Zac Brown Band’s good vibes and familiar songs made for a perfect Grandstand evening
Early on during his band’s sold-out Grandstand show Friday night, Zac Brown declared it a perfect night.
It wasn’t quite perfect weather — although a breeze helped sweep away the day’s humidity — but Zac Brown Band proved to be the perfect band to play the Minnesota State Fair.
Brown, 44, began his career singing country and pop covers in bars and learned plenty about how to keep an audience entertained in the process. As always, the group’s show Friday offered a little something for everybody, with a smart mix of covers and Zac Brown Band originals, many of which sound familiar the first time you hear them. It’s tough not to fall for Brown’s laid-back charm.
After a rousing, soulful set from Robert Randolph and the Family Band, Brown strolled on stage in front of 13,185 blissful fans and offered up two of ZBB’s numerous chart-toppers, “Keep Me in Mind” and “Toes.” He followed with the first cover of the night, Kings of Leon’s “Use Somebody,” which sounded better than the original.
From there, Brown and company performed what sounded like a ’70s Top 40 radio station, from the soft rock of “Loving You Easy” to the calypso soul of “Jump Right In” to their always-epic take on the Charlie Daniels Band’s “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.”
While Brown has remained a must-see live act, he took some stylistic detours into dance and electronic music in the late ’10s that country radio ignored. His seventh album, “The Comeback,” returned to the sound that made him famous. Friday night, he played the record’s pair of singles, “Same Boat” and “Out in the Middle,” a darker number with some Lindsey Buckingham-esque guitar.
Speaking of Buckingham, Brown introduced the newest member of the band, singer/songwriter Caroline Jones, and let her handle a stunning cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Big Love” that stripped away the slick production and injected it with Southern rock/gospel drama. Great stuff.
Jones’ own sassy number “Come In (But Don’t Make Yourself Comfortable)” also made it into a medley with some pretty big hitters: Alabama’s “Dixieland Delight,” Randy Travis’ “Forever and Ever, Amen” and Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5.” Turns out the Zac Brown Band really benefits from the presence of a strong woman on stage with all the burly, bearded dudes.
Skipping an encore, Brown wrapped with the Eagles’ “Take it to the Limit,” Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and the band’s own “Chicken Fried” and “Homegrown.” Really, the only complaint is the 90 minute running time felt like a party that ended too soon.
Another senior dies at Walnut Creek Atria facility; Son says his 94-year-old dad got cleaning fluid, not Hot Cheetos
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) — It happened again. Days after 93-year-old Trudy Maxwell died after being given “dishwashing liquid instead of juice” at a San Mateo Atria seniors’ residence, another family comes forward.
This time, the incident occurred at an Atria facility in Walnut Creek. The resident was Constantin Canoun, 94. The establishment said it appeared to be suffering from a negative reaction on August 23. He died on Wednesday.
“The main job of an attendant care facility is to improve the lives of the elderly. We now have Atria, which ended two lives in one week. It’s egregious,” said Niall McCarthy, attorney at Cotchett, Pitre. & McCarthy.
McCarthy is not involved in either case, but specializes in elder abuse cases. He calls on the state to intervene.
“What they’ve done so far is duck liability. Really, it’s up to the state to do something. The state has the department of social services where they do investigations and issue citations,” McCarthy said.
Regarding Constantine Canoun’s death, Atria sent a statement saying in part: “At this time, we believe it was likely food related… We are completing our internal investigation and awaiting the official cause of death. staff members involved have been suspended pending.”
ABC7 News spoke on the phone with Canoun’s son who said an employee at the Atria plant showed him the “cleaning fluid” they said his father drank. Later, Atria management said Canoun ate hot Cheetos and denied the cleaning fluid allegation. His son said medical records showed his father had burns to his stomach and esophagus.
ABC7 News dug into the archives of the Walnut Creek facility. The California Department of Social Services has investigated at least six complaints against this facility since 2018.
Some cited “the facility failing to provide adequate staff to meet resident needs” and “a resident sustaining an injury while being cared for.”
McCarthy said the state typically releases a list of findings three days after such an incident. It’s been a week since the first case. The state says it is investigating.
“What they can do is suspend the licenses. So they have the ability to put somebody out of business,” McCarthy said.
Statement from Atria Senior Living:
“On the night of August 23, 2022, a resident of the Atria Walnut Creek community appeared to be suffering from a negative reaction. Staff immediately contacted 911, alerted the resident’s family, and the resident was transferred to the hospital. Although it is not known what caused this reaction, at this time we believe it was likely food related. We were initially informed that the resident was fine, but unfortunately yesterday, He has passed away. Our deepest condolences go out to his family and loved ones. We are completing our internal investigation and awaiting the official cause of death. The staff involved have been suspended in the meantime. The health and safety of our residents are our highest priorities.
