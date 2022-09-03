News
You’ll need a program to sort through NFL broadcast booth changes – The Denver Post
Those unaware of NFL broadcast machinations will be in for a surprise once the regular season opens in Los Angeles (Bills-Rams) Thursday night on NBC.
Hurricane-force winds blew through NFL broadcast booths, sending voices soaring to exotic new locations, giving the league’s television partners a new look and sound. In the most dazzling move, rekindling memories of when Fox literally came out of nowhere to take the NFC rights from entrenched CBS in 1994, Amazon Prime Video is taking over the league’s Thursday Night Football offering, becoming the first NFL TV package to be offered exclusively by a streaming service.
Over the years, TNF has passed between CBS, NBC and Fox like a hot potato. It remains to be seen whether NFL Crazies will now pay to watch TNF on Amazon. Fans in the participants’ home markets will be able to watch the game on a ‘free’ TV channel. The Amazonians brought a high-profile stand featuring highly decorated play-by-play practitioner Al (El Exigente) Michaels and ESPN’s No. 1 college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who will continue in that role.
While the vocals won’t move the note needle, the Amazon duo (Kaylee Hartung will work on the sidelines) may be worth paying just to see if they’re able to get along. Both are at the top of their profession and determined in their ways. And Michaels didn’t earn his nickname “El Exigente,” The Demanding One for handing out bouquets on TV shows. Add to that the fact that Amazon rolls out its own bells and whistles and the old adage, what can go wrong, will go wrong, might apply here.
NBC, Michaels’ latest broadcast home, lays out a plan that’s been in the works for a few years. Finally, Mike Tirico will succeed Michaels as the detailed voice of “Sunday Night Football”, the number 1 prime time television show for 11 consecutive years. Tirico joins the NFL’s top television analyst, Cris Collinsworth. Melissa Stark replaces Michelle Tafoya as SNF’s secondary snooper.
Just over a year ago, media seals penned Collinsworth’s NBC epitaph, saying he would eventually be replaced by Drew Brees. The Peacock suits left Collinsworth hanging until they discovered Brees wasn’t a very good broadcaster. NBC extended Collinsworth’s contract. Brees now stars in gambling commercials.
After 20 seasons working on Fox Sports’ No. 1 team in the NFL, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman picked up Bristol faculty’s Big Moo-la-dee and headed straight for the ‘Monday’ stand. ESPN’s Night Football. When they’re not busy bashing the guys they used to work for (the same suits that hired Tom Brady to spec), the much-loved duo pledge allegiance to their new home, saying they melt when they hear the MNF theme. . Buck and Aikman replace Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese.
While the Foxies wait for Brady to bring star power to their NFL stand, Kevin Burkhardt, Fox’s No. 2 play-by-play voice in the NFL, will fill Buck’s No. last season, Greg Olsen, will move into Aikman. chair. The “new” guys will also be called Super Bowl LVII.
No surprises or changes to CBS’ NFL booth. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be back together for their seventh season.
Once the dust settles from all these moves, Herbstreit on Amazon will face the greatest pressure. His schedule is killer. He’ll work for TNF for Amazon, then head to the venue for ESPN’s College GameDay show on Saturday morning. Then it’s off to the booth to work Saturday’s prime-time game with Chris Fowler. After college homework, it’s back to preparing for the next TNF incline. Herbstreit’s usual window for college football prep will have to shrink. He must become a master of partitioning.
Asked about Herbstreit’s situation recently, Aikman, who worked for TNF and Sunday afternoon football for Fox for four seasons, didn’t mince words.
“It’s a lot,” Aikman said. “I don’t envy him.”
MADDEN’S GIANT ASSISTANCE
The incredible journey of the late John Madden – coach, broadcaster, video game entrepreneur – has been well chronicled. Still, the upcoming Madden special (Saturday, September 10, 10 p.m.) on EPIX brings in some clearer angles. Leave it to the resourceful producers at NFL Films to dig through the archives and present material that has been overlooked or forgotten.
Such is the case with the Giants and Tom Coughlin’s connection to Madden. The special includes a recorded voicemail from Madden that he left on Coughlin’s phone the morning after the 2007 regular season finale when the Giants, with nothing to play, battled the undefeated Patriots, losing 38-35. Madden’s moving message to Coughlin, that he played for the team, remains relevant: “Never mail it. If you’re going to compete, play to win.”
