mysteries include nine featuring Deputy Sheriff Claire Watkins of Pepin County. Her most recent is a stand-alone, “The Streel,” about a young Irish immigrant woman and sleuth in 19th-century Deadwood, S.D.
There are so many reasons threaded through my life. Watching my mom read Agatha Christie’s novels stretched out on the living room couch, wanting to learn how to plot a book and deciding writing a mystery would be the best way, working closely with police when my sister was murdered, and finding that mysteries were a good base for writing about other issues that I care about — land development, abortion, abuse, pesticide use. I’m now writing a new historical mystery series that allows me to research areas and times in our country’s history that fascinate me — women’s rights, homesteading, polygamy, gold mining, prostitution. While I do write in other genres, I find mysteries provide a deep well of inspiration.
MICHAEL STANLEY
Michael Stanley is two people, Michael Sears and Stanley Trollip, both born in South
Africa and both with strong Minnesota ties. Michael spent several sabbaticals in the
mathematics department at the University of Minnesota, and Stanley has been based in
Minneapolis for the past 40 years. Their new book is “A Deadly Covenant,” eighth in the series featuring Det. Kubu of Botswana. They’ve also written a thriller, “Shoot the Bastards,” about rhino poaching, featuring Duluth-based investigative journalist Crystal Nguyen. (Trollip will introduce “A Deadly Covenant” at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Totally Criminal Cocktail Hour, The Zephyr Theatre, 601 N. Main St., Stillwater. Information: valleybookseller.com.)
Neither of us had ever thought about writing mysteries until we stumbled across a
wonderful premise that arose from seeing a pack of hyenas in the Chobe
National Park in Botswana hunt and kill a wildebeest, then devour it in a few hours, leaving
nothing behind. Hyenas eat both flesh and bones. We thought this was a great way to get rid of
a body! No body, no case. The perfect murder. It was 20 years later we eventually finished “A Carrion Death.” We liked it; our friends liked it (of course); so we decided to look for a publisher. The path was littered with rejections, but we eventually found a New York agent, originally Marly Rusoff from the Twin Cities, who very quickly had HarperCollins offer us a two-book contract. We were gobsmacked. We so enjoyed the process of collaborating on the stories and the more we wrote, the more addicted we became, not only to the writing but to the whole mystery community, readers and writers alike.
CARL BROOKINS
An avid sailor, Brookins is author of sailing mysteries featuring Mary Whitney and Michael Tanner and a series focused on Sean NMI Sean, a diminutive detective who wears signature red Keds as he pursues the bad guys.
We’re called mystery writers. I prefer to be called a crime fiction writer. It’s a more general and accurate label, because “mystery” covers a lot of varied ground, from police procedurals to cozies to thrillers to locked room and historical mysteries, and detective novels, amateur and professional, to real-life crime reporting and so-called literary novels. But we Americans love to organize and categorize everything. So, as to the question, I write what I like to read, although I read widely, and for me the challenge is to conceive a story with characters interesting enough that I can maintain my interest in the characters and their interactions; that the story or plot is fresh or unusual enough to interest other readers, and that setting and circumstances are sufficiently intricate enough to present a challenge, first to me as the writer and then to the reader. The intricacies of character, situation and plot must all mesh in ways that are logical and interesting. Those elements may often be unusual, not too far out of the norm, and appear normal, at least, within the context of the story. I want the detective, whether amateur or professional, to use the hard work of research, analysis, observation, thoughtful deduction based on experience, and the current situation to solve the crime in question. I like to associate with characters, fictional or real exhibiting such characteristics, some of whom I have encountered in my real life. Moreover, some of my characters actually assume control of my stories.
I see the creation of good crime or mystery fiction as a challenge to create an
interesting thought-provoking story with relevance to today, and which, in turn will engage a
reader, present an enjoyable experience and leave that reader with fresh questions and perhaps
some new answers. It’s the kind of fiction I like to read.
JESSICA LOUREY
Lourey writes in all genres and is winner of the 2022 International Thriller Writers Thriller Award for “Bloodline,” also up for an Anthony Award at this year’s Bouchercon. Her new novel, “The Quarry Girls,” out in November, is a feminist coming-of-age thriller set in 1977 in St. Cloud.