High school football roundup: Simley opens season with shutout win over St. Louis Park
Simley 20, St. Louis Park 0: Simley’s dynamic offense was shown up by the team’s defense on Friday in St. Louis Park, with the Spartans pitching a shutout.
The defense also got the scoring going, with Tayvion McCoy falling on an Orioles’ fumble in the end zone for a defensive touchdown. Simley’s offense did contribute a pair of rushing touchdowns, from Gavin Nelson and Caden Renslow.
Fridley 15, SMB 14, OT: Freshman Luis Zentella was the hero for Fridley on Friday, booting the game-winning extra point through the uprights in the extra session. That came on the heels of a 9-yard scoring strike from Myson Newton to Isaiah Watson.
SMB scored late in the fourth quarter to tie the game on a 38-yard touchdown pass from Merrick Woods to Kobey Sandifer. The Wolfpack then scored first in overtime on a 9-yard run by Landon Dillon, but failed to connect on the extra point try.
Andover 52, Brainerd 14: Landyn Nelson threw for five touchdowns — with three of them going to Sam Musungu on scoring strikes of 15, 53 and 55 yards. Nelson also hit Ben Kopetzki for a 77-yard score.
River Falls 25, New Richmond 19, OT: Wyatt Bell scored on a 22-yard end around in the first overtime to lift River Falls to a 3-0 start ahead of its meeting with Hudson next week. The Wildcats stopped New Richmond inside the 5-yard-line on its overtime possession.
New Richmond scored the game-tying touchdown with 89 seconds remaining in regulation, but had the potential game-tying extra point blocked.
Effect of rate hikes still unclear: RBI Fellow JR Varma
Mumbai:
The success of the Reserve Bank of India’s interest rate hikes in controlling inflation is not yet clear, and the pace of rate adjustment will depend on the state of the economy, said Friday JR Varma, member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).
“If there is robust economic growth, we would like to accelerate the reduction (in inflation) to 4%. But if the economy is struggling, then a slower pace of adjustment would be appropriate,” Ms. Varma at the Reuters Trading India forum.
The central bank raised its main repo rate by 50 basis points (bps) in August to 5.40%, bringing the total hikes since May to 140 bps. Its next policy move is due Sept. 30, with expectations for a hike of less than 50 basis points.
By tightening liquidity, the central bank has also pushed interbank interest rates up into a band, called the corridor, which is defined by the rates at which it borrows or lends to banks.
“The movement of market interest rates from the lower end of the corridor to the upper end of the corridor is itself a form of tightening, and therefore the actual rate hike is not 140 basis points but may to be 205 basis points,” Mr. Varma said.
He also said there was no consensus on India’s neutral real rate, which the central bank defines as the real (inflation-adjusted) interest rate at which economic growth is close to the potential and inflation is stable. But he pointed to estimates between 0.5% and 1.5%.
“We are now in a situation of high inflation and a weak economy. So the real rate might only need to be slightly above the neutral rate,” he said, adding that the real rate should be calculated by using projected inflation for three to four quarters. future and not based on current inflation.
Based on this expectation, Mr Varma sees more room for the Reserve Bank of India to raise interest rates. “But maybe not too much,” he said, adding that “this debate is really for the next meeting.”
High shool football: Kellen Quast pick seals Concordia Academy win
With momentum quickly shifting the other way, and potential victory hanging in the balance, Kellen Quast listened to his dad.
It led to the junior linebacker intercepting a pass with 45.1 seconds left and allowed Concordia Academy to hold off St. Croix Lutheran 17-14 Friday in the season opener for both schools.
“That was all my D coordinator,” Quast said. His dad, Robert, fills that coaching role.
“We sent our outside linebacker on a blitz, and he was supposed to be jamming the tight end, and then I was supposed to cover the tight end,” said the younger Quast. “He went up for the vertical, and I just had to undercut him for the pick.”
A St. Croix Lutheran sideline that was going crazy two plays earlier quickly went silent.
Will Hugo drilled a 33-yard field goal for the winning points midway through the final quarter.
It may not have been his best kick of the final minutes.
With just over two minutes remaining, Hugo scooped up a low snap and got off a punt that was downed at the St. Croix Lutheran 1.
