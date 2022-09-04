3 dead, 13 injured in shooting in Chicago over Labor Day weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least three people have died and 13 others are injured in shootings in Chicago over Labor Day weekend. The age of the victims ranges from 15 to 42 years old.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 24-year-old man was shot multiple times in West Garfield Park on Friday night.

The victim was standing on the sidewalk in the 4400 block of West Jackson at approximately 6:30 p.m. when two vehicles approached the victim and several assailants exited the vehicles and fired shots at the victim.

The victim was shot several times in the back and pronounced at the scene.

A 41-year-old man was shot dead while standing in a footbridge Friday night in Bridgeport.

Police say the victim was smoking in a walkway in the 2900 block of South Union at around 7:32 p.m. when a red-colored vehicle arrived and an occupant of the vehicle fired shots at the victim.

The victim was shot in the leg and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Less than an hour later, two people were shot dead while in a garage in Parkview.

The victims were hanging out in a garage in the 3600 block of West 85th Place around 8 p.m. when a dark-colored KIA drove by and an occupant of the vehicle fired shots at the victims, police say.

A 42-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition.

A 38-year-old man was shot in the knee and refused medical treatment.

In other shoots from Friday 5 p.m. to Tuesday 5 a.m.:

· At 10:21 p.m. Friday, in the 2500 block of East 78th Street, a man, 30, was in his vehicle when an unknown vehicle approached, and he then heard gunshots and felt pain. The victim was shot in the back and was transported by Chicago Fire Department to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

At 11:30 p.m. Friday, in the 3700 block of South Langley, officers responded to a call for shots fired in the area and found a 30-year-old man on the ground with a gunshot wound to his back and was transported by CFD to U of C Hospital in good condition. A second man. 30, was dropped off from the same incident with two gunshot wounds to his undamaged left ankle. Both victims did not cooperate with police about the incident and refused to answer questions.

At 11:31 p.m. Friday, in the 4200 block of South Wells, a 27-year-old man was on the street when a dark vehicle approached, and an unknown man got out of the vehicle and began shooting into his direction. The victim suffered two gunshot wounds to the right leg and was transported to Insight Hospital in good condition.

· At 12:04 a.m. Saturday, in the 1300 block of North Hudson, officers responded to gunfire in the area and found a 31-year-old man on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was transported by CFD to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

At 11:57 p.m. Friday in the 7900 block of South Crandon, a 15-year-old boy was walking down the sidewalk when four unknown men approached all with handguns and fired approximately 45 rounds at the victim, then moved on fled to an unknown place. direction. The victim suffered two gunshot wounds to the back and was transported by CFD to U of C Hospital in critical condition.

· At 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of 93rd Street, a 19-year-old man entered Trinity Hospital after sustaining three gunshot wounds to his right hand and is in good condition. The victim told police that he was standing outside his vehicle when he heard gunshots and felt pain. The victim then self-transported to the hospital.

· At 2:52 a.m. Saturday, in the 6000 block of South Racine, officers responded to a call for gunfire and found a 22-year-old man lying on the street with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and two to the right arm and was transported to U of C in critical condition where he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

At 1:53 a.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of North Clark, a 27-year-old man was walking down the sidewalk when he argued with an unknown offender who then pulled out a handgun and shot the victim twice and fled south. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the right thigh and was transported by CFD to Masonic Hospital in Illinois in good condition.

· At 3:30 a.m. Saturday, in the 11600 block of South Lowe Avenue, officers responding to a call for gunfire found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his right leg. The victim did not cooperate with officers and refused to answer questions about the incident. The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition.

· At 10.23am on Saturday, in the 10900 block of South Wentworth, a 29-year-old woman was shot dead during an argument with a female offender who drew a gun and shot the victim. The victim was transported to Advocate Christ in critical condition.

At 11:56 a.m. in the 4900 block of West Adams Street, a 31-year-old man was sitting outside when a vehicle approached the street and an unknown assailant exited the vehicle and started shooting in the direction of the victim. The victim was hit by gunfire in the upper right part of the body and transported to Loretto Hospital in a stable condition. The assailant fled in the vehicle in an unknown direction.

No one is in custody in either incident.

This is a developing story.