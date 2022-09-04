News
3 dead, 13 injured in shooting in Chicago over Labor Day weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) – At least three people have died and 13 others are injured in shootings in Chicago over Labor Day weekend. The age of the victims ranges from 15 to 42 years old.
In the first shooting of the weekend, a 24-year-old man was shot multiple times in West Garfield Park on Friday night.
The victim was standing on the sidewalk in the 4400 block of West Jackson at approximately 6:30 p.m. when two vehicles approached the victim and several assailants exited the vehicles and fired shots at the victim.
The victim was shot several times in the back and pronounced at the scene.
A 41-year-old man was shot dead while standing in a footbridge Friday night in Bridgeport.
Police say the victim was smoking in a walkway in the 2900 block of South Union at around 7:32 p.m. when a red-colored vehicle arrived and an occupant of the vehicle fired shots at the victim.
The victim was shot in the leg and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
Less than an hour later, two people were shot dead while in a garage in Parkview.
The victims were hanging out in a garage in the 3600 block of West 85th Place around 8 p.m. when a dark-colored KIA drove by and an occupant of the vehicle fired shots at the victims, police say.
A 42-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition.
A 38-year-old man was shot in the knee and refused medical treatment.
In other shoots from Friday 5 p.m. to Tuesday 5 a.m.:
· At 10:21 p.m. Friday, in the 2500 block of East 78th Street, a man, 30, was in his vehicle when an unknown vehicle approached, and he then heard gunshots and felt pain. The victim was shot in the back and was transported by Chicago Fire Department to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.
At 11:30 p.m. Friday, in the 3700 block of South Langley, officers responded to a call for shots fired in the area and found a 30-year-old man on the ground with a gunshot wound to his back and was transported by CFD to U of C Hospital in good condition. A second man. 30, was dropped off from the same incident with two gunshot wounds to his undamaged left ankle. Both victims did not cooperate with police about the incident and refused to answer questions.
At 11:31 p.m. Friday, in the 4200 block of South Wells, a 27-year-old man was on the street when a dark vehicle approached, and an unknown man got out of the vehicle and began shooting into his direction. The victim suffered two gunshot wounds to the right leg and was transported to Insight Hospital in good condition.
· At 12:04 a.m. Saturday, in the 1300 block of North Hudson, officers responded to gunfire in the area and found a 31-year-old man on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was transported by CFD to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.
At 11:57 p.m. Friday in the 7900 block of South Crandon, a 15-year-old boy was walking down the sidewalk when four unknown men approached all with handguns and fired approximately 45 rounds at the victim, then moved on fled to an unknown place. direction. The victim suffered two gunshot wounds to the back and was transported by CFD to U of C Hospital in critical condition.
· At 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of 93rd Street, a 19-year-old man entered Trinity Hospital after sustaining three gunshot wounds to his right hand and is in good condition. The victim told police that he was standing outside his vehicle when he heard gunshots and felt pain. The victim then self-transported to the hospital.
· At 2:52 a.m. Saturday, in the 6000 block of South Racine, officers responded to a call for gunfire and found a 22-year-old man lying on the street with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and two to the right arm and was transported to U of C in critical condition where he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.
At 1:53 a.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of North Clark, a 27-year-old man was walking down the sidewalk when he argued with an unknown offender who then pulled out a handgun and shot the victim twice and fled south. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the right thigh and was transported by CFD to Masonic Hospital in Illinois in good condition.
· At 3:30 a.m. Saturday, in the 11600 block of South Lowe Avenue, officers responding to a call for gunfire found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his right leg. The victim did not cooperate with officers and refused to answer questions about the incident. The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition.
· At 10.23am on Saturday, in the 10900 block of South Wentworth, a 29-year-old woman was shot dead during an argument with a female offender who drew a gun and shot the victim. The victim was transported to Advocate Christ in critical condition.
At 11:56 a.m. in the 4900 block of West Adams Street, a 31-year-old man was sitting outside when a vehicle approached the street and an unknown assailant exited the vehicle and started shooting in the direction of the victim. The victim was hit by gunfire in the upper right part of the body and transported to Loretto Hospital in a stable condition. The assailant fled in the vehicle in an unknown direction.
No one is in custody in either incident.
This is a developing story.