Crusaders coaches were certain that Hugo’s knee touched the ground, with coach Adam Frey angrily telling an official his team should have had the ball at midfield.
They soon did – and then some.
Down by three, Marco Rodrigues connected with Andrew Beekman for a 23-yard pass on third down. After a sack, Rodrigues lofted a ball up that allowed Beekman to outjump a defender. The 56-yard catch and run down the sideline in front of the Crusaders’ bench put the ball on the Concordia Academy 25.
But after a spike to stop the clock, Quast ended the nailbiter on a steamy night that led to a fair number of players needing brief medical attention.
“I don’t think for one moment I felt stressed at all. I just knew our guys were up for the challenge. I was more worried about the cramps and who was I going to have in at the end and everything,” said Beacons coach Bob Wolf.
“I just felt like our running game, we could control it. Our defensive line let down coming out of the second half. But they pulled it back together in the fourth quarter.”
Concordia Academy rushed for 281 yards. The Beacons were unsuccessful on their lone pass attempt.
“I thank my line; I thank my coaches. I thank God. We put in all the work, and it shows on the field,” said Christian Brown, who rushed for 94 yards.
A 28-yard run by Nick Brunn on 3rd-and-6 kept a fourth-quarter drive alive that led to Hugo’s field goal.
Sam Haug scored on a 58-yard run in the first quarter, and Brunn had a 15-yard interception return to the end zone as Concordia Academy established a 14-0 halftime lead.
But Rodrigues dashed 35 yards in the third quarter to get the Crusaders within one score. A 2-yard run by Jack Thome tied the game with 9:38 left in regulation.
It’s the second straight year Concordia Academy beat St. Croix Lutheran in the season opener. In 2021, it was 24-0.
Elon Musk and Twitter will face off in the omnibus hearing next week
Twins blow prime chance at first place
CHICAGO — The Twins were cleared for takeoff on Friday night, clear skies ahead and visibility so good they could see first place from Guaranteed Rate Field.
Then a black cloud rolled in from the south, and the Twins found themselves stuck on the ground, still a game behind Cleveland in the American League Central Division.
With the first-place Guardians trailing big to the Mariners in Cleveland, Minnesota jumped on Chicago for two runs in the first only to strand two and then have the bats go all but silent in a 4-3, walk-off loss to the White Sox.
Yasmani Grandal hit a one-out, game-tying home run off Caleb Thielbar in the eighth inning, and Jose Abreu hit a bases-loaded groundout to lift the White Sox.
Twins closer Jorge Lopez gave up ninth-inning singles to Romy Gonzalez and Elvis Andrus before hitting Andrew Vaugh to load the bases with one out. That ignited something of a bench-clearing standoff at the mound, and Lopez appeared to hit the next batter, Jose Abreu, with a pitch to drive Gonzalez home with the winning run.
That was overturned on review, and the teams had to repopulate the field, but Abreu then drove in the winning run with a grounder to second.
It was an abrupt and difficult ending for a game that had started so promisingly for Minnesota, which jumped on Chicago opener Joe Kelly for a 2-0 lead in the first inning when Gordon slapped a two-run double to the right field corner that scored Carlos Correa and Max Kepler. That left the Twins with runners at second and third with just one out.
At the time, the Guardians trailed Seattle, 6-0, in Cleveland, opening a clear window for the Twins to grab a piece of first place for the first time since the teams were tied on Aug. 9.
But Kelly struck out Gio Urshela and Jake Cave swinging to end the threat. They could have used those runs because Davis Martin came in and held the Twins scoreless for five innings. The right-hander allowed only three hits and a walk and fanned two.
The Twins took a 3-2 lead in the eighth inning when Kepler hit a leadoff, infield single off right-hander Jimmy Lambert and took second on third baseman Josh Harrison’s errant throw. Jose Miranda followed with a single, and new outfielder Billy Hamilton pinch ran.
Gordon scored Kepler, and moved Hamilton to second, on a groundout to second. Hamilton then was caught trying to steal third base – the first time he has been caught in eight stolen base attempts this season – and after a walk to Urshela, Lambert got Jake Cave on a fly to center.
Caleb Thielbar came on for the eighth and gave up a one-out home run to Grandel to tie the game 3-3, and Liam Hendricks shut the Twins down in the ninth, allowing only a one-out single to Gilberto Celestino.
Twins starter Sonny Gray left the game after four innings with what the team called right hamstring tightness. The right-hander faced the minimum through three but the White Sox sent eight to the plate in the fourth, tying the game 2-2 when Gray hit No. 8 hitter Josh Harrison with the bases loaded.