Five weeks later, New York defeated New England in a Super Bowl XLII rematch.
THE MITCHELL SAGA
No one was surprised that Knicks prez Leon Rose remained comfortably mum during the Donovan Mitchell saga. That’s not to say his silence was golden.
Stephen A. Smith hit Rose three days BEFORE Mitchell was traded to Cleveland. “He [Rose] afraid to speak to the media,” SAS said on “First Take.” “He does not accept responsibility.”
Smith, who also berated James (Guitar Jimmy) Dolan, also didn’t rule out the possibility that “star” players still won’t join the Knicks because of the organization’s dysfunctional reputation.
DO IT WELL
Why?
That’s our key question after hearing from a variety of Gasbags worrying about the possibility of John Sterling missing the night Aaron Judge ties or breaks Roger Maris’ single-season AL RH record.
Are you worried about that? They should worry that the voice making the call is doing it correctly.
AROUND THE DIAL
SiriusXM suits have a big window (noon to 3 p.m.) to fill with the departure of Pat McAfee and his crew. I didn’t know that Christopher (Mad Dog) Russo was also a company spokesperson. Twice on air, he explained why he thought the specialists at SiriusXM and McAfee couldn’t come to an agreement. The second time, refining his rotation, Dog blamed it on a miscommunication. “There was never a goal [to communicate with] on Pat’s show,” Russo said. “Pat wasn’t going to sit there and do other shows. He wasn’t going to play in the synergy that SiriusXM wanted. … Monday must have been a slow morning for WFAN/SNY Sal Licata. OK, so he did. Had a problem with Joe Torre being invited to Mets Alumni Day. But did he have to ramble on and on about it? Again, Russo had a problem with Torre being at Citi Field for OTD too. Was a case of great minds thinking the same way?
* * *
GENTLEMAN OF THE WEEK: SERENA WILLIAMS
His impact as an athlete, cultural icon and activist is literally immeasurable. All ceremonies and salutes at the US Open are well deserved and appropriate.
DWEEB OF THE WEEK: GLEYBER TORRES
Mental errors continue to plague the Yankee second baseman’s performance. And it’s getting a bit late in the season to put the training wheels back in place and work on the fundamentals.
DOUBLE SPEECH
What Timmy Trumpet said, “I can’t wait to play this song for [Edwin] Diaz at the World Series.
What Timmy Trumpet meant: “I am already greater than the Baha Men.
()
Dog runs around building wearing yellow raincoat
Pets and their antics can definitely brighten someone’s day. A video gaining traction on the internet shows an adorable little dog trying to protect himself from the rain by wearing a raincoat.
The video was shared by an Instagram page named Dogs Of Instagram. “The cutest little rain trot collected from @marumarimayo. Does your dog like the rain?” reads the caption.
The clip opens with the little dog running through the rain wearing a yellow raincoat. He is also seen going inside a building and removing the extra water by shaking his body.
Since it has been shared, the kindness of the little doggie has surprised Internet users. The video has racked up around 1.6 million views and over 98,000 likes to date. Users flooded the comment section of the post with heartfelt remarks. Several users have expressed interest in getting the same raincoats for their dog.
“Boomer needs this, wrote one user, another said, “When you’re working your rain saucer.”
A third user commented, “Omg we just filmed a video like this too.”
Recently, a video that went viral on social media showed a woman going that extra mile to keep her dog happy. The video was shared on the Instagram page @mykomushroom, dedicated to the dog named Myko.
The video showed the woman hand-picking popcorn kernels while her adorable dog waited for her under the kitchen counter. He then showed the dog eating popcorn in his “movie hoodie”.
“Just a really good boy, hoping for movie suggestions? He’d love some company too,” the video caption read. The video received over 3.9 million views, over 2,300 likes and hundreds of comments.
Click for more new trends
()
FTC appeals judge’s dismissal of lawsuit against Illumina deal
WASHINGTON—Federal Trade Commission antitrust authorities have appealed an administrative law judge’s decision to dismiss a lawsuit challenging Illuminated The $7.1 billion acquisition of cancer-screening test developer Grail Inc.
The move means the case will now be considered by the five-member commission, made up of three Democratic and two Republican members. President of the FTC Lina Khanwho heads the commission and has taken a tougher view of antitrust violations, would participate in the review.