Grub5
News
‘Czech Republic First’ Protesters Demand End to Russia Sanctions War
Tens of thousands of ‘Czech Republic First’ protesters are on the streets of Prague demanding that their government take a neutral stance in the war in Ukraine as energy prices spin out of control.
The protesters are described by the Associated Press news agency as “far right and far left”, with the anti-mass migration Freedom and Direct Democracy party and the Communist Party both represented, and numbering around 70,000, according to law enforcement.
They condemned the government of Prime Minister Petr Fiala, in place since last December, and called for his resignation, accusing them of putting Ukrainian interests ahead of Czech interests.
“The best for Ukrainians and two sweaters for us,” read a banner at the protest, alluding to what is likely to penalize energy bills as winter approaches and the fact that the country about 10 million inhabitants absorbed about 400,000 Ukrainian refugees.
NATO and the European Union, of which Czechia currently holds the rotating presidency, have also been criticized – the latter for its net zero climate program, in particular.
Shromáždění na Václavském náměstí probíhá v klidu a nemuseli jsme zatím řešit žádné vážnější problemy. Počet účastníků Fri 14.30h odhadujeme asi na 70 tisíc. pic.twitter.com/9J4QGDEg3j
— Police ČR (@PolicieCZ) September 3, 2022
Prime Minister Fiala, who has previously compared the Russian invasion of Ukraine to Soviet tanks crushing the Prague Spring in 1969, claimed the protest was organized by “pro-Russian people close to extremist positions and whose interests run counter to those of the Czech Republic”. .”
“It is clear that Russian propaganda and disinformation campaigns are present on our territory and that some people are simply listening to them,” added the Czech leader, whose government survived a parliamentary vote of no confidence on oil prices on Friday. ‘energy.
Fiala’s government became the first in NATO to send tanks to Ukraine in April this year.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBMontgomery
Follow Breitbart London on Facebook: Breitbart London
Breitbart News
News
Canada will fully digitize the immigration process starting September 23
mini
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will soon be moving to 100% online applications for almost all permanent immigration programs.
The Government of Canada has announced measures to modernize and digitize the application process for people applying for permanent residence. The new online service was launched by Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration.
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), in an effort to reduce backlogs and increase processing capacity, will soon move to 100% online applications for nearly all permanent immigration programs. The transition will be gradual.
Starting September 23 this year, IRCC will digitize the application process for programs such as the Provincial Nominee Program (Non-Express Entry), Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot Program, Eligible Relative Sponsorship and sponsorship of a dependent child, among others.
Read also :
Subsequently, on October 7, the programs to be digitized include Quebec Selected Investors and Quebec Selected Entrepreneurs. This transition will culminate on October 28.
Addressing the initiative taken by the Canadian government’s immigration department, Fraser, in a statement, said: “As we seek to strengthen our immigration system by updating our technology, people – and our customers – must be at the center of everything we do.”
He added, “By adding resources where they are needed and leveraging technology to speed up processing and make it easier for our clients to apply, we can provide newcomers and new citizens with the onboarding experience they expect. ‘they deserve”.
The Canadian government, in addition to announcing the digital transformation of the immigration application process, also mentioned that the department has hired 1,250 new employees to manage the backlog of processing.
The department also announced that applicants for permanent and temporary residence, who are already in Canada and “meet certain criteria,” will be exempt from the immigration medical exam requirement.
According to the government, the simplification and digitization of the application process “in the coming weeks” will have a positive impact on around 1,80,000 customers by saving them time and money.
This will also help the ministry to reduce the waiting time. Also, the immigration department is working to infuse more transparency into the process by providing more accurate information such as the estimated duration of the application process, predictability, among others.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Trump goes into general election mode with rally in Pennsylvania – The Denver Post
By MARC LEVY and JILL COLVIN
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Larry Mitko voted for Donald Trump in 2016. But the Republican from Beaver County in western Pennsylvania said he had no intention of supporting Trump. his party’s Senate candidate, Dr. Mehmet Oz – “no way, no how.
Mitko doesn’t feel like he knows the famed heart surgeon, who narrowly won his May primary with Trump’s backing. Instead, Mitko plans to vote for Oz’s Democratic rival, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, a name he’s known from when Fetterman was mayor of nearby Braddock.