While I devoured mystery novels as a child and then a teenager, I didn’t consider writing them until 2001. I was three months pregnant and had just lost my husband to suicide. I was desperate for distraction and for justice, and writing crime fiction gave me both. I immersed myself in the novels of Sue Grafton, William Kent Krueger, and Janet Evanovich, piecing together how to write one from the master class that was their books. The result was “May Day,” my first mystery and my first published novel. It’s a little rough around the edges, but I’m proud of it. And I love the crime fiction genre. On the surface, it’s immersive, page-turning entertainment, and just below, it’s powerful personal and social commentary. Plus, it turns out mystery writers are the best people to know. I think it’s because they work through their darkest impulses on the page and so can show up in person with genuine kindness.
JESSIE CHANDLER
Author of three series, including the lesbian Shay O’Hanlon Caper books that bring humor to crime, such as when Shay finds a dead body in a Porta-Potty at the Renaissance Festival. Once Upon a Crime’s Devin Abraham says crime/mystery with humor, and cozies that feature amateur sleuths, are trending in popularity. She thinks it’s because readers are looking for escape in our complex world.
Mystery pulled me in almost as soon as I could read. The Three Investigators, Nancy Drew, the Hardy Boys, Encyclopedia Brown … the characters in these stories became my friends, and we were a team in the adventures I read. As I grew up, I remained a faithful crime fiction fan, and, again, it was the characters I gravitated to, the characters in these awesome books who had amazing journeys, took hair-raising risks, and in the end, almost always righted the wrong, got the baddie, or solved the mystery. In crime fiction, the world’s troubles could be righted. When I began writing, I gravitated toward what I loved to read. A huge part of crime fiction is the way it can adapt to any topic, can encompass any social issue. I can wrap a mystery around a part of life I want to bring attention to, and reach people who I might never have touched, expose them to new ways of thinking, to people outside their usual social circles. The crime fiction community is amazingly kind, generous, creative, and one I’m incredibly proud to be a part of. Without the kindness, mentorship, and encouragement of Bouchercon 2022’s Lifetime Achievement award winner (Minnesotan) Ellen Hart, I never would have taken my writing seriously and hopped on the publishing crazy train to share my tales with the world.
KRISTI BELCAMINO
USA Today bestselling author specializes in dark mysteries about fierce women seeking justice, including Queen of Spades thrillers, her Gia Santella crime thriller series and Gabriella Giovanni mysteries including “Blessed Are the Merciful”. As a crime reporter in California, she covered major crimes such as Laci Peterson’s murder. Now she is a Pioneer Press weekend police reporter.
I love to write crime fiction because I believe the best of humanity is revealed during our darkest moments. As a reporter, I’ve seen people faced with the most horrific tragedies end up being a beacon of light and hope to others. I capture that in my books in two ways: by immersing readers in the dark underbelly of the crime world, forcing them to stay up all night turning the pages and forgetting about the real world. And then after that, I want them feel so deeply for the characters that they can’t help but ugly cry because they are RIGHT THERE with the character experiencing terror, love, heartbreak, thrills! Crime fiction has it all. So yes, I want to make my readers cry and crime fiction is the best genre to do that. Sorry. Not sorry. But more important than making them cry is making sure they turn the last page of my book feeling an overwhelming sense of hope. By exploring the darker side of life through fiction and coming out unscathed, I like to think we have a greater appreciation for our lives and don’t take a precious moment of it for granted.
CHRISTOPHER VALEN
Jerry Peterson, writing as Valen, gives readers police procedurals in his series featuring St. Paul Homicide Det. John Santana, who was born in Colombia. His most recent is “The Price of Life.”
When I was twelve years old, my family drove to Rochester, Minn., to say good-bye to my
dad’s sister. She and her husband and two youngest children were moving to California. My
cousin, Penny, had two cartons of books filled with Hardy Boys and Nancy Drew mysteries.
She asked if I wanted them. That was my introduction to the mystery novel, and I’ve been
hooked ever since. For me, writing a good mystery involves solving a puzzle without the benefit of the cover picture to follow. All the pieces must fit without cheating the reader. I’ve always enjoyed
that challenge. Nothing is more disheartening than having an author add the actual
perpetrator near the end of the story. Everything the detective sees the reader must see as
well. Otherwise, the author isn’t playing fair. I think most crime writers have a strong sense of justice. Writing stories where good triumphs over evil and where victims have some closure is satisfying in a world where justice doesn’t always happen. Also, a well-written mystery not only leads to a satisfying resolution; it encourages readers to learn about the world around us — to learn about themselves.