Fuel Leak Disrupts NASA’s Second Firing During Moon Rocket Launch
Technology
The space agency wants to send the crew capsule to the top of the rocket around the moon, pushing it to the limit before astronauts board for the next flight.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s new moon rocket caused another dangerous leak on Saturday as the launch team began refueling it for liftoff on a test flight set to take place. long before the astronauts boarded.
For the second time this week, the launch team began loading nearly a million gallons of fuel into the 322-foot (98-meter) rocket, the most powerful NASA has ever built. Monday’s attempt was halted by a bad engine sensor and a fuel leak.
As the sun rose, an overpressure alarm sounded and the refueling operation was briefly halted, but no damage occurred and the effort resumed, NASA Launch Control reported. But a few minutes later, hydrogen fuel began leaking from the engine section at the bottom of the rocket. NASA halted the operation, while engineers rushed to plug what was believed to be a gap around a seal.
The countdown clocks kept ticking toward an afternoon takeoff; NASA had two hours on Saturday to get the rocket off the ground.
NASA wants to send the crew capsule atop the rocket around the moon, pushing it to the limit before astronauts board the next flight. If the five-week demonstration with test dummies is successful, astronauts could fly around the moon in 2024 and land there in 2025. People last walked on the moon 50 years ago.
Forecasters were expecting generally favorable weather at Kennedy Space Center, especially near the end of the two-hour afternoon launch window.
At the same time, the rocket’s senior engineers expressed confidence in the tighter fuel lines and procedural changes.
On Monday, a sensor indicated that one of the four motors was too hot, but engineers then checked that it was actually quite cold. The launch team planned to ignore the faulty sensor this time around and rely on other instruments to ensure that each prime mover was properly cooled.
Before igniting, the main engines must be as cold as the liquid hydrogen flowing through them at minus-420 degrees Fahrenheit (minus-250 degrees Celsius). If not, the resulting damage could lead to sudden engine shutdown and aborted flight.
Mission leaders accepted the additional risk posed by the engine problem as well as a separate problem: cracks in the rocket’s insulating foam. But they acknowledged that other issues could lead to another delay.
That didn’t stop thousands of people scrambling up the coast to see the Space Launch System rocket lift off. Local authorities were expecting massive crowds due to the long Labor Day holiday weekend.
The $4.1 billion test flight is the first step in NASA’s Artemis program of renewed lunar exploration, named after Apollo’s twin sister in Greek mythology.
Twelve astronauts walked on the moon during NASA’s Apollo program, the last time in 1972.
Artemis – years behind schedule and billions over budget – aims to establish an enduring human presence on the moon, with crews possibly spending weeks at a time. It is considered a training ground for Mars.
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department is supported by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
A 5-step checklist for dealing with air travel issues on the go
By JD Biersdorfer, The New York Times Company
After a summer of flight horror stories, the thought of air travel might make you uneasy. What can you do if your trip is interrupted along the way? Here’s a plan for using your smartphone as a travel aid while you hope for the best, but prepare for the worst.
1. Check your apps
If you haven’t already, download the official airline apps you’ll use on your trip. You might have signed up for text or email travel alerts when you booked your flight, but you can also get notifications in the airline’s app, plus helpful tools when plans turn wrong.
A weather app that shows you the conditions at all your flight connection points is useful for planning ahead. And if bad weather or airline issues cancel your flight, having apps for hotel chains, car rental services, or even train schedules already set up can help you quickly book accommodation for at night or to find another means of ground transportation.
2. Check your flight
Most airline apps offer mobile check-in and digital boarding passes 24 hours before takeoff, as well as a status screen to see if your flight is on time, delayed or cancelled. (Airline notifications also notify you of flight status changes.)
If a flight is delayed or canceled it is often because the designated aircraft is late on a previous mission. Some major airline and tracking apps include a “Where’s My Plane?” feature that shows the current location of the aircraft assigned to your flight. If you notice that your plane arrives late and you miss your next connection, you can immediately start the rebooking process.
Third-party flight tracking apps work on multiple airlines and provide additional information, such as airport delays around the world. Flightradar24 and FlightAware (both free with in-app subscription purchases) or the free basic FlightStats are among the many options for Android and iOS users. Flighty for iPhone ($6 per month; multiple plans available) monitors air traffic, detects disruptions to your flight plans, and alerts you immediately.
For simple flight status, just type the airline and flight number into your favorite search engine.