“Dr. Oz didn’t show me anything to vote for him,” he said. “I won’t vote for anyone I don’t know.
Mitko’s thought underscores the political challenges facing Trump and the rest of the Republican Party as the former president shifts into general election mode with a Saturday night rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., the first of the fall campaign .
Hours before Trump spoke, crowds poured into the 10,000-seat Mohegan Sun Arena. Doug Mastriano, the hardline GOP candidate for governor of Pennsylvania, was already there, as was Trump’s allied Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.
While Trump-endorsed picks won many Republican primaries this summer, many of the candidates he backed were inexperienced and polarizing figures now struggling in their November races. That puts control of the Senate — once supposed to be a lock for Republicans — on the line.
Among those candidates are Oz in Pennsylvania, author JD Vance in Ohio, venture capitalist Blake Masters in Arizona and former football star Herschel Walker in Georgia.
“Republicans have now nominated a number of candidates who have never run before for high-profile Senate races,” veteran Republican pollster Whit Ayres said. Although he is not yet writing his party’s odds, he said, “It’s a much tougher business than a candidate who had won several tough political races before.”
The stakes are particularly high for Trump as he lays the groundwork for an expected presidential election in 2024 amid a growing series of legal challenges, including the FBI’s recent seizure of classified documents from his Florida home. Investigators are also continuing to probe his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.
President Joe Biden gave a prime-time speech in Philadelphia last week, warning that Trump and other “MAGA” Republicans – the acronym for Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan – were a threat to American democracy. Biden tried to frame the upcoming vote, as he did for the 2020 election, as a battle for the “soul of the nation.” Biden’s Labor Day visit to Pittsburgh will be his third in the state in a week, a sign of the significance of the election year in Pennsylvania.
While Republicans were once seen as having a good chance of taking control of both houses of Congress in November, benefiting from soaring inflation, high gas prices and falling approval ratings for Biden, Republicans have found themselves on the defensive since the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v Wade ruling protecting abortion rights.
Some candidates, like Mastriano, stick to their main campaign playbooks, hoping they can win by toppling Trump’s loyal base even if they alienate or ignore more moderate voters.
Mastriano, who wants to ban abortions even when pregnancies are the result of rape or incest or endanger the mother’s life, played a leading role in Trump’s efforts to void the election of 2020 and was seen outside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. , as pro-Trump rioters stormed the building.
But others have tried to broaden their appeal, removing references from their websites to anti-abortion messages that are out of step with the political mainstream. Others played down Trump’s endorsements that once figured prominently.
The changing climate has prompted a series of finger-pointing within the party, including from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, who last month cited “candidate quality” as he lowered expectations that the Republicans would regain control of the Senate.
Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who heads the National Republican Senate Committee, said those who complain about the party’s candidates have “contempt” for the voters who chose them.
Trump also hit back, calling McConnell a “shame” as he defended the party’s slate of candidates.
Democrats also stacked.
“Senate campaigns are candidate-versus-candidate battles, and Republicans have presented a slate of deeply flawed recruits,” said David Bergstein, communications director for the Senate Democratic campaign committee.
He credited Trump with deterring experienced Republicans from running, elevating flawed candidates and forcing them into positions out of step with the general electorate. A Trump spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment.
In Pennsylvania, Republicans are hoping Oz’s shortcomings as a candidate will be overshadowed by worries about Fetterman, who suffered a stroke days before the primary and was sidelined for much of the year. ‘summer. He continues to keep a light public schedule and struggled to speak fluently at a recent event.
Republicans acknowledge that Oz struggles to come across as authentic and has been slow to fight back as Fetterman spent the summer following him on social media and portraying him as an out-of-touch baggage handler from New Jersey.
As Fetterman leads Oz in polls and fundraising, Republicans say they expect the financial gap to narrow and are happy to see Oz within reach after being hammered by 20 million dollars of negative publicity in the primaries.
The Republican National Senate Committee is helping fund a new series of Oz TV ads, and the Senate Leadership Fund, a McConnell-aligned super political action committee, says it added $9.5 million to its purchase. television, bringing its overall commitment to $34.1 million by the election. Day.
A super PAC aligned with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., claims to have made $32 million in TV ad bookings in the state.