Foundation managed by Trans Billionaire Funds Camp for Trans Children
The Tawani Foundation, created by a transgender billionaire, funds an overnight camp for eight-year-old transgender children. The foundation has also invested $1 million in Lurie Children’s Hospital, which performs sex reassignment operations.
The Tawani Foundation make a donation at least $25,000 to port campswho runs a “Overnight summer camp program for transgender and non-binary youth ages 8-18.”
The objective of the camp is “to build confidence, resilience and community for transgender and non-binary youth and their families through camp experiences.” Their website is bragging that they are “the first-ever summer camp created for transgender and non-binary/gender-nonconforming youth”.
The website states that “campers sleep in cabins…with others of the same age group and choose roommates with similar or varying gender identities” and also notes that “campers and counselors are referred to by their preferred name and pronoun “.
“Many of our staff are trans and non-binary/non-conforming, and all of them serve as great role models,” the site also notes.
Camp Aranu’tiq, a program of Harbor Camps, fully displays its adherence to awakened dogma on its diversity, equity and inclusion page. “We would also like to challenge the image of the outdoors and camping as primarily white spaces,” the site says.
“We strive to uphold anti-racist values and condemn acts of interpersonal, institutional and systemic racism. At the same time, we recognize that we have been part of a larger system that shows a preference for white experiences and has not given enough attention to BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) experiences,” adds he.
The camp also sets aside money specifically for travel expenses for non-white staff members. The site explains, “We have an equity fund for staff of color and other staff applicants from underrepresented staff groups; funds are made available to pay travel costs for such staff if required, in addition to salary.
Camp Aranu’tiq also notes that they are “expanding our recruiting strategies to hire more staff of trans and non-binary color.” Additionally, the camp encourages people to read various texts associated with critical race theory such as “106 things white people can do for racial justice.”
The camp also hopes that children will be exposed to critical race theory before participating in their programs. “We are asking all parents/guardians to read specific age-appropriate books on racism, BLM Online Educational Libraryand tell their kids about these books and topics before summer,” the site reads.
In addition to funding Harbor Camps, the Tawani Foundation has also donated $1 million to Lurie Children’s Hospital and is central to much of the effort to normalize transgendering among children.
The Tawani Foundation was created by Colonel Jennifer Pritzker, “one of 11 billionaire heiresses inthe Chicago-based Pritzker clan and is the only known transgender billionaire in the world” according to Forbes.
The Tawani Foundation gave a million dollar grant at Lurie Children’s Hospital Chicago in 2016, which supported the Children’s Hospital’s Gender and Sex Development Program.
The program offers a number of medical interventionsincluding puberty suppression, hormone therapy and referrals for sex reassignment operations.
Head of Division of Adolescent and Young Adult Medicine Robert Garafalo admitted in a video that “there is not a full range of evidence to support the treatments we use.”
Director of the Gender and Adolescent Medicine Development Program at @LurieChildrens admits “there is not a full range of evidence to support the treatments we use”
The gender development program offers puberty blockers for children and HRT. pic.twitter.com/esdnDemF4Z
— TikTok Libs (@libsoftiktok) August 20, 2022
Additionally, the Children’s Hospital also offers a list of “support servicescampaign, organizing trainings for schools and helping gender dysphoric children in their attempt to legally change their name.
The hospital even hosts a “playgroup” for children aged two to nine. The group is meant to be a “A courageous space that affirms transgender, non-binary and gendered youth.”
Chris Rufo recently revealed that Children’s Hospital had worked alongside local school districts to integrate gender theory and pro-transgender beliefs into local schools.
“Lurie Children’s Hospital has provided materials to school leaders promoting radical gender theory, trans activism, and sexually explicit material in at least four Chicago-area public school systems,” Rufo said. . reported.
The Tawani Foundation has also donated $1 million to Howard Brown Healthan organization that offers “Transgender and non-binary health services, including hormone therapy and gender-affirming surgical navigation.” The grant was intended “to support the expansion of LGBTQ+ affirming healthcare.”
Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out to [email protected].