3. Check your luggage
Putting everything in a carry-on solves worries about lost luggage, but if you check in a bag, you can get free baggage tracking. Delta Air Lines and other carriers have used radio frequency identification tags on checked baggage for several years. You can get updates on your suitcase’s location by tapping the Track My Baggage button in your airline’s app.
If your carrier doesn’t offer baggage tracking, you don’t trust them, or you’d rather do it yourself, consider slipping an inexpensive tracking device like a Tile or Apple AirTag into your suitcase and carrying it. track with your smartphone. .
4. Check the airport
If your flight is delayed and you’re stuck at an unfamiliar airport, never fear. There are maps to help you in your quest for phone charging stations, coffee and other essentials. Your airline’s app may already include airport maps, as may some flight and travel tracking apps.
Dedicated airport map apps are available, but programs you probably already have — like Google Maps and Apple Maps — often have terminal maps.
And if you have an upcoming connection, consult the map to familiarize yourself with the airport of stopover. You may need to sabotage it at high speed to complete the next leg of your journey.
5. Check your options
If your flight is cancelled, go straight to the rebooking process on your phone. Most airlines allow you to reschedule through their apps or websites, and it’s almost always faster than dialing the customer service line. (Visit your airline’s website for information on its specific rebooking process.)
If no space is available, it may be possible to transfer your ticket to another airline, but ask your originating carrier. Otherwise, Google Flights or travel booking sites like Kayak or Expedia will show alternative flights. But if you’re grounded for the day and the airline isn’t providing a voucher, fire up your apps for hotels – or alternative travel methods if you’re desperate to get to your destination.
In some cases, you may have travel credits or refunds for canceled flights arriving at you. Companies like AirHelp can help guide you through a claim, but some credit cards already include trip interruption insurance, so find out if you paid with that card. The Department of Transport’s Aviation Consumer Protection site already has an online resource page, and a new interactive dashboard for frustrated travelers is expected by September 2.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
Chicago Bears Q&A: How many seats would a proposed Arlington Heights stadium have? Where could Alex Leatherwood slot in on the offensive line?
After a tumultuous preseason that included a Roquan Smith hold-in, uncertainty about Teven Jenkins’ fit with the team and three exhibition victories under new coach Matt Eberflus, the Chicago Bears are eight days away from their Sept. 11 season opener against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field.
The Tribune’s Brad Biggs this week answers questions about a potential new stadium in Arlington Heights, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and more.
Any idea on how many seats the new stadium would have? — @hegotswag56
That’s a good question. Perhaps the team will share some details at the meeting it is holding Thursday at Hersey High School in Arlington Heights. We’re talking about a proposed new stadium — the Bears have yet to close on the land that was home to Arlington International Racecourse.
I spoke last year with Marc Ganis, the president of Chicago-based sports consulting firm Sportscorp, who is very familiar with league and stadium issues, and this question came up. As you probably know, Soldier Field has the smallest seating capacity in the NFL at 61,500. Ganis said a new stadium — if it is built — would be larger, but the standard seating capacity would remain under 70,000. The Los Angeles Rams, who have the newest stadium in the league, announced 70,445 fans for the season opener against the Bears in 2021. Sixteen stadiums, including Soldier Field, have a listed capacity below 70,000. Fourteen are between 65,000 and 69,596.
“I doubt they will go that large (the 81,441 capacity of Lambeau Field in Green Bay),” Ganis told me. “I would think the high-60s would be the right number. There’s an odd cost factor associated with the geometry of the stadium. The most expensive seats to construct are the seats that are the furthest away from the field as you expand the building. As you increase the capacity, you have to expand the size of the entire building. So you add five rows at the top of the stadium to add another few thousand seats. Those are the most expensive seats to build while being the seats that generate the lowest revenue.
“Is it 66,000? 69,000? Do they have an ability to have standing room to get it to 72,000? That is the general range.”
Are the Bears leaning toward an open-air stadium, closed dome, retractable roof if/when they move to Arlington Heights? — @bret_buganski
The team hasn’t offered specifics regarding what they envision for a possible new stadium. If the Bears want to maximize revenue for a new stadium, which they would control, they would need a roof on the structure. That would allow them to host events year-round. A retractable roof would be significantly more expensive. I am sure we will have answers to many of these questions in the near future — along with a slew of new questions.
