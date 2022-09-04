4 children playing with unexploded shell killed when it explodes at school in Afghanistan

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Senator Ted Cruz of Texas will travel to New Hampshire next week for a mission in 2022 which will also spark more speculation about his national ambitions in 2024.

Cruz will travel to the crucial general election battleground state to campaign with Republican candidate Karoline Leavitt, in an announcement that was first shared with Fox News on Saturday. The rally to get the vote will take place Thursday night at American Legion Post 27 in Londonderry, New Hampshire.

Leavitt, a 25-year veteran of former President Donald Trump’s White House press shop, is currently one of the co-leaders in the Sept. 13 Republican primary in the First Congressional District of the United States. New Hampshire, which has long been hotly contested. Swing House neighborhood.

The seat is currently held by two-term Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas, whom Republicans view as vulnerable in a political climate that over the past year has favored the GOP. Republicans need a net gain of just five seats by November’s midterm to sustain the House majority they lost in the 2018 election.

“Senator Ted Cruz is one of the greatest defenders of the Constitution and our God-given freedoms on Capitol Hill. I am grateful for his support and look forward to welcoming him back to the state Live Free or Die – as we work to defeat the establishment on September 13,” Leavitt told Fox News in a statement.

Cruz, endorsing Leavitt last October, said in a statement at the time that “Karoline is a fighter who shares our core values, will bring new leadership to DC and help conservatives stand up to the swamp.”

Leavitt — a New Hampshire native who, after the end of the Trump administration, briefly worked for GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, who is now the third Republican in the House — is part of a Republican primary field which also includes Matt Mowers, a former New Hampshire GOP Executive Director who worked on Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and served in the State Department during the Trump administration. Mowers won the 2020 congressional nomination in the district before losing to Pappas by five points in the general election.

The most recent poll in the race — a New Hampshire Granite State University survey conducted Aug. 25-29 — showed Mowers at 26% and Leavitt at 24% among likely Republican primary voters.

Gail Huff Brown – a longtime former TV journalist and wife of former Republican Senator Scott Brown, who served as US Ambassador to New Zealand during the Trump administration – was at 16% in the poll. Former senator and state executive adviser Russell Prescott and state Rep. Tim Baxter signed up at 4%, with a quarter undecided.

Leavitt and Mowers have repeatedly stressed their support for Trump and his agenda, but the former president has remained neutral so far in the primary.

Cruz’s trip to New Hampshire — which for a century hosted the first presidential primary in the race for the White House — will further fuel speculation that Cruz is set to launch a second national campaign. The conservative brandon was runner-up to Trump in the 2016 Republican presidential nomination race.

Last month, as Fox News first reported, Cruz traveled to Iowa, the state that for half a century has kicked off the presidential nomination calendar through its caucuses. . Cruz headlined a fundraiser for longtime GOP Senator Chuck Grassley, who is running for re-election this year. The trip followed an earlier visit in August to Nevada, which votes fourth in the GOP primary and caucus calendar, where Cruz spoke in favor of former state attorney general Adam Laxalt, the candidate in the 2022 Senate in the key battleground state.

Stops in the senator’s first presidential nomination states are part of his cross-country journey this year to campaign on behalf of fellow conservatives.

Cruz still hasn’t ruled out having another run at the White House and told Fox News and other news outlets that “when I ran in 2016, it was the most fun I’ve had. had of my life”.

And Cruz, in a Fox News interview early last month, reiterated that “I’m determined to fight to save this country with every breath in my body. That’s what I believe in.”