Oz won over some once-skeptical voters, like Glen Rubendall, who did not vote for the TV doctor in his seven-vote primary – a victory so narrow it was recounted statewide – but said he had returned.
“I listened to him speak, and now I have a pro-Oz perspective,” said Rubendall, a retired corrections officer.
Traci Martin, a registered independent, also plans to vote for Oz because she opposes abortion, despite ads running during the primary with past statements from Oz that appeared supportive of abortion rights.
“I hope he’s (anti-abortion),” Martin said, “but the saddest thing is that we live in a time where we see politicians saying one thing and doing another.”
___
Colvin reported from New York. Associated Press writer Brian Slodysko in Washington contributed to this report.
___
Follow AP for full midterm election coverage at and on Twitter,
denverpost
News
Space agency ISRO demonstrates new technology for future missions
Bengaluru:
ISRO on Saturday successfully demonstrated a new technology with the inflatable aerodynamic decelerator (IAD) that it says is a game-changer with multiple applications for future missions, including to Mars and Venus.
An IAD, designed and developed by ISRO’s Vikram Sarabhai Space Center (VSSC), was successfully tested in a “Rohini” sounding rocket from the Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launch Station (TERLS).
The IAD was initially folded and kept inside the rocket’s payload bay, according to the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), headquartered in Bengaluru.
At approximately 84 km altitude, the IAD was inflated and it descended into the atmosphere with the payload of a sounding rocket. The pneumatic inflation system was developed by ISRO’s Liquid Propulsion Systems Center (LPSC), he said.
The IAD systematically reduced the speed of the payload through aerodynamic drag and followed the planned trajectory.
“This is the first time an IAD has been designed specifically for depleted stage recovery. All mission objectives have been successfully demonstrated,” the space agency said in a statement.
“IAD has enormous potential in various space applications such as salvaging spent rocket stages, landing payloads on Mars or Venus, and creating a space habitat for human spaceflight missions,” did he declare.
Rohini sounding rockets are regularly used for the flight demonstration of new technologies developed by ISRO as well as by Indian and foreign scientists.
In Saturday’s flight, along with IAD, new items like the micro video imaging system that captured the flowering and flight of the IAD, a miniature software-defined radio telemetry transmitter, an acoustic sensor based on MEMS ( micro-electromechanical systems) and a host of new methodologies were being successfully flight tested, ISRO said.
“These will be inducted into major missions later. Sounding rockets provide an exciting platform for experimentation in the upper atmosphere,” he said.
“This demonstration opens a doorway for cost-effective salvage of spent stages using Inflatable Aerodynamics Decelerator technology and this IAD technology can also be used in ISRO’s future missions to Venus and Mars,” said ISRO President, S Somanath, who attended the launch.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
Maryland football shows off talented offense in season-opening 31-10 win over Buffalo
The high expectations for Maryland football’s offense might be warranted.
Heading into the 2022 season, the combination of star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, a dynamic receiving corps that welcomed back Dontay Demus Jr. after last year’s knee injury and a veteran offensive line that features potential NFL draft pick Jaelyn Duncan generated buzz that the Terps could have one of the best offenses in the Big Ten.
In Saturday’s season opener, it didn’t take long for that talent to show up. Tagovailoa threw for 290 yards and the Terps’ running game led by redshirt freshman Roman Hemby powered a 31-10 victory over Buffalo at Capital One Field.
After the departure of Tayon Fleet-Davis, coach Mike Locksley said he planned to use three to four running backs this season, riding with whoever had the hot hand. In Maryland’s 12th straight season-opening nonconference win, Hemby delivered. The former John Carroll standout rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries.
After junior receiver Rakim Jarrett’s 25-yard gain on a jet sweep and Jeshaun Jones’ 14-yard reception, Hemby ran 33 yards while slipping past a pair of defenders for a touchdown, capping off a five-play, 73-second scoring drive that gave Maryland a 7-0 lead in the opening minutes of the first quarter.
Maryland’s offense remained quiet until the start of the second quarter, when running back Antwain Littleton II bulldozed a pair of Buffalo defenders for a 21-yard gain before powering into the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown, extending the Terps’ lead to 14-0 with 12:14 left.
After taking a 17-7 lead into halftime, the Terps started the third quarter with a bang. On second-and-5, Hemby burst up the middle for a 70-yard score — the longest rushing touchdown by a Terps player since 2019 — to give Maryland a 24-7 lead.