What are the top three positions offensively and defensively that need to be addressed later this season or next? — @tannermartello
It would be difficult to address positions of need in-season because the Bears would be relying on players who are on the street or cut loose by other teams. It’s a little premature to assess what their needs will be without seeing them play 17 games, but a few positions come to mind. General manager Ryan Poles tried to make a splash in free agency by signing defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, who failed a physical. I don’t know that they have the signature three-technique tackle who is qualified to play the Cover-2 scheme. Could Justin Jones prove to be that player? Sure, it’s possible. Poles knows he will need to address the wide receiver position. Darnell Mooney has the ability to emerge as a legitimate No. 1. I don’t think he’s there yet, but if he’s still ascending, he could get there. The collection of others they have at the position looks like No. 4 options in a really good passing game. So receiver help is needed. The offensive line looks like a big TBD. Let’s see how rookie Braxton Jones fares at left tackle and how Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom perform.
Of the players the Bears added in the last few days, are there any who stick out as having a chance to start or at least playing significant snaps in Week 1 against the 49ers? — @ajlight315
Poles added seven players on waiver claims since the initial 53-man roster was formed Tuesday afternoon. Three of them were undrafted rookies. The one addition who will have an opportunity to contribute immediately is defensive tackle Armon Watts. He essentially took the roster spot of Khyiris Tonga, who started all three preseason games and was waived to create room for Watts. I don’t know if Watts will start right away, and there is some question about his ability to defend the run, but he has the ability to get after the quarterback from the inside, so I could see him being part of the rotation right away.
Which of the receivers not named Darnell Mooney has stood out to you? Dante Pettis has looked solid enough for a bigger role. — @eduerrwaechter
Pettis had a nice summer in training camp and preseason and definitely has drawn the attention of quarterback Justin Fields. We haven’t seen a lot of Byron Pringle because he has been out with a calf injury. The team has indicated he will be back soon. Equanimeous St. Brown had moments in training camp in which he looked good. Rookie Velus Jones missed a lot of practice time with an undisclosed injury that is a good bet to be a soft tissue deal. Outside of Mooney, this group looks like possible No. 4 options in a high-level passing offense. Maybe St. Brown or Pringle will step forward, and Jones’ ceiling is unknown at this point. I see Pringle, Pettis and St. Brown being the top options after Mooney. What order they’re in could depend on the week and the matchup.
If Luke Getsy does well and gets a head coaching gig in 2023, do the Bears have a Plan B? — @bbshooks
If Getsy is hired elsewhere as a head coach in 2023 — and the Denver Broncos interviewed him for the job that went to Nathaniel Hackett — it would be a great development for the Bears. That would mean Fields had a huge season and took a major step forward to prove he is the franchise quarterback. Face it: If Fields is so-so this season, that won’t do a ton for Getsy’s stock as a potential head coach. But if Fields puts together a really good season with the state of the offensive line and talent at wide receiver, that would make Getsy a commodity. It would be a blow for the Bears to lose Getsy to another team after one season, but he would be leaving with the offense turned around and the quarterback playing well. I know it sounds counterintuitive to say the best thing that could happen to the Bears is if Getsy is hired as a head coach elsewhere, but I truly believe that. As far as a replacement, quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko will have a big hand in the development of Fields and has coached a variety of offensive positions.
What can we expect from wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and how long do you think it will take for him to get up to speed in this offense? – @jazz_trpt
We’re not going to know the answer to the first part of your question until we figure out the second part. He’s a young player with a new playbook, and it’s difficult to say how long it will take him to digest it all to become comfortable with the playbook. I touched base with a scout about Smith-Marsette, who said he has good burst and can sink and separate in his routes. The scout said Smith-Marsette’s hands were only OK and that concentration and detail were bigger questions than ability. Sometimes when a young player is released and goes to a new team, it’s a humbling experience and ends up being a springboard to greater success. Perhaps that will be the case with Smith-Marsette.
What player besides Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith needs to have a successful season for the Bears defense to have a successful season? — @rossblumenfeld
A lot of players will need to play well for the defense to improve from last season. If I had to single one out, it would be defensive tackle Justin Jones. The three-technique position is critical to the success of a Cover-2 scheme, and for the Bears to be really good up front, Jones will need to outperform his two-year, $12 million contract.