The Terps accumulated a combined 149 rushing yards and four touchdowns while averaging 5.7 yards per attempt.
After Tagovailoa rewrote the school’s record book in 2021, setting program benchmarks in passing yards (3,860), completions (328) and completion percentage (.692), his performance against an overmatched Bulls team was inconsistent.
The Alabama transfer finished 24-for-34 with 290 yards, but he threw an interception and tossed a handful of sloppy passes, sometimes putting his receivers in bad situations.
During Maryland’s final drive of the second quarter, Tagovailoa threw a pair of incomplete passes to Jarrett and Demus, who were both sandwiched by Buffalo defenders.
Tagovailoa also lacked touch on his deep throws. In the first quarter, Tagovailoa underthrew sophomore receiver Tai Felton, but Bulls defensive back Elijah Blades was called for roughing the passer. When the Terps faced a third-and-13 with under 11 minutes left in the third quarter, Tagovailoa’s pass down the middle soared over redshirt sophomore tight end Corey Dyches before being intercepted by Buffalo safety Marcus Fuqua.
The junior quarterback did manage to spread the ball around, however, connecting with nine receivers. Jarrett led the way with six catches for 110 yards, including a 35-yard reception that set up Littleton’s second rushing touchdown with 13:49 left in the fourth quarter.
Jones, who suffered a season-ending leg injury last season, tallied 70 yards on four receptions, while sophomore tight end CJ Dippre finished with three catches for 30 yards. In his first game back from a knee injury suffered Oct. 1 against Iowa, Demus has three catches for 23 yards.
This story will be updated.
Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
Stream: Stadium
Radio: 105.7 FM
()
News
FBI issues warning about anti-vaxxer who crossed Canadian border to ‘protest’ US opening: report
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
The FBI has warned of a man planning to protest the US Open as part of an anti-vaccine manifesto.
The man, identified as Virpaul Singh Mahil, 36, attempted to cross the border from Canada to New York on August 26, but border officials initially turned him away after discovering marijuana gummy bears in his vehicle.
But Mahil, who is from Ontario, evaded authorities by driving through oncoming traffic to force his way into the United States.
The FBI’s Joint Task Force in New York said Mahil had a ‘New World Order’ manifesto, and he told border officials he planned to protest the opening of the United States because he was angry at vaccination mandates.
US OPEN 2022: SERENA WILLIAMS FALLS IN THE THIRD ROUND, ENDING AN ILLUSTRATED CAREER
Novak Djokovic, who last won the tournament in 2018 and reached the final in 2021, did not take part in this year’s tournament as he is not vaccinated against COVID-19. Mahil claimed he had been on Reddit to discuss his intention to visit the tournament.
Authorities tracked Mahil to Ulster County, but lost track of him once he entered Manhattan, according to NBC News.
CALIFORNIAN BILL AUTHORIZING VACCINATION OF MINORS WITHOUT PARENTAL CONSENT IS WITHDRAWN
Local police issued parking tickets for Mahil’s white Honda Civic on August 31 and September 1 in Chelsea, but a search for the vehicle on Friday proved unsuccessful.
Law enforcement said they did not believe Mahil possessed weapons or planned any kind of attack, but his actions at the border forced the FBI to issue a precautionary alert.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The FBI described Mahil as South Asian, standing six feet tall and weighing around 181 pounds. His car’s Ontario registration number is CHTL133.
The FBI did not respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.
Fox
3 dead, 13 injured in shooting in Chicago over Labor Day weekend
‘Czech Republic First’ Protesters Demand End to Russia Sanctions War
Canada will fully digitize the immigration process starting September 23
Trump goes into general election mode with rally in Pennsylvania – The Denver Post
Space agency ISRO demonstrates new technology for future missions
Maryland football shows off talented offense in season-opening 31-10 win over Buffalo
FBI issues warning about anti-vaxxer who crossed Canadian border to ‘protest’ US opening: report
Non-Woke ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘Top Gun’ Top Labor Day Box Office
ECB faces internal disarray as hawks push back
Trying to get fired, Karl Dorrell? Because that’s how you get fired.
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News4 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Diet and fitness3 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
News4 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”