How many times has a rookie fifth-rounder started at left tackle for a team in the last 10 or so years, and how did they fare? — @birdderby
It’s rare to find a rookie drafted in Round 5 or later start at either tackle position. According to Pro Football Reference, only 10 such rookies have started eight games or more in their first season dating to 2010. The list includes three Bears:
- 2021: Larry Borom, Bears, eight starts, primarily RT
- 2020: Michael Onwenu, New England Patriots, 16 RT
- 2019: Dennis Daley, Carolina Panthers, 9 LT
- 2019: Justin Skule, San Francisco 49ers, 8 LT
- 2016: Joe Haeg, Indianapolis Colts, 14 RT
- 2014: Seantrel Henderson, Buffalo Bills, 16 RT
- 2013: Michael Bowie, Seattle Seahawks, 8 RT
- 2013: Jordan Mills, Bears, 16 RT
- 2012: Dennis Kelly, Philadelphia Eagles, 10 RT
- 2010: J’Marcus Webb, Bears, 12 RT
The Eagles’ Jordan Mailata is listed for 10 games started at left tackle in 2020, but he was drafted in 2018 and didn’t make his debut until 2020. Only two left tackles are on the list. Daley was just traded to the Tennessee Titans, and Skule was part of the 49ers’ cuts to reach the 53-man roster limit.
Does Alex Leatherwood project as a tackle only, or is there a chance — say if Cody Whitehair isn’t back next season — the Bears could have these two maulers at left and right guard with Leatherwood and Teven Jenkins? — @georgeholdcroft
The Bears really need to take their time in evaluating Leatherwood and then determine where their needs are before they pick a position for him. He lined up at right tackle during practice Thursday, and the hope, for the Las Vegas Raiders, was that he could be a right tackle when he was drafted 17th overall in 2021. Leatherwood struggled massively at right tackle, and the Raiders moved him inside so he wouldn’t be as exposed. Leatherwood is athletic enough to play tackle. But it didn’t click for him last season for whatever reason. The team and Leatherwood have a lot of ground to cover before we project him as a starter and call him a “mauler.” He didn’t play well at guard last season either. We still have a lot to see from Jenkins as well, but he had a solid preseason.
I don’t mind the Bears taking a chance on Alex Leatherwood, but why didn’t they just wait until after he cleared waivers? It looks as if no other team placed a claim on him, and I feel that’s a little much for a player who hasn’t shown much after one year. Hopefully he’s a steal. — @kidhaywire
The Bears were the only team to place a claim on Leatherwood and in getting him they also inherited his contract, which includes $5.9 million in guarantees. Had Leatherwood cleared waivers, any team that signed him could have gotten him for much less. So why did the Bears place a claim on Leatherwood? They clearly got good reports on him and believe strongly that they can help turn around his career. Perhaps they were worried another team or teams would put a claim on him. Acquiring him wouldn’t have been a sure thing if Leatherwood cleared waivers — he would have been free to sign with any team. The Bears took their shot and now have a chance and some time to bring him along. It’s a small investment if Leatherwood develops into a player for them, and it sure beats trading for an underperforming first-round pick — such as the Minnesota Vikings did when they picked up wide receiver Jalen Reagor from the Philadelphia Eagles. The Vikings are on the hook for Reagor’s contract and forked over compensation to acquire him. The Bears didn’t lose any draft capital in signing Leatherwood.
I know that priority for choices from the waiver wire are given in the order of team records from the previous season, but how does the NFL handle it? Does a player appear on the waiver wire with the first team in line having a certain period to give a thumbs up or down, like the time given between picks in the NFL draft? — Jerry L., Chicago
When player is placed on waivers, the other 31 teams have until 3 p.m. the next day to claim that player. In the event multiple teams place a claim, the team highest in the order is awarded the player. The deadline is the same no matter where each potential claiming team is in the order.
One of the most impressive things from the preseason was the Bears’ few penalties. During the Matt Nagy years, the Bears seemed to have far too many penalties, often at very inopportune times. Is it wishful thinking, or do the Bears thus far seem much more disciplined under Matt Eberflus? — Norm G.
The Bears were really good in three preseason games at limiting penalties, and you certainly would look for that to carry over to the regular season. Penalties are going to happen and will pop up at inopportune times. Are the Bears more disciplined? Possibly. They appear to be more organized. You’re not seeing the pre-snap penalties on offense that came with confusion and struggles getting the play calls in and that sort of thing. I think that is what most people found irksome about the offense under Nagy. The Bears had way too many pre-snap penalties and burned too many timeouts because the sideline operation wasn’t smooth.
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
